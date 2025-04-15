First Ride: 2025 Santa Cruz Bullit

The Santa Cruz Bullit is one of the few eMTBs to have gained something of a cult status, as one of the first long-travel options to manage weight and travel in a manner that had some riders leaving the shuttle rig behind. Years later, they're back with a full overhaul of the platform, and things look quite a bit different. No longer using the VPP suspension platform, the Bullit now features a Horst link rear end to deliver its 170mm of travel. Like Santa Cruz's other recent release, the Vala
, the Bullit uses a Bosch Line CX motor, as well as a 600Wh battery.
Frame Details Bullit Details
• 170mm frame travel, 170mm fork
• Mixed wheels 27.5"/29"
• C or CC carbon frame
• 63.6° head angle
• 600Wh battery
• 85 Nm torque, 600 W max power
• High/low and progression flip chips
• Price: $7,399 – $11,899 USD
• Weight: 50.0lb / 22.7kg (XL bike)
Carbon fiber, mixed wheels, and 170mm of travel is the case across all 5 sizes of the Bullit, regardless of the build kit you choose. All the bikes come in under 50 pounds in the Medium size as well, which is pretty impressive considering the power and travel on tap.
Santa Cruz is offering the Bullit in both C and CC frame options, which differentiate in weight and the ability to run a cable-actuated drivetrain. The latter may bug some, but luckily the C level frame is functionally identical and just as available. Other frame details are as well integrated as you'd expect of the brand, with an easily accessed geometry flip chip at the seatstay-rocker link pivot point, and a small progression flip chip at the lower shock mount. All of the hardware is easy to nip up with a multitool, though I've had no issues with bolts coming loose over the test so far.
Thanks to the move to a Horst link suspension layout, dropper insertion is massive on the bike, with a 240mm easily fitting in the XL I've been testing. Water bottle fitment is also a breeze, with room for either a large bottle or a Bosch PowerMore bolt-on battery pack. That boost pack will give you an extra 250Wh of juice, if the stock 600Wh isn't enough.
Otherwise, the frame is pleasantly simple. The 660Wh battery is hard-mounted, and doesn't feature any hot swap potential, but is also perfectly quiet and feels solid. The Bosch CX motor is similarly quiet, with a pretty light whine compared to most of the other full-power options out there. The 85Nm max torque feels accessible and easy to control, and the 600W max power gets you up some pretty ridiculous pitches with ease. I'm a big fan of the controls integration Bosch created, with a Bluetooth remote that's easy to access without being in the way of your dropper or grip. Suspension Design
The big news came with the Vala, but it's just as significant on this front. Santa Cruz chose to forgo their long-synonymous VPP suspension layout in favor of the more common Horst link design, primarily due to packaging constraints and desired kinematic outputs. The engineers at Santa Cruz have been able to eke out some impressive performance from the VPP system, but there are some inherent benefits to a 4-bar design like the one used here. The performance while braking feels optimized for the use case, and the different pedaling characteristic suits the eMTB context nicely.
Folks who want to toy with suspension feel will be able to adjust the progression via a simple flip chip at the lower shock mount, with a Hi/Lo progression mode to suit different terrain, riding styles, and shock choices. I generally preferred the Lo progression mode, as the sensation of support felt more consistent in the top end of travel, with enough progression to avoid any harsh bottom-outs. The Hi progression mode is noticeably softer initially, and had me firming compression at the shock to find a happier balance, with sag set at the same level. Though none of the builds come with a coil shock, the higher progression mode will probably suit that linear shock feel, though really I don't think the bike needs help with the sensitivity you get out of a coil shock.
I reached out to Kiran MacKinnon, Santa Cruz's PM of Suspension and Ride Quality, to get a sense of how the Bullit stacks up to their broader lineup of bikes.
Geometry
|The Bullit's leverage has a familiar Santa Cruz feel to it, being quite straight and progressive. The curve has a small amount of what we call "belly" in the shape which gives the bike increased ride height without building too much feedback once the bike is deeper in the travel. We enjoy consistency, so whatever shapes we employ to the leverage curve are intentional and used pretty sparingly.
We believe in low anti-squat values to allow the suspension to move with limited interference from the drivetrain, both for descending and climbing traction. The Bullit has a low and regressive anti-squat figure to help the bike remain stable in pedaling segments of travel, but also reduce drivetrain interference on bigger hits. In taller gears on the cassette, the Bullit intentionally produces lower anti-squat values to further descending sensitivity compared to shorter gears, which produce higher values for climbing support.
Anti-rise is very consistent as the Bullit uses travel. We targeted a 70% AR value which strikes what we think is a nice balance between sensitivity and geo preservation. When tuning anti-rise, we're also looking for a value high enough to provide a platform for the rider to push into when slowing the bike quickly.—Kiran MacKinnon
Like just about every Santa Cruz out there, the Bullit features a high/low flip chip to adjust the geometry of the bike. I'll refer to things in the high mode, as that's where I've preferred things recently. The head angle sits at 63.6°, and the seat angle at 78.7°, with an effective angle of around 77.4° for the average pedaling height.
Reach figures range from 435mm on the Small to 525mm on the Extra Large, with 20mm gaps through the middle three sizes. Stack heights range from 622-270mm, with larger jumps as you climb up the size range. Rear center lengths grow by 3mm per size, from 440-452mm.
I've been riding the XL bike, and have been pretty pleased with the fit overall. I'm running the stem up at the top of the steer tube to gain a bit more stack, but otherwise haven't had to fuss with much. One detail worth noting that feels geometry adjacent is the stock crank length on the bikes, with stubby 155mm arms across the board. As the bike dynamically rides pretty low, this makes a big difference in how easily you can pedal the hog up tech climbs, and allows for some pretty goofy uphill maneuvers.Build Kits
There are four build kits on offer for the Bullit - three C and one CC. Three come with a Float X tuned for the bike, with the top end build featuring the new Float X2. Prices range from $7,399 to $11,899 USD, with no frame-only option to speak of.
The Bullit C 70 retails for $7,399 and features an Eagle 70 drivetrain, Zeb base fork, DB8 brakes, and Reserve alloy wheels.
The Bullit C 90 retails for $8,599 and features an Eagle 90 drivetrain, Fox 38 Performance fork, Maven Base brakes, and Reserve alloy wheels. Ride Impressions
I've been riding a Bullit C GX AXS at home for the past few weeks, and was able to hop on the XO AXS RSV bike for one ride in Santa Cruz. Both were XL, which fits me just about perfectly, and both were pleasantly easy to set up. The geometry of the bike feels very well suited to keeping you in a neutral pocket between the wheels, with plenty of stability to lean on if you get out of shape. Dynamically, I preferred the feeling of the bike in the Lo progression mode, as the suspension platform has more of a predictable curve to it, without any wasted travel. The Hi mode caters well to steeper trails where you want a very safe feeling body position, but does benefit from more compression on the shock if you're looking to balance that active top end with more support through the stroke.
The bike is quiet, calm, and doesn't hide the travel on tap - folks looking for a zippy trail bike should look elsewhere, perhaps even at Santa Cruz's Vala. Comparing those two will be a full project for a later date, but suffice to say they both have their merits. The Vala feels plenty capable for the gnarliest terrain, but you'll have to rely a bit more on skill to keep things in check. The Bullit is a heavier safety blanket, with a bit more traction and a planted feel to it.
I don't fault Santa Cruz for keeping the stack height of the bike in a fairly typical place, but can't help but wonder how much more you could get out of the thing with a slightly higher front end. I'm running the stem at the top of the steer tube, and will experiment with some high rise bars to push the reach back out a little ways. The Low geometry mode does give you a bigger rider area, but comes with some small compromises on maneuverability and clearance. More on that with the long term review, all in due time.
You're right not apples to apples but must admit that Levo 4 has a lot of battery options
Crestline took one look at the two battery sizes and chose to go with a chubbier downtube to accommodate the bigger battery but provided an adaptor insert that allows the use of the smaller, lighter battery. Crestline out Santa Cruzing Santa Cruz… again.
It amazes me how inept large organizations become once they are established. Clearly there was someone at Santa Cruz who knew they were making a bad call committing to the smaller battery but there was apparently someone older and more out of touch above them calling the shots.
I believe on the of Vala reviews said it was one of the most confidence-inspiring bikes the tester had ever ridden. That's not just an "off the shelf" suspension design.
But I don't think most of SC's eMTB customers know or care.
They had chance to fix the main problem with the old shimano based bikes (only small battery available) and they missed it twice.
How often does anyone ride for more than 4/5 hours??
the right thing to do was give the customer the option of wich battery to buy according to they wish, like many brands do nowadays.
Part of me thinks Vala & Bullit may even be the same bike just with different linkages. It would only make sense if they then came out with a duel crown 800wh+ 200mm actual E-DH but since they actually said “DH self shuttle” in the marketing materials that sure AF ain’t happening.
I’m salty… I wanted this bike but with only 600wh it makes no sense. And no, I don’t want to give up my water for more range.
I'm sort of wondering if they'll do that... the e-10.
And I'm salty too. This one bummed me out. I don't want to have to put in an extender to get to useful battery life. I like having a water bottle.
I love my current Bullit but I would never consider buying the new one. I use a second battery on pretty much every ride.
600wh simply isn't enough for a big day of riding, and I don't want to ditch my water bottle for a range extender battery. I like having a water bottle on my bike.
It's disappointing to see Santa Cruz move from such a well thought out bike, to a bike that doesn't do the one thing I want it to do (have enough battery to ride all day).
(1) Does the RE get depleted at the same rate (in terms of percentage charge, or watts) as the main? If so, presumably you wouldn't be able to use more than one RE, as both would die at the same time.
(2) At what minimum state of charge does the main have to be in order to use the RE? E.g. if there's 1% left, 5%, 50%...??
I wish you could choose which source to draw from, or have the RE draw first.
Horses for courses, I know there are lots of folks in BC who would love that kind of build.
I want a 180/190 MX bike with an 800 battery. Done.
I weigh 210lbs and my 700 wh prior gen battery lasts me 4-6 hours of riding. Do most really do 5 hour rides regularly??? I find that hard to believe, and if so just get the extender. You’re getting a lighter bike with a less expensive battery, and your bikes not going to look pregnant like all the pink bikers complain about constantly.
I recently moved to a region where the trails just don’t have as much going on. There’s way more traversing and traveling on the bike…it’s just not as difficult on-trail, and one 640Wh battery lasts way longer.
What I’m saying, I guess, is that it does not make as much sense to have moar capacity in all regions. Riding style and trail preference factor in so much too.
So yeah. Another reason general bike reviews are generally worthless. From a standpoint of general generalizing
I guess if your just crushing fireroads in turbo weighing 200lb+ for hours on end all the time... seems rare and random to me but w/e. Pinkbike folks seem to like to complain, ignoring the fact design decisions.... inherently mean pros and cons. If they threw on that 800wh we might hear how pregnant it looks or something.
Oh yeah? What are those "inherent benefits", kinematically? Pretty sure both styles can get damn similar kinematics if done right. Especially since VPP is literally a 4-bar in short-link form... They even stated that the basically got the same leverage curve as typical recent SC VPP designs!
Pretty sure it's all packaging. Trying to jam a VPP setup, especially the latest low-shock designs, into the same space as a motor, and get the kinematics they want, is obviously going to be difficult. I mean, except for the Blur with it's super-light selling point and single-pivot with flex stays design, the only SC bikes without VPP are the e-bikes!
Less than my 2020 Built which is 630Wh
That makes no sense. Why would I update?
If they somehow got it down to 45lbs I’d get the compromise but saving 2lbs on an ebike while making it significantly less useful was a dumb idea for a company that already had a midweight in its lineup.
It would have been simple to design around the girth of the 800wh so they could offer both options. The only real difference would’ve been the aesthetics. Form absolutely did not follow function in this case.
It’s possible (?) that the new Bullit and Vala share (at least) a front triangle, which would give Santa Cruz more of a reason to shun the 800wh girth so they could simplify their production line, but that’s not adding value for their customers, it’s just adding value to their bottom line.
So close.