First Ride: Canyon's New Strive:On

Canyon's direct-to-consumer lineup has always included a healthy stock of race-focused bikes for the performance-minded consumer and those who truly do want to push it between the tape. But one category was missing its race machine: the eMTB.



That loose end has been nicely tied up with the release of the all-new Strive:On, a decidedly race-focused e-bike. With many of the traits that were evolved for the regular Strive, the Strive:On has been designed to better suit the heavier chassis and motor power.





• Mixed wheels• 160mm travel, 170mm fork• Carbon frame• Bosch CX or CX Race Motor, 85 Nm torque, 600 W power• 625 or 750 Wh battery• Weight: 53.6 lb / 24.3 kg (size L, CFR Model)• MSRP: €5999 - 9699 EUR