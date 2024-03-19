First Ride: Atherton S170 - Long Travel & Lugged Aluminum

Atherton Bikes recently celebrated their fifth anniversary, a notable milestone given the tumultuous state of the mountain bike industry during that time period. Up until today, all of their bikes used carbon tubes bonded to titanium lugs created with additive manufacturing, a process that allowed them to create a vast array of size options even for riders that didn't go the full-custom route.



A new model has been added to the lineup, the S170, and there isn't any carbon (or titanium) to be seen. Instead, the bike is built with tubes of 7075 aluminum that are bonded into lugs, no welding required. The S in the model name stands for Subtractive (as opposed to the A series frames, where A stands for Additive); it refers to the machining used to remove material during the frame's creation.

S170 Details

• 7075 aluminum frame

• 170 mm rear travel, 180 mm fork

• 29" front wheel, 27.5" rear

• Head angle: 63.6°

• 12 sizes

• Weight: 37.5 lb / 17 kg (size 8 )

• Price: $5,199 - $6,399 USD / Frame w/shock: $2,985

• athertonbikes.com

• 7075 aluminum frame• 170 mm rear travel, 180 mm fork• 29" front wheel, 27.5" rear• Head angle: 63.6°• 12 sizes• Weight: 37.5 lb / 17 kg (size 8 )• Price: $5,199 - $6,399 USD / Frame w/shock: $2,985

No welds here - theS170's 7075 aluminum tubes are epoxied into the head tube lug.

Frame Details

They aren't officially marketed as storage compartments, but I bet there are some clever uses for these voids.

The S170 uses a DW4 suspension layout rather than the DW6 configuration found on the carbon Atherton models.

Geometry

Builds & Pricing

Build 3 $5119 USD

Build 2 $5865 USD

Build 1 $6399 USD

Dan Atherton logging those frequent flyer miles. Photo: Dan Griffiths

Ride Impressions

The S170 is billed as a mini-DH bike, and with 170mm of travel, a 180mm fork, and a 63.6-degree head angle it certainly qualifies. The steep seat angle and good pedaling characteristics make it possible to skip the lift or shuttle and get to the top under your own power, although it's not the lightest thing out there – my test bike checked in at 37.5 pounds.There are three complete models in the lineup, ranging in price from $5,199 USD to $6,399 for the bike shown here. The frame only with a Fox DHX2 coil shock is $2,985 USD.I'm a big fan of the S170's look – it has sort of a retro-futuristic thing going on, like a very modern version of the Iron Horse 6Point. The front triangle is constructed from 7075 series aluminum, with the tubes bonded using a double lap shear joint into lugs at the head tube and seat tube junctions. The swingarm consists of two machined segments that are bolted to the two short links that make up the DW4 suspension layout, and there's a brace bolted on at the front of the chainstays for additional stiffness.The S170 has passed the EFBE Tri TestCat 4 (Enduro) and Cat 5 (Downhill) tests, and is covered by a lifetime warranty.There's room to mount a bottle cage inside the front triangle, but there aren't any other accessory mounting points or in frame storage. Well, technically there are a bunch of potential storage compartments – check out the underside of the swingarm. There's also a hatch on the top tube that's used to help with the internal cable routing, but I bet at least a gummy worm or two could be stashed in there.The seat tube is uninterrupted, which means there's plenty of room for running dropper post with lots of drop. My test bike showed up with a 170mm dropper, but I was able to swap that out for a 210mm OneUp and still have plenty of room to spare.There are a total of 12 different frame sizes to choose from, which could potentially lead to some riders succumbing to analysis paralysis when faced with all of those choices, but it's great to see such a wide range of options.The reach starts at 405mm and goes all the way up to 515mm in 10 millimeter increments. The chainstay length and seat tube angles vary depending on the frame size. The smallest size has a 430mm chainstay length and 76.6-degree seat tube angle, while the largest measures 440mm and 78.6-degrees.I only have one ride in on the S170 so far, so this truly is a First Ride article. I built up the bike, installed a longer dropper post, and hit the trails. The ride ended up being a touch under 5,000 vertical feet of climbing over the course of 28 miles, so it was a decent initial outing.There were some singletrack climbs in the mix, but the vast majority was done on logging roads, followed by steep, rough descents, which happens to be the type of riding that best suits the S170. At 37.5 pounds it's no lightweight, so it's best to get to the top as efficiently as possible, rather than meandering around on twisty singletrack.If that number on the scale is taken out of the equation, the S170a good climber, at least on logging road grinds – it's responsive under power, and doesn't bob or wallow wildly, even with the shock in the fully open mode. The seat angle is quite steep, which works great when you're actually climbing, but it's something to keep in mind for riders that regularly find themselves on longer, flatter sections of trail, since it does put extra pressure on your hands in that situation. Overall, the S170 is the type of bike where climbing is simply the toll to pay before the fun begins – at the end of the day its main focus is on smashing out downhill laps.'Smashy' is a good way to sum up how the S170 feels – it's the sort of bike that encourages letting off the brakes and plowing through whatever's in the way. That 180mm Zeb up front is there to absorb the initial blow, and then the SuperDeluxe Coil takes care of the rest. The weight that slows it down on the climbs translates into a solid, planted feel for the descents – the mini-DH term really is appropriate here. Even thought crushing everything feels like its main modus operandi, hitting jumps and natural doubles doesn't feel like a chore – the overall wheelbase is long without being outlandish, and the suspension design provides a good platform to push off of from any part of the travel.The S170 isn't the quietest bike – the chainslap protection could use some refinements, and there were a few other noises that I'll need to try and quiet down (the brake pads on the Hayes Dominions were another source of rattling), but hopefully that should be a fairly simple fix. We'll be putting in more miles on this aluminum beast over the next couple of months and report back with a full review.