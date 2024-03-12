First Ride: 2024 Specialized Epic EVO 8

The Specialized Epic 8 dropped today, hand in hand with the Epic EVO 8. Historically the EVO moniker has fallen to the burlier, more descent-focused version of a given Specialized frame, and to some degree that carries over here. However, unlike the last generation of Epics, both of the 8th generation bikes share the same frame, with the sole differences coming down to build kits and some corresponding geometry changes.



Epic might be the focus of the launch, but EVO shouldn't be ignored, as this trail-ready XC bike will surely be up many people's alley.



Epic EVO 8 Details



• 29" wheels

• Carbon frame

• 120mm frame travel, 130mm fork

• 65.4° head angle (low position)

• 385-495mm reach

• 435mm chainstays

• 75.1° seat tube angle, size dependent

• 5 sizes available

• Weight: 26.7 lb / 12.12 kg (size M)

• US Price: $5,000-8,500 USD

• Frameset: $3,800 USD

• specialized.com

• 29" wheels• Carbon frame• 120mm frame travel, 130mm fork• 65.4° head angle (low position)• 385-495mm reach• 435mm chainstays• 75.1° seat tube angle, size dependent• 5 sizes available• Weight: 26.7 lb / 12.12 kg (size M)• US Price: $5,000-8,500 USD• Frameset: $3,800 USD