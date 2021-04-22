First Ride: 2022 Focus Jam - A Sleek Trail Bike

Focus has revamped their Jam trail bike with more travel and more aggressive geometry. Focus has also released the Thron, a 130mm stablemate which shares most of the same design features but is aimed at mellow terrain, touring and more novice riders. This has allowed Focus to aim the Jam towards rowdier riding, with an increase in travel from 140mm to 150mm, significantly more reach and a slacker head angle than its predecessor. Focus is keen to stress in its marketing blurb that this is not an enduro bike, with a heavy emphasis on fun factor and what you might call all-mountain terrain. I'm inclined to agree.





Focus Jam details

• Intended use: mountain biking

• Wheel Size: 29"

• Travel: 150mm front and rear

• Aluminum-only frame

• Sizes S to XL

• 435mm chainstay

• 65-65.5-degree head angle

• Weight as tested: 16.2Kg / 35.7lbs

• £2,499 - £4,199 / 2,399€ - 4,099€

