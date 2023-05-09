First Ride: Canyon's New Torque:On

The commenters may have had you worried, but fret not - e-freeride ain't dead. While that niche may be news to many, Canyon is aiming directly at that corner of the market with their update to their Torque:On. This mega travel DH-ready electric bike is positioned to be a replacement to the shuttle truck, meant purely to get as many laps as possible on gnarly terrain.



Designed to mimic many of the attributes of the Sender, the Torque:On has a frame rated to the highest standards of abuse, and an eye-catching look that really emphasizes the moto influence at play here. It may seem similar to the Strive:On that also released today, but on trail they're quite distinct.





Details



• Mixed wheels

• 175mm travel, 180mm fork

• Carbon frame

• Shimano EP8 Motor, 85 Nm torque, 500 W power

• 720 or 900 Wh battery

• Weight: 54.2 lb / 24.6 kg (size L, CF 9 w/ 900Wh)

• MSRP: $5,499 - 8,499 USD

• canyon.com

