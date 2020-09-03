First Ride: 2021 Trek Slash - Now With Snack Storage

Back in 2017, the Trek Slash took home the Mountain Bike of the Year title during the annual Pinkbike awards. At the time, it was one of the slackest 29ers on the market, and it helped usher in the next generation of big-wheeled enduro bikes. In the years since, mountain bike geometry has undergone a significant transformation, which meant it was time for the Slash to get a revamp in order to keep up with the other contenders in this category.



The result doesn't look dramatically different from the original, but the bike now has 160mm of rear travel (10mm more than before), longer and slacker geometry numbers, in-frame storage on both carbon and aluminum models, and a threaded bottom bracket. There's also an updated, removable Knock Block that allows for a greater range of handlebar motion, eliminating a complaint some riders had about the previous version.



Trek Slash



• Wheelsize: 29"

• Carbon or aluminum frame options

• Travel: 160mm (r) / 170mm (f)

• 64.1 or 64.6-degree head angle

• 486mm reach (size L)

• 437mm chainstays

• Weight: 32.3 lb / 14.7 kg (large 9.9 X01)

• Claimed frame weight: 2450 grams

• Price range: $3,500 - $8,500

• Frame only: $2,200 (alloy), $4,000 USD (carbon)

