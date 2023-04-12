First Ride: Devinci's Chainsaw is a Canadian-Made Park Ripper

Frame and Suspension details
What’s more Canadian than a locally-made Devinci Cycles aluminum frame called the Chainsaw? This new bike can be built for enduro or downhill riding, and the name pays tribute to the late, great Steve Smith.
This high-pivot bike focuses on descending in a more affordable package, with prices starting at $3,899 USD. The Chainsaw shares the same shapes and suspension layout as Devinci’s enduro-race bike, the Spartan HP, but has more travel and is much slacker.
There are two configurations of the Chainsaw: a full 29er with 170mm of travel at either end, dropper post, and wide-range gearing, or the gravity fuelled “DH” build with 180mm of rear wheel travel, a 190mm dual-crown fork, fixed seat post, and compact gear selection.
Devinci was sure to convene with Tianna Smith, Steve’s mother, regarding the name of the bike and makes an annual donation to the Steve Smith Legacy Foundation
Devinci Chainsaw Details
• 6061 T6 aluminum frame made in Canada w/ lifetime warranty
• Enduro configuration: 170mm front and rear travel, 29" wheels
• DH configuration: 190mm front/180 rear travel, mixed wheels
• 62.1-62.9° head tube angle
• 79.6° seat angle (MD)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Reach: 449, 469, 494, 519mm
• Chainstay: 425, 430, 435, 440mm (static)
• Weight: 15.6 kg / 34.5 lb (MD - GX model)
• Price: $3,899 - 4,999, frame only: $2,599 USD
• Devinci.com
Based in Saguenay, Quebec, Devinci Cycles manufactures their high-end alloy frames in-house and that’s exactly where the Chainsaw is built. They’ve stayed on board with the high-pivot train and like the Spartan HP, a thermoplastic guide captures the derailleur housing and encloses the idler pulley wheel. Devinci designed the suspension kinematics to work in conjunction with either an air or coil shock.
170mm of rear wheel travel is achieved with a long 225x70mm trunnion mount shock and can be boosted to 180mm by removing a 5mm internal shock spacer. You’ll have to switch to a smaller rear wheel to gain clearance for the additional travel.
There is a flip-chip on the lower shock mount to adjust the geometry, but that’s best reserved for swapping between 27.5 or 29” rear wheels, depending on which bike setup you opt for.
The Split-Pivot point co-rotates around the 157mm wide rear axle and the threaded bottom bracket is spaced to use a 55mm chainline. Under the front chainring lies a two-bolt ISCG 05 mounting tab for e*thirteen’s lower roller guide, although a skid plate isn’t part of the stock equipment.
Up front, the head tube features simple ports for the internally routed cables guarded by foam tubes and ZS44/56 style cups are used. There’s room for a 500 mL water bottle inside the front triangle on all four frame sizes without compromising the standover height or seat tube length on the medium frame.
Throughout the rear triangle, there’s ample chain-damping material, although there isn’t a protector to cover the downtube. If you transport your bike on a pickup’s tailgate pad, sticking an aftermarket rubber bumper under there is a worthy add-on.
Geometry
We wouldn’t expect Devinci to build a long-travel enduro and park bike that wasn’t rowdy. The Chainsaw uses a short size-specific chainstay for each frame and a slack 62.9-degree head tube angle.
The four frame reaches range from 429, 469, 494, and 519mm, pairing with 425, 430, 435, and 440mm chainstays. Those tailored chainstays are calculated statically, so at a recommended 25-30% sag, they will stretch by nearly 10mm due to the bike's axle path.
When in the DH mode, all of those numbers get trimmed down by the longer fork and flip-chip adjustment. Specs
Three build kit options exist in the Chainsaw lineup; two enduro builds with air shocks, and one coil-sprung DH model, all of which primarily use SRAM and RockShox components. Since the idea behind the Chainsaw was to keep the pricepoints reasonable and grow the gravity side of the market, there are no expensive carbon frame options.
The SX and GX enduro builds start at $3,899 and $4,699 USD with SRAM Eagle 12-speed drivetrains, dropper posts, air shocks, and a single-tone paint job. There’s also a frame-kit that includes a RockShox Super Deluxe Air shock, TranzX dropper post, FSA headset, and SDG saddle for $2,599 USD.
The dual crown offering comes in a mixed-wheeled platform with a 190mm RockShox Boxxer Select RC and uses a 75mm stroke Super Deluxe Select+ RC coil shock. That’s finished with SRAM Code R brakes, alloy Race Face rims and controls, plus Maxxis DoubleDown and DH casing tires for $4,999 USD.
Ride Impressions
High pivot bikes aren’t playful right? Wrong. The ride isn’t taxing on rolling blue trails, yet doesn’t hold back when you dive into the steeps. Devinci has found a unique balance in the geometry that keeps the ride alive, without detracting from the magic carpet ride of the high pivot suspension design. If you could smash together a Specialized Status
and Norco Range
, you’d probably end up with something along the lines of the Chainsaw.
That may be due to the frame sizing as well. I opted for the size medium with a reach of 469mmm, which seemed much more appropriate than stretching up to the size large and its massive 494mm number. On paper, those 430mm chainstays sound short, and they are when you need them to be, like popping the bike into a manual, but under heavy compressions they grow to recapture stability for mobbing straight down chunkier bits of trail.
That’s another area where the head angle plays into the stability of the bike. You get a sense that there’s a lot of front wheel ahead of you, which encourages you to attack on steep trails. Despite the larger rear wheel, getting away from the seat and over the back wheel isn’t a nuisance either. However, I did need to stop and lower the post for long, steep descents. The dropper post length of 150mm on the size MD bike was on the short side for my 80cm inseam.
As smooth and relaxed as the Chainsaw was on the descents, climbing posed a few challenges. I can’t nitpick about the weight of the 170mm travel alloy frame that’s built on a tighter budget, because it’s reasonable at 15.6 kg / 34.5 lb, but the extra lower tension does drag you down a bit. That’s an easy work around. After removing the guide, and swapping out for a protective skid plate, I noticed a reduction in chain friction. So far, I haven’t dropped a chain, but we’ll see how that story develops as the drivetrain wears.
The lack of a climb switch is a larger worry since that’s more of an expensive upgrade. A steep 79.4-degree seat tube angle does help to keep you in an upright climbing posture, however, pedal bob is noticeable on the Chainsaw.
The seldom seen SRAM G2 RE brakes use a Code R caliper and G2 lever, delivering a decent amount of power. For more control and modulation, this would be one of the first components I’d upgrade if you’re consistently riding steep trails, like on Vancouver's North Shore.
Considering the target market for the Chainsaw, Devinci has built a unique bike that caters to enduro and park riders without breaking the bank. The overall feel of the bike is burly with a strong “fun-factor” built into the smooth and quiet operation of the high pivot. In due time, we’ll be experimenting with the Chainsaw in DH mode and seeing how that stacks up against full-on downhill bikes in the park too.
The medium’s 469 reach sounds perfect, but the super steep 79* STA means the ETT / cockpit will be too cramped…
Love this thing otherwise, looks sweet!
Also, one of your captions that says GX should say SX me thinks.