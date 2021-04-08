First Ride: 2022 Trek Session - Nope, Not Going to Say It

“Looks like a Session”. What started out as simply an observation quickly escalated through the ranks of funny joke to end up as a low hanging fruit of a comment that inadvertently actually got someone a free Scott Gambler. I’m still trying to wrap my head around that, and as such that will be the sole uttering of the phrase from me.



Back in 2019, the Trek development team asked some of their racers, fresh off the podium from the Snowshoe World Cup, to come and try something new out at the Mountain Creek Bike Park in New Jersey, US. Since that summer, Trek has been working away on the next iteration of the most winning DH bike of all time, and that racer feedback turned out to be critically important in defining what is now released - the 2022 Trek Session.



Session Details

• Full 29", full 27.5" & mullet adaptable

• All aluminum construction

• 200 mm rear travel

• High pivot suspension system

• Adjustable geometry & suspension

• Sizes R1 - R3

• Bike Weight: 16.32kg to 16.87kg or 35.98lbs to 37.19lbs (claimed)

• Frame Weight: 4.12kg or 9.08lbs (claimed, w/o shock)

• Bike Pricing: €4,999 to €6,999 or $4,999 to $6,999 USD

• Frame Pricing: €2,999 or $2,999 USD

