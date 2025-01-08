First Ride: Commencal Tempo Power - A Fan Favorite Goes Electric

Commencal’s Tempo has been a hit amongst riders who want a short-travel trail bike that still packs a punch. That platform is now available as a mid-powered e-bike, aptly named the Tempo Power. This model shares a similar approach to the Meta Power SX 400
that launched a month ago using the Bosch SX motor and Commencal’s VCS suspension design.
This electrified version still rides on dual 29” wheels and has the same mindset as the unassisted Tempo (keeping the intensity up and downhill), however, there are two major changes that signify that e-bikes can be subjected to greater forces, especially when descending. The travel has been increased at both ends, calling for a stouter fork chassis (36 vs. 34mm stanchions), and the head angle encroaches on enduro-bike territory (64.6 degrees).
Tempo Power Details
• 135 mm travel, 150 mm fork
• Aluminum frame
• 29" wheels
• Bosch SX Line 55 Nm motor, 400 Wh battery
• VCS dual-link suspension
• 64.6° head angle
• 445 mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M (tested), L, XL
• Pricing: $5,200 - $7,000 USD
• Lifetime frame warranty
• Weight: 19.9 kg / 43.9 lb (MD)
• More info: commencal.com
In the Tempo Power lineup, there are just two builds, which cost $5,200 and $7,000 USD. Both kits use the 55 Nm torque Bosch SX motor, a 400 Wh battery, and burlier components to suit an eMTB.
Frame Details
Commencal state that the Tempo Power (nor the Meta SX Power 400) is not intended to be a “Super Light” or “SL” e-bike, but rather a mid-power type. Their focus is more on the ride quality than a specific weight number, which is fair, but it's not impossible to ignore. The motor output and travel figures do align with other bikes in that SL category though, such as the Whyte E-Lyte
, which weighs only 16.4kg (36.1 lb) in its lightest configuration.
The Tempo Power receives two large modifications when taking on those additional e-bike components: longer, slacker geometry and a bump in travel at both ends. The fork rests at 150 mm and rear travel is set to 135 mm - 10 mm more than the unassisted Tempo. Furthermore, the head angle is nearly 1-degree slacker at 64.6 degrees, not far off that of the longer travel Meta SX Power 400.
In terms of add ons, there's space inside the front triangle for a water bottle or Bosch's PowerMore battery range extender (available separately for $550 USD). That will increase the battery potential by 250 Wh, but tack on 1.6 kg (3.5 lb).
Suspension Design
The Tempo Power marks the second eMTB that Commencal has built around their VCS dual-link layout. The leverage ratio on the 210x50mm shock has a fairly linear progression overall. In fact, the progression actually decreases in the last few millimeters of travel. This is best matched with the inherent progression of an air shock.
A common theme for Commencal’s trail and enduro bikes using the VCS system is a high anti-squat. On the Tempo Power, the anti-squat lands near 180% at 30% sag and tapers off gradually, staying above 110% at full travel. The anti-rise value rides consistently near 110%, meaning the chassis remains neutral under braking.
As with all other Commencal bikes featuring the VSC suspension, there are no leverage rate adjustments or travel adjustments.
Geometry
If you are familiar with Commencal’s sizing scheme, you won’t be surprised to find four frame sizes in this model family. Those stretch from reach measurements of 426mm for the small, to 486mm for the XL, which isn’t overly long for the largest frame size.
A slacker 64.6-degree head tube angle and longer 445mm chainstays equate to a longer wheelbase than the standard Tempo. Those chainstays remain unchanged across the four sizes and no geometry flip-chips are found on the Tempo Power either.
Pricing and Specifications Commencal Tempo Power Essential: $5,200 USD / €5,600 EUR //
Fox 36 Performance E-bike fork, Fox Float Performance shock, Ride Alpha cockpit, Shimano Deore 4-piston brakes, Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain, DT Swiss H1900LS Spline rims, 370 hubs, Schwalbe Tacky Chan Super Trail casing, Addix Soft compound tyres. Commencal Tempo Power Signature: $7,000 USD / €7,800 EUR //
Fox 36 Factory E-bike fork, Fox Float Factory shock, Ride Alpha cockpit, Shimano Deore XT 4-piston brakes, SRAM X0 Transmission drivetrain, DT Swiss rims HX1700 Spline LS rims, 350 hubs, Schwalbe Super Trail casing tires: Magic Mary, Addix Ultra Soft compound (front) - Tacky Chan, Addix Soft compound (rear).
Ride Impressions
On paper, the Tempo Power seems like one of those “It’d be nice to have, but I’d never buy it” bikes. Why? Well, it’s nearly the same weight as the Meta Power SX 400, but with less travel. And for that weight, you don’t get a full-powered motor or long-range battery. Once on the trail though, I started to take back my initial thoughts.
The Tempo Power rides low and settled, giving you a close connection to the ground like a good trail bike should. It’s agile, engaging and alive. It keeps the small hits exciting and doesn’t back down from optional features. Part of that comes down to the smaller fit per size (compared to its Meta sibling). Having dual 29” keeps the momentum rolling forward over small obstacles while adding stability.
Commencal sent over the bike with their recommended suspension settings based on my ride impressions from the Meta Power SX 400. The 150mm Fox 36 was set to 94 psi (15% sag) with 3 volumes spacers and the Float shock had 165 psi (30% sag) and a 0.6 spacer inside. Those settings worked impeccably well to smooth out trail chatter and comfort medium impacts, but I did have to tone down the rebound a few clicks from the advised -11 setting. If I were hanging onto the bike for more time though, I’d increase the progression, air pressure, or possibly both in the fork and shock at both ends to take the edge off frequent bottom outs.
On the component front, most of the choices are very sensible, except the tires. Reverting to Schwalbe’s outgoing Super Trail casing, the non-Radial version, is a night-and-day change. There’s more deflection and less grip. Although all the air stayed in the tires during the short time aboard the Tempo Power, a more durable, supportive casing would be a wiser choice for this eMTB.
As for the weight-to-output ratio of the entire system, it’s hard to say where to draw the line on these mid-power e-bikes. Although the Tempo Power is a keen trail machine that rides light, there are full-powered eMTBs out there, like the Cannondale Moterra SL, that only weigh 0.5 kg more.
Guess I'll watch this again for the 1000th time!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DgTL4iVLqE
GIVE US LONG TRAVEL LIGHTWEIGHT EMTBS you cowards.
Currently the industry is overreaching to sniff at that sub 45lb mark with underspecced components and extra light frame designs. I think more than anything that (currently) unrealistic weight target is what’s driving these weird short travel offerings - at that weight the components and frames can’t handle abuse so they’ve gotta couch it as an “XC” offering.
I mean their regular bikes are close to that weight without batteries or a motor!!! Badump bum...
But I've thought the TEMPO was a cool bike since it came out. I WOULD HAVE bought one if not for the headset routing and getting a smoking deal on another bike through a bike shop putting the TEMPO's D2C lower price as less of an attractive proposition.
Literally: no headset routing and I'd have bought the TEMPO instead.
I hope bike brands read that.
Anyway, that means that prior to my bike purchase in November, I was watching the TEMPO on the Commencal US website and which sizes were available in which builds...and it doesn't look like they're restocking a lot of sizes in a lot of the builds.
Which makes me think/hope a TEMPO V2 is sooner than later. According to most reviews and non-review riders, their only complaint has been the headset routing. I can't imagine there will be anything else to update. I don't need the additional travel. 10mm is 0.4 inches, is that really a make-or-break amount of additional suspension travel? A pencil is 8mm. A Sharpie is 12mm.
Let's hope another headset routing idea is abandoned and that an awesome bike finally becomes a viable purchase for more riders.
we have bikes with headset routing gone longer than 1 year with zero issues.(3 bikes and no issues since purchase)
if you bleed your brakes once a year like most, quite often its sensible to replace headset bearings aswell.
Takes what? extra couple of minutes?
invisible benefits are a bike evil according to pinkbike users.
Its funny the things that we remember about certain bikes .
The frame stiffness is also quite different, especially on carbon.
Cable noise is also considerably less.
The less noticable effect is how much easier and cheaper to Manufacture frames are.
While i get the odd at home mechanic may struggle with the simple task of aligning it all once a year for 2minutes... Its not a sale killer.
my original arguement used to be about how people want to work on their bike but they are lacking mechanical understanding and basic skills so they hate on it.
Bleed #1 Assembly.
Bleed #2 After assembly the stem felt a little long and the stack was long. New stem and adjusted the stack spacers and I'd have had to bleed again.
Bleed #3 Brought the bike back in after a few rides for the bike shop to take a once-over look (at their request). They volunteered to cut my bars but a miscommunication between the front desk and the service crew meant they cut my bars down to the wrong size. Went to order new bars and the bars from the factory are a made-only-for-that-brand rise so I ordered new bars with a different rise. New stack spacer arrangement again and we're on the third bleed.
I'd have ridden the bike 4 times and had to do 3 brake bleeds. Headset routing can f*ck all the way off.
Looking back at the TEMPO, it's headset routing is better than others (below the spacers) so I wouldn't have had to do it with the TEMPO.
It's definitely a route I don't see as beneficial for bikes...especially with different headset routing designs.
Why are you bleeding brakes when changing a stem or spacers? lol
After i wrote this but Im going to leave it in the above
i now see the tempo is different but i dont own a tempo and i see they are using the intergration spacers, which isnt actually a ICR problem, this is a brand's design choice for using those.
Headset routing through the spacers is dumb and its why scott/bold Use clip in spacers so you can adjust it without messing with the cables.
Merida doesnt use through-spacers, you can use any regular spacers which is what we do.
And you criticise pinkbike for hypocrisy in the comments
Congratulations. You are now a proper pinkbike commentator
the tempo was a pure design issue which ISNT the headset but the spacers.........
We've been on headset routed bikes for 18 months and have had zero issues.
The main problem here is commencal's design choices, from butter rear ends to cables routed through stem spacers.
as for your data comment, i never said otherwise.
It's funny you said "Congratulations. You are now a proper pinkbike commentator" when infact its you, not me.
FYI, seeing as i now know commencal better than you, they sell an updated version which removes the though-spacer setup and exits the top cap as normal.
Anyways, it's a great bike. Even came with a 200mm dropper, a maxxgrip front tire, and the trp trail brakes are very good. I wouldn't want more travel. It's already mowing some of my enduro bike's grass.
FSA do one, No.69srs
First componants do one: C550A
Dual zs56 ones are a little rarer at this stage
Now for that crazy high anti-squat… packaging problem with the Bosch SX ..
Short bike.
Similar geo to the YT jeffsy/capra that is to small and YT tell me to go XL.(they told us at 6ft we will be cramped as on a Large) so we bought both and would just sell or Give to our boy. Im so damn glad we did as the large is tiny, both me and my wife(we are both 6ft) looked like adults on a kids bike lol
I clown on ebikes all day but take some drugs or something, it's going to be OK.