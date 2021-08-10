First Ride: 2022 GT Force Carbon

The Summer Olympics falling on an odd numbered year, England not being miserable at a major football tournament and high pivot trail bikes everywhere you look - two of these may never be repeated, and that's even factoring in that we've only got to wait a year for the soccer World Cup. But the latter, if the new crop 2022 bikes are anything to go by, is a trend in rude health and long set to continue.



The GT Force Carbon is one of those bikes and is something of a spec sheet ticker’s dream. It seems to cater to the current mountain biking zeitgeist with an EWS worthy 160mm of travel via a four-bar linkage paired to a 170mm fork, an idler to enable a medium to high pivot and 29” wheels front and back.



GT Force Carbon Details

• Wheelsize: 29"

• Travel: 160mm

• Carbon front triangle, alloy stays

• 63.5° head angle

• Chainstay length: 445 or 435mm

• Sizes: S-XL

• Price range: $3,800 - $6,000

• Frame only: $3300

