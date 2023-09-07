First Ride: 2024 Trek Slash

Since it's been a few years since the Slash saw a revamp, and given the recent development of the Session high-pivot frame, this new take on Trek's long travel all-mountain bike shouldn't come as much of a surprise. As those of you with a crystal ball or skilled intuition might have guessed, the Slash has gone the way of the idler, now featuring a high main pivot and all the spinny bits that accompany such changes.



There's a lot more to this bike than just some extra drivetrain complexity though, with frame, specification, and kinematics all seeing broad changes for the new model. The team at Trek went through all the details of the bike in an attempt to create the most capable pedal-friendly bike they could, and the results have been impressive so far.



Slash Details



• Carbon or Aluminum frame

• Full 29" or mixed wheel size

• Size S full-27.5" only

• Progression flip chip

• 170mm travel, frame & fork

• 63.5° head angle

• 77° seat angle

• 488mm reach, size L

• Size-specific chainstay length

• Measured weight: 36.4lbs w/ pedals

• $4,400-$11,500 USD

• trekbikes.com

• Carbon or Aluminum frame• Full 29" or mixed wheel size• Size S full-27.5" only• Progression flip chip• 170mm travel, frame & fork• 63.5° head angle• 77° seat angle• 488mm reach, size L• Size-specific chainstay length• Measured weight: 36.4lbs w/ pedals• $4,400-$11,500 USD