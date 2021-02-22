First Ride: 2021 Pivot Trail 429

Back in 2018 we saw Pivot's 120mm travel trail bike undergo some major updates, enough so that it warranted a name change from the 429 Trail to the Trail 429. For 2021 the bike has once again undergone a number of changes, most notably in the geometry department, and the shock is now vertically oriented in the frame as has been the case for other bikes that Pivot has released over the past 18 months.



Travel for the bike remains at 120mm and, as with the previous version, riders can choose between running 29" wheels or 27.5"+. If riders do choose to roll with the smaller wheel size, they'll want to install a taller lower headset cup in order to keep the geometry of the bike in check and the front end where it should be.





Pivot Trail 429 Details



• Wheel size: 29" / 27.5+

• Rear travel: 120mm

• 130-140mm fork

• Full carbon frame

• 66° head angle (lower setting)

• 75° seat angle

• 608mm stack / 455mm reach (medium)

• 432mm chainstays

• Weight: 27 lb (Pro X01 build, size Medium)

• Price: $5,599 - to $12,499 USD ($8,499 as tested)

www.pivotcycles.com

• Wheel size: 29" / 27.5+• Rear travel: 120mm• 130-140mm fork• Full carbon frame• 66° head angle (lower setting)• 75° seat angle• 608mm stack / 455mm reach (medium)• 432mm chainstays• Weight: 27 lb (Pro X01 build, size Medium)• Price: $5,599 - to $12,499 USD ($8,499 as tested)