First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral 125 - A Trail Bike With Enduro Geometry

Last year felt like it was full of new long-travel enduro bikes, many of them equipped with idler pulleys and DH-bike geometry. Looking into my crystal ball, I have a feeling that a decent portion of the focus this season is going to shift towards trail bikes, those do-it-all machines with 125 – 145mm or travel, give or take a few millimeters.



Canyon is kicking things off with the new Spectral 125, a bike that shares identical geometry to its longer travel sibling. That's right, you're looking at a bike with 125mm of rear travel, a 140mm fork, and a slack 64-degree head angle. Unlike the standard Spectral, which is available in a variety of wheelsize options, the Spectral is only available with 29” wheels front and rear.



Spectral 125 Details



• Wheel size: 29"

• Travel: 125mm, 140mm fork

• Carbon or aluminum frame options

• 64.1º head angle

• 437mm chainstays

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Claimed frame weight: 2,500 grams (carbon) / 3,000 grams (alloy)

• Weight: 30.6 lb / 13.9 kg (size L, CF9)

• Price: $2,899 - $6,299 USD

