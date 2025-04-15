First Ride: 2025 Santa Cruz Bullit

The Bullit's leverage has a familiar Santa Cruz feel to it, being quite straight and progressive. The curve has a small amount of what we call "belly" in the shape which gives the bike increased ride height without building too much feedback once the bike is deeper in the travel. We enjoy consistency, so whatever shapes we employ to the leverage curve are intentional and used pretty sparingly.



We believe in low anti-squat values to allow the suspension to move with limited interference from the drivetrain, both for descending and climbing traction. The Bullit has a low and regressive anti-squat figure to help the bike remain stable in pedaling segments of travel, but also reduce drivetrain interference on bigger hits. In taller gears on the cassette, the Bullit intentionally produces lower anti-squat values to further descending sensitivity compared to shorter gears, which produce higher values for climbing support.



Anti-rise is very consistent as the Bullit uses travel. We targeted a 70% AR value which strikes what we think is a nice balance between sensitivity and geo preservation. When tuning anti-rise, we're also looking for a value high enough to provide a platform for the rider to push into when slowing the bike quickly. — Kiran MacKinnon