First Ride: 2024 Propain Spindrift - The Easy-Pedaling Freeride Machine





In addition to an a-la-carte ordering system and deep customization options, the Spindrift also comes in three different frame orientations: Carbon, Alloy, and Alloy Park. The geometry and kinematics of the carbon and alloy frames differ slightly, but the basic premise remains the same.



Freeride, super enduro, whatever you want to call it, the Spindrift is a bike for big trails.

• 180mm travel, 180-200mm fork

• Carbon or alloy frame, different geo & kinematic

• 27.5", MX, or 29" wheels

• 63.5° head angle

• 435-510mm reach, 613-649mm stack

• 445mm chainstays

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Pricing: $2,999-$8,769 USD/EUR/GBP

• Weight: 34.2lb / 15.5kg (CF frame)

• propain-bikes.com

Smooth lines.

Frame Features

Frame storage for carbon frames only. Don't worry, there are options.

180 or 200. Glyphs.

Carbon frame geo.

Alloy frame geo, single crown. Alloy frame geo, dual crown.

Geometry

Suspension Design

Carbon kinematics. Alloy kinematics.

Build Kits

Factory CF // $8,769 USD/EUR/GBP. Fox Factory suspension, SRAM XX T-Type drivetrain, Magura MT7 Performance brakes, Crankbrothers Synthesis Carbon i9 Hydra wheelset. Factory AL // $8,069 USD/EUR/GBP. Fox Factory suspension, SRAM XX T-Type drivetrain, Magura MT7 Performance brakes, Crankbrothers Synthesis Carbon i9 Hydra wheelset.

Ultimate CF // $7,029 USD/EUR/GBP. RockShox Ultimate suspension, SRAM XO T-Type drivetrain, SRAM Code RSC brakes, DT Swiss FR1500 wheelset. Ultimate AL // $6,319 USD/EUR/GBP. RockShox Ultimate suspension, SRAM XO T-Type drivetrain, SRAM Code RSC brakes, DT Swiss FR1500 wheelset.

Swedish Gold CF // $6,199 USD/EUR/GBP. Ohlins RXF38/TTX22 suspension, SRAM GX T-Type drivetrain, Shimano Saint brakes, DT Swiss EX1700 wheelset. Swedish Gold AL // $5,499 USD/EUR/GBP. Ohlins RXF38/TTX22 suspension, SRAM GX T-Type drivetrain, Shimano Saint brakes, DT Swiss EX1700 wheelset.

Base CF // $3,699 USD/EUR/GBP. RockShox Select R suspension, SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, SRAM DB8 brakes, Newmen Performance 30 wheelset. Base AL // $2,999 USD/EUR/GBP. RockShox Select R suspension, SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, SRAM DB8 brakes, Newmen Performance 30 wheelset.

Factory AL Park // $5,989 USD/EUR/GBP. Fox Factory suspension, SRAM XO 7spd drivetrain, Magura MT7 Performance brakes, DT Swiss FR1500 DH wheelset. Ultimate AL Park // $4,999 USD/EUR/GBP. RockShox Ultimate suspension, SRAM GX 7spd drivetrain, SRAM Code RSC brakes, DT Swiss FR1500 DH wheelset.

Swedish Gold AL Park // $4,589 USD/EUR/GBP. DH38/TTX22 suspension, SRAM GX 7spd drivetrain, Shimano Saint brakes, Newmen Performance 30 DH wheelset. Base AL Park // $3,199 USD/EUR/GBP. RockShox Base/Select R suspension, SRAM GX 7spd drivetrain, SRAM DB8 brakes, Newmen Performance 30 DH wheelset.

Ride Impressions

Propain took the 4th generation Spindrift and added some key details for the 5th iteration of the bike. In-frame storage, cable clamps, and multiple routing options are on the table, along with wheel size adjustment and an accessory mount. The frame storage hatch isn't the largest opening I've seen, but is still large enough to house a pump and accessories.For those who hate their mechanic or love a tidy looking cockpit, you can route the cables through the headset. For those who want to stick with the tried and true method, there's fully-internal cable routing as well. The latter option has entry and exit clamps to keep things quie, as an added bonus. Regardless of which option you go with, the bike comes with stainless steel headset bearings, so rust will be less of an issue than with other options.All of the frame bearings are double sealed, with robust covers that should keep grit and grime at bay. A threaded bottom bracket, 31.6mm seatpost, and UDH rear hanger keep maintenance and parts availability easy, too.There's a cleverly designed rear brake mount that allows you to run 180mm or 200mm post mount, without an adapter. A small detail, but very clean and well thought out.The last generation of Spindrift kept things lively with a 64.5° head tube angle, and neutral reach numbers for a given size. The new model slackens out by a full degree, and reach numbers increase by about 10mm per size. The stack heights have actually decreased a bit for the new generation, likely due to the fork raking out and taking away from that front end height. This is all comparing carbon to carbon, as the alloy frame does differ slightly.For any given size, the alloy frame is slightly shorter in reach and steeper in head angle, to give the alloy bikes a more agile feel. The carbon frame has a 78° seat tube angle across all sizes, while the alloy's angles vary between 78.4° and 78.7° depending on size and wheel configuration. The park build shares the same base frame as the Alloy,Chainstay lengths are 445mm on the alloy and carbon pedal bikes, and 435mm on the park builds. Changing wheel size doesn't effect the rear center length, and seems to keep the rest of the geometry preserved as well.Like the geometry, the kinematics vary slightly by frame material, with the alloy bike sporting slightly higher anti-squat and a more progressive leverage curve. Both bikes have unusual anti-squat characteristics, with the percentage growing as you move through the travel, then falling off sharply at around 60% of travel.All of the bikes use Propain's PRO10 suspension system, which utilizes two counter-rotating links to drive a floating shock. All of the bikes use a 230x65mm shock to deliver 180mm of rear wheel travel.Carbon, alloy, fancy, simple, there are many options to choose from here. Propain has stock builds on offer, but also touts their custom-builder program as the best way to get the bike you want built around one of their frames. Pricing varies if you go that route, but the stock builds offer impressive value for the parts you get.I've only had a brief time aboard the Spindrift so far, so I'll keep my impressions in line with that until the long term review bike shows up. I rode in and around the Whistler Bike Park for a day, with a mix of tech trails, jump lines, and pedal-access terrain. The surprising pedaling performance of the Spindrift is immediately apparent, with a lively and supportive feel that you wouldn't expect of a 180mm travel bike. The light build weight helps keep things sporty, and the soft initial bit of travel makes for good grip at the rear wheel.Descending is comfortable and fun, with plenty of pep for a bike this big. You could try to set it up as a muted plow, but the bike biases more on the responsive and lively end of the spectrum. At times it feels like you push through that initial bit of support and end up in a deeper and softer well of travel, but I haven't spent enough time to figure out exactly where that occurs yet. Suffice to say, it feels ready for big hits, and plenty of rough technical terrain.Plenty of thoughts to come, so stay tuned for the long term review.