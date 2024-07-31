First Ride: Aper Kompace - Now THAT's A High Pivot

Aper is a startup bike brand from Greece. The name comes from the Greek name for the wild boar that roam the hills there. It definitely doesn't come from the American definition of the word "aper", which means someone who copies others. Their first bike, the Kompace, very much treads its own path.
While high-pivot bikes are common these days, none are quite as extreme as this. Aper's rising-pivot suspension layout delivers a dramatically rearward axle path, using a combination of a rocker link and a sliding shock rail. It's also CNC-machined and bolted together, making it one of the most unique bikes we've had on test.
Aper Kompace Details
• 29" (tested) or mixed wheels
• 160 mm rear travel, 170mm fork
• HIgh virtual pivot suspension - fully rearward axle path
• Sizes: 1-3 / 482, 507, 535 mm reach (high setting)
• Weight as tested: 17.3kg (38.1 lb) in S3 without pedals
• Price : 4.907 € frame & shock (custom colour)
Suspension design
Aper's USP is its extremely rearward axle path. If the front triangle is held still while the suspension is fully compressed, the rear axle will move backwards by up to 45 mm as it moves upwards by 160 mm. For comparison, the Deviate Claymore
is one of the more extreme high-pivot bikes these days, yet its suspension only delivers around 20 mm of horizontal motion over its 165 mm of vertical travel.
The idea is to allow the rear wheel to move more easily out of the way of large bumps because they push backwards as well as upwards on the wheel. Aper's design is unusual in that the axle path is partly rearward even towards the end of the stroke, which may help it absorb big bumps when already deep into the travel.
It achieves this with a main pivot that slides on a linear rail (somewhat like Yeti's Switch Infinity system), which moves up and back at a roughly 45-degree angle as the suspension compresses. A link also connects the rear triangle to the mainframe, and along with the rail, this defines the instant centre
and the axle path. The 60 mm stroke shock is mounted such that it slides parallel to the rail, minimising rotation at the shock eyelets. An idler pulley moves with the swingarm, minimising pedal kickback and keeping anti-squat levels in check. With the shock removed, the suspension moves freely, so there's minimal friction in the slider. It has a grease port to keep it that way. The creaking that can be heard in the above video is coming from the cables.
Moving beyond the axle path, it's important to note that the leverage curve is regressive. That means the frame compresses the shock with more leverage at the end of the travel than at the start, making it relatively softer late in the travel and easier to bottom out than the progressive bikes we're used to seeing these days. To compensate for this and provide enough end-stroke resistance without being too harsh earlier in the travel, the Kompace will rely on a progressive shock.
Another unusual characteristic is the anti-rise, which is the degree to which braking forces act to compress the suspension and stop it from extending due to the forward weight transfer caused by slowing down. The Kompace is off the charts, with well over 100% anti-rise throughout the stroke. This should help it to avoid pitching forwards under braking, but it may result in harshness while braking over bumps.
Finally, the anti-squat - how much the pedalling forces hold the suspension up in its travel while accelerating - is more conventional. With around 100% anti-squat at sag, rising slightly through the travel, it should pedal with minimal bobbing.
Construction
The frame is CNC-machined in-house out of 7075 T6 aluminum in two halves and is glued and bolted together down the centerline. The technique is similar to the original Pole Machine and the CNC approach is becoming more popular with startup bike brands because it's easy to make incremental changes to the machining process to adjust geometry, wall thickness or shape.
It can accommodate a large water bottle and uses SRAM's UDH hanger. There is an anodized finish with a choice of colours, although any colour other than black costs 300 € extra.
The claimed frame weight is 4.080 g (S1, w/o shock). Maximum seatpost insertion depth: S1: 345 / S2: 356 / S3: 367 (mm).
Geometry
Aper is offering three sizes, each of which has two BB height/frame angle options thanks to a flip chip located on the lower shock mount. This adjusts the bottom bracket height by 9 mm, which is only half of what's needed to compensate for the difference between a 29" and 27.5" rear wheel. So it's not a true wheel size compensator, but it allows you to get the BB just about high enough with a mullet setting and low enough with 29".
The reach is long, but Aper recommended the S3 to me, at 191 cm or 6'3". Due to the relatively short stack and chainstay length, the wheelbase isn't unusually long for a modern (XL) enduro bike (I measure 1,320 mm). Still, it will grow relative to other bikes due to the rearward movement as the suspension compresses. I measured the chainstay length at 435 mm in the low setting; this will grow to around 455 mm at sag and 480 mm at full travel.
With 29" wheels, I measured the BB height at 343 mm in the low setting - which is pretty average. With a 27.5" rear wheel, that should correspond to 333 mm in the high setting - which is pretty low.
I also measured the head angle at 62.1 degrees in the low setting and I measured the effective seat angle at my pedaling height (83 cm from the BB to the saddle-top) at 74.8 degrees That's very slack these days and much slacker than claimed. Lower saddle heights will result in a steeper effective seat angle (due to the extreme offset between the axis of the seatpost and the bottom bracket), but I'm already at the lower end of the height range that will fit this S3 size comfortably. Moving to the high setting (with a 29" rear wheel) raises the BB to 352 mm and steepens the head and seat angles by around 0.6 degrees.
Models
For now, the Kompace is only available as a frame, for 4.607,00 € including shock in black, or 4.907,00 € in another colour (as shown).
Aper built me a bike to test with a Fox 38 Factory, Shimano SLX/XT parts, Race Face alloy wheels and Maxxis DoubleDown tires. This build weighed 17.3kg (38.1 lb) in S3 without pedals.
Ride impressions
While I've kept this as a First Ride rather than a full review, I've ridden the Kompace extensively on a wide range of familiar trails in the Tweed Valley, all the while experimenting with setup and exchanging feedback and advice with Aper. So while this isn't a full review, I have a good sense of how it rides.Climbing
I'll not sugarcoat it. The Kompace is not a climber's bike. The weight doesn't help and the drag from the idler pulley is worse, but the main issue is the seat tube angle. I have no idea how we ever put up with such slack seat tubes in the past, but compared to other modern bikes, it feels to me like a very compromised and unergonomic position. It's not that the front wheel becomes too light on steep sections (the sprawling chainstay helps mitigate that) but rather the combination of a long top tube and rearward saddle position makes it uncomfortable to produce much power. To me, it makes climbs feel steeper.
Of course, seated ergonomics is partly personal and riders with shorter legs and a lower saddle height will experience a steeper effective seat angle. But again, I'm at the lower end of the height range for the frame size tested; in fact, the top tube feels too long while seated. I quickly swapped the 50 mm stem Aper supplied for a 40 mm one and slammed the saddle as far forward as it would go. I also tried the higher flip chip position, but this leaves the BB higher than I'd like and makes a modest difference to the seat angle.
The climbing position might be more forgivable if it wasn't for the weight and idler drag. The combination of all three factors makes for an uninspiring climbing performance. The Privateer 161 (which is even heavier) and the Deviate Claymore MX (which also has an idler pulley) are both much better climbers.
Also, there is noticeable lateral flex in the seat tower when pedalling hard while seated and pulling on the handlebars for support. This isn't something you notice all the time but it feels unnerving when the handlebars and saddle move independently of one another. Again, this will be less of an issue for shorter riders, but more of an issue for taller ones.
The good news is that there is very little pedal bob, so climbing out of the saddle isn't too bad. At the same time, the suspension does a good job of conforming to the trail while pedalling, so traversing bumpy terrain is surprisingly comfortable if you can live with the position. Descending
Going downhill is a mixed bag. Aper recommended 25% sag on the shock, but this felt very harsh especially when the wheel came in and out of contact with the ground and touched back down on steep trails. It felt a little like the shock was still in its climb mode. On Aper's advice, I tried fully opening the compression damping but this only helped a little. I then tried my usual starting point of 30% sag; this improved sensitivity somewhat when combined with fully open compression damping. This setup bottomed out too easily so I added a second volume spacer (the maximum). I also greased the suspension rail at this point just to be sure. I later tested an alternate shock tune, but this didn't make a noticeable difference.
With this combination, small bump sensitivity was a little better, but still not great. Especially when braking, there is some harshness over roots and steps. I'm not sure if the high anti-rise is to blame for this, because I didn't find the same issue with other high anti-rise bikes like the original Forbidden Dreadnaught or Deviate Claymore. The regressive leverage ratio probably contributes to the harshness, as there isn't much leverage at the start of the travel to get the shock moving. The extremely rearward axle path probably isn't ideal for small bumps or touchdowns either, as these situations push the wheel more or less vertically, without much rearward force.
Whatever the reason, the Kompace transmitted a lot of feedback on small bumps, roots and steps. The best way to sum it up is that I kept checking the climb switch was off.
When plowing through larger rocks and holes, the suspension works much better. It does a great job of taking the edge off shoe-box-size impacts. But I was going out of my way to find terrain where this was the case. This bike likes going through big rocks off the brakes and not much else.
In the corners, it's a mixed bag too. The long dynamic chainstay length puts a little more weight on the front tire for better steering grip, making it feel planted on flat, loose turns. But the chainstay changes so much throughout the travel that it can be unpredictable. Especially in tight, snappy corners where the suspension is compressing and extending rapidly, I often found myself exiting the turn off-line. Bunnyhops and manuals are challenging too.
Unpredictability is a bit of a theme with the Kompace. The dramatic axle path makes it good for large bumps, but not small bumps.; it's good for long corners but not tight ones. On just the right terrain, it might work great. But for most trails, I found myself second-guessing how it was going to behave.
I'm high enough now..