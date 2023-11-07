First Ride: 2024 Canyon Lux Trail

We last touched on the Canyon Lux Trail in last year's Downcountry Field Test, where it didn't fare as well as the competition. Held back by compromised geometry and a more XC-focused spec than others in the category, it irked some testers in the group. Canyon seems to have taken that feedback to heart, with the new Lux Trail sporting a host of changes that seem to address some of those problems. With revised sizing, kinematic, and categorization, the Lux feels a bit more at home in its skin. How'd that shake out on trail? Read on to find out.

Lux Trail Details



• Carbon frame• 29" wheels• 115mm travel, 120mm fork• 67° head angle• 76° seat angle• 412-500mm reach, 480mm size L• 435mm chainstay length• Measured weight: 28.5 lb / 12.9 kg• Price: €3,299 - €8,499