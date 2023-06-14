First Ride: 2024 Rocky Mountain Slayer

The Slayer has been in Rocky Mountain's lineup since 2001, and each new model has been longer and slacker than the previous one. That trend continues for the latest edition of this freeride machine, which now has 180mm of rear travel and a 180mm fork (it's also dual crown compatible for anyone interested in creating what would essentially be a pedalable downhill bike). At this rate, I'm pretty curious about what the next version will look like – there has to be a limit to just how long and slack a bike can get, right?
According to Rocky, the Slayer is aimed riders looking for an “aggressive, big mountain bike that can smash bike park laps all day long, and still be pedaled to, from, up, and down their local trails.”
Slayer Details
• Wheel size: MX (S, M), 29" (L, XL)
• 180mm travel, 180mm fork (200mm dual crown compatible)
• 62.5° - 63.3° head angle
• 439 or 449mm chainstay length
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Aluminum & carbon models
• MSRP: $4,599 - $10,299 USD
The size small and medium models come with a mixed wheel setup, and the large and XL versions receive dual 29” wheels. All sizes can be set up in either configuration, but an aftermarket link is necessary to make the switch.
There are a total of seven complete versions of the new Slayer – four carbon framed options and three aluminum. Prices start at $3,799 USD for the Slayer A30 and go all the way up to $10,299 for the Slayer C90. The carbon frame only is priced at $4,199. Frame Details
The Slayer's front triangle casts a familiar shadow – the shock is still mounted to a brace between the top and down tube, where it's driven by a link that connects the top tube and seat stays. One new feature is the addition of downtube storage that's hidden underneath a magnetic cover. Rocky are calling it the PenaltyBox, and it provides plenty of room for stashing spares and snacks.
There's also tube-in-tube internal cable routing that's designed to work well for all riders, no matter which side they run their rear brake on. Bonus points go to Rocky for not succumbing to the ill-conceived thru-headset cable routing trend.
The carbon frames now also have a carbon rear triangle that Rocky says is stiffer, and designed for aggressive park riding. It's no secret that we had an unfortunate frame failure the last time we tested the Slayer, so it's good to see that the back end has been revised. In Rocky's words, “ We designed the Slayer to be resilient enough for non-stop aggressive riding in bikes parks, off features, and down other big mountain mayhem. We’ve reinforced the frame and all suspension pivots to take a beating.”
That new swingarm also has a two position flip chip, similar to what's found on the Altitude enduro bike. That allows for a 10mm difference in chainstay length, going from approximately 439mm to 449mm depending on the position of the Ride-4 flip chip. The Slayer is also UDH compatible, but only in the longer chainstay position.
Like many of Rocky's other models, the Slayer uses bearings at the shock eyelet to reduce friction. It's a valid concept, but it does make spring swaps more of a hassle, since you'll need a special tool
to remove the bearings in order create enough room to slide the spring off the shock. Geometry
The 63-degree head angle of the new Slayer is a whopping 1.5-degrees slacker than the outgoing model. That's in the neutral position, too; it can be lowered all the way to 62.5-degrees by using the Ride-4 adjustment system. Those numbers make the Slayer's intentions clear – downhill stability is very high on its priority list.
The reach has increased by 5mm per size, and now measures 480mm on a size large. That change is accompanied by a steeper seat angle of 77.5-degrees. As I mentioned earlier, there are two chainstay positions, with a 10mm difference between them. Suspension
As the above chart illustrates, the Slayer's leverage ratio has been changed to create a more linear, but still progressive suspension curve. The anti-squat has been increased slightly to help improve the pedaling performance, and it drops off more quickly as the bike goes through its travel. Ride Impressions
Even though shorter travel bikes keep getting more and more capable, I still have a soft spot for a proper freeride bike. They bring me back to my initial years in the Pacific Northwest, when almost every weekend involved trying to conquer some new stunt or rock roll in the woods of Vancouver's North Shore. The trails have evolved, but there are still plenty of tricky test pieces hidden in the forest where a bike like the Slayer makes a lot of sense.
A C50 recently showed up for review, and I've been able to get in a few solid rides so far. All of them involved a decent amount of fire road and singletrack climbing, and even a couple hike-a-bike sections, just to boost the freeride cred, followed by steep, rough descents punctuated by plenty of drops, jumps, and a few spicy rock slabs.
It's been a few years since I last rode the Slayer, but going off my slightly hazy memories the new version feels like a much more formidable machine. The previous version felt a little more like a long travel all-rounder; this new iteration is decidedly more downhill focused. It's not a bad climber, but I did find the climb switch handy to have on long fire road slogs for firming up the shock, and the overall length is noticeable on tighter switchbacks.
As you'd hope, the Slayer is in its element (no pun intended) at higher speeds and on steeper trails – I'd put it solidly in the monster truck / smash through everything category, although it's not totally stuck to the ground – it still jumps very well, and touchdowns are very smooth and controlled.
So far I've been running it in the neutral Ride-4 postion with the chainstays in the shorter setting. That's felt nice and balanced, but I'll be playing with the longest and slackest modes as testing progresses. There are a bunch of bike park laps in the Slayer's future too; look for a in-depth review later this summer. Spec Check
The C50 is priced at $6,299 USD, and comes with a Shimano SLX drivetrain and 4 piston brakes (with metallic pads), a Fox 38 Performance fork, and a DHX2 Performance Elite coil shock. For the wheels, WTB i30 aluminum rims are laced to a DT Swiss 370 rear hub and a Rocky Mountain branded front hub.
The tires are exactly what you'd hope to see on a bike like this – a Maxxis Assegai with a DoubleDown casing and MaxxGrip rubber up front, and a DHRII, also with a DoubleDown casing but with longer lasting MaxTerra rubber in the rear. In addition, all of the carbon Slayers come with CushCore's XC tire inserts installed. They add an extra 150 grams or so per wheel, but do help prevent pinch flats and rim damage.
Overall, while the price might not present an absolute screaming deal, the build is very solid – there's nothing that needs to be swapped out immediately (okay, I did swap the 175mm post for a 200mm one – I'd consider that a slight spec oversight), and it's great to see that the little things, like good tires, metallic brake pads, good grips, and even tire inserts are taken care of. Models & Pricing
Photos: Margus Riga / Rocky Mountain
71 Comments
When you point it downhill you have a mini DH rig. Love it!
Compared to the size small, reach grows 16% while stack grows a whopping 4%.
Tall guys need tall bikes. Not many companies seem to get it.
Mfgs should take a page from the XXL SC megatower, with a stack of around 670, I can only just get the cockpit high enough without excessive risers and spacers. The struggle is real
This looks great, and is right up my alley for the sort of bike I’d be interested in. But… I’m not looking for a $4200 carbon frame on a big bike like this. The fact that the alloy complete is only $3700 means the alloy frame only (if it existed) would be competitively priced!.
But for some reason despite offering an alloy frame (unlike say, Yeti), you don’t sell it separately?
Sorry, just bummed about that is all.
I get that.
But they are already making the alloy frames in this case (unlike brands that only do carbon like Yeti). So it’s not like they have to make something “new” in order to sell alloy frames. Just sell the thing they’re already making.
Probably worth asking around! They're often inclined to do it if you're going to complete the build with them.
I don't understand why some people are saying this is ugly and the previous ones looked good. To me this just looks like an extension of those models. Do you guys not like the color or something?
Pretty hard to find 150-160mm bikes that are much shorter than 435mm. Most bikes in the 160-180 range seem to center on 440-450mm.
Personally, I love the more centered feeling of the longer chainstay, even for just all mountain riding purposes.
The chart shows the opposite. Perhaps you're thinking of the more typical leverage ratio charts? Motion ratio charts, such as this, are more intuitive and are more common in motorsports, but require us to flip our thinking from leverage ratio charts.
The anti-squat has been increased slightly to help improve the pedaling performance
True, when compared to the previous Slayer.
and it doesn't drop off as quickly as the bike goes through its travel
Are we looking at the same chart? That one is obviously incorrect.
1) Colors leave something to be desired. Mint on bronze for a badass freeride bike? C'mon...
2) Why is the downtube protector segmented? For the ~aesthetic~? There are two 1" gaps ready for rock strikes.
3) A 63 degree HTA paired with a 29" wheel is recipe for a TON of mechanical trail. That doesn't bode well for tight-medium trails.
I could never justify buying one unless it was a n+1 bike I was given for free, but if I saw one at a shuttle/park demo or rental line-up it'd be the one I reach for first.
"How about I just go ride my Slay, I can make things out of clay, and lay by the bay, I just may, whaddya say?"
Actually my son rode the RM Reaper for years and am a big fan of the company.
Anyway, it’s not that Rocky has bad bikes. The failure was unfortunate, but stuff happens. It was especially unfortunate that it happened so publicly. Hope this one turns out better for them.