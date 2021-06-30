First Ride: 2022 Nukeproof Megawatt - a Mega With a Motor



Nukeproof took their time to come out with their first electric mountain bike. Their debut eMTB has been in development for a long time, and it's called the Megawatt.



The Mega platform is one of the brand's most iconic models and has been around since 2009; the Megawatt shares a lot with the V4 Mega released last year. Unlike the longer-travel Giga, it uses a Horst-link layout with a top-tube mounted rocker link to deliver 165mm of rear wheel travel, along with a 170mm fork. Unlike the Mega, which is available with a pair of 27.5" or a pair of 29" wheels, the Megawatt is mullet only, with a 27.5" rear wheel helping to keep the chainstays reasonably short.



Nukeproof Megawatt Details



• Wheel size: 29" front / 27.5" rear

• Travel: 165mm (r) / 170mm (f)

• Frame material: aluminum

• 64-degree head angle

• 78-degree seat angle

• 442mm chainstays

• Weight: 24.6Kg / 54.2lbs (Actual, XXL)

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL (tested)

• Price: $5,499.99 to $7,499.99 USD (as tested)

• nukeproof.com/ • Wheel size: 29" front / 27.5" rear• Travel: 165mm (r) / 170mm (f)• Frame material: aluminum• 64-degree head angle• 78-degree seat angle• 442mm chainstays• Weight: 24.6Kg / 54.2lbs (Actual, XXL)• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL (tested)• Price: $5,499.99 to $7,499.99 USD (as tested)

