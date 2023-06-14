First Ride: 2024 Rocky Mountain Slayer

Jun 14, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

The Slayer has been in Rocky Mountain's lineup since 2001, and each new model has been longer and slacker than the previous one. That trend continues for the latest edition of this freeride machine, which now has 180mm of rear travel and a 180mm fork (it's also dual crown compatible for anyone interested in creating what would essentially be a pedalable downhill bike). At this rate, I'm pretty curious about what the next version will look like – there has to be a limit to just how long and slack a bike can get, right?

According to Rocky, the Slayer is aimed riders looking for an “aggressive, big mountain bike that can smash bike park laps all day long, and still be pedaled to, from, up, and down their local trails.”
Slayer Details

• Wheel size: MX (S, M), 29" (L, XL)
• 180mm travel, 180mm fork (200mm dual crown compatible)
• 62.5° - 63.3° head angle
• 439 or 449mm chainstay length
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Aluminum & carbon models
• MSRP: $4,599 - $10,299 USD
bikes.com

The size small and medium models come with a mixed wheel setup, and the large and XL versions receive dual 29” wheels. All sizes can be set up in either configuration, but an aftermarket link is necessary to make the switch.

There are a total of seven complete versions of the new Slayer – four carbon framed options and three aluminum. Prices start at $3,799 USD for the Slayer A30 and go all the way up to $10,299 for the Slayer C90. The carbon frame only is priced at $4,199.




Frame Details

The Slayer's front triangle casts a familiar shadow – the shock is still mounted to a brace between the top and down tube, where it's driven by a link that connects the top tube and seat stays. One new feature is the addition of downtube storage that's hidden underneath a magnetic cover. Rocky are calling it the PenaltyBox, and it provides plenty of room for stashing spares and snacks.

There's also tube-in-tube internal cable routing that's designed to work well for all riders, no matter which side they run their rear brake on. Bonus points go to Rocky for not succumbing to the ill-conceived thru-headset cable routing trend.

The carbon frames now also have a carbon rear triangle that Rocky says is stiffer, and designed for aggressive park riding. It's no secret that we had an unfortunate frame failure the last time we tested the Slayer, so it's good to see that the back end has been revised. In Rocky's words, “ We designed the Slayer to be resilient enough for non-stop aggressive riding in bikes parks, off features, and down other big mountain mayhem. We’ve reinforced the frame and all suspension pivots to take a beating.”


That new swingarm also has a two position flip chip, similar to what's found on the Altitude enduro bike. That allows for a 10mm difference in chainstay length, going from approximately 439mm to 449mm depending on the position of the Ride-4 flip chip. The Slayer is also UDH compatible, but only in the longer chainstay position.

Like many of Rocky's other models, the Slayer uses bearings at the shock eyelet to reduce friction. It's a valid concept, but it does make spring swaps more of a hassle, since you'll need a special tool to remove the bearings in order create enough room to slide the spring off the shock.





Geometry

The 63-degree head angle of the new Slayer is a whopping 1.5-degrees slacker than the outgoing model. That's in the neutral position, too; it can be lowered all the way to 62.5-degrees by using the Ride-4 adjustment system. Those numbers make the Slayer's intentions clear – downhill stability is very high on its priority list.

The reach has increased by 5mm per size, and now measures 480mm on a size large. That change is accompanied by a steeper seat angle of 77.5-degrees. As I mentioned earlier, there are two chainstay positions, with a 10mm difference between them.


Red lines: 2023 Slayer (MD). Grey: 2021 Altitude 29. White: 2020 Slayer 27. Dashed lines = anti-squat. Solid lines = suspension rate.

Suspension

As the above chart illustrates, the Slayer's leverage ratio has been changed to create a more linear, but still progressive suspension curve. The anti-squat has been increased slightly to help improve the pedaling performance, and it drops off more quickly as the bike goes through its travel.

I wish I could ride like this. That's Hayden Zaboltany getting it done down in Utah. Margus Riga photo.

Ride Impressions

Even though shorter travel bikes keep getting more and more capable, I still have a soft spot for a proper freeride bike. They bring me back to my initial years in the Pacific Northwest, when almost every weekend involved trying to conquer some new stunt or rock roll in the woods of Vancouver's North Shore. The trails have evolved, but there are still plenty of tricky test pieces hidden in the forest where a bike like the Slayer makes a lot of sense.

A C50 recently showed up for review, and I've been able to get in a few solid rides so far. All of them involved a decent amount of fire road and singletrack climbing, and even a couple hike-a-bike sections, just to boost the freeride cred, followed by steep, rough descents punctuated by plenty of drops, jumps, and a few spicy rock slabs.

It's been a few years since I last rode the Slayer, but going off my slightly hazy memories the new version feels like a much more formidable machine. The previous version felt a little more like a long travel all-rounder; this new iteration is decidedly more downhill focused. It's not a bad climber, but I did find the climb switch handy to have on long fire road slogs for firming up the shock, and the overall length is noticeable on tighter switchbacks.

As you'd hope, the Slayer is in its element (no pun intended) at higher speeds and on steeper trails – I'd put it solidly in the monster truck / smash through everything category, although it's not totally stuck to the ground – it still jumps very well, and touchdowns are very smooth and controlled.

So far I've been running it in the neutral Ride-4 postion with the chainstays in the shorter setting. That's felt nice and balanced, but I'll be playing with the longest and slackest modes as testing progresses. There are a bunch of bike park laps in the Slayer's future too; look for a in-depth review later this summer.


Spec Check

The C50 is priced at $6,299 USD, and comes with a Shimano SLX drivetrain and 4 piston brakes (with metallic pads), a Fox 38 Performance fork, and a DHX2 Performance Elite coil shock. For the wheels, WTB i30 aluminum rims are laced to a DT Swiss 370 rear hub and a Rocky Mountain branded front hub.

The tires are exactly what you'd hope to see on a bike like this – a Maxxis Assegai with a DoubleDown casing and MaxxGrip rubber up front, and a DHRII, also with a DoubleDown casing but with longer lasting MaxTerra rubber in the rear. In addition, all of the carbon Slayers come with CushCore's XC tire inserts installed. They add an extra 150 grams or so per wheel, but do help prevent pinch flats and rim damage.

Overall, while the price might not present an absolute screaming deal, the build is very solid – there's nothing that needs to be swapped out immediately (okay, I did swap the 175mm post for a 200mm one – I'd consider that a slight spec oversight), and it's great to see that the little things, like good tires, metallic brake pads, good grips, and even tire inserts are taken care of.


Models & Pricing


Slayer C90 | $10,299 USD / $12,999 CAD

Slayer C70 | $7,799 USD / $9,699 CAD
Slayer C50 | $6,299 / $7,799 CAD


Slayer A50 | $4,199 USD / $6,199 CAD
Slayer A30 | $3,799 USD / $4,699 CAD

Slayer A30 Park | $4,599 USD / $5,599 CAD


Photos: Margus Riga / Rocky Mountain

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Rocky Mountain Rocky Mountain Slayer


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
137221 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
88177 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
52023 views
Spotted: Unreleased Trek High-Pivot Enduro Bike
48520 views
Tech Randoms Part II: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
40741 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023
40051 views
Semi-Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
39900 views
Aaron Gwin Out of the Lenzerheide World Cup with a Broken Arm
32181 views

71 Comments

  • 23 0
 Where I live this is the perfect bike (if you can only have one). You can hit the bike park day after day without destroying your fancy trail bike and you can grind to the top of the local single tracks or fire roads if needed. You won't be the fastest to the top but you will get there.

When you point it downhill you have a mini DH rig. Love it!
  • 3 0
 right, so what has really changed?
  • 2 0
 @gearbo-x: now with less frame cracking risk
  • 14 0
 People are saying it's ugly, but I think it looks great. I wonder if they'll come out with an altitude-specific frame soon.
  • 2 0
 ya. I like. To each their own.
  • 10 1
 Another XL bike with not enough stack.

Compared to the size small, reach grows 16% while stack grows a whopping 4%.

Tall guys need tall bikes. Not many companies seem to get it.
  • 1 0
 Exactly!
  • 1 0
 Preach. I hate this trend. Stack heights are getting absurdly low, even for people right in the middle of the height range for a given frame size, not just tall people.
  • 3 0
 @danielomeara, what would your ideal head tube length be for this bike? 125mm isn't that far out of the ordinary - don't forget, this has a 180mm fork, and it does comes with 35mm rise bars, so I wouldn't say it's an abnormally low front end. I do agree, though, that more proportional stack increases make a lot of sense,
  • 4 0
 @mikekazimer: for a bike with 510+mm reach I would say around 670. The problem is compounded by steerers cut excessively short so the bike don’t look weird in the showroom. So tall riders are stuck with either buying a new fork or running excessively high rise bars to chase a good riding/climbing position. All of these solutions shorten effective reach which is not ideal. There’s a few brands (Santa cruz and raaw come to mind) that have this figured out but it’s not very common.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: 6'4 here. 150mm HT length please, but I only say this as it happens to be the max supported by most dual crowns.

Mfgs should take a page from the XXL SC megatower, with a stack of around 670, I can only just get the cockpit high enough without excessive risers and spacers. The struggle is real
  • 3 0
 @BurtMcBurburt: They really nailed the numbers for the XXL megatower.
  • 6 1
 Rocky Mountain, why do you not offer your bikes with an alloy frame only?

This looks great, and is right up my alley for the sort of bike I’d be interested in. But… I’m not looking for a $4200 carbon frame on a big bike like this. The fact that the alloy complete is only $3700 means the alloy frame only (if it existed) would be competitively priced!.

But for some reason despite offering an alloy frame (unlike say, Yeti), you don’t sell it separately?

Sorry, just bummed about that is all.
  • 2 1
 Hate to break it to you, but industry wide demand for framesets (even in carbon) is low. Allocating production slots for something you aren't going to sell is basically financial suicide right now.
  • 2 1
 @m47h13u:

I get that.

But they are already making the alloy frames in this case (unlike brands that only do carbon like Yeti). So it’s not like they have to make something “new” in order to sell alloy frames. Just sell the thing they’re already making.
  • 1 1
 @m47h13u: It's not necessarily production slots that kill you, it's storage of them and subsequent shipping. That being said, I don't see a huge reason stopping them from having an option to order it and they ship it when it's produced.
  • 1 0
 Personally, I've found plenty of shops which are willing to sell me a frame off a complete build. Really depends on your shop (helps to find mountain biking-specific shops as they know they'll be able to resell parts from the build kit).

Probably worth asking around! They're often inclined to do it if you're going to complete the build with them.
  • 5 0
 Is any other brand delivering bikes with tire inserts already installed? It seems very appropriate for a bike like the Slayer, and I know RM does this for their e-bikes too.
  • 3 0
 I'm just guessing that revisions like the Penalty Box and a slightly steeper seattube angle will also make it to a few other models that are more relevant to me. If this is anything to go off of, I'm be REALLY excited to see the Instinct/Altitude. I'd love to say, rent this bike someplace more aggro than my home terrain. No disrespect to this bike, but its just more than I need.

I don't understand why some people are saying this is ugly and the previous ones looked good. To me this just looks like an extension of those models. Do you guys not like the color or something?
  • 2 0
 I agree, I bet we're going to see the same thing on the new Instinct/Altitude. Small geo tweaks, and a penalty box. Seems like a nice evolution but not a dramatic change.
  • 2 0
 Disappointed. I was ready to buy this. I really wanted the previous gen but they're sold out everywhere. I wanted a long travel bike with short chainstays but this one has ballooned up to 440 on the mx. There are plenty of plow bikes still on the market (and cheaper). Might as well just get one of those now.
  • 1 0
 What chainstay length are you looking for on a 180/180 bike?

Pretty hard to find 150-160mm bikes that are much shorter than 435mm. Most bikes in the 160-180 range seem to center on 440-450mm.

Personally, I love the more centered feeling of the longer chainstay, even for just all mountain riding purposes.
  • 1 0
 check out the canfield balance
  • 5 4
 As the above chart illustrates, the Slayer's leverage ratio has been changed to increase the amount of progression for better bottom out resistance.

The chart shows the opposite. Perhaps you're thinking of the more typical leverage ratio charts? Motion ratio charts, such as this, are more intuitive and are more common in motorsports, but require us to flip our thinking from leverage ratio charts.


The anti-squat has been increased slightly to help improve the pedaling performance

True, when compared to the previous Slayer.


and it doesn't drop off as quickly as the bike goes through its travel

Are we looking at the same chart? That one is obviously incorrect.
  • 5 0
 @R-M-R, that's been updated - the double chart had me seeing double.
  • 4 0
 @mikekazimer: Quickest response ever! Cheers!
  • 1 0
 Pretty sweet package if you're looking for one-stop bike for full-throttle trails. Some nit-picks:

1) Colors leave something to be desired. Mint on bronze for a badass freeride bike? C'mon...
2) Why is the downtube protector segmented? For the ~aesthetic~? There are two 1" gaps ready for rock strikes.
3) A 63 degree HTA paired with a 29" wheel is recipe for a TON of mechanical trail. That doesn't bode well for tight-medium trails.
  • 4 0
 I'd hit that slayer park bike for sure.
  • 4 4
 That coil is oppressively large, and so are the numbers. Big bike. Big price. Big intentions. To be seen on the tailgate of big trucks on the North Shore? Probably.

I could never justify buying one unless it was a n+1 bike I was given for free, but if I saw one at a shuttle/park demo or rental line-up it'd be the one I reach for first.
  • 2 0
 Oh I dont know. Longer coil stroke means better control. I have found that these big burly bikes are easier to live with for mellow rides then the industry is trying to tell us small bikes are for burly rides. There is no replacement for a gravity rig when the trail gets dh, fast, and gnarly. Plus its a good excuse to ride funner stuff more often.
  • 2 0
 On the suspension rate/antiquated graph, dotted lines are the antiquated and solid lines are the suspension rate. Note that suspension rate is the inverse of leverage ratio.
  • 1 0
 Antisquat* I really should proof read before hitting send...
  • 2 1
 "Just stay out of my way, or you'll pay. Listen to what I say."

"How about I just go ride my Slay, I can make things out of clay, and lay by the bay, I just may, whaddya say?"
  • 1 0
 Okay
  • 3 0
 no grip 2 damper at that price...yikes? slx is solid, but for nearly 8g cad I would expect xt + grip 2.
  • 2 0
 They spent all of their money on the bargain bin WTB wheels
  • 1 0
 @ranchitup: That is one sh1tty wheelset for a bike that "affordable".
  • 3 0
 SSSLLLLLLLAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYEEEEEEEEEERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR
  • 5 2
 MX version for small people only? Why?
  • 1 0
 Just how it comes stock - you can switch it up as you prefer.
  • 1 0
 Taller people don't hit their ass on the rear wheel
  • 1 0
 @ranchitup: but tall people wants to party too
  • 3 0
 Looks mean, especially in all black. Would ride
  • 1 0
 For that base model, swap out that cheap MC damper for a charger and then you have a Zeb (almost) instead of a Domain. Good value.
  • 1 0
 UDH but only in the long chainstay mode? how does that make sense. Do they mean it is only compatible with T-Type derailleur in long mode?
  • 1 0
 Looking at last year's XL 29er geometry compared to the new model the head angle is less than 1 degree slacker, not 1.5 degrees.
  • 2 1
 That thing would really benefit from a unified rear triangle. Bring back the Pipeline!
  • 1 0
 Love my slayer! Med 27.5 bike that now has a 29" front. Very flexible capable bike!
  • 1 0
 I think it’s cool, but the seat post insertion doesn’t look as good to me as even the last one
  • 5 4
 Is this bike Ugly or not? I can't decide...
  • 3 5
 I’m with you, but I’m going with ugly. The first couple photos with the shadows gave me hope, but then they flipped that “closing time” light switch on.
  • 2 0
 I like the black. Function is more important than form.
  • 1 0
 @frizzmatt: But also, they don’t need to be mutually exclusive.
  • 1 0
 “the Slayer is its element”. is in its element.
  • 5 5
 I spy a brand that purchased highly discounted OE Shimano, in an attempt to increase margin.
  • 9 0
 would you rather they had purchased highly discounted SX or NX in an attempt to increase margin?
  • 1 0
 Pretty much the same spec as last gen.
  • 1 0
 Looks good, does it take whole 240mm dopper post into the seat tube?
  • 1 0
 I'm going to need to see it on the impossible climb
  • 2 1
 looks snappy
  • 1 0
 10k no thanks
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.055451
Mobile Version of Website