First Ride: Classified's Electronic Two-Speed Powershift Hub



Remember when we ditched front derailleurs for wide-range 11-speed cassettes? For some riders and brands, that 10-42-tooth range wasn’t enough, so along came a 10-50 version, and then one by one, we reached a massive 520% range with SRAM’s Eagle. Wireless shifting was added to the mix, but there was no replacing the quick drop in gear reduction that you’d get from actuating a front derailleur.



Luckily, those have virtually disappeared in modern mountain bike times, although a brand from the Netherlands has cleverly found a way to incorporate all of those benefits, like a massive 530% gear range, instantaneous shifting under load (up to 1000W), and a wireless actuator, into a nearly invisible system hidden inside a hub. Although there are some unique components on the wheel, a standard Shimano or SRAM 12-speed chain, derailleur, and front chainrings work with Classified’s cassette.





PowerShift 148 Hub Details

• 0.7 gear reduction

• 530% gear range

• Shifts under load

• 150-millisecond shift time

• Bluetooth wireless, remote ring shifter

• Proprietary 12-speed, 11-40-tooth cassette

• 28 straight pull or 32 J-bend spoke count

• 148mm Boost hub spacing

• Hub or wheelset options

• Weight: 858g - PowerShift hub, hub shell, cassette, 2127g- complete wheelset

• Price: €1,449 - 2,699

• classified-cycling.cc

