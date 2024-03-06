First Ride: The 2024 Rocky Mountain Instinct Gets Updated Geometry & In-Frame Storage

Someone on the Rocky Mountain marketing team used the term 'quiver killer' in the press release for the 2024 Instinct, a term that I'd thought was banned years ago, right around the time 'climbs like a goat' was put out to pasture (pun intended).
There's still never been a bike that could successfully replace both an XC bike and a downhill bike, although I do understand the urge to use that tired cliché, especially with the new Instinct – its 140mm of rear travel, 150mm fork, and very adjustable geometry make it possible to configure it for big days of pedaling, or to slacken it out for more gravity-oriented adventures. So while 'quiver killer' makes me cringe, the concept of creating an incredibly versatile trail bike is a sound one. Just use another term next time, please.
Instinct Details
• Carbon or aluminum frame options
• 140 mm rear travel, 150 mm front
• 29" wheels (27.5" for XS & S)
• Weight: 30.6 lb / 13.9 kg (C70, L)
• Head angle: 63.5 - 64.3°
• Chainstay length: 437 or 447mm (size L)
• Sizes: XS - XL / 398 - 513 mm reach
• Price: $2,899 to $10,499 USD
The Instinct's amount of travel and 29” wheel size (on all but the XS and S models) are held over from the previous version, but it's undergone a fairly substantial frame design and geometry revision. The overall look is similar, although the headtube does have a beefier appearance in order to accommodate a reach adjusting headset, and there's now downtube storage.
There are six complete carbon-framed version of the Instinct, along with a frame-only option, plus three complete aluminum-framed models. Prices start at $2,899 USD for the alloy Instinct 10, and climb all the way up to $10,499 for the extra fancy, RockShox Flight Attendant-equipped carbon Instinct 99.Frame Details
The new Instinct shares the same basic shape as the prior model – the shock is still mounted to the underside of the top tube – but it looks more filled out, as if it spent the last few years bulking up in the gym. Personally, I'm a fan of the updated silhouette - it looks angular and modern, at least to my eyes. The more generous proportions allow for plenty of downtube storage space in the carbon models, which Rocky calls the Penalty Box 2.0. A latch holds the cover securely in place, and there's even a little slot to slide in an AirTag or a Tile to help keep track of the bike's whereabouts.
Along with having a snack stash, the new Instinct also has swappable headset cups that can be used to add or subtract 5mm of reach. The cups press into the frame by hand, no tools required, and theoretically you could even do a trailside swap to really figure out which geometry setting works best.
The geometry tinkering possibilities don't end there, though; a Ride 4 flip chip at the rear shock mount allows for, you guessed it, four different geometry positions. There's also a chainstay flip chip that lets riders select from either a 437 or 448mm chainstay length, unless you're planning on running a SRAM T-Type drivetrain, in which case only the longer chainstay position is compatible.
Geometry
All of the aforementioned adjustments mean there's a wide range of possible geometry permutations for the Instinct. The head angle can be set as slack as 63.5-degrees or as steep as 64.3-degrees; 64-degrees is the middle, neutral position. In that same neutral position the seat angle is 77-degrees, .3-degrees steeper than the outgoing model. The seat tube lengths have decreased, and there's plenty of insertion depth, which means riders shouldn't have any trouble running the length of dropper post they'd like.
Along with slightly steeper seat tube angles, the Instinct's reach has actually decreased
, and is 7mm shorter on the size large compared to the previous version. Don't forget, the old model shared a frame with the longer travel Altitude, just with a different size shock and mount. That's no longer the case, which likely made it easier to optimize the geometry for the bike's intended purpose.
BuildsRide Impressions
I've only been able to sneak in one long ride on the Instinct so far, a ride that put me in directly in the path of an atmospheric river. It's a little harder to really suss out a bike's nuances when you're simultaneously trying to stay warm and keep from getting sucked into monstrous mud holes, so I'll be following up with a full review later this year, ideally one that includes riding in some slightly nicer weather.
I'll also be experimenting more with the geometry settings as time goes on, but I started off with the chainstays in the longer position and the head angle in the -5mm setting. That put me in a comfortable seated climbing position, and the bike felt nicely balanced on the descents. It doesn't feel quite as high strung as the previous version
, which is a good thing – that slacker head angle makes it feel more at home in steeper terrain, and the tune of the Float X shock helped keep the rear wheel grip in the slippery, slimy conditions. Those Dissector tires aren't totally out of place on a trail bike, although I'll probably stick something a little meatier on, at least until the sun starts showing up more regularly.
Overall, the new Instinct seems to have evolved nicely – it's noticeably more capable on the descents than before, without giving up much when it comes time to climb. Plus, with all that extra room for storage it's possible to ride even further without running out of sweet treats.
