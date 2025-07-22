Powered by Outside

First Ride: 2025 Santa Cruz Vala AL eMTB

Jul 22, 2025
by Dario DiGiulio  

photo
FIRST RIDE
Santa Cruz Vala AL
Photos & Words: Dario DiGiulio

The Vala is becoming Santa Cruz's bucker-of-trends, first debuting as a notable deviation from their synonymous VPP suspension system, and now standing as the brand's first aluminum bike in a few years.

I reviewed the carbon version of the Vala earlier this year, and found it to be fun and versatile. As to how the aluminum version differs in detail and ride quality, read on below.

photo
Vala AL Details

• 150mm frame travel, 160mm fork
• Mixed wheels 27.5"/29"
• Aluminum frame
• 64° head angle
• 600Wh battery
• 85 Nm torque, 600 W max power
• Price: $5,999 – $6,849 USD
• Weight: 53.68lbs / 24.35kg
santacruzbicycles.com

photo

Frame Details

The Vala AL implements the Bosch CX motor and battery system, which stands as one of our current favorite full-power options. Like the Vala and Bullit, the Vala AL is a 600Wh-only bike, with no option to run the larger 800Wh option. It is compatible with the Powermore accessory battery, which provides an additional 250Wh of juice for longer missions. The 85Nm torque and 600W motor figures remain the same here, with the upcoming Bosch power-boosting update available to those who want to delete that 600Wh battery life a little faster.

photo

Unlike the carbon Vala, the aluminum frame features no adjustments on either the geometry or suspension front - what you see is what you get. This is certainly a cost-cutting measure first and foremost, but I can imagine some part of the decision being chalked up to the idea that the Vala AL rider is looking for a bike that is more set and forget than fiddle and fuss.

Both progression and geometry flip chips have been combined into a "middle" setting, splitting the difference between the options that you'd otherwise be choosing between.

photo
No chip to be flipped.

Otherwise, the bike features internal cable routing, accessory mounts on the top tube, and the dual mounts on the downtube to provision for either a water bottle or a PowerMore battery.

photo
photo

photo

Geometry

The Vala AL's geometry still sticks close to the non-motorized Bronson's, though you'll have no choice on the final details thanks to the lack of a flip chip. Across the 4-size range, reach figures scale from 433mm to 498mm, with 20mm jumps between. Stack heights increase a fair bit per size, ranging from 625mm to 656mm. The smaller two sizes get a 440mm chainstay, while the larger two end up at 445mm.

The 64° head angle is slack enough for any of the steepest trails, and still allows for easy handling on flatter terrain. Seat tube angles are just shy of 77° on all sizes, erring a bit slacker when calculated at average pedaling heights.

photo

Suspension Design

This may be Santa Cruz's first 4-bar bike, but they're employing many of the same tactics used on their VPP bikes to achieve the ride feel they wanted for the Vala. For the past few years, Santa Cruz has been trending towards lower and lower anti-squat figures for their more descent-oriented bikes, and the Vala is much the same. Though they say it was primarily a packaging issue, the different suspension plays a beneficial role here as well, as they can achieve more linear curves for things like anti-squat and anti-rise when compared to their VPP counterparts.

photo
It's been a while since we've seen this logo next to a weld.

While the carbon bike has a progression flip chip that allows you to change the leverage rate of the rear suspension to suit your preferences, either 26% or 29%, the aluminum Vala splits the difference, opting for a middle setting that should suit most riders in most situations. Both builds come with an air shock, but you could run a coil shock with an appropriate tune if you so desired.

Build Kits

There are just two build kits available right now, featuring a budget-focused set of components that will hopefully hold up to the

photo
Vala Deore // $5,999 USD / $7,549 CAD / 5,299€ / £4,899. Aluminum frame, RockShox Psylo/Deluxe suspension, Shimano Deore 12spd drivetrain, Shimano Deore M6120 brakes, WTB ST Tough 30 wheelset w/ WTB hubs. 53.1lbs / 24.09kg.

photo
Vala 70 // $6,849 USD / $8,599 CAD / 6,299€ / £5,599. Aluminum frame, RockShox Zeb/Super Deluxe Base suspension, SRAM Eagle 70 T-Type drivetrain, SRAM DB8a brakes, Reserve 30|HD AL wheelset w/ SRAM hubs. 53.68lbs / 24.35kg.

photo
Smooth Kyle.

Ride Impressions

Surprise, surprise, it's very similar to the Vala I reviewed a couple months ago. Though the suspension and geometry have some subtle differences to note, the ride feel is still in keeping with the bike I grew used to over the past winter into spring. You can notice a bit of extra heft, but luckily a few extra pounds doesn't drastically change the handling of the bike. The Vala still carries a pretty lively feel, simulating the non-motorized experience pretty well while staying planted in the way only an eMTB can.

I still think this is a solid option for folks looking for a do-it-all electric bike that can handle gnarly terrain, though the pricing does still sting a bit considering the build kits. For reference, the Vitus E-Mythique LT I reviewed a while back retailed for $4,599 in the nicest build option - sadly the untimely demise of Vitus makes that something of a moot comparison. Marin's Alpine Trail E hits a similar price point with nicer builds, but is significantly heavier in build weight. Ultimately the Vala AL is a compelling option, though you'll want to do your homework if budget e-biking is the goal. Luckily, Santa Cruz's excellent lifetime warranty still applies to this bike, which sweetens the pot quite a bit.

photo

The build kit on the Vala 70 that I rode suits the bike well, with a host of solid parts that ride nicely despite a lack of adjustment. The fork and shock are heavily indexed towards compliance rather than support, but that makes for a bike with good grip and a comfortable ride. Those looking to push the bike in gnarlier terrain will want to experiment with higher than recommended air pressures to get a reasonable level of support. Real tires, brakes that work, and a good-enough wheelset round things out nicely, and serve as a solid platform to upgrade should you choose to.


You can find more high-res photos of the Vala AL here.

Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech First Rides Enduro Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz Vala


Author Info:
Dario-DiGiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
378 articles
Report
186 Comments
  • 762
 Nice. Cool. Now bring back alloy frames for normal FS models Smile
  • 358
 Their alu frames were so much weaker and must have made them a loss. I don't ride hard and I snapped two alu Nomads. Friends broke many more. All eventually warrantied with carbon cc versions. Meanwhile their carbon frames are super durable (not saying none break, but must be a tiny % in comparison). Plus the markup on carbon frames must be a lot higher so makes more business sense.
  • 90
 @milanboez: yeah agree. I had an alu High Tower 2 years ago and it cracked within 3 months. SC replaced it with a carbon one, which lasted until I sold it a couple of months ago
  • 2914
 Nice? - 2020 Taipei bike show catalogue frame painted grey with a Santa Cruz sticker?
  • 80
 The 2000 era AL6061 Santa Cruz frames lasted forever! Had an old Blur 4x in workshop yesterday! Progress eh!!
  • 140
 @milanboez: Sounds like a good reason to buy the alu version.
  • 40
 @IntoTheEverflow: It was! Especially since I sold the cc replacement so major quids in. Not a v good business model though lol.
  • 46
 @milanboez: The guy I ride with is 155 pounds and he's broken 3 carbon Nomads. He doesn't even ride park.
  • 51
 Give us an hour or so....
  • 81
 @Caddz: either he’s an absolute hack or riding harder than a pro
  • 70
 @milanboez: Santa Cruz had a recall for aluminum Nomads, Bronson frames and other frames. This could be a reason why they failed.

www.santacruzbicycles.com/pages/recalls-aluminum-frames
  • 20
 @CornPop: that was the last model year wasnt it? so they got burned by alu supplier/producer and just decided to cut it since it wasnt their bread and butter anyway?

sad. didnt they also change carbon producer thru/after covid also? or nah
  • 30
 @milanboez: I’ve got a Tallboy 4 aluminum going strong. I’m not light and it has been ridden hard. My only gripe is how heavy it is; in that regard I wish I got the CC frame instead.
  • 20
 @tsn73: I had a TB4 AL D for a few years as well. I broke just about all the stock components but frame held up! It was indeed so heavy that my Megatower 2 was slightly better to pedal (steeper seat angle helps too).
  • 706
 Those rocker arm bolts screwed directly into the aluminium seatstays instead of using two-piece hardware that bolts together from both sides?

That's an engineering flaw which will drastically shorten the useable lifetime of this frame, as the threads will wear out super quickly. Same thing happened on the previous-gen Norco Optic, which had the rocker arm connected to the seatstays in the same way.

In a nutshell, this tells you all you need to know about Santa Cruz these days. A company more concerned with increasing PON's shareholder value via marketing and pinching pennies, rather than building high-quality bikes.
  • 31
 That IS puzzling. I've seen it done on carbon bikes with a threaded insert, and on steel bikes, but all the alloy bikes I know have had two piece hardware for that. So odd since everything else looks solid.
  • 212
 Its almost like they raided the open source parts bin in taiwan and it ended up looking like an early era ebike.....
  • 60
 Can confirm. My Optic chainstay had to be rethreaded with a tap after the bolt messed up the threads.
  • 310
flag rambotion2 (Jul 22, 2025 at 5:27) (Below Threshold)
 @90sMTBEnjoyer: for all you can see there may be threaded inserts here as well, nothing to stop you putting them in aluminium, and if they have don that should be sufficiently robust
  • 90
 @rambotion2: you can see the backside of the fastener - doesn't look to be sitting inside an insert.
  • 89
 The motor will blow and you won’t be able to get any repair parts for it long before this becomes a problem…

That said you are 100% right. PON is going super cheap and milking everything they can out of Santa Cruz.
  • 115
 This is atrocious for a wannabe "boutique" brand like SC.
  • 23
 You have no clue what the joint looks like to be fair to SC. Why would they design in a failure point?
  • 51
 @wibblywobbly: Unless it's something new to the gen 5 motor, these bosch ones are very reliable. And bosch service centres are quite common. The shimano and fazua motors have had issues though.
  • 20
 @Swingset: Because it allows them to use the same rocker on both the alloy and carbon models. It's corner cutting.
  • 60
 Thats called a single shear bolt, and the rest of your complaints are all valid.
  • 30
 @prosauce: It would make sense to use a double shear arrangement there like many others do, but they seem to work fine on the carbon model so likely not an issue.

I would be more concerned about buggering the thread up in the frame though, but again may not be an issue real-world.
  • 10
 @bones89: hmmm as a Gen 2 Optic owner how did that happen / do you have any insight on how you might have avoided that issue? Was it a backing out problem or a corrosion issue?
  • 10
 @justanotherusername: they use a flip chip on the carbon frame.
  • 10
 @mafflin: yea I see that, the fastener fixes to it but here it’s directly to the seat stay.
  • 20
 It looks like Norco have been doing that forever. But they moved away from having two-piece hardware and bolts on their 26" Aurum, to having the threads directly into the seatstays in their 650b 2016-ish Aurums. Looks like they've used the cheaper threaded seatstays on all the other 4bar bikes since then.
For us non-engineers, what's the reason it's bad to thread into the seatstay? I thought the mirrored bolts into the two seatstays and the brace between the stays being just next to them would minimise all the twisting moments on these bolts, preventing the threads wearing quickly- is that wrong?
I've had 4 Norcos and broken nearly all of the frames, but never at the seatstay bolts. Not trying to defend what SantaCruz or Norco have done- I'm genuinely curious.
  • 572
 This is the first santa cruz that visibly shows the direction Pon is likely taking the company vs how Santa Cruz has been over the last 10 years or more, it looks like a generic ebike from 2020.

What is the difference between this and a Vitus or catalogue ebike frame?
  • 330
 You know the difference. This one says Santa Cruz on it. Without that it would not look out of place at Decathlon for £3499.
  • 60
 @smith888: true that - www.risunmotor.co.uk/products/bafang-m600-m620-48v-500w-1000w-mid-drive-dual-suspension-electric-bike-frame-ebike-frame-with-48v-175ah-lithium-battery

At least that thing uses double shear joints on the seat stay.
  • 50
 I felt like I was looking at a catalogue bike as well, which I wouldn't mind at all if it was a few grand cheaper.
  • 61
 The difference is a no BS warranty. This matters double on an eeb because something will inevitably go wrong since it’s more complex.
  • 321
 SRAM DB8 a "brake that works" ? Please explain Wink !
  • 473
 works its way into the trash when you replace it
  • 133
 They do work just fine. Require a pad swap for the metallic ones straight away though.
  • 82
 Just because it's a cheap brakeset, doesn't mean it's a shitty brake.

Had a set, swapped to Code RCS, and used the same brake pads I had on DB8, as well as disk brakes, just for comparasion
Didn't noticed a major difference, when contact point a few sets bellow max.

Major difference felt on Codes, come from swapping to new pads + HS2 disks, but DB8 would bemefict the same.

Just saying...
  • 62
 It uses mineral oil and is a far lighter and easier engagment than codes which means way less arm pump if you like to feather the brakes a lot. Yes they are less powerful with organic pads but not terrible. Gonna keep running them and then replace with metallic
  • 33
 @vanillarice19: I would say, that keep them well bleed (less bleeds needed, since it's "olive" oil and don't absorve moisture as DOT fluid), install HS2 or 2mm brake disks, use some nice pads (metallic), and you'll have a really nice brake set!

Light brake lever
Plenty of power and excelent modulation

For those that Ride their bikes, and use what works, being Bling or Not, DB8s are really nice brakes!
  • 70
 @mafflin: TBH i fitted a set of DB8 today due to wanting to have all my bikes running Mineral, the others run Maven Silver... I was quite surprised how decent the DB8 are straight out of the box. Nothing wrong with them at all. They took a few trails to fully bed in, but right now they're nice enough in terms of bite and performance. I don't race DH, just riding your usual trails/Dyfi/BPW, Forests and they're perfectly fine for that.
  • 16
flag nicoenduro FL (Jul 22, 2025 at 7:52) (Below Threshold)
 @vanillarice19: I get arm pump with those crappy brakes in the parking lot
  • 44
 @tkul: mineral oil brakes need bleeding more often because mineral oil releases gas when heated.

That's also metallic pads. Because the metallics transmit more heat into the pistons and fluid.

Also. Dot fluid is designed to absorb moisture. Because that keeps the boiling point higher than free moisture and prevents corrosion.
  • 111
flag tkul (Jul 23, 2025 at 2:48) (Below Threshold)
 @Dougal-SC: f*ck, you must sleep under a rock, or just be stupid.

Sram Maven uses ______ oil (tip: it's not Dot fluid!)

Copy/past directly from Chatgpt:

ChatGPT
Dito por si:
Hi! What absorves more moisture? DOT fluid or Mineral brake fluid?
Dito pelo ChatGPT:
Hi! Great question.

DOT brake fluid absorbs more moisture than mineral oil brake fluid.

Here's why:
DOT brake fluids (e.g., DOT 3, 4, 5.1) are glycol-based, which makes them hygroscopic—they absorb moisture from the air over time. This property helps prevent water from pooling in the system but causes the fluid to degrade and lowers its boiling point over time.

Mineral oil brake fluids (used by some bicycle and motorcycle systems like Shimano and Magura) are not hygroscopic, meaning they do not absorb water. This makes them more stable over time but also means any moisture that enters the system stays as water, which can cause corrosion or boiling under heat.
  • 13
 Repeat post
  • 20
 @weeksy59: and when you wear out your pads, I would try Galfer Purple units and splash some bakarus on 2mm brakes.
  • 81
 @tkul: imagine copy and posting ai slop instead of thinking and understanding!
  • 20
 @tkul: Thanks mate, we generally run Galfer Green in the race bike on the Mavens, so may possibly go green on these, but my mechanic mate gets us EBC pretty cheap, so a bit of a debate there Smile
  • 15
flag tkul (Jul 23, 2025 at 4:40) (Below Threshold)
 @Dougal-SC: you should know things, before opening it to the public.
You make yourself stupid in front of all...

Regarding DOT and "olive" oil, it's just a question to something known by who knows. You don't know, search before posting BS.
  • 11
 @weeksy59: cheap/free consumables are The Best!

EBC are great! Run the brand on one of my cars, and really like them!

PS: Mega offtopic: do you find Mavens 2xmore powerful than DB8?
  • 20
 @tkul: That's honestly a really tough one to answer @tkul as it relies on the ride being able to use the extra perofrmance. When i test the DH bike with the Mavens i'm only usually testing it around a paddock, not on the DH trails. The bike is my sons not mine, i'm his mechanic, but i do ride, just not often on his DH bike. But they are SO powerful, it's like WHAM when you pull the lever, so 2X the power, i don't know... but it's not completely riidculous to think that.
I have ridden his on Red/Black trails, but as i say, their performance is held back by my lack of skills.
  • 30
 @tkul: ai is just garbage scraped off the Internet and regurgitated. You need to actually understand to teach.

There are very good reasons mineral oil is not used in any cars or high performance applications for the last 60 years. It's only used for bikes and heavy machinery with wet brakes immersed in axle oil.

@weeksy59 grabbiness and power isn't the same thing. Brakes should have an easy entry and endless power with more pull.

Mixing and matching the wrong pads and rotors can make brakes really grabby and shred pads or really wooden without enough power. Pads and rotor surface cuts need matched.
  • 10
 @Dougal-SC: LOL @Dougal-SC I've been riding quite a long time Smile but i'm not actually sure what you're asking me or telling me other than me feeling you think i'm wrong about something here Big Grin
  • 11
 @Dougal-SC: AI what? Just use Google.

Reason for SRAM (presently with DB8, Maven, and other new models), Shimano and Magura using Mineral Oil vs DOT is simply the fact that it ain't toxic (enviromentally more friendly than DOT), it ain't corrosive, their oils are compatible with their system (all have their own mineral oil), and most important it doesn't absorve moisture, which leads to less bleadings.

In terms of performance, bikes won't ever reach disk temperaturas as cars or motorcycles. Cinetic energy is far greater on motorized vehicles due to mass and speed.

DOT have one advantage in bike industry! It's universal, meaning DOT5 from XXX or YYY or WWW brand will be similar and compatible (although I would avoid mixing different brands).
  • 20
 @tkul: mineral oil is toxic. Read the msds for it and it's stated right there. The Exxon Valdez was full of mineral oil, it is not environmentally friendly.

Neither are corrosive but water is. Dot fluid absorbs moisture to prevent internal corrosion.

My MTB disc rotors get much hotter than my car rotors ever have. The oxide layers color shows I've hit 300C on the rotor rim.
  • 10
 @weeksy59: I was taking about the wham when you pull the lever thing. It's the sign of a grabby brake. Something that can be caused by a mismatch in pads and rotors.

It can make a brake really hard to modulate and get fine control.
  • 347
 Fugly and those welds quite frankly look horrendous, Giant are outdoing this with their 2022 E reign, nicer welds, colours and geo for a much more realistic price
  • 160
 not to mention the giant maestro suspension is ace
  • 25
 @grizor: I should think so it being a crappy of the original DW link suspension found on the iron horse DH bike
  • 91
 @grizor: copy not crappy hahaha 🤣 forgive the typo
  • 60
 Those welds look horrendous. I do own a 23' Reign E and the welds look much cleaner.
  • 10
 @FoxRedLabs: which was a copy of the Schwinn rocket bikes.

4 bar mini links are very old and the patents around them have no merit.
  • 10
 @Dougal-SC: so Dave weagles parents aren't valid in your eyes ?
  • 10
 @Dougal-SC: patents , not parents , apologies for the auto correct typo again
  • 10
 Shhh let everyone buy their treks and spesh’s. Giant is the only big brand ill ever support
  • 10
 The large welds are stronger and cheaper.
  • 10
 @FoxRedLabs: correct.
  • 11
 @Dougal-SC: so you dont belive in patents or intellectual property ? seems a bit of a crappy attitude
  • 11
 @FoxRedLabs: nice straw man argument.

It's better to read what people actually write and refer to that rather than concoct a logical fallacy.

The design was pre existing. Prior art defeats all claims of invention and renders any patents on it useless.
  • 11
 @Dougal-SC: you are so full of it
  • 11
 11
  • 13
 @Dougal-SC: if what you say is true why was dave weagle granted a patent on dw link? i woul dhave thought patent lawyers no mroe than you . but as i have discovered in previous differing of opinions with you , you have a very arrogant and ignorant attitude to anyone that disagrees with or challenges you .I bid you good day sir
  • 11
 @FoxRedLabs: because the patent office just rubber stamps and lets the courts sort out any challenges. They don't know or care if patents have merit or even work.

Your replies are full of insult instead of argument. Ever heard of karpiel bikes?

This allows patent trolls to become a huge industry. File a vague patent and throw lawyers at anyone you think is caught by it. Force them to settle with a payment to you and then repeat.

Patents are a joke these days. The number of "free energy devices" aka "perpetual motion machines" patented is one thing. The number of corporates and individuals that patent troll is another.
  • 12
 @Dougal-SC: I said , good day sir
  • 10
 @FoxRedLabs: lol.
  • 12
 @Dougal-SC: and again i have no time for your toxic arrogance so again , good day sir
  • 190
 There should be a pb video where all the staff have to load 2 of these onto the roof rack bike carrier to determine if the weight is acceptable
  • 241
 I consider my roof rack a key part of my cross-training regimen.
  • 50
 @Dario-DiGiulio: but your roof rack in the Honda is lower than other vehicles so you’re missing out on an extra work out.
  • 20
 @Dario-DiGiulio: But you're like 17feet tall so you're really only dropping your bikes on the roof,not lifting them!!!
  • 193
 Why would you choose this over a Trek Rail+ 5 or 8 that has the 800w battery and all the geo adjustments for the same price?
  • 60
 I'm thinking exactly the same, rail 8s are going for 5k at the moment too
  • 11
 For sure, but do people actually adjust geometry regularly? I would think most just set it and forget it.
  • 30
 @P8N-berger: looking back, I only flipped my Nomad from Hi to Lo to be able to announce “dude I can totally tell.” The variation in conditions and how I felt each day was way more significant than half a degree here or there.

I would absolutely accept that my brain knowing I’d switched was the driving factor in the difference I felt.

That bike ripped.
  • 10
 @P8N-berger: I've only ever put an Allen key in the mino link on my trek remedy to check they are tight, never bothered with the high setting. I'd consider using the adjustable headset cups on the Rail if they come with the bike but if I've got to buy them after I'll pass
  • 160
 Aluminum V10 coming ? I'd be keen
  • 151
 🥱
  • 144
 ah yes, pinkbike. if a bike is good, it's too expensive. if it's cheap, it's shit. didn't expect much less.
  • 31
 Or you take a look at the Ripmo/Ripley post, and see what an actual good bike looks like.
  • 104
 Considering the brand name and warranty, I think the price is fairly competitive. You just know that SC won't mess you around if anything goes wrong - their reputation is solid for that.

The only thing I don't really understand is why anyone wouldn't choose the same-cost longer travel version?
  • 63
 The warranty is t worth it. I know two people in the UK that got messed around by jungle (UK warranty people for samata Cruz). Both ended up massively out of pocket.
  • 81
 Are we at the point where that's all you are paying for here though vs many other brands?

This looks, being realistic like an ebike from 2020, a big bloated heavy lump, the only reason to buy one is the 'branding' if that really means anything to you and as you say warranty - if it is actually that good.

Will this be the start of more 'budget' / catalogue looking aluminium Santa Cruz bikes maybe a new PON driven direction?
  • 10
 .....
  • 82
 @justanotherusername: all you pay extra for nowadays for a Santa Cruz is the name and the warranty. In reality both mean nothing. There is so many brands that the build quality is as good and in some cases much better bikes at least cost. Just throwing money away buying a Santa cruz nowadays
  • 10
 @Endo79: The carbon non-ebike models do look nice, definitely have the brand appeal you talk about, ride well and have decent re-sale though.

This thing though, it just looks like a lump that they left the factory to build out of parts from previous projects.
  • 10
 @Endo79: not my experience. The only downside was quite long waits due to "low stock" etc.
  • 20
 @justanotherusername: I'm 100kg and race bikes a lot. I've been "at that point" where warranty is 80% of my bike choice for 20 years
  • 20
 @IllestT: How many bikes do you break man? - Real numbers, not over inflated stuff.
  • 11
 @justanotherusername: very rough calculation, but about 1 every 15 months on average. Usually sell stuff that hasn't cracked or snapped after about 2 years.
Santa Cruz and Nicolai have been the best at sorting warranty in my experience.
Trek and Commencal have been the worst
  • 10
 @IllestT: Say half last 2 years till sale and half go for 15 months that means you have cracked about 5 frames in 20 years as a good guess, so not horrendous but not ideal.

I know someone that blew through 3 Santa Cruz 5010 in a year so they did back their warranty up, he did also have the right friends though.
  • 10
 @justanotherusername: nah I usually own about 3 bikes at any one time
  • 40
 Actually I should also shout out Transition. They were always excellent with warranty. I once bought a TR450 and had 5 replacement frames, all from the one purchase. They renewed the warranty each time. I had them for years and years!
  • 30
 @IllestT: If you are breaking that many bikes, I doubt they are actually warranty cases. Warranty cases are manufacturing defects.
  • 10
 @IllestT: if i broke 5 frames from a manufacturer i wouldn’t include a “shout out”
  • 20
 @pargolf8: why? Good warranty service is a great reason to buy a brand's products. I would happily buy another Transition knowing they will totally look after me when it breaks
  • 10
 @IllestT: i get that and having owned a bunch of trannys i still consider myself a pseudo fanboi. Have you broken any other brands?
  • 20
 @fred-frod: sound like bullshit / broken bikes from yesterdays era to me, a weird ‘I’m a bit shit and fat and break all my bikes’ flex.
  • 92
 6,300 euros for a bike that's already at least five years old and offers nothing new. It's the usual fake bike that sells only because it says Santa Cruz. Keep your bike.
  • 60
 Jesus you're telling me 2024 was 5 years ago already?!
  • 70
 Looks like a 2020 to 2024 Trek Rail, with a smaller fixed battery, a high spec build kit, the latest Bosch motor, and a much high price.
  • 80
 Valloy! Missed a trick there marketing!
  • 62
 So this alloy Vala will go against an alloy Spesh Levo 4 it seems?
Again e-mtbs are creeping over 24kg, and with new more powerful motors/firmware updates, soon people will be like shod it, we got more power, no need to pedal really, let's put some DH tires and coil suspension and be reaching 25-26kg.

Whereas the 20kg mark is the sweet spot evidently, companies instead are playing the wattage game.
If the heavy bike you are on does not allow you to enjoy the downhills to the max, then you riding up the wrong bike to the trailhead!
Who cares about riding uphill fast (only XC and trials riders) a 25kg bike?
  • 30
 I want a bike my wife can pick up and get over fences and gates etc. At25kg that’s half her weight in a bike
  • 40
 Not only is it unremarkable, but it’s also very overpriced. You can get a number of alloy ebikes with much better spec for way less… if you didn’t realize how much of a premium the name “Santa Cruz” is when painted on a frame, here’s the proof
  • 20
 They're not even painted on, its a sticker.
  • 1511
 The biggest question remains... Are the non-VPP bikes possibly the updated GT e-bikes that never came to life?
Corporate cost cutting exercise in the background...
  • 160
 Ride it into a tree, see if it has the same crumple zone.
  • 40
 @gadabout-garth: Think the huck-to-flat test needs to be replaced with running into a tree.
  • 44
 teewingbikes.com/collections/electric-bikes/products/turbo-force

Not a GT but it looks awfully like one
  • 61
 @briain: It looks absolutely nothing like that lol. That looks like a copy of a Fuel EXe.
  • 30
 I love this conspiracy theory.

Now to reincarnate the GT Fury as a Cannondale…
  • 12
 @Ryan2949: it looks exactly like a gt force at least to my eyes
  • 20
 "a host of solid parts that ride nicely despite a lack of adjustment"

"Despite?" But you said adjustments just cause fiddling... Why does lack of adjustment, aka "set & forget", suddenly mean an expectation of not riding nicely?
  • 30
 DB8 and Sram hubs on a $7K build? Eww, inflation sucks, I guess.

Rather have the Deore build with the 70's suspension and rims.
  • 41
 Dam that is a very expensive catalog ebike. Good job SC on ditching 50 cents of fasteners on some of the pivot hardware and threading the alloy linkage parts themselves :p
  • 51
 I think you meant deplete rather than delete the battery?
  • 51
 I'm still puzzling over "synonymous VPP".
  • 51
 An ebike from 2019, good job SC 😂😂😂
  • 41
 All this time waisted ... SC, put your efforts into updating the Bullit with a 800watt battery... ok that's all I got ..
  • 62
 You can see how the acquisition by PON has ruined Santa Cruz.
  • 11
 Everything went wrong after PON got hustled by the Canadians and then by Kearney
  • 31
 Becoming more and more convinced that my 27.5 Bronson V3 CC and Nomad V5 CC represent peak mountain bike and peak Santa Cruz.
  • 30
 Just rode with my mate on a Vitus E Mythique…. This alloy vala looks like the same bike 😂😂
  • 51
 [Adjective] AF
  • 32
 Not interested in boutique brand E bikes, my old Merida E160 is still truckin' along nicely, when it dies I'll grab the new model.
  • 81
 Nothing boutique about SC. Those days are behind us. SC is now just a generic brand answering to their shareholders and clinging to a once great name.
  • 23
 Having had Santacruz bikes (and still have), I can acknowledge the bikes are well built and have really nice details, being one of the simplest bikes to work on.

This being said, and with a feroucious competition has DJI, which, for the numberous feedbacks owners are sharing, and the fact that Vala is more trail oriented has DJI, I question myself how many SC Vala will be sold, against DJI, or better still, how many Valas are sold for 10 DJIs sold.

Big brands, or well known brands, should develop bikes at competetive prices, because, it's easier for some to spend their Bakarus on an inovative bike brand, such is Dji.

SC, good luck!
  • 1311
 Thicc and chonky like it's riders.
  • 43
 Make Aluminum Great Again! So good to see SC bringing back aluminum frames!
  • 64
 Even if they look like a catalogue frame from 2020?
  • 40
 Who’s burner account is this?
  • 20
 We are gonna normalize 54lb emtb's arent we?
  • 11
 I'd need an xl. That baby will come in at a wee 56-57 lbs. I'll just wait on Fazua to blow up or actually produce a range extender.
  • 20
 That's a lot of words for " Rides like the Vala C, comes in Metal..."
  • 13
 "erring a bit slacker when calculated at average pedaling heights"

Isn't this true of pretty much every full suspension bike ever? Why call it out here? You going to tell us the BB height at static sag as well? Calculate how the reach and stack change at "pedaling height"?
  • 30
 looks like a transition
  • 20
 Waiting for Bullit AL …………
  • 20
 No removable battery? NO THANKS!!!
  • 20
 Still overpriced for what you get .
  • 20
 looks like my 2020 Rossignol E Track - its 2025 , pass
  • 1110
 Conspiracy confirmed, these were supposed to be GTs
  • 83
 100%, PON scum move
  • 54
 @KennyMatix: everyone downvoting me must not have worked at a GT dealer before they went out of business and gotten shown all the 2026 bikes.
  • 30
 @2004hyuandielantra this is my favourite industry rumour.
  • 43
 GT rang asking for their frame back
  • 10
 What is that block between the rear tyre valve and the rim?
  • 20
 usually those are wheel speed sensors for the motor
  • 31
 Looks like a GT
  • 21
 Very cool to see PON holding's effect on the new GT bikes.
  • 11
 I wish there was a better way to weld the top tube to the seat tube, they always look so bad.
  • 11
 Jeez. Between this and the Podium fork have we completely given up on adding lightness.
  • 10
 Is this an oxymoron?
  • 10
 @maestroman21: Both an oxymoron and a reference to the late Colin Chapman.
  • 10
 No XXL in alloy frame :-(
  • 22
 this looks so much like my devinci e troy with a santa cruz sticker.
  • 10
 Vala digga shüüüsh
  • 22
 I don't get carbon full power ebikes
  • 10
 I’ve got one every couple of years since march 2020…due for a new one!
  • 23
 "synonymous VPP suspension system" ? Should probably stick to words you understand @Dario-DiGiulio
  • 32
 santa pooz
  • 10
 Nice.
  • 44
 Absolute snoozefest
  • 12
 VPP ?
Below threshold threads are hidden







