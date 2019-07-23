First Ride: The 2020 Cannondale Moterra Isn't Just Another SUV eMTB

Stopping Power



With the added mass traveling at a high speed, Cannondale partnered with Magura to develop a new brake disc to up the braking power and also handle the increased heat build up. All models and sizes of Moterra come with big 220 or 225 rotors up front and 200 or 203 rotors out back (dependant on either Magura or SRAM brakes specced).



The new brake disc increases the number of pathways for the heat built up in the steel stopping portion of the rotor to dissipate into the aluminum spider, directing it away from the calliper, pads and brake fluid.

