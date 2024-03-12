First Ride: 2024 Specialized Epic EVO 8

Geometry
The Specialized Epic 8 dropped today, hand in hand with the Epic EVO 8. Historically the EVO moniker has fallen to the burlier, more descent-focused version of a given Specialized frame, and to some degree that carries over here. However, unlike the last generation of Epics, both of the 8th generation bikes share the same frame, with the sole differences coming down to build kits and some corresponding geometry changes.
Epic might be the focus of the launch, but EVO shouldn't be ignored, as this trail-ready XC bike will surely be up many people's alley.
Epic EVO 8 Details
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 120mm frame travel, 130mm fork
• 65.4° head angle (low position)
• 385-495mm reach
• 435mm chainstays
• 75.1° seat tube angle, size dependent
• 5 sizes available
• Weight: 26.7 lb / 12.12 kg (size M)
• US Price: $5,000-8,500 USD
• Frameset: $3,800 USD
• specialized.com
Again, very similar to the Epic 8, but slightly different due to the 130mm fork.
There have been some major changes on this front, with the overhauled geometry giving the Epic 8 far more extreme numbers than both the Epic and Epic EVO 7. In broad strokes, here are the key changes from the outgoing EVO to the current EVO: 1° steeper seat tube angle - 10mm longer reach - 1.3° slacker head tube angle - 8mm lower bottom bracket
The EVO's longer stroke fork on top of the Epic's already progressive geometry gives it full-on trail bike geometry, for the most part. Short rear centers and a slack seat tube angle are a bit behind the times, but the front end geo is still fairly radical for a bike of this weight and travel bracket.
The size range features 5 options, with reach numbers ranging from 385mm on the XS to 495 on the XL. Seat tube angles vary slightly by size, ranging from 76° (XS) to 75.1° (XL). BB drop is also size-dependent, ranging from 48-39mm, with the larger frames getting less drop. Because of the longer fork, the BB height is a few millimeters higher than on the Epic. Stack heights scale well relative to the reach, giving each size an appropriate amount of room to go up or down as your personal fit dictates.
Strangely, the one geometry figure that doesn't change per size is the chainstay length, with a consistent 435mm rear center length across the board. This is likely due to the convenience of keeping a single rear triangle for the whole range, as the kinematics of a flex stay bike would have to be reworked for every increase in that rear end, assuming they didn't just nudge the BB forward, as some brands do. The team at Specialized also emphasized the goal of keeping the rear end shorter to keep the wheelbase from getting out of hand on larger sizes.Frame Features
Since the EVO's frame is identical to that of the Epic 8, I'll cut to the chase and plop the same details here as well. One notable exception is the S-Works frame, which won't be coming in an EVO spec at this time.
It should be no surprise that the Epic 8 comes exclusively in carbon fiber, but it's not quite as simple as one single frame offering. As per usual, Specialized is releasing the bike in the standard 11m layup, with the S-Works 12m frames allocated to the Epic builds. Both frames have stiffness profiles tuned to each size's typical rider, meaning an XS will be far more compliant than the XL. This requires some re-engineering with each new layup schedule, and hopefully yields a better ride for each person in the range.
The big news with these new frames is the introduction of SWAT storage to the Epic platform. Where it had been avoided in the past due to weight considerations, the bike's now feature the 4th version of the system. The door is more secure than past versions, the lever is easy to operate, and the door feels very secure and stable, even with a full bottle on top. Apropos of Seb's recent poll
, it seems people are split on how passionate they are about the in-frame accessory cubby, but I for one am a fan.
In order to shave some precious grams off the frame (perhaps to make up for whatever gains accompanied the SWAT addition), Specialized co-molded the upper shock mount into the frame, making for an extremely efficient layup. They even went so far as to machine material away from the underside of the toptube at the forward shock mount, removing material and giving better access to shock lockout cables.Suspension Design
Bye-bye, brain. The outgoing Epic featured Specialized's longstanding Brain system, which was an inertia valve meant to distinguish between bump and pedaling forces, all in the name of delivering efficiency and compliance when appropriate. We tested that version of the Epic in our XC Field Test
, and found that the Brain was the only significant con to that bike's performance, particularly on the descents. Those of you keeping up will recall that the outgoing Epic EVO does not have a Brain system, so it's a bit more useful to compare the Epic 8's kinematics to that EVO model.
The deletion of the Brain isn't even the boldest shift with the new Epic's suspension - that accolade falls to the rear wheel travel. Where the Epic 7 had 100mm of travel, and the EVO 110mm, the new Epic 8 sports 120mm of efficient and capable rear wheel travel.
Like the outgoing models, the Epic 8 is a single pivot flex stay with a linkage driving the little Fox shock through its stroke. The Rx tune of the shock is specific to the bike, and has a firm lock mode for those who want to the stiffest pedaling platform for certain climbs or efforts. Build Kits
Two builds, one frame. The simple lineup for the EVO is probably just a start - I'd guess there will be more options down the line. That said, fewer models to parse through is no problem by me.
For those who want to go fully custom with build, there's a frameset available to build to your heart's desire.Ride Impressions
Things don't differ too greatly from my feelings on the Epic here, though clearly this is a bike more biased towards the descents. The 130mm fork slackens both head and seat tube angles by half a degree, pushing the seat tube a bit past what I'd consider ideal for a trail bike. If you're someone who prefers a slacker seat tube angle, or who doesn't climb much steep terrain, this might not be as much an issue. The bike still climbs wonderfully, even without the remote lockout.
The build kit on the EVO is great, and warrants a place in the lineup. I love the Fox 34, and find the shock tune on the Float shock to match performance well on this bike. On this chassis, neither provides much significantly more grip than the Epic's SID combo, but the damping characteristics are definitely more suited to steep and rough terrain, where the SID can start to feel overwhelmed.
Given the somewhat unusual purview of ultra-light trail bike, I think the builds make sense and prioritize the right things. You get good brakes, solid tires (though a Butcher up front might be nice), and well-tuned suspension. I'll be curious to see if people more end up buying the Epic and EVO-ing it, or buying the EVO and doing the reverse. Probably the former, though I've found myself able to avoid the temptation.
For me, the better solution on the Epic frame's platform isn't to increase fork travel, but instead to bring the cockpit up to the ride height you'd achieve doing so. This keeps the angles in a more balanced place, and still feels like enough travel to handle serious riding, well beyond the cross-country course.
Ultimately I feel as though the current EVO is a compromise, with the Epic positioned as a more solved solution. The EVO will still appeal to a lot of people, but don't underestimate the capability of the XC spec - it might be all the bike you need.
I'll be EVO-ing my Epic over the next couple months, so perhaps I'll revisit the bike with some long-term thoughts on things with increased fork travel and the like.
I don’t want more travel and I don’t want to buy a pure XC race bike.