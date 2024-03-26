First Ride: 2024 Cannondale Scalpel - The XC Classic Gets Longer & Slacker

Mar 26, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

It's an Olympic year, which explains why the season is kicking off with a bumper crop of new XC bike releases. Cannondale is joining in with a new version of the venerable Scalpel, a bike that's been in their lineup since 2002. This time around, all of the models have 120mm of travel, as opposed to the previous iteration, which was split into a 100mm racing-focused version, and an SE model that had 120mm of travel, and slightly more trail-oriented intentions.

Some of the changes to the Scalpel will be applauded by most riders – the head angle is slacker, the reach is longer, and the seat tube lengths are much shorter in order to accommodate longer travel dropper posts – and others will likely receive a more lukewarm reception, namely the thru-headset cable routing. Or, If you go with one of the higher end options, the housing runs thru the handlebar, and then thru the headset.

Scalpel Details

• 120 mm travel rear, 120 mm fork
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 66.6° degree head tube angle
• Size specific chainstays
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• 1780 gram frame (Lab 71) / 1980 g (Series 1)
• Price: $4,000 - $14,000 USD
cannondale.com/
There's a wide range of models, with prices ranging from $4,000 to $14,000 USD. The European versions are spec'd with the single-sided Lefty fork and remote lockouts, while in North America there aren't any lockouts or Leftys to be found, other than on the highest end Scalpel Lab 71 model.

photo

Frame Details

AI may be all the rage these days, but it's no longer found on the Scalpel, at least if we're talking about Asymmetric Integration. That concept involved moving the hub and cassette 6mm towards the driveside, which Cannondale claimed created a stiffer wheel, a better chainline, and allowed for shorter chainstays. That may have been the case, but needing to re-dish a brand new wheel to fit a frame was an extra step that added a layer of inconvenience. The Scalpel now uses a 55mm chainline, which is fast becoming the new norm.

The Scalpel has also switched over to a threaded bottom bracket from the PF30 standard that was used previously. It's a little surprising to see Cannondale let go of some of the features (quirks?) that made their frames stand out, but the updates should make things a little easier for mechanics. That is, until it's time to replace the upper headset bearing.

photo

Yes, the Scalpel now has thru-headset cable routing. It's on all of the models too, not just the fanciest ones with wireless drivetrains. Speaking of fancy, the higher end models receive Cannondale's new SystemBar XC-One, an integrated carbon bar / stem combo with a mouth-like port at the front that the brake, dropper, and remote housing run through. Just looking at it gives me anxiety, but I'm sure someone out there likes the clean look that comes with all this 'integration'.

photo
All Scalpel models now have 120mm of travel.
photo
The Scalpel uses a flex pivot at the chainstay.

photo

Geometry

The Scalpel's updated geometry puts it right in the mix with the latest batch of modern XC machines. The head tube angle has been slackened by one degree, putting it at 66.6-degrees, the seat tube angle is a degree steeper, and reach numbers have grown by 10 to 20 millimeters depending on the frame size.

Size-specific chainstays have been implemented, starting at 434mm on the size small and going up to 446mm on the XL in 4mm increments. In theory, that should help maintain a similar balance, and in this instance it's great to see that the difference is more than a millimeter or two between sizes.


Models

29 U LAB71 Scalpel - BPT
Scalpel Lab 71 / $14,000 USD
29 U Scalpel Crb 1 - RAW
Scalpel Carbon 1 / $9,500 USD

29 U Scalpel Crb 2 - SMC
Scalpel Carbon 2 / $6,500 USD
29 U Scalpel Crb 4 - RYW
Scalpel Carbon 4 / $4,000 USD


2024 Cannondale Media Camp

Ride Impressions

My first ride on the Scalpel took place in Braga, Portugal, on a very grey, rainy day. Tackling unfamiliar trails in wet conditions on low-profile XC race tires can be a nerve-wracking endeavor, but somehow there was enough traction to start to open things up without worrying too much about getting spit sideways by shiny roots or the slippery ground. I was also glad to see that 4-piston SRAM Level brakes were spec'd rather than the 2-piston versions - that extra power is nice to have when you're trying to slow down on a greasy section of trail.

The size large Scalpel I rode had a 75mm stem, which put me in what I'd consider a fairly typical XC race position. I was comfortable on the size large, but if this were my bike I'd probably swap to the 60mm bar/stem to make the descents a little more fun. Still, the positioning felt appropriate for the bike's main purpose – going uphill as fast as possible. Even in the fully open mode the Scalpel has a good amount of get-up-and-go when you stomp on the pedals – it's easy to see why Cannondale decided to leave off the remote lockout for the North American versions; this is one of those bikes where it's really not all that necessary, and ditching the remote means there's one less thing to think about during a race or ride.

Even with that firmer suspension there was still enough give to provide traction in rougher sections of trail, and the ride never fely overly harsh or jarring. Our guides led the way onto trails that weren't exactly what I'd call cross-country (my favorite kind), and soon we were working our way down short steep rock moves and off a series of drops.

2024 Cannondale Media Camp

My Scalpel made it through everything multiple times without any issues, but there was an incident that ended the ride prematurely for another journalist. This particular rider, who weighs in the neighborhood of 190 lb (86 kg) went a little deep off a 5-foot rock drop, and the resulting landing force ended up snapping the frame at the seat tube near the shock mount area. Now, I should stress that although the drop wasn't huge, it was also bigger than what you'd see on a typical race course, and the fact that the rider went a little past the sweet spot certainly didn't help.

I don't want to brush that breakage aside, but I also don't want that to be the main focus of this release – It's mentioned here because that's part of my job – to report what happens, the good and the bad. Thankfully, the rider was unscathed, but it did serve as a reminder that even though modern XC bikes are starting to feel a lot like trail bikes, there are limits, and those limits come up quicker than they would on a bike with more suspension, and a burlier frame.

The fact that hitting those drops didn't feel too out of the ordinary is a testament to how geometry is changing the way XC bike are being ridden. Races will still be won on the climbs, but the XC experience is becoming much more well rounded, and the descents are now a whole lot more enjoyable than they were just a few years ago.



