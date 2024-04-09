First Ride: 2024 Norco Range VLT eMTB - The Bosch-Powered High Pivot Machine

Apr 9, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  

Norco Range VLT 2024
Norco Range VLT


Norco's Range VLT and Sight VLT launch today, two new eMTBs that now use Bosch's Performance CX motor and a high-pivot suspension layout. Those changes shouldn't be too surprising to riders who have been following the brand's other recent releases – the Fluid VLT uses a Bosch SX motor, and the non-motorized Range, Sight, and Optic all have high pivot layouts, so the writing was on the wall.

The Range VLT is the big dog of the bunch, with 170mm of rear travel, a 180mm fork, and a 750 Wh battery. Along with the suspension layout change and a new motor system, the Range's geometry has also been updated, although the head angle still remains a slack 63-degrees, indicating the bike's downhill-oriented focus.

Range VLT Details

• 170 mm travel rear, 180 mm fork
• Mixed wheels
• Bosch Performance CX motor, 85 Nm torque
• 750 Wh battery
• Carbon or aluminum frame options
• 63° degree head tube angle
• Size specific chainstays
• Sizes: 1,2,3,4,5
• Weight: 57.6 - 60.3 lb (26.1 - 27.4 kg)
• Price: $6,999 - $8,999 USD
norco.com
There are two carbon versions of the Range, plus an aluminum option, with prices starting at $6,999 USD and going up to $8,999 USD. That's certainly not chump change, but it is good to see that not all e-bikes are being released with five figure price tags.

There's only one model of the Sight, which has 150mm of rear travel, and a 160mm fork. It's a bit of an underdog in the lineup, considering Norco also makes the lighter weight Fluid VLT with 140mm of rear travel; it seems like if you're going for a big, burly eMTB you might as well have the suspension travel to go with it.

Norco Range VLT 2024

Frame & Motor Details

The idler and the idler pulley are the most immediate visual differences between the old and new Range VLT, along with the brace that runs between the top and down tube. That triangular opening would be a handy place for a cute little zippered pack for holding repair supplies and snacks, or maybe stashing a perfectly shaped block of cheese.

The mode and battery indicator for the Bosch Performance CX motor is integrated into the top tube, and a wireless remote is on the left side of the handlebar for switching through the various modes. There are four modes to choose from, and what each of those modes does can be adjusted in the Bosch Flow app. You can even swap out different modes, say, swapping out Eco mode for Auto mode, or Turbo for Tour.

Norco isn't offering the a la carte battery size options that they did previously, but the battery is still removable, and there will be an external 250 Wh range extender battery launched in the future. A 750 Wh battery is the stock option, but the Bosch battery rail system can be adjusted to accommodate a smaller (and lighter) battery. For reference, the 500 Wh battery would be approximately 3 pounds (1.4 kg) lighter than the 750 Wh battery.


Norco Range VLT 2024
Norco Range VLT 2024




Norco Range VLT 2024

Geometry

Just like with the recently release Sight and Optic, Norco decided to go with a numbered sizing system for the new Range. There are five sizes, with reach numbers starting at 417mm and going all the way up to 517mm for the size 5. The head angle is 63-degrees across the board, and all sizes roll on a mixed wheel setup.

Size specific chainstay lengths have been implemented, with a 4 millimeter jump between each size. Those numbers may look like they're on the shorter side, but keep in mind that the bike's rearward axle path means that the chainstay length will increase by around 8 millimeters at sag, which would put the chainstay length for a size 3 at fairly standard 444mm.

The seat tube is straight and short enough to allow for long travel dropper posts, and Norco specs a travel adjustable post so that riders can fine tune the amount of drop.


Norco Range VLT 2024

Norco Range VLT 2024
Norco Range VLT 2024

Suspension Layout

The Range and Sight VLT use Norco's VPS HP suspension layout (written out that's a Virtual Pivot Suspension High Pivot, which doesn't really roll off the tongue). The idler is mounted on the chainstay, above and slightly behind the chainring, a positioning that's covered under a patent that Norco licenses from i-track. That layout gives a rearward axle path for the first two-thirds of the bike's travel, which equates to the chainstay length growing by a total of 15 millimeters.

The ant-squat levels are slightly lower than what's found on the non-motorized Sight and Optic, since outright efficiency isn't quite as high of a priority when there's a motor in the mix - the focus can be shifted to creating more grip on steep, loose climbs.

The idler pulley wheel is claimed to be extremely durable, and it's designed to be replaced at the same time you'd replace the bike's cassette and chainring.

Builds & Pricing
Norco Range VLT 2024
Range VLT C1 / $8,999 USD
Norco Range VLT 2024

Norco Range VLT 2024
Range VLT C2 / $9,999 CAD (US pricing not available)
Norco Range VLT 2024

Norco Range VLT 2024
Range VLT A1 / $6,999 USD
Norco Range VLT 2024


Norco Range VLT 2024
Sight VLT C1 / $9,999 USD
Norco Range VLT 2024

Range VLT Ride Impressions

At 5'11” / 180cm I fall right on the edge of the size split between 3 and 4; in my ideal world I'd probably choose a size 3.5, since I've found that I prefer bikes with a reach number of 470 – 485mm. Things start feeling a little too stretched out for my proportions on bikes longer than that.

Since I'd rather have a bike that's a little smaller than too big, I'll be doing a long term test on the size 3, which has a 467mm reach. After my initial shakedown ride I ended up swapping out the 40mm stem for a 50mm one and installing some higher rise bars, which seems to have done the trick when it comes to the overall fit.

Out on the trail, there's no hiding the fact that this is a big, full powered e-bike – it requires extra muscle to move it around at slower speeds, and it feels best when it's ridden aggressively. In other words, this isn't the bike to choose if you're looking for some leisurely laps on mellower trails. There are lighter, easier to handle bikes out there that would fit that bill.

I'm still fine-tuning my suspension set up, but so far Norco's Ride Aligned settings have been a good place to start. I haven't had to make any drastic deviations to those recommendations, which means I've been able to focus on the riding rather than fussing with click and pressures.

The 170mm of travel is well supported, and overall the bike feels like it sits a little higher than other ebikes in this travel bracket. That is, until you really start pushing it through chunky sections of trail. At higher speeds it feels nicely settled – there's enough feedback to tell what's going on underneath you, but the hits aren't sharp or jarring.

I'll be making full use of that 750 Wh battery's range in the coming weeks and report back with a full review.



