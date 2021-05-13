First Ride: 2022 Specialized Kenevo SL - The Electric Enduro

May 13, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

Specialized Kenevo SL
FIRST RIDE
Specialized Kenevo SL

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
PHOTOS: Paris Gore / Specialized

Last year Specialized released the Levo SL, an electrified version of the Stumpjumper that weighed 38 pounds, making it one of the lightest eMTBs available at the time. The new Kenevo SL is the follow-up act, which takes the popular Enduro chassis and integrates a motor and a 320 Wh battery. The result is an eMTB with 29” wheels and 170mm of travel that tips the scales at only 40.9 pounds. For reference, that's about eight pounds more than a 'regular' Enduro, and 11 pounds less than the full powered Kenevo.

There are just two models in the lineup, the S-Works version shown here that goes for $15,000 USD, and the Expert model that's priced at $11,000 USD. Nobody said that owning futuristic toys was going to be cheap.
Specialized Kenevo SL

• Wheelsize: 29"
• Carbon frame
• Travel: 170mm (r) / 170mm (f)
• 240 watt power, 35 Nm torque
• 350 Wh internal battery, Range Extender available
• 62.5 - 64.5-degree head angle
• 442 or 447mm chainstays
• Weight: 40.9 lb / 18.5 kg (size S4)
• Price as shown: $15,000 USD
• S-Works frame only: $8,500
specialized.com


Specialized Kenevo SL

Frame Details

From a distance the Kenevo SL's silhouette looks almost identical to the current Enduro – the smaller motor and battery keep the carbon frame from getting the bloated look some eMTBs have. There's plenty of room for holding a full-size water bottle inside the front triangle, or that bottle cage can be used to hold the 160 Wh range extender battery that's included with the S-Works model, which boosts the amount of possible ride time up to a claimed 7 hours.

Like the recently released Levo, the Kenevo SL has a display located on the top tube that can be customized to display information like speed, battery life, elevation, and more. It works in conjunction with Specialized's Mission Control app, and can be updated via Bluetooth, allowing for more features to be added a time goes on.

Specialized Kenevo SL
The 160 Wh range extender battery sits in the bottle cage.
Specialized Kenevo SL
The charging port is located underneath a latch on the non-drive side.

The modes (Eco, Trail, Turbo, and Walk) are selected via the controller mounted on the left side of the handlebar. There's also a Microtune option that can be assessed by holding down the top mode selector button for a few seconds. Once in that mode is accessed, the amount of power can be adjusted in 10% increments. That can be useful for matching the power of a bike to that of another rider's, or for riding with an amount of power that falls in between Eco and Trail or Trail and Turbo.

Specialized Kenevo SL
Specialized Kenevo SL

Specialized Kenevo SL
Specialized Kenevo SL

Geometry

Specialized also gave the new Kenevo the adjustable geometry first seen on the Stumpjumper EVO, which in this case allows for a total of six distinct geometry settings. Four of the possible settings are shown above, and Specialized have a geo finder tool on their site that makes it easy to see all the possibilities. In the slackest position, the bike has a DH bike-worthy 62.5-degree head angle, and in the steepest that bumps up to 64.5-degrees. Those geometry changes are accomplished by swapping out the upper head set cup, and by changing the position of the flip chip on the chainstays. That chainstay flip chip also alters the amount of bottom bracket drop by 6 millimeters, and the chainstay length by 5 millimeters.

The seat tube angle also changes depending on the geometry setting, but it doesn't stray too far from 76-degrees. There are a total of four sizes, with reach numbers ranging from 437mm for the S2 all the way up to 512mm on the size S5. All of the sizes have relatively short seat tubes in order to make it easier for riders to size up or down depending on their handling preferences.

Specialized Kenevo SL

Suspension Design

The Kenevo retains the six bar suspension design found on the Enduro. The leverage curve is progressive, flattening out slightly at the end of the stroke in order to ensure that all of the travel can be accessed when necessary. According to Specialized, the Fox Float X2 has a tune that was developed specifically for the Kenevo SL, in order to ensure that its performance would pair well with how the bike is intended to be ridden.




Models

Specialized Kenevo SL

Kenevo S-Works - $15,000 USD

Frame: Fact 11m full carbon
Fork: Fox Float 38 Performance Elite
Shock: Fox Float X2 Factory, 62.5 x 230mm
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
Motor: Specialized SL 1.1
Wheels: Roval Traverse SL carbon
Tires: Butcher Grid Trail T9 / Eliminator Grid Trail T7, 2.6"
Cranks: Praxis carbon M30
Handlebar: Roval Traverse SL carbon
Stem: Deity Copperhead
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Seatpost RockShox Reverb AXS
Saddle: Specialized Bridge, ti rails
Specialized Kenevo SL

Kenevo SL Expert - $11,000 USD

Frame: Fact 11m carbon
Fork: Fox Float 38 Performance Elite, 170mm
Shock: Fox Float X2 Performance, 62.5 x 230mm
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle
Motor: Specialized SL 1.1
Wheels: Roval Traverse Alloy
Tires: Butcher Grid Trail T9 / Eliminator Grid Trail T7, 2.6"
Cranks: Praxis forged M30
Handlebar: Specialized Trail Alloy
Stem: Deity Copperhead
Brakes: SRAM Code RS
Seatpost X-Fusion Manic
Saddle: Bridge Comp


Specialized Kenevo SL

Ride Impressions

The Kenevo SL is an interesting bike, one that had me scratching my head one moment, and trying to wipe the goofy grin off my face so I didn't swallow any bugs the next. The head scratching came from trying to figure out exactly who the Kenevo SL is for, and the smiles were from forgetting about that and enjoying the effortless speed that's possible on the descents.

The Kenevo SL's level of assistance on the climbs isn't going to blow your hair back – remember, it basically doubles your power, rather than quadrupling it like the Levo does. The delivery is very smooth, though, and it does make it a whole lot easier to get to the top of a stout climb. I'm still not a fan of the extra noise that comes from the gear driven motor – it's much louder than the Levo's belt driven motor. The Kenevo SL may look a lot like a normal bike, but the sound of the motor is going to be a dead giveaway that it isn't when approaching another rider or hiker. I should mention that I'm a little more sensitive to noise than others; I'm sure many riders won't give those few extra decibels a second thought.

When gravity takes over the Kenevo SL is outstanding, exhibiting incredible composure while remaining much more maneuverable than a full-power eMTB. That 10ish pound weight difference between the Kenevo SL and a bike like the Levo or Santa Cruz Bullit is very noticeable, and makes it much easier to get off the ground, and to make quick direction changes. I've mainly been riding it in the slack / high setting, which gives it a 63.2-degree head tube angle and 442mm chainstays, numbers that feel ideal for the steep, loose trails I've been favoring lately.

With heavier eMTBs I'll occasionally run into moments where it takes extra effort to stay in control, sort of like driving an overloaded van down a twisty road. That's not the case with the Kenevo SL – its weight gives it more stability, especially in high speed rough sections, or when really pushing into a turn compared to a non-motorized bike, while also requiring much less upper body exertion compared to a full-powered eMTB.

Specialized Kenevo SL

Now, onto the head scratching that I mentioned earlier. If you purchased a Kenevo SL and went out for a ride with friends who had full-powered eMTBs you'd need to work really, really hard to keep up, and there's a good chance that the 320 Wh battery would run out before theirs did. That could potentially be a tough pill to swallow, unless all of your buddies were also on Kenevo SLs.

The flip side is that the experience of riding the Kenevo SL is much closer to that of a regular bike, which I'm sure plenty of riders will appreciate. I'm a little torn, though, since I really like the uphill and traversing speed that's possible on a full power eMTB like the Levo. That bike makes it possible to get up ridiculous climbs, or to knock of a bunch of laps in a relatively short amount of time, while the Kenevo SL doesn't have the same level of assistance to really encourage a different riding style.

Will there be a time when you'll be able to get a 40-pound eMTB that has all the power and torque of today's full-powered machines? I don't doubt it, but until then there are concessions that need to be made in order to achieve the lighter weight of a bike like the Kenevo SL. The good news is that those concessions don't limit the Kenevo SL's descending prowess, and at the end of the day that's the best part of the ride.

The Kenevo is an intriguing bike, and it's earned a spot in the eMTB Field Test that'll be taking place later this summer, where it'll be going head-to-head against several other new electric machines.

Specialized Kenevo SL




Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Specialized Specialized Kenevo Sl


Must Read This Week
Spotted (Again): Santa Cruz's New XC Race Bike - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
63081 views
Final Results: Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
55123 views
Trinity MTB Debuts With a Steel, High Pivot, Gearbox Compatible Freeride Bike
48259 views
Bike Check: Kate Courtney's Scott Scale - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
47309 views
Field Trip: Ibis's $2,999 Ripley AF is a Precision Weapon
44648 views
Video: How To Not Build Illegal Trails with Ben Cathro
43445 views
Stevie Smith: 1989-2016
38615 views
10 Pro Mechanics' Favorite Tools at the Albstadt XC World Cup Season Opener
38039 views

93 Comments

  • 18 0
 The weight is impressive considering some modern aluminum sleds (and carbon for that matter) are pushing high 30's. Hell my Enduro bike breaches the 40lb mark with a full water bottle on board.
  • 5 4
 the battery is small, which more or less explains the low weight. I think they should gone larger, so you can ride it up more than once or twice.
  • 2 3
 @MRwillP: Yeah that capacity seems like it would only last an hour on a moderate climb.
  • 8 0
 Yeah, this is like a pound or two off of my Madonna...

Battery dies and it probably still pedals just as well Frown
  • 5 0
 @Maestroman87, remember, the motor is smaller too, so the battery lasts longer than it would on a full-powered e-mtb - definitely much longer than an hour.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: and also there is a range extender.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: for sure, if it's anything like the levo sl, the battery life can be longer than the full fat model. My Levo sl can go 35 miles of mixed riding, all on trail with no issues
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer:Fair enough. I was thinking of what my peak power output would be for an hour and I guess 350W is on the high side, probably more like 250W. Since the motor doubles the output, and the terrain could accomodate that pace, it would last 1.4 hours. More realistically though, you'd probably just work less, and putting out 250W total (as an example) giving you ~2.8 hours of climb time.
  • 1 0
 @MRwillP: The battery can be half the size when the motor has half the draw. Same range and a regular kenevo
  • 11 2
 MTB prices are going up like they were crypto
  • 21 0
 If only they went down like crypto too!
  • 13 5
 $15K is nuts!! I don't understand.... who's buying??
  • 6 1
 people that buy products because of the price tag.
  • 3 0
 I know a guy who buys an e-bike for everyone in the family. Plus the toy hauler and dirt bikes, plus the Porsche....he has a trail bike too.
  • 1 0
 @downcountry: just ride your bike at that point. The whole point is to enjoy the activity, not start a collection
  • 3 0
 I was blown away when someone mentioned on another S-works e-bike post that the base MSRP for a KTM electric dirt bike is $11K: www.ktm.com/en-us/models/e-ride/freeride/ktm-freeride-e-xc2021.html. And KTM aren't known for making cheap bikes! It's insane!
  • 1 0
 @sourdiesel Speshy will sell out all of them just as they have their also high-priced Levo cousins. Expensive and low cost toys are always quick sells. The middle ones generally take longer to sell. PS: Great user name!
  • 1 0
 @bikeybikeybikebike: E-mountain bikes and E-dirt bikes have exactly the same components. Sure, E-dirt bike components are larger but the added material cost is negligible. Making parts smaller tends to be more difficult. I guess I just don't get the justification anymore why the price shouldn't be the same; with a gas motor they have loads more parts so that's a different story.
  • 4 1
 Everyone complaining about the price, yet every single one available will be sold today.

Demand > Supply = ^ Price

Basic economics people, just because you don't see value in it doesn't mean others don't. Appreciate the engineering and the fact that this will trickle down into a $6K version once supply chains open up again.
  • 1 0
 All the S-Works already are.
  • 2 0
 Yeah that doesn’t mean the price doesn’t suck
  • 2 0
 it hurts, but its true
  • 1 0
 @kleinblake: Agreed. How rich do you have to be to wake up, see a new 15k bike then buy it.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. Also worth noting that folks on their way up the income ladder will be able to buy these in a year or three for a large discount and still get a dope bike. I have big f-off shiny bikes now but I started on a knackered $800 Craigslist special back in the day and still had a million laughs.
  • 7 2
 How can it be endurance riding when you have a motor doing all the work? may as well just ride a motobike
  • 6 2
 I will enjoy playing peasant bingo now.
It's too expensive
Dentists
Moped
Could have bought a house/car/Mx bike for less
Cheating
Lazy
Pinkebike
Have I missed any?
  • 1 0
 Add 'OAP' and 'knees' to the bingo card
  • 2 0
 The Kenevo SL has a display located on the top tube that can be customized to display information like speed, battery life, elevation, how many Orcs you have killed, how to protect yourself with the spell that repels Saruman and more.
  • 4 0
 I DGAF what anyone says, its a sweet bike. If I had infinite money to spend this would imaginably be a fun ride for touring terrain.
  • 21 16
 15 f*cking grand? You can get two yz 450s for that money
  • 25 10
 Oh look, this comment again
  • 4 0
 To be fair, I think the YZ250 would be the kenevos fossil fueled counterpart...
  • 3 1
 So go do it.
  • 1 0
 15 f*cking grand? You can get 15 grands worth of other stuff for that money
  • 1 0
 @jomacba: dirtbikes far out last carbon mtbs... therefore, overall btr for enviro.
  • 4 3
 Dope, Big S on the roll!
Weight and ascetic wise it just insanely cool;

not sure why ASX would be specks on the bike with internal battery, I would prefer non ASX or integrated solution in order not to charger 5 elements;

price wise - I believe it is reasonable, it is top of the shelf bike with pedal assist, there are chipper options on the market for this who are not willing to spend 15k
  • 1 0
 how can they charge more than a car for it (get it, charge) if it doesn't have electric shifting?
  • 3 0
 i know i know, the bike is great and its more than enough ..... but if its extremelly expensive, at least give me what I was waiting for ; 180mm, double crown and 29er.
  • 4 0
 “Due to shortages”, dental supplies have nearly doubled in the past hour.
  • 3 0
 Seeing this thing on trails made me double take. Without the whirring you can't even tell its an ebike.
  • 8 4
 15,000 dollars... this is getting ridiculous
  • 6 3
 Imagine Spending 11,000 dollars on a bike that doesn't even have a factory level fork and a high end dropper post?!
  • 2 0
 I cant even comprehend
  • 1 0
 @drem861: Its insanity...
  • 3 2
 I can buy a used GS BMW moto for that! I scored a barely used 2021 Levo Comp for $6000. I don't ride it as much as my real bikes; although it's fun to take out with my son and my other buddies for shuttle days!
  • 3 0
 Looks like the perfect ebike to be fair, but I'll never even consider it at those prices, not in a million years
  • 2 1
 Seems like the perfect choice for the person who keeps riding with their much fitter friends. More like a cheat mode for regular mountain biking than riding an almost-motorbike.
  • 3 1
 Frame only $8500 !!?!!

Motor and battery = $1500 at most, so they are asking $7000 for the carbon bit and shock? Lol
  • 3 0
 More than 1500, but you make a good point!
  • 3 1
 Hey Specialized! Please let me know where these are even legal in Northern California. You know the place you call home...
  • 2 0
 In Summary: Not quite enough assist, and rides nearly as a good as an original unadulterated bike.

Sounds legit.
  • 1 0
 Where are my crypto 'investors' at that thought they could buy something that costs this much until they looked at their portfolio this morning?
  • 2 1
 350Wh battery. Is that a joke? What, are we supposed to ride it up one hill?
  • 2 0
 I'm not too familiar with what happens when the battery run flats. Do you push against the resistance of a dead motor like a generator? or can you disengage and ride as normal? 350Wh would be a 1 hour climb basically, okay for the shorter rides, but no good for a day long epic.
  • 4 0
 @Maestroman87: for Shimano ep8 you only pedal against the additional E-Bike weight and maybe super grippy tires, combined with a usually larger chain ring. The Motor itself doesnt brake you
  • 3 0
 No, you pedal.
  • 1 0
 Remember it's a smaller motor and lighter bike, I have been getting 4-5 hour rides in on a single charge.
  • 1 0
 @noplacelikeloam: In Soviet Russia, eBike pedals you....
  • 2 0
 That fox 38 in Ohlins colors on the expert is great.
  • 1 0
 Oh good! I needed to check off the 'bike over $15k' square on my Pinkbike Hater Bingo card.
  • 1 3
 What is it with Specialized's e-bike names? Levo sounds like the cycling equivalent of a little blue pill, promising to help you achieve a harder and longer ride. Kenevo makes me think I should be on a rocket powered bike jumping a gorge or maybe a bunch of school busses.
  • 2 0
 Feeling better about the price I paid for a new KTM 350 right now Big Grin
  • 2 0
 The Kenevo SL (Squillionaires Lavishicycle)
  • 1 1
 An ebike for people that are strong enough that they can actually put down enough watts, they dont need 4X the boost. So better for real riders then.
  • 2 0
 That yellow looks absolutely fire!!
  • 2 0
 That yellow looks absolutely custard!!
  • 2 0
 Bro no internal storage?!!? this isn't a specialized!
  • 1 0
 So stoked for the eMTB field test!!!!! Pinkbike is f-ing rad, in my opinion.
  • 4 2
 Too much
  • 4 3
 An e-bike that many e-haters should be willing to get behind!
  • 1 1
 Specialized taking it to the next level! Even the dentists will think twice!
  • 2 1
 We´ve gone past dentist bike.. we´re at fkn brain surgeon bike now.
  • 2 1
 If you are paying full retail for these, I'm laughing at you.
  • 1 0
 That rear fender wants your ballz for dinner!
  • 1 0
 Its going to be cracking good!
  • 1 0
 The sad part of the pricing is they will sell everyone. Frown
  • 1 0
 Fuck I want one of these.Think of the laps!
  • 4 4
 So inclusive on the pricing. Really helping diversify the community.
  • 2 2
 Nice Moped! Should keep well heeled riders happy.
  • 1 1
 For that price just buy a motorcycle...or two.
  • 3 4
 Scratched my head so hard it began to bleed
  • 3 4
 Wow, new Yamaha Motorbikes are less than this.
  • 5 7
 I feel this should be classified as a e-dirtbike with that price tag.
  • 4 0
 Still no throttle.... STILL have to pedal
  • 3 6
 There is a walk mode as to assist pushing a bike? Too funny!
  • 5 0
 Its very useful actually
  • 2 0
 Wonder when there will be 'bike rack mode' lol
  • 2 1
 @chasintrails: please explain? You have the skills that warrant this bike, but can't push a 40 pound bike uphill? Wrists hurting from doing too many fillings?
  • 1 0
 @ScottB-408: Dude! I need to design an E-rack. A rack with an electric arm to assist the loading. I'll base it on existing technology used to help geriatrics out of hospital beds. We'd make a fortune!
  • 2 0
 @JDFF, easy on the snark. The walk mode is handy when you dismount on a super steep section of trail and need to push to a flatter portion to get back on. It's a situation that's more common on an eMTB because the motor allows you to attempt climbs you wouldn't ever try on a regular bike.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.014423
Mobile Version of Website