First Ride: 2024 Trek Slash

Sep 7, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

Since it's been a few years since the Slash saw a revamp, and given the recent development of the Session high-pivot frame, this new take on Trek's long travel all-mountain bike shouldn't come as much of a surprise. As those of you with a crystal ball or skilled intuition might have guessed, the Slash has gone the way of the idler, now featuring a high main pivot and all the spinny bits that accompany such changes.

There's a lot more to this bike than just some extra drivetrain complexity though, with frame, specification, and kinematics all seeing broad changes for the new model. The team at Trek went through all the details of the bike in an attempt to create the most capable pedal-friendly bike they could, and the results have been impressive so far.
Slash Details

• Carbon or Aluminum frame
• Full 29" or mixed wheel size
• Size S full-27.5" only
• Progression flip chip
• 170mm travel, frame & fork
• 63.5° head angle
• 77° seat angle
• 488mm reach, size L
• Size-specific chainstay length
• Measured weight: 36.4lbs w/ pedals
• $4,400-$11,500 USD
trekbikes.com


photo
Still has good lines.

photo
Even if things are a little wild back here.
photo
Gears.

photo
Behold, the final boss of geometry charts. The cells highlighted in yellow are the geometries you'll get with a fully-stock complete bike. Hopefully Trek will have their geometry calculator done fairly soon, as that's a better way to play with all the options.

Geometry

Given the various adjustments you can make to the new Slash, the geometry can take a few different forms depending on where you end up in the array. Stock geo - as the complete bikes ship - is a good starting point, as it's the mode in which most people will first experience the bike.

In that stock setup, the Slash is carefully progressive, with reaches ranging from 430mm on a Small to 513mm on an Extra Large. My size Large features a 488mm reach, paired with a nice and tall 641mm stack height. 27mm of bottom bracket drop (measured below a virtual plane at the front axle, I presume) means the bike has a very upright feel to it. The chainstays grow with each size increment, landing at 434mm on the Large. It's important to remember that due to the high pivot suspension layout, that rear-center length will grow as the suspension compresses.

The wheel size adjustments do change the geometry slightly, mostly in the lengths between various points, but the key adjustment comes in the form of the press-in headset cups. Like the Fuel EX before it, the new Trek Slash now allows the end user to change the head angle of the frame by 1°, be it steeper or slacker than the stock 63.5°. Doing so creates a whole host of other small geometry changes, but the primary and most noticeable will be that steering angle.

photo
Plus or minus a degree out front.
photo
Not conservative, but not crazy.

photo
Cheeky little fender.
photo
And some serious frame protection.

Frame Features

The Slash has no shortage of clever features, but there are a few core points worth focusing on. The first is the headset cups mentioned above, as they're a completely new addition to the Slash model range. Also in the adjustability realm are the lower shock mounts, which can be swapped out to accommodate a 29" rear wheel. Nestled in those shock mounts is the suspension progression flip chip, allowing you to tune how linear your shock progression is with one simple bolt.

Of course, there's Trek's take on the in-frame storage system, adorably named BITS. Their latch is one of the most secure I've tried, and has a fairly large opening for tools and spares to slide through. This is available on both the carbon and aluminum models.

photo
We love the hatch.
photo
Chain slap and whip protection.

The carbon frame features an extra protective layer of composite on the underside of the downtube, specifically engineered to keep that area safe from rock strikes and other impact damage. In addition to that, there's a dual-density rubber protector underneath the bottom bracket and downtube, as well as in a smaller area above to protect from shuttle pad damage.

The elevated chainstay is wrapped in a molded rubber creation meant to protect from chainslap noise, while also keeping the chain in line in rough descents. That piece, in tandem with the lower chain roller, should be able to tame the drivetrain as you huck your meat down the hill.

Lastly, most of the complete builds come with a little multitool that stashes away in your steer tube, and includes most of the things you might need to get out of trouble trailside. From a 3mm to a chain breaker, there's a good amount packed into that handy little gadget.

photo
High or low progression mode.
photo
ABP + beep boop.

Suspension Design

Trek is sticking with their tried and true Active Braking Pivot for the new Slash, but adding the high-pivot twist they developed for the new Session downhill bike. The high main pivot location allows for a rearward wheel path, which should make for a smoother feel over trail chatter and square edge hits, as well as adding a longer balance point to the back of the bike as you get deeper in travel. To mitigate the pedal kickback that comes along with that higher pivot, they've added a 19-tooth idler wheel to the mix, which tempers that chain elongation. Trek also decided to spec a lower roller, as the chain would otherwise only contact a few teeth on the chainring at a time, increasing wear and decreasing the stability of the drivetrain.

photo
The main pivot and all its friends.

Pedaling forces are kept as consistent as possible on the Slash, with anti-squat hovering just above 100% throughout the travel. This even-keel should make for a bike that pedals smoothly and comfortably over rough and smooth terrain alike, striking a nice balance between bump absorption and efficiency.

photo
Leverage ratio.
photo
Wheel path.

photo
Anti-rise.
photo
Anti-squat.

Build Kits

As a large player in the bike market, Trek isn't afraid to drop a whole bunch of spec options, and that's very much their approach with the Slash. With seven different build kits, and prices ranging from $4,400 to $11,500 USD, there should be something for most people out there. You can also buy the Slash as a frame-only kit, with the shock, idler, and other accoutrement included with the carbon or aluminum chassis. Pricing on that will be available later, but the full-build price breakdown is below.

Slash 8 B.jpeg
Slash 8 // $4,400 USD, $5,650 CAD. Aluminum frame, Fox Rhythm 36 fork and Float X shock, Shimano XT/Deore drivetrain, Shimano 4-piston brakes, Bontrager Line 30 alloy wheels.
Slash 9 A.jpeg
Slash 9 GX T-Type // $5,800 USD, $7,450 CAD. Aluminum frame, RockShox Zeb Select+ fork and Vivid S+ shock, GX T-Type drivetrain, SRAM Code Bronze brakes, Bontrager Line 30 alloy wheels.
Slash 9.8 GX AXS B.jpeg
Slash 9.8 GX T-Type // $8,000 USD, $10,000 CAD. Carbon frame, RockShox Zeb Select+ fork and Vivid S+ shock, GX T-Type drivetrain, SRAM Code Bronze brakes, Bontrager Line 30 carbon wheels.
Slash 9.8 XT A.jpeg
Slash 9.8 XT // $7,400 USD, 9,600 CAD. Carbon frame, RockShox Zeb Select+ fork and Vivid S+ shock, Shimano XT drivetrain, Shimano XT brakes, Bontrager Line 30 carbon wheels.
Slash 9.9 XTR B.jpeg
Slash 9.9 XTR // $9,600 USD, $12,500 CAD. Carbon frame, RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork and Vivid Ult shock, Shimano XTR drivetrain, Shimano XTR brakes, Bontrager Line 30 carbon wheels.
Slash 9.9 XO AXS C.jpeg
Slash 9.9 XO T-Type // $9,400 USD, $12,000 CAD. Carbon frame, RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork and Vivid Ult shock, XO T-Type drivetrain, SRAM Code Silver brakes, Bontrager Line 30 carbon wheels.
Slash 9.9 XX AXS A.jpeg
Slash 9.9 XX T-Type // $11,500 USD, $14,900 CAD. Carbon frame, RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork and Vivid Ult shock, XX T-Type drivetrain, SRAM Code Ultimate brakes, Bontrager Line 30 carbon wheels.

Ride Impressions

I've been riding a Slash with the 9.9 X0 build for a bit over a month now, and have been mighty comfortable on the bike pretty much from the get-go. The geometry is pretty close to what I'd choose if I were slated with drawing up a bike with this application, with a nice and balanced feel in an overall aggressive package. Handling feels intuitive and easy, both on steep descents and when you're pedaling and pumping through more technical terrain.

The rear suspension works nicely, allowing the bike to move through square edge hits, and sticking to the ground when you drop the anchor and lock up the brakes. That combo makes for a very confidant-feeling ride, one that I've come to enjoy on some of the most serious trails in the area.

Climbing is a pleasant but moderately-paced activity aboard the Slash, as the bike hovers nicely between supportive and active as you spin your way up the hill. While not feeling like the peppiest thing out there, it does get up the hill fairly easily, and feels especially well-suited to more technical climbs.

The drivetrain makes more noise than a standard chainring-cassette-derailleur layout, but remains smooth and silent if you stay on top of your lubrication duties. I haven't noticed a discernible amount of drag, but according to Seb's calculations there is probably a little bit there.

On the descents, the Slash is mostly silent, save for two noises I have yet to pinpoint. One is just some run-of the mill chain slap, which bikes of this layout seem more prone to, given the chain path; the other is only noticeable occasionally, and will take some doing to hunt down. Suffice to say, the bike has mostly been excellent, and I'm looking forward to giving it a lot more use.

photo


Stay tuned for the long term review on the Trek Slash, as well as a multi-bike relative comparison coming in the near future.

For more photos of the Slash, head on over to the album here.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Rides Enduro Bikes Trek Trek Slash


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
96 articles
Report
78 Comments
  • 91 36
 Sorry Trek fans but that is seriously ugly.
  • 61 6
 I'm not a trek guy, but I actually think it looks great. To each his own I guess.
  • 7 3
 @danielfloyd: indeed.
  • 6 16
flag jaame (55 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Just, no. Anyone thinking of buying one because it will make you faster, don't do it. Train, have some coaching, take some days to go on a riding holiday.
  • 15 4
 I think it's the best looking one they've ever made for sure!
  • 2 0
 Treks have never been the prietiest but seem to be popular and work well, quite excited by a more main stream mid-high pivot though, even if i'd much rather buy the similar but much prettier Hope HB916
  • 3 0
 @danielfloyd: I agree. Old model was ugly and boring IMO...this thing is actually interesting and checks a lot of boxes. Its not too different than the new IBIS...but that is a easy no given no frame storage for me. Idler is kinda the wildcard here....I don't know, Dario didn't seem to impressed but perhaps thats just his demeanor.
  • 5 0
 @BermJunky High pivot frames usually are.
  • 45 1
 Lol - they need to Slash those prices...
  • 11 0
 Forreal. Why are Treks the same price as Yetis now? $2,800 for an alloy frame when the Stumpy Evo alloy frame is $1,200 and the carbon one is $2,200 rn.
  • 14 0
 @succulentsausage:

Probably because Trek was better at forecasting a market downturn resulting in significantly reduced demand, and didn't order 10000000000000 extra bikes this year that they now need to dump asap before they're outdated.

Specialized's loss is your gain if you have the money to buy one of those puppies right now.
  • 6 0
 On the same day YT drops a top spec bike for $1500 more than this frame only.
  • 42 0
 Headset cups instead of cable tourism we like dat sheeeeit
  • 1 0
 succulentsausage knows where it's at
  • 24 0
 Didn't expect Trek to go for something this 'out there', but if it works? Interesting to see how those dual idlers last!
  • 5 0
 the bottom pulley is just a chain tensioner
  • 2 0
 @Lanob: No it's not, it is solid
  • 24 0
 $9,600 with RS Select+ suspension… Yikes.
  • 6 0
 To be fair the zeb select+ is an ultimate without the buttercups, which are of questionable benefit anyways.
  • 1 0
 @ranchitup: also comes with the Vivid Air Select+, but not sure what that loses compared to the ultimate (haven't looked).
  • 13 0
 That swingarm looks like it's made out of Lego Technic.
  • 11 0
 On a bike with 1,000 different potential frame geometry configurations, they spec integrated bars with literally zero adjustability. #nailedit
  • 7 0
 The slash 8 seems like a lot of bike for the money... it would be tough for me to say confidently that upgrades in all areas would lead to a bike that was more then 10% better. It's also nice to see press in headsets used here... I am having a hard time figuring out why mfg's were hell bent on integrated headsets now that stack heights are turning reasonable. We have plenty of extra head tube length room to play where an extra 7-10mm for press in cups and oem mfg geo adjustability (or aftermarket like a wolftooth headset) seem like a great value over the long term to consumers.

This bike is intriguing... I'm not usually a trek guy but this thing checks many boxes:
-no headset cable routing
-pressed in cups and threaded bb
-progressive, yet sensible geometry allowing for a well rounded bike
-smart frame details: downtube storage, good protection
-reasonably priced models available
-not offensive yet not overly boring frame colors
-
  • 10 0
 Needs more idlers!!!
  • 5 1
 The most read MTB publication in the world and this is the opening sentence of a major bike review:
"Since it's been a few years since..."
I think it's time to hire an actual "editor" or just slow down with the shotgun posting. I don't want to be "the grammar guy" but that would never make it to print, in the days or Print.
  • 4 1
 Interesting that this is landing on the front page the same day YT's Capra Uncaged 12 does. Sure, the Capra is a years old design and doesn't have the fancy high pivot (and some other issues) - but if you look at value, it's hard to ignore that. And when there's a new Capra (these special editions are classic late model cycle sales tactics) in a year or so, I'm sure it'll catch up a fair bit on geometry and linkage performance. During the pandemic, everyone's pricing went apeshit for all the well documented reasons. Then we had everyone blowing stuff out at firesale prices (well, that's still happening, only not with the stuff you really want). But we're back in a place where the DTC companies are offering a pretty compelling value proposition (check out what YT, Canyon, and Fezzari have on their sites right now...), and frankly, Trek (with its corporate stores) is not exactly a mainstay of the LBS model anymore.
  • 5 0
 GX cranks look like they came straight out of a kinder surprise egg in those build kit pictures, don’t know that they thought with that color
  • 2 0
 The new Gen 6 is exactly the same price i bought my Gen 5 -23 Slash 8 for. So that's a good thing considering all the changes made. The bad thing it comes with FOX fork and shock and not the new Vivid. And it weights 1kg more than the old model. 1kg. So with a new wheelset and tires that actually can be ridden downhill, you are looking at a 18kg bike.
  • 5 0
 I wonder what Diamond Back has been up to
  • 5 0
 $8000 for the 9.8 and it comes with a select+ fork. Crazy.
  • 2 0
 I'm not a fan of the pricing either, but you know the difference to the ultimate suspension is very small?
  • 3 0
 Looks rad. The prices though. How companies can justify charging the same prices for a mountain bike as a brand new motorcycle is beyond me. Hard pass
  • 3 1
 I'm curious, does the saddle angle have to be like the one on the review bike? or can it be adjusted for normal humanoids like in the stock photos?
  • 1 0
 A normal seat angle prioritizes riding on flat land, not riding uphill. You should set your seat to be most comfortable for when seated riding is the most demanding: riding uphill.
  • 1 0
 Needs an Aenomaly switch grade.
  • 3 3
 "Trek also decided to spec a lower roller, as the chain would otherwise only contact a few teeth on the chainring at a time,"

The big mean lower roller wheel is there mainly because the transmission gear wouldn't work otherwise. To much chain growth on a high pivot design for the electrical gearing. Any other gear(incl standard AXS) should work fine without it.
  • 3 1
 They spec a lower roller to increase the chain wrap on the chainring to reduce the chances of slipping under load. If there was only chain contacting a quarter of the chainring, it would wear down the chainring way faster and put way more wear on your drivetrain. Forbidden used to do the same but they moved their idler behind the chainring to eliminate the need for a lower roller.
  • 9 4
 Looks like a Spartan
  • 4 0
 I like it. I bet its a weapon.
  • 1 0
 @dhdustdoordash
  • 4 1
 I hope specialized doesn't go with an idler on the new enduro. There has to be a better way.
  • 1 0
 Got a Enduro on sale now for that very reason(humble brag). Afraid next gen enduro will jump on the high pivot bandwagon
  • 2 0
 "the bike has mostly been excellent" seems disappointing to have the word "mostly" when talking about a 1 month old $10,000 bike.
  • 2 1
 first thoughts and feedback from industry i'll stay on my currant Slash with coil, mid/high pivot offers very little performance gains if any vs coil on rear.
  • 2 0
 at least it doesn't have thru shaft or knock block. Both steps in the right direction.
  • 3 0
 Looks like….. there’s a lot going on!
  • 4 0
 Looks like a Norco.
  • 1 0
 Strange strategy to go for a dual-idler design when so many existing high-pivot companies are moving to single idler configurations.
  • 2 1
 Lovely bike, decent spec, but who the f*ck decided these hideous colour schemes of mud green and UK summer sky?
  • 2 4
 okay one things that’s bothered me about these high pivot bikes are the chainrings. most radially asymmetric chainrings have clearly been designed to be strongest/stiffest 90 degrees out of phase of the crankarms because that’s where the chain is tensioned at the peak torque region of your pedal stroke.

but high pivot bikes place the chain right under the crankarm at this point. are there more instances of bent chainrings on high pivot bikes? obviously these bikes aren’t meant to be mashed on so maybe they just don’t see as much torque as a trail bike would. either way, would it maybe be a good idea to install chainrings rotated 90 degrees so the strongest part of the chainring lines up with the crankarm on high pivot bikes?
  • 1 0
 interestingly, this doesn’t apply to transmission chainrings, but would apply to a bike specked with regular eagle chainrings.
  • 1 0
 *specced!
  • 2 0
 Just keep getting heavier and heavier
  • 1 0
 @dariodigiulio Photos are private BTW.
  • 1 0
 Xt and xtr builds same price?
  • 3 0
 I think a bunch of the prices are incorrect. $9600 USD is not $7400 CAD for the 9.8 XT build. And there's no way the top of the line 9.9 XO Transmission is cheaper than the 9.8 XT bike.
  • 3 1
 I don't like it.
  • 4 2
 Looks hideous…sorry…
  • 1 0
 I'll take a Slash 8 to go please
  • 1 1
 The front half of the bike looks nice while the back not so much. Or at all.
  • 2 0
 Fug
  • 2 0
 Yikes….
  • 1 0
 Dario must have massive corrones to be rocking that seat angle!
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Giant, if it had Giant written on the downtube.
  • 1 0
 Slash 9 is the spec for do-all rowdy riders
  • 1 0
 Will not be buying one this time around..
  • 1 0
 Scott Bikes: Looks like a session.
Trek: Hold my beer
  • 1 0
 people who ride trek bikes ski in jeans
  • 1 0
 Looks alot like the Hope HB916!
  • 1 0
 The size small sucks - 27.5 all around with pretty meh geo.
  • 4 4
 Looks like a Single Crown Session. Did I win?
  • 1 4
 Let's all be correct in our suspension naming here. Sure it's high pivot, but it's still a 'simple' linkage driven single pivot! Looks a bit ungainly, but I'll bet it's a trail weapon.
  • 2 1
 Looks like a .....
  • 1 1
 Was HOPEful it would be a bit cheaper
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Slashion
  • 2 3
 Looks like a session, sorta
  • 2 2
 ...an ebike
  • 5 0
 That might have been their plan all along. Make normal bikes so ugly, that people won't cringe at their e-bikes!





