First Ride: 2022 Focus Jam Carbon Gets Frame Storage & A Better Ride

Focus Jam Carbon details

• Intended use: trail / all-mountain• Wheel Size: 29"• Travel: 150mm front and rear• Aluminum swingarm, carbon mainframe• Downtube storage• Sizes S to XL• 435mm chainstay• 65-65.5-degree head angle• Weight as tested: 15.6 kg / 34.4 lb (XL)• £3,699 / €3,699 / £4,799 / €4,699