First Ride: 2024 Rocky Mountain Slayer

The Slayer has been in Rocky Mountain's lineup since 2001, and each new model has been longer and slacker than the previous one. That trend continues for the latest edition of this freeride machine, which now has 180mm of rear travel and a 180mm fork (it's also dual crown compatible for anyone interested in creating what would essentially be a pedalable downhill bike). At this rate, I'm pretty curious about what the next version will look like – there has to be a limit to just how long and slack a bike can get, right?



According to Rocky, the Slayer is aimed riders looking for an “aggressive, big mountain bike that can smash bike park laps all day long, and still be pedaled to, from, up, and down their local trails.”



Slayer Details



• Wheel size: MX (S, M), 29" (L, XL)

• 180mm travel, 180mm fork (200mm dual crown compatible)

• 62.5° - 63.3° head angle

• 439 or 449mm chainstay length

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Aluminum & carbon models

• MSRP: $4,599 - $10,299 USD

• bikes.com

• Wheel size: MX (S, M), 29" (L, XL)• 180mm travel, 180mm fork (200mm dual crown compatible)• 62.5° - 63.3° head angle• 439 or 449mm chainstay length• Sizes: S, M, L, XL• Aluminum & carbon models• MSRP: $4,599 - $10,299 USD