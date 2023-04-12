First Ride: Devinci's Chainsaw is a Canadian-Made Park Ripper

Apr 12, 2023
by Matt Beer  

FIRST RIDE
Devinci Chainsaw
PHOTOS: Margus Riga & Andy Vathis
WORDS: Matt Beer

What’s more Canadian than a locally-made Devinci Cycles aluminum frame called the Chainsaw? This new bike can be built for enduro or downhill riding, and the name pays tribute to the late, great Steve Smith.

This high-pivot bike focuses on descending in a more affordable package, with prices starting at $3,899 USD. The Chainsaw shares the same shapes and suspension layout as Devinci’s enduro-race bike, the Spartan HP, but has more travel and is much slacker.

There are two configurations of the Chainsaw: a full 29er with 170mm of travel at either end, dropper post, and wide-range gearing, or the gravity fuelled “DH” build with 180mm of rear wheel travel, a 190mm dual-crown fork, fixed seat post, and compact gear selection.

Devinci was sure to convene with Tianna Smith, Steve’s mother, regarding the name of the bike and makes an annual donation to the Steve Smith Legacy Foundation.

Devinci Chainsaw Details
• 6061 T6 aluminum frame made in Canada w/ lifetime warranty
• Enduro configuration: 170mm front and rear travel, 29" wheels
• DH configuration: 190mm front/180 rear travel, mixed wheels
• 62.1-62.9° head tube angle
• 79.6° seat angle (MD)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Reach: 449, 469, 494, 519mm
• Chainstay: 425, 430, 435, 440mm (static)
• Weight: 15.6 kg / 34.5 lb (MD - GX model)
• Price: $3,899 - 4,999, frame only: $2,599 USD
Devinci.com



Frame and Suspension details

Based in Saguenay, Quebec, Devinci Cycles manufactures their high-end alloy frames in-house and that’s exactly where the Chainsaw is built. They’ve stayed on board with the high-pivot train and like the Spartan HP, a thermoplastic guide captures the derailleur housing and encloses the idler pulley wheel. Devinci designed the suspension kinematics to work in conjunction with either an air or coil shock.

170mm of rear wheel travel is achieved with a long 225x70mm trunnion mount shock and can be boosted to 180mm by removing a 5mm internal shock spacer. You’ll have to switch to a smaller rear wheel to gain clearance for the additional travel.

There is a flip-chip on the lower shock mount to adjust the geometry, but that’s best reserved for swapping between 27.5 or 29” rear wheels, depending on which bike setup you opt for.

The Split-Pivot point co-rotates around the 157mm wide rear axle and the threaded bottom bracket is spaced to use a 55mm chainline. Under the front chainring lies a two-bolt ISCG 05 mounting tab for e*thirteen’s lower roller guide, although a skid plate isn’t part of the stock equipment.

Up front, the head tube features simple ports for the internally routed cables guarded by foam tubes and ZS44/56 style cups are used. There’s room for a 500 mL water bottle inside the front triangle on all four frame sizes without compromising the standover height or seat tube length on the medium frame.

Throughout the rear triangle, there’s ample chain-damping material, although there isn’t a protector to cover the downtube. If you transport your bike on a pickup’s tailgate pad, sticking an aftermarket rubber bumper under there is a worthy add-on.





Geometry

We wouldn’t expect Devinci to build a long-travel enduro and park bike that wasn’t rowdy. The Chainsaw uses a short size-specific chainstay for each frame and a slack 62.9-degree head tube angle.

The four frame reaches range from 429, 469, 494, and 519mm, pairing with 425, 430, 435, and 440mm chainstays. Those tailored chainstays are calculated statically, so at a recommended 25-30% sag, they will stretch by nearly 10mm due to the bike's axle path.

When in the DH mode, all of those numbers get trimmed down by the longer fork and flip-chip adjustment.



Specs

Three build kit options exist in the Chainsaw lineup; two enduro builds with air shocks, and one coil-sprung DH model, all of which primarily use SRAM and RockShox components. Since the idea behind the Chainsaw was to keep the pricepoints reasonable and grow the gravity side of the market, there are no expensive carbon frame options.

The SX and GX enduro builds start at $3,899 and $4,699 USD with SRAM Eagle 12-speed drivetrains, dropper posts, air shocks, and a single-tone paint job. There’s also a frame-kit that includes a RockShox Super Deluxe Air shock, TranzX dropper post, FSA headset, and SDG saddle for $2,599 USD.

The dual crown offering comes in a mixed-wheeled platform with a 190mm RockShox Boxxer Select RC and uses a 75mm stroke Super Deluxe Select+ RC coil shock. That’s finished with SRAM Code R brakes, alloy Race Face rims and controls, plus Maxxis DoubleDown and DH casing tires for $4,999 USD.

Devinci Chainsaw DH GX - $4,899 USD
Devinci Chainsaw GX 12S - $4,699 USD
Devinci Chainsaw GX 12S - $3,899 USD




Ride Impressions

High pivot bikes aren’t playful right? Wrong. The ride isn’t taxing on rolling blue trails, yet doesn’t hold back when you dive into the steeps. Devinci has found a unique balance in the geometry that keeps the ride alive, without detracting from the magic carpet ride of the high pivot suspension design. If you could smash together a Specialized Status and Norco Range, you’d probably end up with something along the lines of the Chainsaw.

That may be due to the frame sizing as well. I opted for the size medium with a reach of 469mmm, which seemed much more appropriate than stretching up to the size large and its massive 494mm number. On paper, those 430mm chainstays sound short, and they are when you need them to be, like popping the bike into a manual, but under heavy compressions they grow to recapture stability for mobbing straight down chunkier bits of trail.

That’s another area where the head angle plays into the stability of the bike. You get a sense that there’s a lot of front wheel ahead of you, which encourages you to attack on steep trails. Despite the larger rear wheel, getting away from the seat and over the back wheel isn’t a nuisance either. However, I did need to stop and lower the post for long, steep descents. The dropper post length of 150mm on the size MD bike was on the short side for my 80cm inseam.

As smooth and relaxed as the Chainsaw was on the descents, climbing posed a few challenges. I can’t nitpick about the weight of the 170mm travel alloy frame that’s built on a tighter budget, because it’s reasonable at 15.6 kg / 34.5 lb, but the extra lower tension does drag you down a bit. That’s an easy work around. After removing the guide, and swapping out for a protective skid plate, I noticed a reduction in chain friction. So far, I haven’t dropped a chain, but we’ll see how that story develops as the drivetrain wears.

The lack of a climb switch is a larger worry since that’s more of an expensive upgrade. A steep 79.4-degree seat tube angle does help to keep you in an upright climbing posture, however, pedal bob is noticeable on the Chainsaw.

The seldom seen SRAM G2 RE brakes use a Code R caliper and G2 lever, delivering a decent amount of power. For more control and modulation, this would be one of the first components I’d upgrade if you’re consistently riding steep trails, like on Vancouver's North Shore.

Considering the target market for the Chainsaw, Devinci has built a unique bike that caters to enduro and park riders without breaking the bank. The overall feel of the bike is burly with a strong “fun-factor” built into the smooth and quiet operation of the high pivot. In due time, we’ll be experimenting with the Chainsaw in DH mode and seeing how that stacks up against full-on downhill bikes in the park too.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Rides Devinci


27 Comments

  • 33 1
 Looks like a really cool super-enduro or park bike. But please kill SRAM SX and put Deore or Microshift on there instead
  • 8 2
 also, how can you put Guide T brakes on the SX model? It's not a trail bike, that is a shit spec choice for a long travel enduro bike
  • 5 0
 @bashhard: you are living up to your username
  • 3 0
 @bashhard: guide Ts are pretty nice actually. Decent point though.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. SX is just a pile of hot garbage for anything but a department store bike.
  • 23 1
 LONG LIVE CHAINSAW!
  • 15 0
 One of the coolest bikes this year! And the fact that its a tribute to Stevie Smith makes it better!
  • 9 0
 I'd be more interested to ride this than I would most of the £10k+ bikes out there.
  • 1 0
 It also would make a lot of sense if you already had a nice trail bike but lived near a lift park and wanted a second bike on a (relative) budget that won't hold you back on the slopes. Who needs to worry about CF when you've already got a different bike for when weight matters? Although that being said, the weight spec isn't even that bad for a long-travel aluminum bike.
  • 7 0
 Nice, the 465-470 reach bike in a medium is a unicorn. At a normal 5’10” of regular proportions 455 is too small and 485 is too big. I want a 170 bike that can do a summer at the park but also go on big backcountry days.
  • 1 0
 And the large is equally filling in the gap of most companies. I either get cramped on a large or end up with a big bike on an XL. I’m sure some will complain that they are now between sizes, though.
  • 1 0
 @whambat: yup, I will! I’m 6’ and the large is too big for me (currently riding a 490 reach that feels too long).

The medium’s 469 reach sounds perfect, but the super steep 79* STA means the ETT / cockpit will be too cramped…

Love this thing otherwise, looks sweet!
  • 10 0
 Well, this rules.
  • 9 0
 This is the way. Classy and thoughtful.
  • 4 0
 Sweet bike... How does this weigh the same as my 120mm bike?

Also, one of your captions that says GX should say SX me thinks.
  • 6 0
 Want.
  • 2 1
 "On paper, those 430mm chainstays sound short, and they are when you need them to be, like popping the bike into a manual, but under heavy compressions they grow to recapture stability for mobbing straight down chunkier bits of trail" - yeah, bacause manualing or popping abike does not compress suspension Razz
  • 2 0
 62.1 HA and a 469 reach for medium.....that front wheel will be in a different timezone!
  • 2 0
 there no 27.5 option. I understand all the benefits of 29, I just think for a playful bike 27.5 is better.
  • 3 0
 I want all 35lbs of this
  • 1 0
 Beautiful bike. The seat tube is kinda odd but everything else is just right. Price included.
  • 1 4
 It's been, what, 5 years since Pivot tried to shove Supa Boost™ down our throats and still only companies on the fringes are doing it. No, this bike doesn't get a pass for it being a dual crown park bike.The Demo is still 148 at the rear. There's now a budget option for a 148 dh bike with the TR-11 too. (with lifetime warranty)
  • 1 0
 Why are you mad? Extra wide spacing makes sense on a budget park bike. That 27.5 wheel with super boost is going to be absolutely indestructible. Pretty sweet feature on a cheaper bike whose target market destroys rear wheels. Lowers the cost of ownership
  • 1 0
 I so wanna buy this..........
  • 1 0
 I like it but please can we get the enduro build with mixed wheels
  • 4 5
 Was kind of hoping it would be an ebike with that sounded like a 2 stroke chainsaw
  • 1 0
 Fantastic option!!





