First Ride: Auckland Cycle Works Marra Prototype with KOLARP Suspension

I rode the the Marra in the 416mm chainstay position, with a 230mm x 65mm Cane Creek Kitsuma air shock mounted in the furthermost forward position, and a 180mm travel Fox 38 fork. That gives the bike its lowest possible bottom bracket height of around 350mm, which is pretty high in the grand scheme. Positioning it further back raises the BB, lengthens the reach, shortens the rear-center, and steepens the head and seat tube angles.



Gary's recommendation was to run sag between 20% and 25%, with both high- and low-speed compression and rebound damping close to fully open. Weighing just 59 kg, that's how I would normally run the dials of any shock, to get it as active as possible at the relatively low pressures I would normally run. That said, that sag range is very much on the firm end of the spectrum, especially with such a long travel bike. For context, a conventional enduro bike would normally run around 30% sag, while a reduced sag of 20-25% is normally reserved for much shorter travel bikes, such as 100-120mm travel XC race bikes.







Jessie-May Morgan

Location: Tweed Valley, Scotland

Age: 31

Height: 5'4" / 163cm

Weight: 130 lbs / 59 kg, kitted

