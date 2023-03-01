First Ride: 2023 Focus Jam² eMTB

Focus have been busy redesigning their product line with more aggressive geometry and shifting away from single-pivot to Horst-link suspension, The Jam² is their mid-travel e-bike with 150 mm at the rear and 160 mm at the front. The previous version
is barely a year old but has already been completely overhauled, with a new motor, geometry, and suspension layout. Alongside the aluminum version tested (the 6-series), there's now a carbon option (the 8-series). At the same time, Focus are updating their longer-travel (170/180 mm) Sam², with many of the same frame features and motor but a more gravity-focussed build including coil shocks and no carbon option.
Focus Jam² Details
• Alloy or carbon frames
• 150mm travel (160 mm fork)
• Bosch Performance CX motor
• 750 Wh removable battery
• 29" wheels
• Weight: 26 kg / 57.3 lb (actual, XL, 6.9 model)
• 76.5° seat angle, 64,5/65,5° head angle
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL*
• Price: €5,499 to €8,899 / £4,899 to £7,799
• focus-bikes.com
Motor & Battery
There's been a switch from Shimano to Bosch Performance Line CX motors. All models get the biggest 750 Wh battery except the entry-level ones which have 625 Wh to play with. The battery slides in and out of the bottom of the downtube, helping to keep the tube intact for greater structural efficiency. It's secured with a latch, underneath which is the lock. It's a neat system in my view, as it keeps the battery as low down as possible, removes the need for a downtube door and keeps the lock out of harm's way.
Frame details
Focus are sticking with their decision to route all the cables through the stem and headset to make things neater and reduce cable rattle. There are no cable routing options through the frame directly; the cables have to go through the headset. Focus only make one stem length (50 mm), so if you want to fit a different stem you'll need a special headset top cap
which allows the cables to run through the headset but not the stem.
There's a handy tool bag in front of the shock that's big enough for a tube, tire levers and a multi-tool. The alloy bikes have a USB-C port on the top tube to charge up lights, bike computers or phones on the go. There's even an optional removable kickstand mount for when you need to go shopping on the way back from the trails. There's an integrated chain guide and generous chainstay protector. All of the in-house plastic parts are made of recycled plastic.
Suspension
Focus have moved to a Horst link layout with a chainstay pivot. They say this saves some weight compared to their previous linkage-driven single-pivot layout, while also resulting in the rear suspension sitting higher in its travel while braking.
Focus aren't sharing much detail on the suspension kinematics, but the Jam² should be progressive enough to accept a coil shock if that's your bag. The Sam² comes with coil shocks throughout the range.
Geometry
The geometry has barely changed compared to the previous model
. The only significant difference is the head angle, which is a degree slacker and is adjustable via headset cups (not a flip chip) from 64.5° or 65.5°.
Models
The Jam² is available in aluminum (the 6-series) and carbon (the 8-series), plus there's the longer-travel Sam² which is alloy only. Each of those is available with three or four different specs/price points, making eleven different options in total. To avoid cluttering up this article with all of them, let's take a look at the equivalent flagship build for the three main series.
Frame: Alloy, 150 mm travel
Fork: FOX 36 Float Factory, 160 mm
Shock: FOX Float X Performance,
Drivetrain: Shimano Deore XT/SLX
Brakes: SRAM DB8 200 / 200 mm
Motor: Bosch Performance CX Smart, 750 Wh
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary/Big Betty 2.6, Super Trail, Soft
Claimed weight: 25.7 kg (26 kg / 57.3 lb actual, XL)
Frame: Carbon, 150 mm travel
Fork: FOX 36 Float Factory, 160 mm
Shock: FOX Float X Performance,
Drivetrain: Shimano Deore XT/SLX
Brakes: Shimano XT M8120, 4 piston, 203/203 mm
Motor: Bosch Performance CX Smart, 750 Wh
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary/Big Betty 2.6, Super Trail, Soft
Claimed weight: 23.6 kg
Frame: Alloy, 170 mm travel
Fork: FOX 38 Float Factory e-bike, 180 mm
Shock: FOX DHX Coil, 230/65 mm
Drivetrain: Shimano Deore XT/SLX
Brakes: Shimano XT M8120, 4 piston, 203/203 mm
Motor: Bosch Performance CX Smart, 750 Wh
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.6, Super Trail (f)/SuperGravity (r), Soft
Claimed weight: 26.6 kg
Ride Impressions
The Jam² 6.9 doesn't go out on a limb in any obvious way. The geometry, weight, and suspension are all rather middle-of-the-road for a modern, full-power e-bike. That's not a bad thing, but it makes it harder to review as it doesn't stand out as an outlier in any particular area.
Climbing is pretty good, with the powerful motor and chunky 29x2.6" rear tire. Recently I would have said the 76.5-degree seat tube angle was about right for an e-bike, but after riding the Pole Voima
I think there are advantages to making it more upright, especially for steep climbs. It just makes it even more relaxed and easier to maintain balance. But the seat angle is steep enough for most situations, especially with the 150 mm rear suspension which stays pretty high in its travel.
When descending, I found the 170 mm dropper post to be too short, making it harder to move my body weight around enough to control the 26 kg bike. That meant stopping to manually drop the seatpost another few centimeters at the start of each descent. SRAM's mid-level DB8 mineral oil brakes may look like a downgrade on a bike with a top-level fork, but they held their own so far with a consistent bite point and decent (if not excellent) power. On a 29er bike this heavy, it would definitely benefit from 220 mm rotors but that's an easy upgrade to make.
For big berms and wide-open bike-park-style terrain, it rips; it's really easy to lean the bike over and trust the grip. But for very tight and steep terrain, the hefty weight makes it hard to maneuver and change direction quickly. Henry Quinney and I
both agree that a few kilos here or there is nothing to worry about, but maneuvering a 26 kg bike (not including pedals, water, or tools) through tight and technical terrain takes some getting used to, especially if you have to hop over slippy roots or endo round tight corners. The 450 mm chainstay length (which is the same for all sizes) is on the longer side too, and combined with the weight and 50 mm stem, makes it harder than most to loft the front wheel and hop over obstacles. The front wheel feels stuck to the ground if you want to plow, but also harder to pick up and ride dynamically when negotiating technical terrain. To me, as someone who rides non-electric bikes most of the time, the 19 Kg Jam2 SL
(which has very similar geometry and suspension) feels a lot more intuitive and fun to ride.
With a claimed weight that's around 2 kg less with the same battery and tires, the 8-series could be worth the extra £500/€600 over the 6-series. Alternatively, embrace the plow and go for the Sam².
2 Comments