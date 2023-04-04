First Ride: Classified's Electronic Two-Speed Powershift Hub

Remember when we ditched front derailleurs for wide-range 11-speed cassettes? For some riders and brands, that 10-42-tooth range wasn’t enough, so along came a 10-50 version, and then one by one, we reached a massive 520% range with SRAM’s Eagle. Wireless shifting was added to the mix, but there was no replacing the quick drop in gear reduction that you’d get from actuating a front derailleur.
Luckily, those have virtually disappeared in modern mountain bike times, although a brand from the Netherlands has cleverly found a way to incorporate all of those benefits, like a massive 530% gear range, instantaneous shifting under load (up to 1000W), and a wireless actuator, into a nearly invisible system hidden inside a hub. Although there are some unique components on the wheel, a standard Shimano or SRAM 12-speed chain, derailleur, and front chainrings work with Classified’s cassette.
PowerShift 148 Hub Details
• 0.7 gear reduction
• 530% gear range
• Shifts under load
• 150-millisecond shift time
• Bluetooth wireless, remote ring shifter
• Proprietary 12-speed, 11-40-tooth cassette
• 28 straight pull or 32 J-bend spoke count
• 148mm Boost hub spacing
• Hub or wheelset options
• Weight: 858g - PowerShift hub, hub shell, cassette, 2127g- complete wheelset
• Price: €1,449 - 2,699
• classified-cycling.cc
The major gains of the PowerShift hub are that you can shift while pedalling under full power sprints, but also, and possibly more important for mountain biking, without turning the cranks - no more getting stuck in high gear suddenly at the bottom of an abrupt climb.
The system was first introduced to the road and gravel market, so the concept isn’t brand new, but this is the first time we’ve ridden it, and the first debut of the PowerShift in a 148 Boost hub spacing.
How Does it Work?
Classified’s PowerShift hub hides a planetary gear system inside the hub shell to provide a 0.7 reduction ratio. The components consist of five main parts: a proprietary 11-40-tooth, one-piece steel cassette and hub shell, the actuator body, a Smart Thru axle, and the wireless ring shifter.
The sensor at the Smart Thru axle picks up the Bluetooth wireless signal from the two-way ring shifter to the actuator located inside the hub shell. Classified wouldn’t reveal what’s inside the actuator, but presumably, a small servo moves the planetary gears in and out of engagement to change the main ratio. A traditional pawl spring design is used for the freehub which engages in under 10-degrees.
Due to the size of the actuator body, Classified’s own one-piece cassette comes into the equation and quickly slides onto the actuator. That’s held in place by a standard cassette lock ring, hence why the smallest cog is limited to eleven teeth.
The actuator body can be quickly removed via a Centerlock rotor nut and placed into another hub shell without removing the cassette. The actuator and cassette are modular, making it possible to transfer to Classified’s 142mm road hub shell too.
The discrete ring shifter can be placed on either side of the bar, in any orientation, and both that and the axle sensor are rechargeable.
Specs
Hold your breath because there are a lot of numbers to digest when talking about the Classified PowerShift hub. We mentioned the 11-40-tooth cassette and 0.7 gear reduction which give a 530% range - 10% more than SRAM’s 10-52-tooth Eagle cassette, but what about the weight?
The actuator body is the heftiest component at 485 grams, but the rotating mass is kept close to the 29g Smart Thru axle. That one-piece steel cassette weighs 248 grams, nearly half the weight of a Shimano XT 10-51-tooth option. On the handlebars, the ring shifter weighs an insignificant 24g.
Two hub and rims options exist in either a 28-hole, straight pull, Centerlock build, or a 32-hole J-bend, 6-bolt option. Classified’s own M25/30mm width carbon rims are 680/685g.
Given the increased range and highly beneficial shifting bonus, it’s important to look at the system as a whole, because it’s quite impressive. The full package is only 73g heavier than a Shimano XT drivetrain on DT Swiss XRC1501 wheels, or 2127g with the M25 rims.Pricing
There are three ways to purchase the PowerShift Hub system. Classified’s own M25 or M30 carbon wheelset, with either spoke type and count will retail for €2,699. A hub shell and shifting component combo lets you start your own wheel build for €1,549. Then, there’s the option of buying just the actuator body, in case you decide to go for another brand of hub.
It’s clear that the PowerShift system is not a gimmick. Large brands, such as Atomik Carbon, Nobl Wheels, and Reynolds, see the value in the concept. They’ll be building their own rims and hubs for the PowerShift actuator to slot into.
All warranties will be taken care of by Classified, should something go awry.Ride Impressions
Classified’s PowerShift hub is one of those special products that brings a new experience to the way you think about shifting. Everything from the overall packaging, to the instantaneous shifts, to the undetectable friction of the rotating gears is impressive.
Riding the PowerShift hub is like being transported back in time when we regularly used front derailleurs, except there’s no racket coming from the front chainring, dropped chains, sketchy shifts, or cables. It’s almost eerie how stealthy the operation is. There’s no noise, other than the sound of a solid hub engagement when you do shift and the clutch, which is very similar to the feel of a DT Swiss 36-tooth Star Ratchet.
The ability to jump back and forth between the two ratios with the blip of a button is a profound experience. This really helps you out of a jam when you botch a climb or want to grab a handful of gears for a sprint - it all happens seamlessly and you can pedal right through the change. I can really see this taking off, not only for XC and enduro racing, but simply everyday riding for the average consumer.
Personally, I could do with larger jumps with fewer gears because there is so much more, and easier, shifting going on in the hub. That of course would require their own derailleur and shifter though. I found myself using the PowerShift hub as the main source of gear changes first, and then adapting the rear derailleur, particularly when bouncing around undulating trails. On climbs, you can really fine tune the cadence you’re looking for. If you do happen to mis-calculate when to make a PowerShift move, you can simply keep pedalling and revert the change without missing a beat.
On the road and gravel side, there have been armchair engineers who have scoffed about the efficiency loss in the reduced ratio, which is claimed to be less than 1%. Classified has battled critics with their extensive testing
. Honestly, I found it tough to notice any drag and would be surprised if any rider blindly hopped on the system and complained.
As for the proprietary cassette, the shifting is very adequate, but not quite up to the same performance as SRAM Eagle or Shimano Hyperglide+ standards. Our test bike was equipped with a SRAM GX AXS derailleur and further fine tuning could possibly have tuned out what we were missing. Overall, it wasn’t a concern, just a note that the two drivetrain giants still battle it out for the best shifting cassettes. The long-term durability of the electronics through regular mud and washing has yet to be thoroughly tested either.
The last concern, which goes for any component that dangles of the bike in a dangerous zone, is the Smart Thru axle wireless pickup. That may be susceptible to damage if you were to take a digger. Like the rest of the components in the PowerShift, this could be swapped quickly.
Classified’s PowerShift reincarnates the benefits of a front derailleur in a neatly packaged wireless system. The practicality of this system is evident for all types of riding and we look forward to putting more miles on the PowerShift hub in a long term test.
"Price aside..." or "...the shifting is very adequate."
Classified's 530% range is less than a 2% increase in over a SRAM 10-52: (530-520)/520 --> 10/520 --> .019
A 10% range increase would be 572% (520*1.1).
Basically like having a 10-53t cassette that adds, (quick estimate) 1/2lb, requires charging, re-introduces redundant ratios, and reduces efficiency in half the available gears.
Sold.
- With DT 350s coming in around 240g and an XT cassette at 470 you're adding ~150g or 1/3lb of unsprung weight.
With a .7 reduction you're never really going to see that work out- there would be loads of ratio overlap (and very little range) or mahoosive steps between each cog.
All joking aside, its a better idea than this. Electronics can be optional. Theres more room in the spindle & cranks than in a hub. No additional unsprung mass (less if you can downsize the cassette & derailleur). An overdrive is going to be more efficient than an underdrive. It can be cheaper, stronger, lighter (not that the Hammerschmidt was light but it was a gen1 product)
I’m sure the quick shift under load is a benefit for some people but that is a lot of drawbacks for that one benefit
Then again given the downsides to this hub, what's wrong with a "regular" 12 speed drivetrain?
and wow the price ... yeah, super cool, I could see it's benefits for unicycling, otherwise nope.
The hassles of having a bike with ISCG? Versus a custom hub, a custom cassette, and a maybe a custom frame?
The custom cassette is the weirdest thing. If they needed a special hub already, why not put everything in the hub and not try to compete with SRAM and Shimano on the cassette front? Classified wants to talk about being better than a front derailleur, but if the rear shifting doesn't match up with the best of breed currently, _and_ requires a bunch of special incompatible parts, then it's one step forward and two steps back.
The second weirdest thing, is that the "torque bar" is not mentioned at all in this article. On the road and gravel systems, it mounts to an existing flat-mount disc caliper location. There _is_ something extra on this bike, you can just barely see it in the pics in the article, but it's even more obvious on Classified's site. Is this thing even compatible with all frames?
Cheaper, simpler and you get the training effect as well
But f*ck all those unsprung weight improvements from having a gearbox.
That would be sick
My friend has a "tringlespeed" - SS with a triple crank, and 3 rear cogs sized to use about the same chain length. Shifting gears only takes like a minute or two! So it's like this, but way worse