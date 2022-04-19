First Ride: 2022 Santa Cruz Megatower - Build It Bigger

How did Santa Cruz improve on their flagship, long-travel Megatower that already had the strongest muscles in their pack? Bit by bit, they added refinements to the already accomplished enduro race bike. That meant tweaking the kinematics, modifying angles, and cutting a hole in the downtube for in-frame storage. And no, that wasn't done with Mike Levy's DIY kit
.
From a distance, the paint might be the only hint this is a 2022 frame because the silhouette continues with a lower-link driven shock, but the new Megatower has an even more pronounced, brutish character.
Megatower 2 Details
• Wheel size: 29"
• Travel: 165 mm, 170 mm fork
• Carbon frame (size large, low setting)
• 63.5º head angle
• 77.5º seat tube angle
• 441mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
• Weight: 15.05 kg / 33.18 lb
• Price: $5,649 - $13,999 USD
• santacruzbicycles.com
To achieve this, Megatower 2 now touts a 170 mm fork and 165 mm of rear wheel travel, not to mention the geometry stretches towards downhill bike territory with a head angle overlapping the V10 at 63.5º in the slacker setting. Those suspension numbers are up from 160 at both ends of the first gen and the frame now uses a longer stroke shock to lower the leverage ratio.
Further refinements see the removal of the chainstay adjustment in favor of size-specific rear triangles, mimicking the balancing act that the shorter travel Bronson also underwent last year. That's not all, though; tall riders will be enthused to see the seat tube angles increased as they lengthen to keep wheelies to a minimum at full seat post extension, and there are still five frame sizes.
Blowing the top off of non-eMTB retail prices, the carbon-only Megatower comes in eleven build kits, topping out at an eye-watering $13,999 USD for the RockShox Flight Attendant equipped bike. Four of those models are essentially the same, but give the customer the option of a coil or air rear shock. On the upper level builds, you'll find the higher grade "CC" carbon constructed frames, more expensive carbon fiber components, and less cables due to electronically controlled gizmos. If you're looking for something less bank account draining, the base model starts at $5,649 with alloy components and the standard "C" frame, but includes the Glovebox feature.Frame Details
Without a doubt, the most eye-catching feature on the Megatower 2 is the compartment under the water bottle cage. This is Santa Cruz's first take on the Glovebox system and they have done their homework here. A spring-loaded machined aluminum latch keeps things securely fastened and silent. Inside you'll find two neoprene sleeves to cancel out any undesired noise that could be caused by rattling accessories. Towards the bottom of the large GloveBox door, you'll find a small rubber pad to further aid vibration damping. For example, I was able to just squeeze a OneUp 100cc pump wrapped in the tool roll, head first, down into the storage area. With room to spare in the upper section of the downtube, I stuffed a spare tube in there as well.
From the inside view of the frame, the full guided cable routing has become standard on Santa Cruz models, just like the latest round of chain slap protection, a tiny shock fender that covers the bearing eyelet on the lower end of the shock. That alleviates any stiction through the suspension action that could be caused by the constant articulation of the shock mount on the lower link. There's also grease ports to quickly freshen up the bearings, which are replaceable at no cost for the original owner. Santa Cruz's warranty covers both the bearings, Reserve carbon rims, and all their frame against manufacturer's defects for its lifetime under the original owner.
By increasing the shock stroke to 62.5 mm, Santa Cruz was able to lower the leverage ratio and increase the rear wheel travel by 5mm, all while keeping the leverage curve approximately the same shape. One minor tweak that they did make was a deviation from the progression at the end of the stroke. The curve is now flatter towards the end of the travel which plays well with air shocks, since they are progressive in nature as they bottom out. It's also possible to run a shock with a 65mm stroke, which will bump the travel up to 170mm.
The increase to more travel with less progression wasn't a huge surprise, since I often saw riders alter the shock stroke or adding aftermarket links to the first generation frame. What did catch me off guard was not the disappearance of the chainstay length adjustment, but the lack of a chip to correct the geometry for a 27.5" rear wheel. The Megatower 2 is a dedicated full 29er.
A few other specifications that align the Megatower with its hunger for the gnarliest trails are a 200mm post brake mount and full chain guide; that includes a skid plate mounted to burly ISCG tabs. A threaded BB and universal derailleur hanger round out the list of frame features.Geometry
The first gen Megatower hadn't quite figured out its place in the lineup amongst the 27.5" Nomad freeride rig or the trail savvy Hightower. Up until that point, Santa Cruz reserved big wheels for shorter travel bikes, excluding the V10. In round two though, they weren't afraid to go aggro with the latest Megatower.
In the low setting, the fork is raked out to a DH-worthy 63.5-degrees, and the seat tube is also plenty steep to make it capable of climbing too, resting at 77.5-degrees.
Although there is no longer any rear center adjustment, the front to rear balance is well thought out and changes with each size. The size large sits at a 472 mm reach and is paired with a 441 mm chainstay. To achieve this tailored fit with a steeper seat angle as the sizes grow in length, the front triangle molds use different lower pivot locations, allowing Santa Cruz to kill two birds with one stone.
There's a flip-chip on the lower link too, but it barely tweaks the angles or BB height; 3 mm and 0.3-degrees is less than a gnat's whisker in terms of change on paper. There is a subtle difference between the two on the trail when you're looking for it and the suspension kinematics remain very close as well.Models & Pricing
The model structure has worked well throughout the Santa Cruz line for some time with nomenclature that determines the frame finish, build kit, wheel option, and finally the shock description. It seems like a lot to break down amongst the 11 different price points, but basically you have five parts kits.
All of the build kits use SRAM drivetrainsThe entry level R and S kits are used on the C frames. As you move up the ladder to CC frames, wireless shifting is introduced with GX AXS, XO1, XO1 AXS kits, there are options to choose a coil or and shock and then the ability to add carbon wheels (excluding the XO1). Finally, there is the XX1 AXS groupset on the top dollar $13,999 Flight Attendant Megatower, completed with Reserve 30|HD wheels. Ride Impressions
Expectations were high for the revamp of such a sought after bike, especially in my part of the world where notoriously demanding trails are ridden on a daily basis. I jumped on the bike without knowing any of the geometry or travel numbers, but knew that they were for serious downhill capabilities. No longer is it on the lower cusp of an enduro bike - the Megatower 2 lies firmly in big rig territory.
Right off of the bat, I felt secure with the front axle way out in front of my hands giving me a sense of a shrunken downhill bike. You feel a touch closer to the ground than a pure downhill bike because of the shorter fork. The stance is aggressive and rewards a choice of steep and fast tracks. Even in tight switchbacks, though, I got on well with the front to rear weight distribution as the reach honed in close to my preferred number of 470 mm, or there about. 472 in the slack setting is slightly shorter than most size large frames these days, many of which sit at 480 mm.
With the supple Float X2 shock the bike had gobs of traction in the rain soaked roots and rocks of the Cypress trails. Like other Santa Cruz bikes I've ridden, namely the Bronson I reviewed last summer
, the sag number rides a fine line between ground-hugging and too much feedback
. Sitting on the softer side around 32% sag promotes a gentler ride for ultimate traction under slower speeds on techy terrain, but you need to pair that with an equal fork. My sweet spot on the fork was 102 PSI, so 210 PSI balanced out the ride to land on 30% sag in the rear shock. Going up in pressure required a lot more effort to hang on through roots and chattery pieces of trail.
Is it just a bigger Bronson? Certainly not. The stance that the Megatower empowers is wildly more aggressive, less twitchy, but will take more effort to move about than the Bronson for obvious reasons; more travel, a longer wheelbase, and that larger rear wheel. Mind you, the chainstays and BB drop are very similar. That larger wheelbase, slack head angle, and large wheel behind you give you a more centered feeling. And is it still "poppy"? That's more of a setup choice dependent on sag percentage and rebound control.
Does it still pedal with a slack head angle? Yes, quite well in fact. I'd chalk that up to the steeper head angle, lighter casing tires, and one of the most important things; anti-squat. That number and the geometry has a more telling role for me than the overall weight. When you stand on the pedals, even without the climb switch, the BB doesn't fall and your center of gravity doesn't pitch front to back. That seated position is very comfortable and keeps plenty of weight on the front wheel to manage the slacker head angle while climbing.
Most of the equipment is standard for high-end builds, but there were a couple of things to point out. The bike is built with a chainguide and skid plate from the factory. Your chain will appreciate it and stay on in the roughest bike park laps. Although I can get along with the EXO+ plus casing tires in the winter when you need more suppleness in the cold, slow conditions, I would like to see the bike spec'd with burlier Double Down casings. I ended up adding an insert to the rear wheel for some peace of mind as I became willing to push the bike harder.
I wouldn't say it's a ground hugging bike by any means, however it does sit lower and slacker than most and that requires more strength and skill to move the bike around when you don't have the added boost from trail features. Finding a bike that can strike a balance between plowing through rough trails and dancing along groomed surfaces is no easy feat. Santa Cruz have made some impressive gains with the Megatower 2. It will bode well for those seeking out a long-travel, go anywhere bike, if you're onboard the full 29er train that is.
Stay tuned for a full breakdown on the Megatower 2 later in the spring as it will be going toe to toe with other enduro bikes in an upcoming Pinkbike Field Test.
24 Comments
Very similar geo to the V1, but heavier, with less CS adjustability, less progressive shock curve
However, it does have a box to store stuff, which is the most prominent feature in all the marketing…
Post a Comment