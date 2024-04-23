First Ride: All-New Saracen Myst

The Saracen Myst has been a successful downhill race bike since it arrived in 2010, picking up multiple wins under Matt Walker, Jordan Williams, Manon Carpenter and Danny Hart, including a World Cup Overall and World Championship title. Now it's been given the biggest update in all that time. Work on the new bike started back in 2019, with the race team trying out different brake arms to fine-tune the braking performancel of the old single-pivot platform. The new bike doesn't have a 6-bar layout as we previously reported
, but it uses a concentric rear axle pivot and rocker link to manage braking forces, plus a pair of links to independently control the shock forces. A single main pivot still controls the rear axle path, but there are six different pieces of metal controlling the suspension.
Saracen Myst Details
• Rear axle concentric pivot, shock link suspension
• 6013 alloy frame
• 211 mm rear travel
• Mixed wheels only
• Sizes: M, L & XL - 455, 485, 505 mm reach
• +/- 5 mm reach-adjust headset
• Price: £5,499.99 (Team) / £3,599.99 (Pro)
In contrast to some previous Mysts, Saracen have opted for a dedicated mullet setup and an alloy-only frame based on team rider preference. When I asked if there was a 29er version in the pipeline, the response I got was "Been there, done that". Apparently, the bike that's now available to buy is very similar to the one Greg Williamson and Matt Walker were racing
last season.
Frame & suspension
The frame is made from custom-butted 6013 alloy tubing. The shock sits low in a shock tunnel and is driven by a short link that pivots on the downtube, and another that is pulled from the rocker link. The rocker, seatstay and chainstay define the braking behaviour much like the previous generation's single pivot and floating brake arm arrangement, or a Split-Pivot design. The axle path and anti-squat (pedalling behaviour) are still defined by a single pivot and swingarm, and the seatsay connects to the rear axle via a rear axle concentric pivot.
Saracen claim the centre of gravity of the frame has been lowered by 100 mm compared to the outgoing model, though the difference to the whole bike will be less, and I'm not sure whether this in itself is a noticeable change.
Anti-rise is a measure of how much the rear brake acts to compress the suspension and prevent it from extending (rising) due to the forward weight shift that happens when the bike slows down. The chart above shows how the new bike closely mirrors the braking behaviour the race team had settled on with the old bike with its floating brake arm, but there is less anti-rise than the single-pivot production bike, meaning the suspension will sit higher in its travel while braking. Saracen say they didn't want the anti-rise to be too low because this reduced feedback and made the bike feel unsettled when braking hard. They also say that having more consistent anti-rise levels throughout the travel "creates good braking in high-grip situations while also being consistent and neutral on setup into turns".
Compared to the old bike, Saracen have also lowered the main pitot slightly, resulting in lower anti-squat values, which they say allows the suspension to move more freely on fast impacts. The linkage is more progressive too, making for a softer spring rate in the middle of the travel for a more forgiving ride, and stiffer at the end to resist bottom-out. Saracen say it will work with air as well as coil shocks, but it's only available with a coil. Importantly, travel has also increased from 200 mm to 211 mm.
Geometry
There are three sizes which Saracen say will cover everyone from 166 to 196 cm. The wheelbase is quoted at 1,271 mm (M), 1,306 mm (L) and 1,326 mm (XL). The included reach adjust headset can increase or decrease the reach and wheelbase by 5 mm from stock. I measured the wheelbase of my Large test bike at 1,330 mm with the headset in the forward position - Saracen tells me this extra length is explained by the 56 mm offset fork used on the Team version (the Pro model uses 52 mm) and the fact that my bike had the fork set to near its maximum axle-to-crown length.
ModelsMyst Team - £5,499.99
Myst Pro - £3,599.99
Fox 40 Factory fork, DHX2 Factory shock, Shimano Saint drivetrain and brakes.
Myst X Frameset - £2,199.99
RockShox Boxxer Select RC fork, Marzocchi Bomber CR shock, Sram GX DH drivetrain, Shimano M520/M501 brakes.
Fox DHX2 Factory shock, SLS Spring. Supplied with rear hub, two headsets and grips.
Ride Impressions
Saracen didn't have an Xl available when I tested the Myst so I was concerned the large might feel too small for me at 190 cm (6'3") - Saracen's size guide recommends the Xl to anyone above 188 cm. But it was clear from the first lap that the large (with the headset set to the longer position) wasn't lacking in length. This prompted me to measure the wheelbase with a tape measure, which revealed it was indeed a long bike at 1,330 mm (Saracen assured me this was definitely a large, so it seems they measure up longer than advertised with the long headset cup, raised crowns and 56 mm offset fork). I did find the handlebar too low, so swapped the 20 mm rise stock bar for a 40 mm rise unit. With this change, the fit felt just right for me, at least for UK-style DH with plenty of tight trees and turns.
Sizing aside, I can't tell you how it stacks up to the current competition because I haven't ridden any other DH bikes from the last few model years. I would just say that the traction and suppleness at the stroke of the travel are very impressive, but with the 500 lb/in spring, there's still plenty of support deep into the travel. Once I'd got the fork pressure dialled in and the bar height sorted it felt balanced front-to-rear and easy to push into turns. Hopefully, we can put it through its paces and compare it to the latest and greatest DH bikes later in the year.