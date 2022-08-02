First Ride: 2023 Santa Cruz Nomad - Now With Mixed Wheels

Santa Cruz has been on a roll this year, updating their catalog with geometry changes and in-frame storage compartments for model after model. Next up is the venerable Nomad, the long-travel machine that's been a mainstay in the lineup since its introduction all the way back in 2005.



Version 6.0 of the Nomad keeps its 170mm of front and rear travel, but it's now running mixed wheel sizes, with a 29” wheel up front and 27.5” in the back. Along with the bigger front wheel, the new Nomad's geometry has been made a touch slacker and longer, although the changes aren't too wild. Once again, it's more about refinements rather than drastic revisions.



Nomad 6 Details



• Wheel size: 29" front / 27.5" rear

• Travel: 170mm

• C & CC carbon frames

• 63.5º head angle (low)

• 77.6º seat tube angle (size L, low)

• 444mm chainstays (size L, low)

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

• Weight: 33.5 lb / 15.2 kg (size L, X01 AXS RSV)

• Price: $5,649 - $11,199 USD

