First Ride: 2025 Santa Cruz Vala AL eMTB

The Vala is becoming Santa Cruz's bucker-of-trends, first debuting as a notable deviation from their synonymous VPP suspension system, and now standing as the brand's first aluminum bike in a few years.
I reviewed
the carbon version of the Vala earlier this year, and found it to be fun and versatile. As to how the aluminum version differs in detail and ride quality, read on below.
Frame Details Vala AL Details
• 150mm frame travel, 160mm fork
• Mixed wheels 27.5"/29"
• Aluminum frame
• 64° head angle
• 600Wh battery
• 85 Nm torque, 600 W max power
• Price: $5,999 – $6,849 USD
• Weight: 53.68lbs / 24.35kg
• santacruzbicycles.com
The Vala AL implements the Bosch CX motor and battery system, which stands as one of our current favorite full-power options. Like the Vala and Bullit, the Vala AL is a 600Wh-only bike, with no option to run the larger 800Wh option. It is compatible with the Powermore accessory battery, which provides an additional 250Wh of juice for longer missions. The 85Nm torque and 600W motor figures remain the same here, with the upcoming Bosch power-boosting update available to those who want to delete that 600Wh battery life a little faster.
Unlike the carbon Vala, the aluminum frame features no adjustments on either the geometry or suspension front - what you see is what you get. This is certainly a cost-cutting measure first and foremost, but I can imagine some part of the decision being chalked up to the idea that the Vala AL rider is looking for a bike that is more set and forget than fiddle and fuss.
Both progression and geometry flip chips have been combined into a "middle" setting, splitting the difference between the options that you'd otherwise be choosing between.
Otherwise, the bike features internal cable routing, accessory mounts on the top tube, and the dual mounts on the downtube to provision for either a water bottle or a PowerMore battery.Geometry
The Vala AL's geometry still sticks close to the non-motorized Bronson's, though you'll have no choice on the final details thanks to the lack of a flip chip. Across the 4-size range, reach figures scale from 433mm to 498mm, with 20mm jumps between. Stack heights increase a fair bit per size, ranging from 625mm to 656mm. The smaller two sizes get a 440mm chainstay, while the larger two end up at 445mm.
The 64° head angle is slack enough for any of the steepest trails, and still allows for easy handling on flatter terrain. Seat tube angles are just shy of 77° on all sizes, erring a bit slacker when calculated at average pedaling heights.Suspension Design
This may be Santa Cruz's first 4-bar bike, but they're employing many of the same tactics used on their VPP bikes to achieve the ride feel they wanted for the Vala. For the past few years, Santa Cruz has been trending towards lower and lower anti-squat figures for their more descent-oriented bikes, and the Vala is much the same. Though they say it was primarily a packaging issue, the different suspension plays a beneficial role here as well, as they can achieve more linear curves for things like anti-squat and anti-rise when compared to their VPP counterparts.
While the carbon bike has a progression flip chip that allows you to change the leverage rate of the rear suspension to suit your preferences, either 26% or 29%, the aluminum Vala splits the difference, opting for a middle setting that should suit most riders in most situations. Both builds come with an air shock, but you could run a coil shock with an appropriate tune if you so desired. Build Kits
There are just two build kits available right now, featuring a budget-focused set of components that will hopefully hold up to the
Vala Deore // $5,999 USD / $7,549 CAD / 5,299€ / £4,899. Aluminum frame, RockShox Psylo/Deluxe suspension, Shimano Deore 12spd drivetrain, Shimano Deore M6120 brakes, WTB ST Tough 30 wheelset w/ WTB hubs. 53.1lbs / 24.09kg.
Ride Impressions
Vala 70 // $6,849 USD / $8,599 CAD / 6,299€ / £5,599. Aluminum frame, RockShox Zeb/Super Deluxe Base suspension, SRAM Eagle 70 T-Type drivetrain, SRAM DB8a brakes, Reserve 30|HD AL wheelset w/ SRAM hubs. 53.68lbs / 24.35kg.
Surprise, surprise, it's very similar to the Vala I reviewed a couple months ago. Though the suspension and geometry have some subtle differences to note, the ride feel is still in keeping with the bike I grew used to over the past winter into spring. You can notice a bit of extra heft, but luckily a few extra pounds doesn't drastically change the handling of the bike. The Vala still carries a pretty lively feel, simulating the non-motorized experience pretty well while staying planted in the way only an eMTB can.
I still think this is a solid option for folks looking for a do-it-all electric bike that can handle gnarly terrain, though the pricing does still sting a bit considering the build kits. For reference, the Vitus E-Mythique LT
I reviewed a while back retailed for $4,599 in the nicest build option - sadly the untimely demise of Vitus makes that something of a moot comparison. Marin's Alpine Trail E
hits a similar price point with nicer builds, but is significantly heavier in build weight. Ultimately the Vala AL is a compelling option, though you'll want to do your homework if budget e-biking is the goal. Luckily, Santa Cruz's excellent lifetime warranty still applies to this bike, which sweetens the pot quite a bit.
The build kit on the Vala 70 that I rode suits the bike well, with a host of solid parts that ride nicely despite a lack of adjustment. The fork and shock are heavily indexed towards compliance rather than support, but that makes for a bike with good grip and a comfortable ride. Those looking to push the bike in gnarlier terrain will want to experiment with higher than recommended air pressures to get a reasonable level of support. Real tires, brakes that work, and a good-enough wheelset round things out nicely, and serve as a solid platform to upgrade should you choose to.
You can find more high-res photos of the Vala AL here
.
www.santacruzbicycles.com/pages/recalls-aluminum-frames
sad. didnt they also change carbon producer thru/after covid also? or nah
That's an engineering flaw which will drastically shorten the useable lifetime of this frame, as the threads will wear out super quickly. Same thing happened on the previous-gen Norco Optic, which had the rocker arm connected to the seatstays in the same way.
In a nutshell, this tells you all you need to know about Santa Cruz these days. A company more concerned with increasing PON's shareholder value via marketing and pinching pennies, rather than building high-quality bikes.
That said you are 100% right. PON is going super cheap and milking everything they can out of Santa Cruz.
I would be more concerned about buggering the thread up in the frame though, but again may not be an issue real-world.
For us non-engineers, what's the reason it's bad to thread into the seatstay? I thought the mirrored bolts into the two seatstays and the brace between the stays being just next to them would minimise all the twisting moments on these bolts, preventing the threads wearing quickly- is that wrong?
I've had 4 Norcos and broken nearly all of the frames, but never at the seatstay bolts. Not trying to defend what SantaCruz or Norco have done- I'm genuinely curious.
What is the difference between this and a Vitus or catalogue ebike frame?
At least that thing uses double shear joints on the seat stay.
Had a set, swapped to Code RCS, and used the same brake pads I had on DB8, as well as disk brakes, just for comparasion
Didn't noticed a major difference, when contact point a few sets bellow max.
Major difference felt on Codes, come from swapping to new pads + HS2 disks, but DB8 would bemefict the same.
Just saying...
Light brake lever
Plenty of power and excelent modulation
For those that Ride their bikes, and use what works, being Bling or Not, DB8s are really nice brakes!
That's also metallic pads. Because the metallics transmit more heat into the pistons and fluid.
Also. Dot fluid is designed to absorb moisture. Because that keeps the boiling point higher than free moisture and prevents corrosion.
Sram Maven uses ______ oil (tip: it's not Dot fluid!)
Copy/past directly from Chatgpt:
ChatGPT
Dito por si:
Hi! What absorves more moisture? DOT fluid or Mineral brake fluid?
Dito pelo ChatGPT:
Hi! Great question.
DOT brake fluid absorbs more moisture than mineral oil brake fluid.
Here's why:
DOT brake fluids (e.g., DOT 3, 4, 5.1) are glycol-based, which makes them hygroscopic—they absorb moisture from the air over time. This property helps prevent water from pooling in the system but causes the fluid to degrade and lowers its boiling point over time.
Mineral oil brake fluids (used by some bicycle and motorcycle systems like Shimano and Magura) are not hygroscopic, meaning they do not absorb water. This makes them more stable over time but also means any moisture that enters the system stays as water, which can cause corrosion or boiling under heat.
You make yourself stupid in front of all...
Regarding DOT and "olive" oil, it's just a question to something known by who knows. You don't know, search before posting BS.
EBC are great! Run the brand on one of my cars, and really like them!
PS: Mega offtopic: do you find Mavens 2xmore powerful than DB8?
I have ridden his on Red/Black trails, but as i say, their performance is held back by my lack of skills.
There are very good reasons mineral oil is not used in any cars or high performance applications for the last 60 years. It's only used for bikes and heavy machinery with wet brakes immersed in axle oil.
@weeksy59 grabbiness and power isn't the same thing. Brakes should have an easy entry and endless power with more pull.
Mixing and matching the wrong pads and rotors can make brakes really grabby and shred pads or really wooden without enough power. Pads and rotor surface cuts need matched.
Reason for SRAM (presently with DB8, Maven, and other new models), Shimano and Magura using Mineral Oil vs DOT is simply the fact that it ain't toxic (enviromentally more friendly than DOT), it ain't corrosive, their oils are compatible with their system (all have their own mineral oil), and most important it doesn't absorve moisture, which leads to less bleadings.
In terms of performance, bikes won't ever reach disk temperaturas as cars or motorcycles. Cinetic energy is far greater on motorized vehicles due to mass and speed.
DOT have one advantage in bike industry! It's universal, meaning DOT5 from XXX or YYY or WWW brand will be similar and compatible (although I would avoid mixing different brands).
Neither are corrosive but water is. Dot fluid absorbs moisture to prevent internal corrosion.
My MTB disc rotors get much hotter than my car rotors ever have. The oxide layers color shows I've hit 300C on the rotor rim.
It can make a brake really hard to modulate and get fine control.
4 bar mini links are very old and the patents around them have no merit.
It's better to read what people actually write and refer to that rather than concoct a logical fallacy.
The design was pre existing. Prior art defeats all claims of invention and renders any patents on it useless.
Your replies are full of insult instead of argument. Ever heard of karpiel bikes?
This allows patent trolls to become a huge industry. File a vague patent and throw lawyers at anyone you think is caught by it. Force them to settle with a payment to you and then repeat.
Patents are a joke these days. The number of "free energy devices" aka "perpetual motion machines" patented is one thing. The number of corporates and individuals that patent troll is another.
I would absolutely accept that my brain knowing I’d switched was the driving factor in the difference I felt.
That bike ripped.
The only thing I don't really understand is why anyone wouldn't choose the same-cost longer travel version?
This looks, being realistic like an ebike from 2020, a big bloated heavy lump, the only reason to buy one is the 'branding' if that really means anything to you and as you say warranty - if it is actually that good.
Will this be the start of more 'budget' / catalogue looking aluminium Santa Cruz bikes maybe a new PON driven direction?
This thing though, it just looks like a lump that they left the factory to build out of parts from previous projects.
Santa Cruz and Nicolai have been the best at sorting warranty in my experience.
Trek and Commencal have been the worst
I know someone that blew through 3 Santa Cruz 5010 in a year so they did back their warranty up, he did also have the right friends though.
Again e-mtbs are creeping over 24kg, and with new more powerful motors/firmware updates, soon people will be like shod it, we got more power, no need to pedal really, let's put some DH tires and coil suspension and be reaching 25-26kg.
Whereas the 20kg mark is the sweet spot evidently, companies instead are playing the wattage game.
If the heavy bike you are on does not allow you to enjoy the downhills to the max, then you riding up the wrong bike to the trailhead!
Who cares about riding uphill fast (only XC and trials riders) a 25kg bike?
Corporate cost cutting exercise in the background...
Not a GT but it looks awfully like one
Now to reincarnate the GT Fury as a Cannondale…
"Despite?" But you said adjustments just cause fiddling... Why does lack of adjustment, aka "set & forget", suddenly mean an expectation of not riding nicely?
Rather have the Deore build with the 70's suspension and rims.
This being said, and with a feroucious competition has DJI, which, for the numberous feedbacks owners are sharing, and the fact that Vala is more trail oriented has DJI, I question myself how many SC Vala will be sold, against DJI, or better still, how many Valas are sold for 10 DJIs sold.
Big brands, or well known brands, should develop bikes at competetive prices, because, it's easier for some to spend their Bakarus on an inovative bike brand, such is Dji.
SC, good luck!
Isn't this true of pretty much every full suspension bike ever? Why call it out here? You going to tell us the BB height at static sag as well? Calculate how the reach and stack change at "pedaling height"?