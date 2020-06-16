First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz 5010 - Get Jibby With It

• Wheelsize: 27.5"• Carbon C or CC frame• Travel: 130mm (r) / 140mm fork• 65.4 or 65.7-degree head angle• 429mm chainstays (size L)• Colors: Loosely Blue, Raspberry Sorbet• Price: $4,099 - $8,099 USD

Frame Details

Geometry

Suspension Design

...and the Juliana Furtado in Spicy Redwood Photo: Jason Thomas

Build Kits & Pricing

Mitch Ropelato looks better on a bike than I do. And his choice of footwear is perfect.