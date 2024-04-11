First Ride: 2024 Yeti SB165 - Now With Mixed Wheels

Nearly 5 years after taking its place in Yeti's lineup as a 27.5” freeride bike, the SB165 is back for another round of sending, this time with mixed wheels, a 170mm fork, and slightly different geometry. It's still aimed at the descent-focused riders, and Yeti's freeride athletes – Robin Goomes, Reed Boggs, and Adolf Silva – will be racking up the air miles on it, but it also wouldn't be out of the question to use it for an enduro race, assuming the tracks were steep and rough enough.
There are four different complete models, with prices starting at $6,300 for the C2, and going up to $9,200 USD for the T3 version shown here.
SB165 Details
• 165 mm travel rear, 170 mm fork
• Mixed wheels
• Carbon frame
• 63.5° degree head tube angle
• Size specific chainstays
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 34.6 lb (size L)
• Price: $6,300 - $9,200 USD
• yeticycles.com/
If that's not expensive enough, there's also the option to upgrade to a set of DT Swiss EXC 1501 carbon wheels for an additional $1,000. The frame and shock alone are priced at $4,800 USD – those two little Kashima rods used for the Switch Infinity suspension design must not come cheap. Frame Details
If the SB165's frame looks familiar, there's a good reason – it shares a front triangle with the SB160
, Yeti's enduro race bike. The rear triangle is all new, and there's a different upper link, in order to bump up the travel and adapt the geometry to the smaller rear wheel. Unfortunately for the mixed-wheel curious SB160 riders out there, there aren't any plans to offer any sort of aftermarket conversion kit.
Frame highlights include tube-in-tube cable routing, a threaded bottom bracket, plenty of room for a water bottle, and a universal derailleur hanger. In other words, the typical list for a modern mountain bike. All that's missing on the bike feature bingo list is in-frame storage, and some form of geometry adjustment, although those fall more into the nice-to-have rather than necessary category.Geometry
Even with the switch to a larger front wheel, many of the SB165's geometry numbers remain the same as the previous version. I've mentioned it before, but when Yeti launched their refreshed SB lineup back in 2018 they did a very good job of anticipating where mountain bike geometry was headed, especially when it came to reach numbers and seat tube angles. The bikes launched back then have since been updated, but the changes haven't been drastic, a testament to how well those numbers worked.
As for the new SB165, it still has a 63.5-degree head tube angle, but this time around that's with a 170mm fork, rather than the 180mm fork found on the previous version. The reach numbers remain the same, starting at 430mm for a size small and going up to 505mm for a size large. One change that's been implemented is the switch to size-specific chainstay lengths. The difference between each size isn't drastic, measuring just two millimeters, but it's still better than having the same length for all riders, if only to slightly improve the balance of the bike.
The seat tube lengths are also shorter than on the previous SB165, providing more room to run longer travel dropper posts. Suspension Layout
Like the rest of Yeti's SB bikes, the SB165 uses the Switch Infinity suspension layout, which uses a translating pivot that moves upwards in the beginning of the travel, and then downwards deeper in the travel. The SB165 has a 22% leverage rate change, with a linearly progressive change for the first two-thirds of the travel, and then a more pronounced ramp up for the last third, which should come in handy on bigger hits.
A grease fitting is in place to help keep things moving smoothly, and Yeti recommends a lubrication interval of every 40 hours.Builds & PricingSpec Check
The $9,200 Turq T3 X0 Transmission build certainly isn't lacking when it comes to high end, high performance parts, but there are a few items the don't quite fit in with what I'd expect to see on a bike like this. They're small gripes, but for the price it'd be ideal if everything was dialed right out of the box. Tires:
For a long travel park / enduro / freeride bike, EXO+ tires aren't going to cut it for most riders, especially in rockier terrain. At the very least, a DoubleDown casing tire in the rear would have been good to see, and ideally the front tire would use Maxxis' stickier MaxxGrip compound, instead of the MaxxTerra compound that comes stock.50mm stem:
Stem lengths are obviously personal preference, but 40mm seems to have become the de-facto standard on longer travel bikes, so many riders will likely swap out the 50mm Burgtec for something a little shorter. WTB Silverado saddle:
The original Silverado's dimensions are starting to look dated – it's much longer than some of the shorter, less intrusive options that are available. It's no Azonic Loveseat, but the length does look a little out of place. Even the new short-nosed WTB Solano
that showed up on the ASR XC bike would have been a good option. SRAM Centerline rotors:
I have a feeling this spec choice is the result of some post-pandemic supply chain issues, but SRAM's thicker HS2 rotors would have been preferrable for improved consistency. The 220mm front rotor does provide plenty of power, so there's no need to swap things right away, just know that there are better rotor options in existence. Ride Impressions
I've been testing all sorts of bikes this year, everything from value priced options to uber-expensive XC race machines, but bikes like the SB165 still get me a little extra fired up. It's hard to beat the feeling of hopping on a long travel rig, pedaling to the top of something steep, and then knocking out a bunch of great runs, ideally when the dirt is perfect and the weather is cooperating.
I should also mention that my first rides on the SB165 took place after a week of hardtail testing, so my glasses probably had a slight rose-colored tint to them due to the fact that my bones weren't being rattled by every little rock. All that aside, my first impressions of the SB165 are largely positive. Back in 2020 we called it the 'pedalable park bike,' and I'd say that moniker still rings true, although the shorter fork and 29” wheel does bring it closer to the enduro category; there's a little more speed available than the previous version, and the larger front wheel also helps improve its climbing abilities.
It's not overly heavy, something that's not always the case with the latest crop of bikes in the 160 – 170mm travel bracket. Granted, that's with EXO+ casing tires, but even with DoubleDown or DH casing tires the number on the scale wouldn't be too crazy, and gram counters could always install an SLS spring, carbon wheels, or an air shock to knock that number down.
I was glad to see that the SB165 showed up with higher rise bars – that's something I would have likely done on my own, in order to get a more upright climbing (and descending) position. The head tube length is a little shorter than some bikes in this category (but not as stubby as the Ibis HD6), so those bars were a smart spec. On smoother approaches I typically flipped the climb switch on the DHX2, in order to keep it from cycling too deep into its travel. It's a fairly active bike, but the climb switch is easy to reach.
SB is technically supposed to mean 'Super Bike', but I think Smooth Bike is also an appropriate description for the SB165. It feels extremely consistent throughout its travel – there aren't any odd hiccups or hangups. For as sensitive as it is off the top, there's enough support to keep if from sinking unnecessarily deep, which leaves enough in reserve for those bigger impacts. The smaller back wheel and shorter chainstays bump up the level of maneuverability when things are extra tight, while the overall wheelbase is long enough to maintain stability for straight-ahead plowing.
The new SB165 feels like a more mature version of the old one – it has some of the serious race smarts the SB160 possesses, but it also hasn't lost its ability to be a long travel goof-off bike, one that doesn't require a ton of effort to manual out of a corner, slap through a berm, or get through a big jump line.
It's still not cheap for sure, and to your regular Yeti clientele (dentists hurr durr) the forks are already 'last gen'. I wonder if all these factors make it much harder to push the premium pricing of this release. This new color absolutely kills it, though.