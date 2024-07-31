First Ride: Aper Kompace - Now THAT's A High Pivot

Aper is a startup bike brand from Greece. The name comes from the Greek name for the wild boar that roam the hills there. It definitely doesn't come from the American definition of the word "aper", which means someone who copies others. Their first bike, the Kompace, very much treads its own path.



While high-pivot bikes are common these days, none are quite as extreme as this. Aper's rising-pivot suspension layout delivers a dramatically rearward axle path, using a combination of a rocker link and a sliding shock rail. It's also CNC-machined and bolted together, making it one of the most unique bikes we've had on test.





Aper Kompace Details

• 29" (tested) or mixed wheels

• 160 mm rear travel, 170mm fork

• HIgh virtual pivot suspension - fully rearward axle path

• Sizes: 1-3 / 482, 507, 535 mm reach (high setting)

• Weight as tested: 17.3kg (38.1 lb) in S3 without pedals

• Price : 4.907 € frame & shock (custom colour)

• aper-bikes.com

