First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral:ON CFR

With the rapid advancements in electric mobility, our little world of mountain bikes has seen a bewildering number of updates in a very short amount of time. Most of these updates center around the motor and battery systems.



It’s easy to see that a bigger battery would up the range of an eMTB and give more ride time and less range anxiety to riders. But the deficits of weight and ride feel are something that would become immediately apparent to the riders too, in a bad way.



Not content on just stuffing a bigger battery into a bike and calling it good, Canyon went back a few steps to redesign their Spectral:ON with the intention to, as they put it, have their cake and eat it. Meaning having a full power eMTB experience with a bigger battery, but without the tank-like ride characteristics that the extra weight would usually bring along.



Spectral:ON CFR & CF Details

• Wheel size: 29" F, 27.5" R

• Carbon fiber front triangle, chainstay & seatstay

• 155mm rear travel with 150mm fork (160mm possible)

• 900Wh and 720Wh battery options

• Shimano EP8 drive system

• Sizes S to XL

• 21.84kg (Spectral:ON CFR, size M, 720Wh battery)

