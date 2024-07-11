First Ride: The Trek Top Fuel Gets Lightly Revised for 2025

Over the years Trek's Top Fuel has been gradually transforming from a purebred XC race bike into something more trail oriented. Previous versions had 100mm of travel, which was then increased to 115, and then 120. The latest version still has 120mm of rear travel, but now that can be increased to 130 with a different shock stroke length, and the bike can be run with up to a 140mm fork.



The Top Fuel isn't about to steal the 140mm Fuel EX's lunch, though; the recent changes are more like a kick under the table to make its presence known as opposed to a full takeover. For riders trying to decide between the two, the Top Fuel is all about quickly covering miles, and could certainly be used for a local XC race. The Fuel EX is on the other side of the trail bike spectrum, a do-it-all machine that could hold its own in an enduro race, or even used for the occasional bike park day.



Trek Top Fuel Details



• 120mm travel, 130mm fork

• Carbon or aluminum frame

• 29" wheels (MX compatible with 140mm fork)

• 65.5° head angle (low geo setting)

• 440mm chainstays (L)

• Sizes: S, M, M/L, L, XL

• Price: $2,700 - $4,799 USD (aluminum frames)

$6,249 - $10,499 (carbon frames)

• Frame & shock: $2,449 (alloy) / $3,899 (carbon)

• Weight: 28.2 lb / 12.8 kg (size L, 9.9 XX AXS)

• trekbikes.com

What's New?

The storage compartment has better weather sealing, and a slightly bigger opening. The brake line is tucked against the edge of the compartment to keep it from snagging on the tube and tool bags.

Improved Storage Compartment

The new 4-position flip chip is used for adjusting the bike's geometry or the amount of shock progression.

More Adjustments

Geometry

Models & Pricing

Top Fuel 5 $2,700 USD: X-Fusion Pro shock, RockShox Recon Silver RL fork, Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain, Shimano MT200 brakes

Top Fuel 8 $4,000 USD: Fox Performance Float DPS shock, Fox Rhythm 34 fork, Shimano XT shifter, derailleur, SLX cassette, Shimano M6100 4-piston brakes

Top Fuel 9 $4,800 USD: Fox Performance Float DPS shock, Fox Rhythm 34 fork, SRAM GX Eagle AXS T-Type, SRAM Level Bronze 4-piston brakes

Top Fuel 9.8 XT $6,250 USD: RockShox Deluxe Ultimate RCT shock, RockShox Pike Select+ fork, Shimano XT drivetrain, XT 4-piston brakes

Top Fuel 9.8 GX AXS $7,000 USD: RockShox Deluxe Ultimate RCT shock, RockShox Pike Select+ fork, SRAM GX Eagle AXS T-Type, SRAM Level Bronze 4-piston brakes

Top Fuel 9.9 X0 AXS $8,500 USD: RockShox Deluxe Ultimate RCT shock, RockShox Pike Ultimate fork, SRAM X0 Eagle AXS T-Type, SRAM Level Silver 4-piston brakes

Top Fuel 9.9 XX AXS $10,500 USD: RockShox Deluxe Ultimate RCT shock, RockShox Pike Ultimate fork, SRAM XX / XX SL Eagle AXS T-Type, SRAM Level Ultimate 4-piston brakes

The integrated bar/stem is still spec'd on the higher end models. The dimensions are actually pretty comfortable, at least for me, but it is a very stiff setup, and it obviously limits adjustments. Level brakes are totally fine on level ground, but once things get steep they start to falter.

Ride Impressions

There are a total of eight models in the lineup, three with aluminum frames and five with carbon. Prices start at $2,699 USD for the alloy Top Fuel 5, and go up to $10,499 for the carbon Top Fuel 9.9 XX AXS. All of the bikes come stock with 120mm of rear travel and a 130mm fork, but Trek does offer a frame only option for riders who want to take matters into their own hands.The new Top Fuel is more about refinement as opposed to radical revision, a refrain that's becoming increasingly common these days. As it turns out, geometry numbers are in a pretty good place for many existing mountain bike models, and not just from Trek, so adding adjustability or smoothing out some rough edges makes more sense than crumpling up the existing plans and starting from scratch.The Top Fuel's downtube storage door has been updated, with a slightly larger opening to provide easier access its contents, and improved weather sealing so your gummy bears don't drown in a rain storm. In addition, the new design is meant to keep the brake and derailleur housing from snagging on the tool storage bags.All of Trek's 2025 bikes that have a storage door will be shipping with new bags. Carbon frames get a padded one for holding tools and an unpadded one for a tube, while the alloy frames just get the padded tool bag.The high and low geometry position found on the previous Top Fuel are still in place, but there are now two additional position that alter the leverage ratio. In the forward position there's a 14% leverage rate change, and in the rear, more progressive setting that increases to 19%. Technically, you could run a coil shock, although that may be missing the point of this bike. A 185 x 50mm shock is spec'd on all models, but the frame is also compatible with a 55mm stroke shock, which would increase the travel to 130mm.Now that the Top Fuel is approved for use with a 140mm fork, it's also possible to run it with mixed wheels – a 140mm fork and running the shock in the high position keeps the bottom bracket high enough to make that possible.As I mentioned earlier, the new Top Fuel is more a story of small changes, and you need to look very closely at the geometry numbers to see what's actually different. One change that will be welcomed by the in-betweeners is the addition of a M/L size, bringing the number of sizes up to five.Reach numbers range from 417mm on the size small (that size is only available with 27.5” wheels), up to 507mm on the XL. Rather than having one chainstay length across the board, the S and M sizes now have 435mm chainstays, M/L and L have 440, and the XL's measure 445mm. The seat tube lengths have been reduced by up to 30mm, providing more room for running longer dropper posts.The head and seat angles come in at 65.5 and 75.9-degrees respectively with a 130mm fork. That seat angle might look slack if you're used to seeing the figures from longer travel enduro bikes, but don't forget that the Top Fuel only has 120mm of travel, and at sag the seat's position will end up in a similar spot to where it be on a longer travel bike with a steeper seat angle.The final geometry note is the slightly increased head tube lengths, which in turn increases the stack slightly compared to the previous version. It's only a 5mm increase, so it's not a ton, but it does make it that little bit easier to achieve a more upright position without resorting to too many spacers under the stem, or comically high rise bars.The last time I rode a Top Fuel was at the tail end of 2021 during a Field Test in Pemberton. I ended up taking that bike on some definitely-steeper-than-XC trails and came away impressed by how well it handled, with the exception of the underpowered brakes. As it turns out, the story is pretty much the same for the 2025 version.I'm only three rides in so far, but one of those rides was 50 miles long with 8,000+ feet of climbing, so I'd say I have a solid understanding of how the new Top Fuel rides in its stock configuration. Not surprisingly, it still feels fast and light, and while the Pike fork helps illustrate that this isn't meant to be a cross-country race bike, its pedaling performance and overall feel suggests otherwise – it's very speedy, with plenty of support from the suspension for those out of the saddle efforts or gravel road spins. On that longer ride I mentioned I used the lockout lever a grand total of zero times – even on stretches of pavement I didn't feel the need to firm things up any further.On rougher sections of trail, the suspension still holds its own. Sure, you'll need to pick lines a little more carefully, but the flip side is that the Top Fuel generates speed very well. Even in the lower progression setting I've been happy with the amount of ramp up, but I'll be trying the other position to see how noticeable that 5% difference actually is.As for the build kit of the top tier XX AXS build, I do have a small gripe with the decision to spec SRAM Level brakes. Yes, I know this is supposed to be a light trail bike, and they do have four pistons. But unless you're only riding flatter trails, they're still underpowered, even after switching to metallic pads. They simply don't do a great job of slowing things down during sustained braking. Codes would have been a better choice, slight weight penalty be damned, or even the Shimao XT 4-piston brakes found on the less expensive model.I'm going to keep putting the miles in on the Top Fuel and tweak a few things to figure out its ideal configuration – is it better to leave it as a 120 / 130mm bike, or is bumping up the travel the way to go? Do mixed wheels make any sense on a short travel bike like this? I'll report back once I find out - look for a full review later this year.