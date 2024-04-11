First Ride: 2024 Yeti SB165 - Now With Mixed Wheels

Nearly 5 years after taking its place in Yeti's lineup as a 27.5” freeride bike, the SB165 is back for another round of sending, this time with mixed wheels, a 170mm fork, and slightly different geometry. It's still aimed at the descent-focused riders, and Yeti's freeride athletes – Robin Goomes, Reed Boggs, and Adolf Silva – will be racking up the air miles on it, but it also wouldn't be out of the question to use it for an enduro race, assuming the tracks were steep and rough enough.



There are four different complete models, with prices starting at $6,300 for the C2, and going up to $9,200 USD for the T3 version shown here.





SB165 Details



• 165 mm travel rear, 170 mm fork

• Mixed wheels

• Carbon frame

• 63.5° degree head tube angle

• Size specific chainstays

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Weight: 34.6 lb (size L)

• Price: $6,300 - $9,200 USD

• yeticycles.com/

