First Ride: Archibald Cycles' AC1 Doomsday Machine





The idea for the bike started as Alex’s capstone engineering project and evolved into a brand after he discovered it was possible to manufacture the frames for a competitive price locally.



The AC1 is a stout bike with 172mm of rear wheel travel, a 63-degree head tube angle, and a mixed-wheeled setup. Effigear takes care of the 10-speed gearbox, which uses a SRAM trigger shifter and standard chain.



As it stands, the medium size bike with a more budget-friendly build weighs 17.6 kg (38.8 lb) and is projected to cost $7,500 CAD. The AC1 will be available in autumn of 2023 through their website but aims to sell to dealers by the end of the year.

Archibald Cycles AC1 Details

• Reynold 853 double butted steel frame

• 172mm travel / 170mm fork

• 29" or mixed wheels

• Effigear Mimic gearbox

• 62.1° head tube angle

• 79º seat tube angle

• Chainstay: 435mm (454 at sag)

• Weight: 17.6 kg / 38.8 lb (490 size frame)

• Sizes (reach): 445, 460, 475, 490, 505mm

• Price: $7,500 - $11,500 CAD

• Frame kit: $5,750 CAD w/ gearbox and shock

• archibaldcycles.com

The rear triangle and hardware junction flex points were carefully analyzed and tried on the trail.

Frame Details

The clear-finished frame is the second generation prototype and closely reflects the finished product. Sleeker hardware is used on the rear triangle, an upper chain guide has been added, and the idler wheels run with much less noise and resistance.

Suspension Details

Geometry

Pricing and Specs

Ride Impressions