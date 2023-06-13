First Ride: Canyon's New Neuron:On

Canyon's model lineup feels as though it's been run through with a finely-toothed comb, making sure they've hit every single possible niche and preference in the market. The middle of that range is where things can get a little too close for comfort, but the engineering teams at the German brand are still keeping things distinct enough. Billed as an "electrified adventure bike," the updated Neuron:On aims to be the long-wandering option in Canyon's growing stable of electric mountain bikes.



With a focus on covering ground efficiently and comfortably, while still being able to handle some serious riding, the Neuron:On aims to be a confident and reliable partner on all sorts of rides.



Neuron:On Details



• 29" wheels• 140mm travel, 140mm fork• Carbon or aluminum frame• Bosch Performance CX motor (carbon models)• Shimano EP6 motor (aluminum models)• 625 or 700 Wh battery• Weight: 49.8 lb / 22.6 kg (Size M CF 8 )• MSRP: €‎3799- €‎5599 Euro• Not available in North America

Neuron:On CF 8

Neuron:On CF 7

Neuron:On 6

Frame Details

Cables run the fussy way. But at least there's plenty of clearance in the rear.

Geometry

Out with the old, in with the new.

Ride Impressions

Goes up nice and easy. But still has fun on the way down.

With the newly-introduced carbon frame and a move to Bosch motor systems on the higher-end models, there are plenty of updates to the Neuron:On when compared to the past model. In classic Canyon fashion, the pricing is very competitive, with three spec points that cater to a wide variety of potential buyers. A fourth, highest-end spec point will be dropping later this summer, but these three cover the bases quite well.Themodel comes with the Bosch CX motor and a 750Wh battery, Fox Performance suspension, Shimano XT drivetrain and brakes, and a DT Swiss HLN350 wheelset. €‎5599.Themodel comes with the Bosch CX motor and a 625 or 750Wh battery, RockShox Base suspension, Shimano Deore drivetrain and brakes, and an Iridium 30 wheelset. €‎4799/4999.Themodel comes with the Shimano EP6 motor a 504 or 630Wh battery, Fox Rhythm suspension, Shimano Deore drivetrain and non-series brakes, and an Iridium 30 wheelset. €‎3799+.The Neuron:On keeps things fairly simple in this realm, as it's a satisfyingly simple bike aside from the motorized element. There are no chips to flip, no proprietary water bottles to lose, and plenty of sensible decisions made that should keep the frame humming along for multiple seasons. With double-sealed bearings, replaceable thread inserts, and even a "proprietary grease fill," the Neuron is focused on durability through nasty weather. The one chink in that armor is going to be the headset cable routing, which continues to disappoint when things get wet, as water always finds a way into those delicate headset bearings.We tested the Bosch-equipped models, which had a very cleanly integrated Bluetooth bar remote, as well as the toptube battery and mode display. Shimano models ship with the standard bar-mounted display, which is quite chunky in comparison, but does provide all the info you could possibly need.There are plenty of e-bikes geared towards the steepest and most serious terrain out there, but the Neuron:On isn't necessarily one of them. Most of that is dictated by the fairly steep head angle of 65.5°, as the rest of the geometry is actually quite progressive. The seat angle is plenty upright for even the steepest climbs, the chaintays are quite long at 450mm, and reach/stack numbers grow nicely for each size in the range. I found the geo handled fast riding on mellower terrain very well, and led to a lot of confidence in turns, thanks to that balanced wheelbase and easy-to-correct front end.Compared with the other eMTB options recently released by Canyon, the size range on the Neuron:On is broader and should suit a wider swath of riders. Reach numbers range from 435-510mm, and although the seat tube lengths are a tad bit long the nature of the Neuron is biased more towards traversing terrain than anything too steep, which makes that a livable compromise.Within the broad realm of e-bikes, the short travel, full powered options have always baffled me a little bit. As a 140mm frame with trail geometry and components, the Neuron:ON fits squarely into that category. However, after a day of riding the Neuron through varied terrain, and pushing the limits of its range, I can start to see who this category might appeal to. For folks who are more concerned with getting out and covering ground, remaining comfortable over the course of the day, and aren't too fixated on riding gnarlier lines, this could be the ticket.The geometry of the Neuron:On is more than capable of handling plenty of serious terrain, though the spec can start to hold it back at the pointier end of things. The Pike is a great fork, but is seriously undergunned for a bike of this weight; the same goes for the Nobby Nic tires, which feel decidedly sketchy on a heavy chassis like this. Luckily, the heart of the bike - the Bosch CX motor - is well up to the task, providing the most natural feeling and intuitive ride experience I've had on any e-bike system out there. It's more than plenty powerful, and the range was quite impressive, even with the smaller battery installed. If this were my bike, I'd probably bump the fork up to a 150mm Lyrik, pop some burlier tires on it, and have fun day on the well-rounded ripper.Most e-bikers in my neck of the woods seem to opt for the more downhill-oriented options on the market, and to me that makes more sense if you're going to bite the electric bullet. I realize that the European market has a broader use case though, and that bikes like the Neuron:On will make more sense for a whole host of people there. For long days out touring around, and for mellower trail centers, this could very well be the bike of choice.