First Ride: Classified's Electronic Two-Speed Powershift Hub

Apr 4, 2023
by Matt Beer  

Classified PowerShift Hub Photo Mirror. Media
FIRST RIDE
Classified PowerShift 148 Hub
PHOTOS: Mountain Bike Connection Winter - Mirror Media/Roo Fowler
WORDS: Matt Beer


Remember when we ditched front derailleurs for wide-range 11-speed cassettes? For some riders and brands, that 10-42-tooth range wasn’t enough, so along came a 10-50 version, and then one by one, we reached a massive 520% range with SRAM’s Eagle. Wireless shifting was added to the mix, but there was no replacing the quick drop in gear reduction that you’d get from actuating a front derailleur.

Luckily, those have virtually disappeared in modern mountain bike times, although a brand from the Netherlands has cleverly found a way to incorporate all of those benefits, like a massive 530% gear range, instantaneous shifting under load (up to 1000W), and a wireless actuator, into a nearly invisible system hidden inside a hub. Although there are some unique components on the wheel, a standard Shimano or SRAM 12-speed chain, derailleur, and front chainrings work with Classified’s cassette.

PowerShift 148 Hub Details
• 0.7 gear reduction
• 530% gear range
• Shifts under load
• 150-millisecond shift time
• Bluetooth wireless, remote ring shifter
• Proprietary 12-speed, 11-40-tooth cassette
• 28 straight pull or 32 J-bend spoke count
• 148mm Boost hub spacing
• Hub or wheelset options
• Weight: 858g - PowerShift hub, hub shell, cassette, 2127g- complete wheelset
• Price: €1,449 - 2,699
classified-cycling.cc

The major gains of the PowerShift hub are that you can shift while pedalling under full power sprints, but also, and possibly more important for mountain biking, without turning the cranks - no more getting stuck in high gear suddenly at the bottom of an abrupt climb.

The system was first introduced to the road and gravel market, so the concept isn’t brand new, but this is the first time we’ve ridden it, and the first debut of the PowerShift in a 148 Boost hub spacing.

Classified PowerShift Hub Photo Mirror. Media

classified

by mattbeer
Views: 459    Faves: 0    Comments: 0




Classified PowerShift Hub Photo Mirror. Media

Classified PowerShift Hub Photo Mirror. Media
Classified PowerShift Hub Photo Mirror. Media

How Does it Work?

Classified’s PowerShift hub hides a planetary gear system inside the hub shell to provide a 0.7 reduction ratio. The components consist of five main parts: a proprietary 11-40-tooth, one-piece steel cassette and hub shell, the actuator body, a Smart Thru axle, and the wireless ring shifter.

The sensor at the Smart Thru axle picks up the Bluetooth wireless signal from the two-way ring shifter to the actuator located inside the hub shell. Classified wouldn’t reveal what’s inside the actuator, but presumably, a small servo moves the planetary gears in and out of engagement to change the main ratio. A traditional pawl spring design is used for the freehub which engages in under 10-degrees.

Due to the size of the actuator body, Classified’s own one-piece cassette comes into the equation and quickly slides onto the actuator. That’s held in place by a standard cassette lock ring, hence why the smallest cog is limited to eleven teeth.

The actuator body can be quickly removed via a Centerlock rotor nut and placed into another hub shell without removing the cassette. The actuator and cassette are modular, making it possible to transfer to Classified’s 142mm road hub shell too.

The discrete ring shifter can be placed on either side of the bar, in any orientation, and both that and the axle sensor are rechargeable.



Classified PowerShift Hub Photo Mirror. Media

Specs

Hold your breath because there are a lot of numbers to digest when talking about the Classified PowerShift hub. We mentioned the 11-40-tooth cassette and 0.7 gear reduction which give a 530% range - 10% more than SRAM’s 10-52-tooth Eagle cassette, but what about the weight?

The actuator body is the heftiest component at 485 grams, but the rotating mass is kept close to the 29g Smart Thru axle. That one-piece steel cassette weighs 248 grams, nearly half the weight of a Shimano XT 10-51-tooth option. On the handlebars, the ring shifter weighs an insignificant 24g.

Two hub and rims options exist in either a 28-hole, straight pull, Centerlock build, or a 32-hole J-bend, 6-bolt option. Classified’s own M25/30mm width carbon rims are 680/685g.

Given the increased range and highly beneficial shifting bonus, it’s important to look at the system as a whole, because it’s quite impressive. The full package is only 73g heavier than a Shimano XT drivetrain on DT Swiss XRC1501 wheels, or 2127g with the M25 rims.


Classified PowerShift Hub Photo Mirror. Media

Classified PowerShift Hub Photo Mirror. Media
Classified PowerShift Hub Photo Mirror. Media

Pricing

There are three ways to purchase the PowerShift Hub system. Classified’s own M25 or M30 carbon wheelset, with either spoke type and count will retail for €2,699. A hub shell and shifting component combo lets you start your own wheel build for €1,549. Then, there’s the option of buying just the actuator body, in case you decide to go for another brand of hub.

It’s clear that the PowerShift system is not a gimmick. Large brands, such as Atomik Carbon, Nobl Wheels, and Reynolds, see the value in the concept. They’ll be building their own rims and hubs for the PowerShift actuator to slot into.

All warranties will be taken care of by Classified, should something go awry.


Classified PowerShift Hub Photo Mirror. Media

Ride Impressions

Classified’s PowerShift hub is one of those special products that brings a new experience to the way you think about shifting. Everything from the overall packaging, to the instantaneous shifts, to the undetectable friction of the rotating gears is impressive.

Riding the PowerShift hub is like being transported back in time when we regularly used front derailleurs, except there’s no racket coming from the front chainring, dropped chains, sketchy shifts, or cables. It’s almost eerie how stealthy the operation is. There’s no noise, other than the sound of a solid hub engagement when you do shift and the clutch, which is very similar to the feel of a DT Swiss 36-tooth Star Ratchet.

The ability to jump back and forth between the two ratios with the blip of a button is a profound experience. This really helps you out of a jam when you botch a climb or want to grab a handful of gears for a sprint - it all happens seamlessly and you can pedal right through the change. I can really see this taking off, not only for XC and enduro racing, but simply everyday riding for the average consumer.

Personally, I could do with larger jumps with fewer gears because there is so much more, and easier, shifting going on in the hub. That of course would require their own derailleur and shifter though. I found myself using the PowerShift hub as the main source of gear changes first, and then adapting the rear derailleur, particularly when bouncing around undulating trails. On climbs, you can really fine tune the cadence you’re looking for. If you do happen to mis-calculate when to make a PowerShift move, you can simply keep pedalling and revert the change without missing a beat.

On the road and gravel side, there have been armchair engineers who have scoffed about the efficiency loss in the reduced ratio, which is claimed to be less than 1%. Classified has battled critics with their extensive testing. Honestly, I found it tough to notice any drag and would be surprised if any rider blindly hopped on the system and complained.

As for the proprietary cassette, the shifting is very adequate, but not quite up to the same performance as SRAM Eagle or Shimano Hyperglide+ standards. Our test bike was equipped with a SRAM GX AXS derailleur and further fine tuning could possibly have tuned out what we were missing. Overall, it wasn’t a concern, just a note that the two drivetrain giants still battle it out for the best shifting cassettes. The long-term durability of the electronics through regular mud and washing has yet to be thoroughly tested either.

The last concern, which goes for any component that dangles of the bike in a dangerous zone, is the Smart Thru axle wireless pickup. That may be susceptible to damage if you were to take a digger. Like the rest of the components in the PowerShift, this could be swapped quickly.

Classified’s PowerShift reincarnates the benefits of a front derailleur in a neatly packaged wireless system. The practicality of this system is evident for all types of riding and we look forward to putting more miles on the PowerShift hub in a long term test.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Rides Drivetrain Classified Classified Powershift


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall Standings] Final Results from the Derby Enduro World Cup 2023
79803 views
[April Fools] Tech Briefing: April 2023
54321 views
Red Bull Hardline Told Not to Return to Welsh Mansion After Damage
46726 views
Interview: 5 World Cup Mechanics Talk About Stressful Fixes, Favorite Tools, & More
45323 views
Slack Randoms: Attempting to Break SRAM Transmission, the Smallest Functioning Bike & More
43050 views
Video: How Slack Are The Bikes On The North Shore? - Daily Driver Bike Checks
33322 views
E*Thirteen Release Helix Race Aluminum Cranks
32598 views
The Backhand Fist Stem Packs a Punch
31772 views

58 Comments

  • 25 0
 Price aside, this plus a short cage Shimano derailleur seems like it could be a great set up. It'll be interesting to see if they end up offering any different MTB cassette options.
  • 10 1
 Which Kazimer quote is the kiss of death:
"Price aside..." or "...the shifting is very adequate."
  • 7 0
 That is what I was thinking, would this work with a DH 7 speed group? Still give good gearing, but shorter derailleur options.
  • 3 0
 I was hoping to see something like an 11-36 or 11 -40 10 spd cassette that could be used with a short or medium cage Shimano derailleur. Could the road cassette they produce be used on the mountain set up?
  • 7 1
 Would this work with a single speed set-up? There is a growing cadre of single speed mtbr's... even on the North Shore. Seems like you could pair this with a single speed, put the shifter on the right and... Bob's your uncle?
  • 3 0
 @Vudu74: For a park DH bike for me, I just want this with a 1x. Slow and slower would be fine with me any time I'm actually pedaling.
  • 1 0
 @islandforlife: Wasn't there a BMX racer with a shifter in the Olympics? Possibly a better / more reliable way to achieve that goal
  • 2 1
 "price aside"- said only Mike.
  • 15 2
 Matt,
Classified's 530% range is less than a 2% increase in over a SRAM 10-52: (530-520)/520 --> 10/520 --> .019
A 10% range increase would be 572% (520*1.1).

Basically like having a 10-53t cassette that adds, (quick estimate) 1/2lb, requires charging, re-introduces redundant ratios, and reduces efficiency in half the available gears.

Sold.
  • 5 0
 Sorry, 1/3lb as in response to @KJP1230 below
- With DT 350s coming in around 240g and an XT cassette at 470 you're adding ~150g or 1/3lb of unsprung weight.
  • 2 0
 Thank you... good to see someone who understands basic math.
  • 2 0
 Quick note that some people have calculated that potential efficiency losses when in the "climbing" gear of the classified hub is around 10%. While fine for winch and plummet style riding, loosing 10% of your power while climbing could REALLY suck for faster climbing and flowier riding.
  • 2 0
 The comment I was looking for. Quick mafs
  • 14 1
 this is actually really really cool
  • 8 0
 I wish they'd figure out how to execute this well with a 6 speed cassette giving you 12 speeds but keep the 12 speed spacing so the chainline is always pretty good
  • 2 0
 This will give enormous and non-usable gap between 6 and 7 gear. You would need to shift inner gear + click through all cassette. This system works as long there are major overlaps in gears
  • 2 0
 @MI-Corey,
With a .7 reduction you're never really going to see that work out- there would be loads of ratio overlap (and very little range) or mahoosive steps between each cog.
  • 1 0
 @Alexanderskh: Yea, I was thinking 9s with some overlap would be happy middle
  • 1 0
 @drapeau: yeah I'm not saying the ratio would stay with what they have but potentially with a 6 speed cassette, every other shift is the hub and and every other shift a gear.
  • 5 0
 Should I go dust off my old Hammerschmidt?


All joking aside, its a better idea than this. Electronics can be optional. Theres more room in the spindle & cranks than in a hub. No additional unsprung mass (less if you can downsize the cassette & derailleur). An overdrive is going to be more efficient than an underdrive. It can be cheaper, stronger, lighter (not that the Hammerschmidt was light but it was a gen1 product)
  • 5 0
 Can't wait until I need to fix this, take it apart after a few shop beers, and then try to remember how it goes back together.
  • 2 0
 ..most bike repairs are going to require a computer science degree or geek squad support on speed dial Razz
  • 5 0
 530% is a huge improvement for €1.5k over the tiny 520% on Eagle. Gonna order it straight up
  • 1 0
 And it adds 1200g to my rear wheel. Sign me up

I’m sure the quick shift under load is a benefit for some people but that is a lot of drawbacks for that one benefit
  • 1 0
 @rudymedea: We checked this in my post above. It looks like this system adds about 1/3 lb. to the total difference between a conventional hub and Shimano XT cassette.
  • 2 0
 I got to demo the gravel version for several months. The set up was finicky, I needed some spacers to get the axle lined up with the actuator in the hub, which was not in the instructions though the spacers were included. Once it was working it was flawless and very cool. I put a few thousand miles on it with zero issues. I wasn't super fond of the switch ergonomics, but that's a quibble.
  • 1 0
 I could see this on a hardtail, but there is no way I'd want an extra 485+ grams of usprung mass on my enduro bike. That mass is budgeted towards a heavier tire/insert setup, and a stronger rim. No way I'd get rid of those. An extra 485 grams would really hurt suspension performance. Even 200 grams (NX vs Microshift advent X) in the cassette is very noticeable for suspension performance.
  • 2 0
 I guess my 40lb enduro rig is unrideable.
  • 1 0
 11-40t cassette = you could probably run one of the XPLR rear mechs that SRAM makes to run a 10-44t cassette on the gravel side of things. Slightly shorter cage, a bit lighter, could be cool.

Then again given the downsides to this hub, what's wrong with a "regular" 12 speed drivetrain?
  • 1 0
 We have a huge range with 1x, an even bigger range with a Pinion 12 sp, so really this is only good for folks who ride a single speed?

and wow the price ... yeah, super cool, I could see it's benefits for unicycling, otherwise nope.
  • 1 0
 "It's like Hammerschmidt but without all the hassles."

The hassles of having a bike with ISCG? Versus a custom hub, a custom cassette, and a maybe a custom frame?

The custom cassette is the weirdest thing. If they needed a special hub already, why not put everything in the hub and not try to compete with SRAM and Shimano on the cassette front? Classified wants to talk about being better than a front derailleur, but if the rear shifting doesn't match up with the best of breed currently, _and_ requires a bunch of special incompatible parts, then it's one step forward and two steps back.

The second weirdest thing, is that the "torque bar" is not mentioned at all in this article. On the road and gravel systems, it mounts to an existing flat-mount disc caliper location. There _is_ something extra on this bike, you can just barely see it in the pics in the article, but it's even more obvious on Classified's site. Is this thing even compatible with all frames?
  • 2 0
 What is the total weight difference between this hub + cassette system, and a typical SRAM GX or Shimano XT cassette + conventional hub?
  • 2 0
 With DT 350s coming in around 240g and an XT cassette at 470 you're adding ~150g or 1/3lb of unsprung weight.
  • 1 0
 @drapeau: Thank you! Not too bad, all things considered.
  • 1 0
 Biggest advice. Do not sell this to SRAM or SHIMANO. Finally the cassette size is getting smaller. This will just give them an excuse to keep riding the bigger is better cassette instead of more compact gearboxes
  • 3 0
 Classified: Sram I see your $1600 “transmission” and raise you a $1800 hub.
  • 1 0
 I have yet to see info on the axle when it needs to be replaced. It hangs way out in space and is no doubt going to get blown up by a rock. What is the cost of this axle to replace it?
  • 2 0
 Just ride a 1x11 system with a 420% gear range and train harder so that range is enough.
Cheaper, simpler and you get the training effect as well
  • 2 0
 This is cool. I think I remember seeing an early prototype a while back. Nice to see it entering production.
  • 1 0
 Love the idea of this. I would love to back to a normal size cassette and short cage but still have a range similar to Eagle.
  • 3 0
 Belt drive single speed, please! Trail gear and getting to the trail gear
  • 2 0
 Why am I thinking ETap front derailleur.
  • 2 0
 What if... you pair this with pinion gearbox
  • 3 0
 2million% range

But f*ck all those unsprung weight improvements from having a gearbox.
  • 1 0
 Why stop there? Put a Pinion and a Rohloff on the same bike for 168 speeds: www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-ig-R65yHg
  • 2 0
 what does the hub sound like on a scale of Hydra to Onyx?
  • 1 0
 I would like to see a smaller cassette with this and think it would offset the weight, definitely really cool idea.
  • 1 0
 Somebody needs to combine this with a Shimano 2 x 12 system to make a 48-speed bike.
  • 1 0
 Small (national pride) comment: the company is based out of Belgium, Antwerp. Close to Netherlands, but different country
  • 3 3
 Shift under "full power sprints"....max wattage is 1000.....the BMX, Enduro, DH and roadies or LOLing....
  • 1 0
 Could you use this on a singlespeed?

That would be sick
  • 1 0
 No, because then it would be a doublespeed

My friend has a "tringlespeed" - SS with a triple crank, and 3 rear cogs sized to use about the same chain length. Shifting gears only takes like a minute or two! So it's like this, but way worse Smile
  • 1 0
 In the Hammerschmidt days we called them "dinglespeeds"
  • 1 0
 Interesting concept, terrible performance, terrible value.
  • 1 0
 Put this thing into the crankset, if its possible.
  • 1 0
 the industry will do anything but put a gearbox in a bike
  • 1 0
 Double post
  • 1 0
 What's the point?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.046824
Mobile Version of Website