First Ride: 2025 Santa Cruz Bullit

Apr 15, 2025
by Dario DiGiulio  


The Santa Cruz Bullit is one of the few eMTBs to have gained something of a cult status, as one of the first long-travel options to manage weight and travel in a manner that had some riders leaving the shuttle rig behind. Years later, they're back with a full overhaul of the platform, and things look quite a bit different. No longer using the VPP suspension platform, the Bullit now features a Horst link rear end to deliver its 170mm of travel. Like Santa Cruz's other recent release, the Vala, the Bullit uses a Bosch Line CX motor, as well as a 600Wh battery.

photo
Bullit Details

• 170mm frame travel, 170mm fork
• Mixed wheels 27.5"/29"
• C or CC carbon frame
• 63.6° head angle
• 600Wh battery
• 85 Nm torque, 600 W max power
• High/low and progression flip chips
• Price: $7,399 – $11,899 USD
• Weight: 50.0lb / 22.7kg (XL bike)
santacruzbicycles.com

photo

Frame Details

Carbon fiber, mixed wheels, and 170mm of travel is the case across all 5 sizes of the Bullit, regardless of the build kit you choose. All the bikes come in under 50 pounds in the Medium size as well, which is pretty impressive considering the power and travel on tap.

Santa Cruz is offering the Bullit in both C and CC frame options, which differentiate in weight and the ability to run a cable-actuated drivetrain. The latter may bug some, but luckily the C level frame is functionally identical and just as available. Other frame details are as well integrated as you'd expect of the brand, with an easily accessed geometry flip chip at the seatstay-rocker link pivot point, and a small progression flip chip at the lower shock mount. All of the hardware is easy to nip up with a multitool, though I've had no issues with bolts coming loose over the test so far.

Thanks to the move to a Horst link suspension layout, dropper insertion is massive on the bike, with a 240mm easily fitting in the XL I've been testing. Water bottle fitment is also a breeze, with room for either a large bottle or a Bosch PowerMore bolt-on battery pack. That boost pack will give you an extra 250Wh of juice, if the stock 600Wh isn't enough.

Otherwise, the frame is pleasantly simple. The 660Wh battery is hard-mounted, and doesn't feature any hot swap potential, but is also perfectly quiet and feels solid. The Bosch CX motor is similarly quiet, with a pretty light whine compared to most of the other full-power options out there. The 85Nm max torque feels accessible and easy to control, and the 600W max power gets you up some pretty ridiculous pitches with ease. I'm a big fan of the controls integration Bosch created, with a Bluetooth remote that's easy to access without being in the way of your dropper or grip.

photo

Suspension Design

The big news came with the Vala, but it's just as significant on this front. Santa Cruz chose to forgo their long-synonymous VPP suspension layout in favor of the more common Horst link design, primarily due to packaging constraints and desired kinematic outputs. The engineers at Santa Cruz have been able to eke out some impressive performance from the VPP system, but there are some inherent benefits to a 4-bar design like the one used here. The performance while braking feels optimized for the use case, and the different pedaling characteristic suits the eMTB context nicely.

Folks who want to toy with suspension feel will be able to adjust the progression via a simple flip chip at the lower shock mount, with a Hi/Lo progression mode to suit different terrain, riding styles, and shock choices. I generally preferred the Lo progression mode, as the sensation of support felt more consistent in the top end of travel, with enough progression to avoid any harsh bottom-outs. The Hi progression mode is noticeably softer initially, and had me firming compression at the shock to find a happier balance, with sag set at the same level. Though none of the builds come with a coil shock, the higher progression mode will probably suit that linear shock feel, though really I don't think the bike needs help with the sensitivity you get out of a coil shock.

I reached out to Kiran MacKinnon, Santa Cruz's PM of Suspension and Ride Quality, to get a sense of how the Bullit stacks up to their broader lineup of bikes.
bigquotesThe Bullit's leverage has a familiar Santa Cruz feel to it, being quite straight and progressive. The curve has a small amount of what we call "belly" in the shape which gives the bike increased ride height without building too much feedback once the bike is deeper in the travel. We enjoy consistency, so whatever shapes we employ to the leverage curve are intentional and used pretty sparingly.

We believe in low anti-squat values to allow the suspension to move with limited interference from the drivetrain, both for descending and climbing traction. The Bullit has a low and regressive anti-squat figure to help the bike remain stable in pedaling segments of travel, but also reduce drivetrain interference on bigger hits. In taller gears on the cassette, the Bullit intentionally produces lower anti-squat values to further descending sensitivity compared to shorter gears, which produce higher values for climbing support.

Anti-rise is very consistent as the Bullit uses travel. We targeted a 70% AR value which strikes what we think is a nice balance between sensitivity and geo preservation. When tuning anti-rise, we're also looking for a value high enough to provide a platform for the rider to push into when slowing the bike quickly.Kiran MacKinnon

photo
One-piece link.
photo
Progression flipper.

photo

Geometry

Like just about every Santa Cruz out there, the Bullit features a high/low flip chip to adjust the geometry of the bike. I'll refer to things in the high mode, as that's where I've preferred things recently. The head angle sits at 63.6°, and the seat angle at 78.7°, with an effective angle of around 77.4° for the average pedaling height.

Reach figures range from 435mm on the Small to 525mm on the Extra Large, with 20mm gaps through the middle three sizes. Stack heights range from 622-270mm, with larger jumps as you climb up the size range. Rear center lengths grow by 3mm per size, from 440-452mm.

I've been riding the XL bike, and have been pretty pleased with the fit overall. I'm running the stem up at the top of the steer tube to gain a bit more stack, but otherwise haven't had to fuss with much. One detail worth noting that feels geometry adjacent is the stock crank length on the bikes, with stubby 155mm arms across the board. As the bike dynamically rides pretty low, this makes a big difference in how easily you can pedal the hog up tech climbs, and allows for some pretty goofy uphill maneuvers.

photo
Stubby jawns.
photo
Flip chipper.

photo

Build Kits

There are four build kits on offer for the Bullit - three C and one CC. Three come with a Float X tuned for the bike, with the top end build featuring the new Float X2. Prices range from $7,399 to $11,899 USD, with no frame-only option to speak of.

The Bullit C 70 retails for $7,399 and features an Eagle 70 drivetrain, Zeb base fork, DB8 brakes, and Reserve alloy wheels.
The Bullit C 90 retails for $8,599 and features an Eagle 90 drivetrain, Fox 38 Performance fork, Maven Base brakes, and Reserve alloy wheels.

photo
Bullit C GX AXS, $9,599 - GX T-Type drivetrain, Fox 38 Performance Elite, Maven Bronze brakes, Reserve alloy wheels.
photo
Bullit CC XO AXS RSV, $11,899 - XO T-Type drivetrain, Fox 38 Factory, Maven Silver brakes, Reserve carbon wheels.

photo

Ride Impressions

I've been riding a Bullit C GX AXS at home for the past few weeks, and was able to hop on the XO AXS RSV bike for one ride in Santa Cruz. Both were XL, which fits me just about perfectly, and both were pleasantly easy to set up. The geometry of the bike feels very well suited to keeping you in a neutral pocket between the wheels, with plenty of stability to lean on if you get out of shape. Dynamically, I preferred the feeling of the bike in the Lo progression mode, as the suspension platform has more of a predictable curve to it, without any wasted travel. The Hi mode caters well to steeper trails where you want a very safe feeling body position, but does benefit from more compression on the shock if you're looking to balance that active top end with more support through the stroke.

The bike is quiet, calm, and doesn't hide the travel on tap - folks looking for a zippy trail bike should look elsewhere, perhaps even at Santa Cruz's Vala. Comparing those two will be a full project for a later date, but suffice to say they both have their merits. The Vala feels plenty capable for the gnarliest terrain, but you'll have to rely a bit more on skill to keep things in check. The Bullit is a heavier safety blanket, with a bit more traction and a planted feel to it.

I don't fault Santa Cruz for keeping the stack height of the bike in a fairly typical place, but can't help but wonder how much more you could get out of the thing with a slightly higher front end. I'm running the stem at the top of the steer tube, and will experiment with some high rise bars to push the reach back out a little ways. The Low geometry mode does give you a bigger rider area, but comes with some small compromises on maneuverability and clearance. More on that with the long term review, all in due time.

 My favorite bike industry rumor is that these bikes were supposed to be GT's new Ebikes but Pon knew GT was going under and rebranded then as Santa Cruz.
  • 832
 That’s a tasty (and entirely plausible) rumour, I like it.
  • 12495
 All e-bikes are so meh, bloated and boring it wouldn't matter if this thing had a Walmart sticker or a Santa Cruz/GT one on it.
  • 42
 That makes a lot of sense.
  • 268
 Not true. There are some GT protos floating around and they are not the same bikes.
  • 172
 Then GT got the battery size wrong too!
  • 47
 @missygiove420: look at new Chinese DJI brand and his trek/gt eforce mix... And way cheaper
  • 69
 @mrbrighteyes: Have you tried a good one?
  • 201
 www.instagram.com/p/DIM5Czzhno5
  • 31
 @missygiove420: Probably right, but prototypes change. That's why they are Prototypes.
  • 55
 @mrbrighteyes: Have you not seen the new Unno ?
  • 80
 @missygiove420: Was going to say that Hans Rey is riding a new GT Emtb right now on insta.
  • 31
 @eastieboy: dang. I'd take that GT over this anyday...
  • 60
 GT is not dead and will have 800 watt batteries!!! Will also be a lot less expensive.
  • 32
 @theboypanda: Lets speculate - we all know new Bosch CX 5 update and top tube display are coming soon - what if Bosch is also cooking some new batteries, same dimension and weight but 720Wh instead of 600 and lets say 960Wh instead of 800. Orbeas 630 Wh battery is 120 grams lighter than Bosch 600 so there should be some room for improvement
  • 83
 ST or GT, STILL A DENTIST BIKE
  • 22
 @mrbrighteyes: I’m in your camp on that.
  • 62
 @mrbrighteyes: you know you can change your setting so you don't even get shown ebike news.
  • 10
 @glenno: Yes,. it's hideous
  • 30
 @RedBurn: Excuse me!
  • 40
 @missygiove420: never let the truth get in the way of a good story
  • 20
 GT E-Idrive. Can't wait
  • 10
 @missygiove420: Is this the real Missy Giove? If yes, you should be able to answer what local team you were on (before Yeti), back in the day, when you still did cross-country? We both raced at Mount Snow, in the early 90s (before downhill existed Smile .
  • 21
 @Cyberhatter: but how would he let the world know his distaste for e-bikes? He hates them so much he reads the articles and comments.
  • 23
 @kvnsimons: for the record…DH is actually how mountain biking began.
  • 71
 @BermJunky: Thanks for the history brief history lesson, but I think I might actually know it better.

Re-pack races were the early form of modern mountain biking, yes. In the 70s. But, with the exception of a few venues, the 80s were more about cross-country, really, until suspensions started to improve. If you went to a NORBA or UCI race in the 80's or early 90s, you'd see thousands of cross country racers, and maybe 40-50 downhillers. Downhill began as a UCI event around 1990, but it took a few years to have any real presence. Of course, things picked-up in the late 90s and 2000s, especially as suspension designs improved (then downhill kind-of died in the early 2010s), and is now big again as a race format (even though everyone actually rides enduro bikes for fun).

But yeah, in the late 80s / early 90s, modern downhill barely existed. Most venues were as likely to have a trials event, as say, downhill. Like I said, I was at some of those races, and I know what I saw. Relevant to this article, I only remember seeing Santa Cruz bikes (of any kind) in...maybe about 1997?
  • 10
 @kvnsimons: wow quite the history lesson, thanks.
I was mostly just poking fun…
  • 1316
 “ The Santa Cruz Bullit is one of the few eMTBs to have gained something of a cult status”

Where? Never seen on ridden by some one who wasn’t sponsored to do so.
  • 701
 Im not sure if Dario is referring to the SC Bullit of the early 2000's having cult status? It was one of the top FR/Shore bikes of the time, and a bike many of us rode and admired. This e-bomination is similar in name only to that bike.
  • 131
 @shoreboy1866: Yep old school style original single pivot bullets were wild rigs. Had a buddy who had a bright green gen 2 one. Thing was a freeride machine.
  • 11
 I know 2 people locally in VA that have them and also ran into someone on one when I was riding in Finale.
  • 32
 All over SC I see them.
  • 20
 @shoreboy1866: the bullitt didnt break often lol. still broke. the super 8 broke less.
  • 60
 they are pretty popular in northern california, just like santa cruz bikes in general are popular up here
  • 1212
 Why would one buy a Bullit when there is the new Specialized Levo v4 with battery options and other options.
  • 10
 @shoreboy1866: that wasn’t an ebike like Dario says
  • 50
 My 2003 had the headtube junction gussets and a terribly peely gold paint job that went well with the red 151 Boxxer. Didn't feel very Cult however.
  • 10
 As others have said, in California I see plenty. I saw 3 different people on Bullits last week.
  • 31
 Of course its BS , they never selled a 1000 pieces worldwide
  • 30
 @shoreboy1866: Got that right. Bullits were all over the place, and I still see the odd Heckler around from time to time. Haven't seen a Bullit in a long time; most likely all are "retired".
  • 10
 @cougar797: My buddy had one of those. We called it Gumby. I had a black one. Both were kitted out with triple crown Boxxers. What a fun bike that was.
  • 10
 @shoreboy1866: Yeah. The actual bike Bullit
  • 10
 @CornPop: Some people want more than 150mm travel out back?
  • 10
 @leon-forfar: That's what she said!

You're right not apples to apples but must admit that Levo 4 has a lot of battery options
  • 594
 The marketing for this one is a bit weird to me. It says 'the Bullit is the closest you can get to owning both a downhill bike and a chairlift.', but the travel is only 170mm and I'm not seeing bumpers for a triple crown fork. I don't doubt it will be a ripper, but it still feels like there's a gap in the market for a V10 with a motor.

PS: Impressive chatting while hitting chunky features skills Dario!
  • 243
 Bring back the vp free. Or should it be the Ep free? Vp freE? Something like that...
  • 401
 Without the ability to easily swap the battery for a second one in the car park, it can't hit uplift day levels of elevation either. So it's quite simply not a 'DH bike with a built-in chairlift' Facepalm
  • 581
 Triple Crown is a horse race. Triple Clamp/Dual Crown is a fork.
  • 112
 @smatkins1: Shame if it does ride DH really well because it will be a massive tease to see the battery run out. As for imminent Bosch power upgrade... what's the point without the battery to support it.
Vanity over usability...
  • 20
 @rojo-1: Vanity would imply it was a visual design choice. I'm pretty sure it was a ride quality choice. Not saying it was the right one...but I doubt it was due to vanity.
  • 103
 @rockandride6: It's a packaging decision to give it a nice silhouette. They save 800g versus Rail+ (battery size corrected). Anyone who does Enduro/DH laps on an eBike will prioritise more runs versus 800g.
  • 36
 @rojo-1: I'm pretty sure the battery is the same silhouette, just longer (I saw them at Sea Otter on display). That means that weight goes higher up the downtube up towards the headtube...which is one of the last places you want weight. Given the frame, I'd imagine it wouldn't change the look of the bike at all, just the ride.
  • 111
 @inked-up-metalhead: CRESTLINE
  • 71
 @slovenian6474: since you like semantics…the triple crown is an achievement for winning three races. It’s not a singular race.
  • 30
 @MRP9: And triple clamp/dual crown is not an entire fork but actually a part of the fork that is also used to describe the style of fork.
  • 41
 @slovenian6474: Sorry, yes you're right, I meant Dual Clamp
  • 71
 Yeah, it's called a moto.
  • 100
 @rockandride6: The new bosch batteries are the same length with different girth. The 800 is fatter.
  • 60
 @rockandride6: No, the 800 is much fatter, so they'd have had to make a bigger down tube. Girth does make sense from a performance perspective (weight lower) but sure does make for ugly bikes. And if you're buying SC, you're probably wanting something pretty as well as functional.
  • 11
 @inked-up-metalhead: vp free sucked hard.
  • 10
 the bimotal elevate system
  • 70
 @Woody25 Pole literally made DH bikes with a motor. the Sonni and voima, 200 and 190mm of travel and sold with a dual crown. but they went out of business last year.
  • 30
 @rockandride6: I was told the bigger battery is also wider which would have made the downtube chunkier.
  • 30
 @inked-up-metalhead: VP-E
  • 10
 @ARonBurgundy: No idea since I haven't seen it, was just basing it off the review from Loam Wolf. They talk about the battery in particular around the 7 minute mark. youtu.be/JJJMlgB5B6Q?si=_BRbSVE9OzqIFwIS&t=418
  • 13
 @zizajaun: Santa Cruz bikes arent ugly, but they aren't pretty either
  • 10
 @castlemtn: isnt 182mm the max on that frame? Also I dont think they make it anymore
  • 30
 @Jabronifan: theyre back in business. I just need them to make a version with a gearbox, dropper post, steering damper, and a 32" front wheel

Oh and make it cheap too
  • 21
 @rockandride6: all good. This was directly from SC. Sounds like it was primarily a handling consideration but aesthetics played a role as well.
  • 20
 @makripper6: yeah so did most bikes in the late 00s 😂
  • 10
 @Jabronifan: I'm still waiting for the replacement swingarm
  • 20
 @rojo-1: this
  • 101
 @rockandride6: no the bigger Bosch battery is wider. They clearly didn’t like that chubby look and prioritized the aesthetics of the skinnier 600wh battery over all else.

Crestline took one look at the two battery sizes and chose to go with a chubbier downtube to accommodate the bigger battery but provided an adaptor insert that allows the use of the smaller, lighter battery. Crestline out Santa Cruzing Santa Cruz… again.

It amazes me how inept large organizations become once they are established. Clearly there was someone at Santa Cruz who knew they were making a bad call committing to the smaller battery but there was apparently someone older and more out of touch above them calling the shots.
  • 30
 @Blownoutrides: Crestline is by far the better bike. Similar weight, support for all battery sizes and travel options from 160mm to 180mm plus it is Cat5 DH rated to take a dual crown fork if you want. SC had over a year to copy their homework but didn't meet the grade.
  • 20
 'the Bullit is the closest you can get to owning both a downhill bike and a chairlift.'

*laughs in billionaire*
  • 20
 @zizajaun: f your buying a full fat ebike looks went out the window at that point
  • 10
 @Blownoutrides: lol...it's called pon
  • 6618
 Why pay Santa Cruz money if it's not VPP? Plenty of Horst link eebs available for less money.
  • 4133
 This is honestly one of the most lazy statements that continues to pop up on Pinkbike and shows a true lack of knowledge of suspension. All Horst links are not created equally. Look at any review of a high-end bike using Horst link and compare it to a review of an actual "off the shelf" bike and you'll see they perform vastly differently.

I believe on the of Vala reviews said it was one of the most confidence-inspiring bikes the tester had ever ridden. That's not just an "off the shelf" suspension design.
  • 2216
 @rockandride6: tester was full of shit , like they are all ...this is the best bike they ever made ...lol
  • 183
 Linkage marketing is much less important now that every bike has good anti squat and a progressive leverage curve. You buy a Santa Cruz now to have a solid bike with a solid warranty, which even more important with an ebike. (not a matter of if, but when the motor fails)
  • 81
 @rockandride6: No really, SC's implementation of VPP causes an extreme drop-off in both anti-squat and anti-rise towards the end of travel that is impossible to achieve with a Horst Link. These bikes simply do not and cannot have the suspension character that SC's VPP bikes are known for.

But I don't think most of SC's eMTB customers know or care.
  • 30
 @succulentsausage: is the 2 year Bosch motor warranty different with Santa Cruz vs Trek/Pivot/Scott?
  • 69
 @rockandride6: You realize that Santa Cruz is also an of the shelf brand?
  • 23
 @boozed: I don't disagree with that at all. But the idea that because it's a horst link it's the same as any other horst link eMTB is what I took exception to. Not all horst link bikes are created equally.
  • 42
 @fred-frod: If you had ever been to the factory or seen their testers riding around Santa Cruz on test rigs, you would know that is an absolutely incorrect statement.
  • 10
 @rockandride6: there is nothing special about Santa Cruz, other than the pricing being high
  • 10
 santa cruz tax
  • 483
 I JUST CANT!! 4 ads in the first half of this video. BS!!
  • 181
 Just use an adblocker. I didn't see any ads.
  • 10
 YouTube
  • 312
 Why not the 800Wh battery? No option for either 600 or 800? like Levo and other Bosch bikes? 🤔
  • 23
 Weight and handling they said?? Ebikes handle pretty badly when their battery is dead 😉 At least the 250wh range extender is only $500 and widely available.
  • 41
 @succulentsausage: but they say you need to run it from the beginning of a ride, which blows unless you are a f*cking camel
  • 21
 @Blownoutrides: Wrong. You can plug it in at any time. Even if the main battery has died.
  • 40
 @glasvagas: rude and wrong. If you plug it in after you’ve drained the main battery you get less power and less range out of it. Look it up smarty pants.
  • 10
 IMHO this way they can cut the cost of frame and the battery, reduce the weight of complete bike trying to place it on "lightweight full power ebikes" while increasing the chance to sell you extra U$500 for an extended battery.
They had chance to fix the main problem with the old shimano based bikes (only small battery available) and they missed it twice.
  • 10
 i like the options of the LEVO. 200 for afterwork rip, bigger for big day
  • 4213
 No VPP, boring geometry, 600wh battery, Santa Cruz is dead
  • 121
 They compete with Cube now ... next !
  • 83
 Seems like it's been a DH trajectory since Rob left.
  • 324
 Non removable 600w battery on an enduro bike. Next...
  • 131
 Will not own another bike with a non removable battery. After 1,500mi my 630wh bike would do only 4,000ft climb in trail on climbs and eco on descents. If I can't get over 4Kft on the eeb I'm just going to take my analog bike out. Eebs are for laps/self shuttle days IMO, especially longer travel ones like this.
  • 302
 The peppering of ads makes the vids unbearable.
  • 21
 Block them. You have the power.
  • 314
 that VPP marketing is such a lie Crestline used VPP without any issues to produce a great bike
  • 30
 this! and they said it was "impossible to acomplish vpp with the new bosch motor" on Vala launch, while Crestline has exactly this, with option for a 800Wh battery and any rear wheel size of you wish.
  • 53
 @thelittle: because Pon is a bunch of liars ....Santa Cruz doesn't exist anymore .
  • 242
 So many Gen 5 Bosch bikes dropping in the last 8 months. I think it will be interesting to see what brand is first to fold under the pressure of their inventory and have a fire sale.
  • 2910
 Not sure on the hate for 600w battery. That’s surely enough for most people going for a spin at their local. If it’s not enough put the range extender on… battery is right for 90% of rides and rides better for it. I’d take one in a heartbeat
  • 96
 Spot on. Unless you’re at BPW dawn til dusk then it’s plenty for the UK.

How often does anyone ride for more than 4/5 hours??
  • 130
 Probably want a sip of water if you're going on an 850Wh ride...
  • 90
 @ZonVipper: Most of my rides are 4 hours or more.
  • 83
 @chrismac70: that’s awesome for you but probably not the average or anywhere near it. Still - put in the range extender and don’t turbo it all the time and you’ll be fine.
  • 410
flag biggerted (Apr 15, 2025 at 11:30) (Below Threshold)
 @chrismac70: Maybe you should try pedaling instead? That way you're working harder and will be done sooner?
  • 51
 For anyone over 200lbs it’s a mistake. At 230lbs I get about 5,000’ of vert on a gen 4 750wh battery in blue mode. I’d like at least another 1,000’, and I also would like to have water.
  • 100
 For some perspective my riding group of 10ish lads (middle aged weekend warriors with ok fitness) usually ride 5000-7000ft rides at the weekend. Covering tasty off piste. 2* 750/800 wh batteries not in turbo. Usually doing 20-30 shortish (2 min) DH runs. We all love a bit of bling and this kind of bike should have been right up our street but with a non replaceable battery at 600wh its a complete no go unfortunately. I think we are the sort saying 600wh is a waste of time.
  • 10
 @Karve: I’m the opposite, hour ride many days. Otherwise I’m working or dadding. I got the last generation and it’s more fun than you can shake a stick at.
  • 10
 the problem is not the 600Wh battery itself, but NOT HAVING OPTION for a 800Wh battery. This way the bike is very limited for a lot of users, since if you need more battery youll have to buy the bike along with the extender and have to worry about managing it (charging, storing, etc) to have only 50Wh more than a 800Wh could provide.

the right thing to do was give the customer the option of wich battery to buy according to they wish, like many brands do nowadays.
  • 180
 I've been waiting for this one and I honestly feel like... why. This had so much potential if they just committed to the idea of a DH bike with a motor. Self shuttle bike. They already have the Vala and you can over fork and stroke that bike and essentially have this bike but better. If anyone on any bike shoulda sold out for the new large battery large power option it's this company and this bike. 190 38 with a Float X2. And a 200 with a 40 and DHX2. And at the very least a larger battery. A 600 isn't gonna get you self shuttling that many laps. This to me has miss written all over it. Which bums me out because I've legit been waiting for this specific release.
  • 91
 They tried to game the system and missed.

Part of me thinks Vala & Bullit may even be the same bike just with different linkages. It would only make sense if they then came out with a duel crown 800wh+ 200mm actual E-DH but since they actually said “DH self shuttle” in the marketing materials that sure AF ain’t happening.

I’m salty… I wanted this bike but with only 600wh it makes no sense. And no, I don’t want to give up my water for more range.
  • 30
 @Blownoutrides: just gotta wait for cascade components to release the Vala->bullet link.
  • 10
 @Jabronifan: Yup!
  • 20
 @Blownoutrides:

I'm sort of wondering if they'll do that... the e-10.

And I'm salty too. This one bummed me out. I don't want to have to put in an extender to get to useful battery life. I like having a water bottle.
  • 41
 Crestline. Forbidden
  • 193
 Who is this bike for? What is the point of building a 170mm rig with the smallest battery option. So flat landers can pedal around way over biked? Or so people that can use the capability of the frame run out of battery in 2 laps?
  • 93
 I don't think most people ride up hill for 4 hours. On my current bullit with 630wh I can ride uphill for 2 hours...My normal ride is 45 minutes to an hour uphill and come home with a half full battery or more.....so It works great for me. I'm guessing I'm not the only one.
  • 21
 I can get 4 laps in EASY at my favorite local spot on a 600wh battery. On my pedal bike I usually only do 2 laps in the same amount of time before I'm gassed. I think it's for people who want more laps dawg.
  • 21
 @flieslikebrick: SC is trying to prioritize dh performance and to me 4500 feet in a charge at the 50 pound mark sounds amazing for a self shuttle eeb.
  • 31
 This bike is for Pon wallet and shareholders .
  • 10
 @bbachmei: This bike won't climb 4500ft unless you're milking it in eco/trail. My 700whr levo can maybe get 5000ft if i really try.
  • 30
 @pbfan08: The majority of riders don't ride that much elevation.....so why would you tailor a bike to that. For those that do, use a range extender, but that isn't the norm. Also 4500ft of intense downhill is a LOT. This isn't a cross country bike, or a trail bike, its a downhill/enduro/freeride bike.
  • 150
 600wh non removable battery is a huge miss.

I love my current Bullit but I would never consider buying the new one. I use a second battery on pretty much every ride.

600wh simply isn't enough for a big day of riding, and I don't want to ditch my water bottle for a range extender battery. I like having a water bottle on my bike.

It's disappointing to see Santa Cruz move from such a well thought out bike, to a bike that doesn't do the one thing I want it to do (have enough battery to ride all day).
  • 140
 Anyone else notice the larger uptick in Float X being spec'd on more downhill oriented bikes? wonder if it cost or design related.
  • 50
 Guessing cost and timing (with respect to the release of the new X2). The top spec Bullit does get the X2.
  • 90
 Cost, mostly cost. There's also the fact that the Float X does punch above it's weight. It's fine in most applications. Same applies for the Super DLX.
  • 22
 @alexridesbikes-13: agreed. I have pushed a float x pretty hard without major drawbacks. But back to back against an x2 or vivid they show their size.
  • 151
 Rob Roskopp, I can be happy for you and angry with you at the same time. Come back.
  • 71
 Right... the new Unno bikes actually look super fun and far more refined when compared to this. The Mith looks pretty sick to be honest.
  • 40
 @onemanarmy: Rob works for Specialized now.
  • 10
 @peytodog: That was kinda my point, I guess I just didn't finish it. LOL!... I'm pretty sure he helped develop the Unno bike. Then went to the big S. Both companies are doing a big power big battery bike... but Santa Cruz is doing 600's on all their bikes and a lot of other companies are doing the 4-600 batteries with 250-350 boosters...
  • 10
 @onemanarmy: Nah, Rob never had anything to do with Unno other than post that it was a cool bike.

Kind of like a FU to SC for renewing his fat contract anymore.
  • 20
 @onemanarmy: Rob said he never had anything to do with Unno other than like the bike.

He did a post about it at about the same time that SC didn't renew his contract. Seemed like an attempt at a FU to SC.
  • 10
 @peebeejay: Makes sense. LOL!
  • 150
 Looks generic as hell
  • 21
 Really got me thinking the Druid might be the way to go. LOL!
  • 120
 Not sure why manufacturers can't get stack height right, especially on larger sizes. It's really not that hard, is it?
  • 30
 Also smaller sizes. Looks like Forbidden did it right on the eDruid.
  • 130
 Looks like my vitus e-sommet
  • 60
 But why buy a Vitus when you can buy an equivalent SC at twice the price?
  • 30
 @boozed: I guess you can't buy a Vitus now. Which is good news for SC.
  • 91
 Lots of comments about the battery size. For self-shuttling parks, this could indeed be an issue (I used over 1200wh in 6 hours when I rented ebikes at a park), especially as the battery is not easily swappable. DJI and Specialized have solved this by introducing much faster charging, so you can get nearly a full charge in your lunch break. The Spesh system also allows you to draw power from the range extender before the main battery, so you can use several of them in a row, or leave them to charge while using the main battery. For me, those two features (fast charging and draining the extender first) would be much more exciting updates to the Bosch system than more torque and power. It might in fact determine my choice of ebike.
  • 40
 Completely with you. I'm genuinely in the market for a self shuttle DH bike, and if this had either fast charging or removable battery I'd buy one in an instant.
  • 20
 @rojo-1: I mean, technically it might be faster to swap the Bosch battery than charge a DJI or Spesh, but I doubt most riders will want to spend their lunch break removing and replacing the motor, and I guess it would cause more wear on certain fixings. Might be an option for people like me who would be fine with 600Wh for 95% of my rides...but then, I'm not sure it would be worth spending £750 on a battery for the other 5% if it would also involve a lot of faff to use it. And unlike the Spesh, the Bosch motor won't run off the extender if the main battery is dead, so I don't think you can use range extenders to, um, extend your range beyond 850wh.
  • 71
 @rojo-1: it really feels like the 2020 kenevo hasn't yet been superseded as a self shuttling dh bike. Which is pretty poor seeing as its over 5 years old now.
  • 20
 @rojo-1: You might want to look at the Ari Timp Peak 2.0. That has removable batteries and fits an 800wh. Cheaper too, and can be bought as a frameset.
  • 10
 @rojo-1: why didn’t you buy a Pole and stick some 40s on it?
  • 30
 @ZonVipper: Pole is bankrupt so would have to be used. Might be better off getting a DH bike and converting to an ebike with a CYC or Lightest kit. Just choose a frame with a big space for a battery near the BB.
  • 30
 @rojo-1: sits back and waits for the e-dreadnought
  • 31
 @zizajaun: I think pole is back from the dead
  • 30
 @ThatEbikeGuy: I mean what the hell, the Kenevo is still a great bike, why don't Specialized show it some love...
  • 40
 @wburnes: barely. It's mostly them providing spares, selling off old inventory and possibly looking at restarting properly if they can secure investment/funding. Or at least that's what I've gathered from their website.
  • 40
 Agreed. I plug in during a lunch break and get about 3100ft out of a 625wh Bosch. It only gains about 10%. I bought the range extender for this year, but a fast charger (80% in 1 hr) would solve all of this.
  • 20
 @rojo-1: it was so far ahead of the field in 2019 that no one has actually caught up. I keep thinking it’s about time they updated it. But other than mulleting it (which is a massive no from me!) what can they do? It’s very slack, long, low slung, steep seat angle, longish CS, powerful, long range. Maybe bung the new Gen 4 Brose motor in it. Otherwise it’s the perfect e-dh bike
  • 10
 @Andy-Ridefast: 200+mm suspension and gearbox would be a good update. Maybe 32" option as well. They wouldnt need to update it for 10 years if they did those
  • 91
 I give it 5 years before all Santa Cruz's are 4 bar.

Reminds me of when Sram came out with the DB8 brake and said "We'll only use mineral oil in our cheap brakes, Dot is better"
  • 80
 New Salsa Notch top end build is nearly the same price as the Bullit low end build.
  • 13
 But it weighs almost 60lbs....
  • 40
 @coffeepoop42069: Nope. New top end carbon model is listed at 49lbs 2oz in Medium
  • 10
 Is there something wrong with the geo chart? It looks really confused. Also it still has the old battery.
  • 50
 I have been running a Vala for the past six months after replacing my Heckler and Levo. I'm a big fan of the 600 battery with the range extender. I run the lighter system for most of the evening 2 hour rides and then the extender for the bigger rips. I like the options, as opposed to hauling around a big battery on days when I don't need it. That being said, I would like to have a second extender for epic trips, but I don't think Bosch has gotten that dialed yet. Hopefully soon.
  • 10
 Can you confirm something for me? A shop told me that I could just carry more than one extender on longer rides. But I also know that the extender can only be used in conjunction with power from the main battery, i.e. they are depleted at the same time, and you can't run off the extender when the main battery is dead. So I want to know exactly how the RE and main work together, e.g.:

(1) Does the RE get depleted at the same rate (in terms of percentage charge, or watts) as the main? If so, presumably you wouldn't be able to use more than one RE, as both would die at the same time.
(2) At what minimum state of charge does the main have to be in order to use the RE? E.g. if there's 1% left, 5%, 50%...??
  • 20
 @zizajaun: I haven't done that test, but when I run the RE and the main together, they draw at the same rate. I believe that you could add another RE if they both are dead, but I'm not sure.
I wish you could choose which source to draw from, or have the RE draw first.
  • 10
 @zizajaun: My understanding is that the bike can run off of just the RE, but with reduced output. So theoretically you could ride forever with enough RE, even without charging the main battery.
  • 158
 I still don't understand the decision to spec single crown forks on these bikes
  • 50
 Everyone here is so rad they need a single crown to bust moves like Semenuk at Rampage
  • 40
 A lot of brands are fighting to hit target weights; I don't think it's a coincidence they list this bike as weighing exactly 50 lbs. So I'm guessing weight, cost, and maneuverability/turning radius (in that order) are why single crowns are spec'd.
  • 50
 @rojo-1: While we all might not be super shredders, if you're looking to buy "A DH bike with a built-in chairlift", I think it's pretty fair to want a dual crown fork.

Horses for courses, I know there are lots of folks in BC who would love that kind of build.
  • 30
 @graveldaddy: Agreed. I ride one on my eBike and it can't be overstated how much it improves the suspension performance and ability to place the bike.
Daft that I should even say this when you consider that there is not a single world cup racer without one...
  • 62
 Way back when SC resurrected the Heckler and Bullit names for their e-bikes I felt like it was blasphemy. I had owned those original bikes in the way back and found little to no connection to their modern descendants. However my outlook has changed. Maybe its the esthetics, my increasing wisdom with advancing age or who knows what, but this Bullit seems closer in spirit to the original than their the first gen Bullit e-bike offering. Seems like it would be a riot and that trail looks amazing! Or maybe I'm demented.
  • 40
 Santa cruz bullit and crestline s180. One with 170/170 and the other with 180/180. That's the way, i hope more companies will provide ebikes with 170/180 (rear) travel. With a (full) power motor and subsequently a weight of 23-24kg, i don't see the benefit/reason of anything less than 170-180mm travel.
  • 11
 I dont want anything less than 200
  • 31
 @wburnes: I'd be happy with 190.

I want a 180/190 MX bike with an 800 battery. Done.
  • 31
 I want something between 180 and 200mm in travel, 800 battery, double crown fork, coil shock, high pivot suspension.
  • 10
 @fr33riding: sounds like the dreadnought.
  • 10
 @onemanarmy: dreadnought is 170/160, do you think that an electric model will have more travel?
  • 20
 @onemanarmy: crestline with a bigger fork.
  • 70
 Sick bike for two years ago but pretty meh when looking at other bikes that just dropped.
  • 70
 Did Santa Cruz make a Regulator or did Transition make a Bullit?
  • 41
 Santa Cruz made a slightly lighter Repeater.
  • 10
 Surely the Regulator is more like the Vala? 150/160.
  • 10
 Spot on! Vala looks like a Regulator, and the Bullitt pretty much like a Repeater. Would be interesting to see a head-to-head test between the two. Rumble in the loam forest: Pride of the PSW vs the Rascals of the PNW!
  • 10
 AND - Relay PNW in Carbon is lighter, rocks pretty similar numbers, has less torque but you can have all the battery you want if you can afford, say, 3 battery packs
  • 11
 @strarzaq: i get about 4k ft and 2 hours out of my relay pnw on one battery and im 250lbs. still waiting for the range extender
  • 10
 @jaydhay: what is the PSW?
  • 30
 I think SC have missed a metric with the small batteries. At the moment they may be more efficient than their older models, but if rumours are true, the Bosch gen5 with get a 10-15nm boost soon, which can only make it less efficient
  • 97
 Dang, yet another 50+ pound ebike. Cannot wait until they get battery density and motor packaging further improved to get all long travel full power bikes down to at least 45lb with at least the same battery capacity. I ended up selling my 160e because at nearly 52lb, it just felt too cumbersome and heavy and I found myself on my analog bike all the time instead as it was so much more fun DH (for how I like to ride anyway).
  • 21
 Fully. I'm not anti ebike but I have no interest in a 50lb trail bike, or even a 45lb trail bike. I'll only consider an ebike if they can get a 150/160mm travel full-power ebike with reasonable battery range down to 40lbs or less. But I appreciate the nature of a light and nimble trail/enduro bike and a lot of people are willing to sacrifice that for stability, so to each their own.
  • 61
 Every build in this bike is less than 50lbs stock.
  • 30
 @werewolflotion: I think you’re going to be waiting a LONG time.
  • 71
 UNNO Mith over this bike in every aspect 🧐😉
  • 60
 Nice bike. Too bad it's American
  • 20
 I’m confused by everyone saying they want the 800…

I weigh 210lbs and my 700 wh prior gen battery lasts me 4-6 hours of riding. Do most really do 5 hour rides regularly??? I find that hard to believe, and if so just get the extender. You’re getting a lighter bike with a less expensive battery, and your bikes not going to look pregnant like all the pink bikers complain about constantly.
  • 31
 I think it’s all so terrain dependent that it’s not worth talking about, really. Especially at the published bike review level. There’s only been a few weeks out of the year where I’m able to hold on to my bike for two full batteries. By hour 4 of smackety rackety near-death madness, I’m pretty smoked.
I recently moved to a region where the trails just don’t have as much going on. There’s way more traversing and traveling on the bike…it’s just not as difficult on-trail, and one 640Wh battery lasts way longer.

What I’m saying, I guess, is that it does not make as much sense to have moar capacity in all regions. Riding style and trail preference factor in so much too.

So yeah. Another reason general bike reviews are generally worthless. From a standpoint of general generalizing
  • 10
 @owl-X: Hah yeah, i get this take. This is kinda why I like the 600 + extender option personally. 600 seems reasonable to me for about 95% of my rides, then the 5 days of the year I ride that much I could just bring my extender.

I guess if your just crushing fireroads in turbo weighing 200lb+ for hours on end all the time... seems rare and random to me but w/e. Pinkbike folks seem to like to complain, ignoring the fact design decisions.... inherently mean pros and cons. If they threw on that 800wh we might hear how pregnant it looks or something.
  • 61
 The Crocs and a helmet is a choice.
  • 40
 Most underrated trail shoe on the market.
  • 20
 @zmums: They do look snappy
  • 30
 Crocs tell you the review is legit. Dress for success
  • 20
 I'm also wearing those exact crocs right now, at work
  • 43
 The end result of all of these e-bike shenanigans is here:
6000Watt motor
Swapable battery
Dual crown
Chromo
Moto throttle
Relatively low price

ridebonnell.com/products/bonnell-775-mx-1?variant=50206765220156

See what you all have wrought! Repent your ways. 🤣🤣🤣
  • 40
 Just Logged in to tell Dario that i like his style. Keep up the good work!
  • 50
 Thanks Doc
  • 22
 "primarily due to packaging constraints and desired kinematic outputs. The engineers at Santa Cruz have been able to eke out some impressive performance from the VPP system, but there are some inherent benefits to a 4-bar design like the one used here."

Oh yeah? What are those "inherent benefits", kinematically? Pretty sure both styles can get damn similar kinematics if done right. Especially since VPP is literally a 4-bar in short-link form... They even stated that the basically got the same leverage curve as typical recent SC VPP designs!

Pretty sure it's all packaging. Trying to jam a VPP setup, especially the latest low-shock designs, into the same space as a motor, and get the kinematics they want, is obviously going to be difficult. I mean, except for the Blur with it's super-light selling point and single-pivot with flex stays design, the only SC bikes without VPP are the e-bikes!
  • 20
 I notice the shock on my Heckler SL (such a fun bike btw - very similar to my old full 650b 5010) sits quite high for VPP so I reckon that’s about right. The Faz60 is a super small motor, too.
  • 41
 No mention of the Orbea Wild here......the 170/170 big motor battery already exists and it rips!
  • 21
 ..
And identical geometry 👀
  • 20
 After being Specialized got DJIed, now is Santacruz that got bull(sh)it....

Occidental programmed obsolescence marketing met Chinese engineering...
  • 31
 Best bike industry conspiracy: these were GT’s next-gen e-bikes, but Pon saw GT circling the drain and pulled a fast one—now they’re Santa Cruz’s latest and greatest.
  • 2018
 155mm cranks, then 115’s, then foot pegs and a throttle. The end is near… At least this one isn’t class 3.
  • 10
 Meh... i rode my wifes bike with her 145's the other day. Felt freaking awesome descending, idk why you'd think this is a bad thing. Agreed on the class 3 part, though I do think it probably matters basically 0 but w/e... unless it's private land gotta draw a line somewhere.
  • 30
 Suddenly a 135mm tall head tube on an XL bike is short.
  • 21
 Glad to see you on an XL and that you thought the fit spot on. I too am a high-stack enthusiast and I'd love to hear your update once you throw some 'Dak Stack' at the bike.
  • 20
 put ads anyplace on the webpage except the videos i click right off as soon as one pops up
  • 10
 Early today on a quick look: 2025 SC ebike

Thought: "why do SC release a new Vala???"

Later today: oohhhh, it's the Bullit!
  • 42
 The new forbidden basically blows the new spesh and santa cruz out of the water
  • 31
 Sooooo… 600Wh range?
Less than my 2020 Built which is 630Wh
That makes no sense. Why would I update?
  • 40
 FWIW, I often ride with a buddy who has a 630Wh Shimano bike, and this / the Vala seem to use battery much more efficiently. We're the same size, so it's a decent proxy.
  • 20
 I’ve spent the last 2 weeks on the new Bullit and compared to my MY23 Bullit I have on average gotten 1000’ more elevation, still haven’t had the battery go completely dead and I had more support throughout. I’d have to ride in eco often on the old Bullit and I’m almost always in eMTB on this new one.
  • 20
 Attention bike manufacturers; leave the fork steer tube at least 150 mm higher than what is currently popular.
  • 10
 The new Levo got some points taken off for being "heavy" (51lbs spec'd with DH casing tires and 800w battery) but the Bullit gets a free pass?
  • 20
 52.3lb for the S-Works medium 150mm bike vs. 50lb for a mid-tier XL 170mm feels like apples and oranges, but yeah the weights are close.
  • 10
 @Dario-DiGiulio: for an extra 2lbs the Bullit could’ve been an actual full power ebike.

If they somehow got it down to 45lbs I’d get the compromise but saving 2lbs on an ebike while making it significantly less useful was a dumb idea for a company that already had a midweight in its lineup.

It would have been simple to design around the girth of the 800wh so they could offer both options. The only real difference would’ve been the aesthetics. Form absolutely did not follow function in this case.

It’s possible (?) that the new Bullit and Vala share (at least) a front triangle, which would give Santa Cruz more of a reason to shun the 800wh girth so they could simplify their production line, but that’s not adding value for their customers, it’s just adding value to their bottom line.

So close.
  • 11
 I’m 5’-10” and don’t think I would want to ride the geo of the Large. Especially when it weighs 50lbs. Medium could actually be fun little compact platform tho.
  • 22
 Actually, Horst-ish. The chainstay pivot is above the rear axle, unlike a true Horst. That changes the anti-squat values, especially in smaller rear cogs.
  • 32
 Why the change from VPP. A Santa Cruz isn't a Santa Cruz without VPP. This just looks like all the other generic FSR e-bikes
  • 20
 10K bike with alloy wheels is just hilarious, good luck with that
  • 20
 Get a Megatower and have more fun.
  • 10
 600w... tought by someone who obviously never needed to pedal a drain out e-bike...
  • 33
 First! Better Vala, nice build, only question is, is 10mm bigger travel so much difference???
  • 21
 Vala is 150mm so that’s some difference in ride experience for sure.
  • 30
 @kusa: You can change the shock stroke on the Vala and get 160mm
  • 20
 @souknaysh: yeah but sold as a 150mm bike
  • 10
 Why are the photos private?
  • 70
 Send nud-E's.
  • 33
 Pretty disheartening to see almost every new ebike that hits the market is mullet only. Give me my big rear wheel back!
  • 21
 Give me my small front wheel back!!
  • 21
 -At 6'5" I thought I too would miss it....... Honestly, can't say that I do, my Levo3 handles so nice.
  • 10
 I’m with you.
  • 20
 @DMFT: I had the opposite reaction - I converted my Levo to full 29" because I couldn't feel any improvements from the 27.5" rear wheel but could really feel it getting hung up on stuff. Rides much better as a full 29", but obviously isn't officially supported.
  • 20
 @beestrangler: agreed. Rented a Chainsaw in Whistler last summer that had 27.5 rear. Could really feel the hang up relative to my 29er.
  • 20
 @beestrangler: did the same with my Kenevo, both 29 wheels and 180mm travel. The bike is a blast, plenty of travel, 700Wh battery, powerfull motor, flexible wheel sizes and modern geometry still today, even it has been launched almost 6 years ago.
  • 11
 It looks so good in black. Anyone know if SC are planning to release any non horrible colours for the Vala anytime soon?
  • 10
 DUDE! Are those the '25 DH Clipless Croc's Dario?!?!?
  • 10
 High pivot conversion nudge nudge wink wink
  • 10
 Dope Totem water bottle! Santoski is the man!
  • 10
 What? No in frame storage? WTH.
  • 10
 The Bullit is Back!
  • 33
 The Santa Cruz DBA diluted even further, they should call it.the Pon-con.
  • 811
 Pon will destroy this brand . Santa Cruz is no more and they will just take all the suckers money !
  • 171
 @Aztrail429E Do you realize that SC was sold to PON back in 2015?
Below threshold threads are hidden







