First Ride: Commencal Tempo Power - A Fan Favorite Goes Electric

Jan 8, 2025
by Matt Beer  


Commencal’s Tempo has been a hit amongst riders who want a short-travel trail bike that still packs a punch. That platform is now available as a mid-powered e-bike, aptly named the Tempo Power. This model shares a similar approach to the Meta Power SX 400 that launched a month ago using the Bosch SX motor and Commencal’s VCS suspension design.

This electrified version still rides on dual 29” wheels and has the same mindset as the unassisted Tempo (keeping the intensity up and downhill), however, there are two major changes that signify that e-bikes can be subjected to greater forces, especially when descending. The travel has been increased at both ends, calling for a stouter fork chassis (36 vs. 34mm stanchions), and the head angle encroaches on enduro-bike territory (64.6 degrees).

Tempo Power Details

• 135 mm travel, 150 mm fork
• Aluminum frame
• 29" wheels
• Bosch SX Line 55 Nm motor, 400 Wh battery
• VCS dual-link suspension
• 64.6° head angle
• 445 mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M (tested), L, XL
• Pricing: $5,200 - $7,000 USD
• Lifetime frame warranty
• Weight: 19.9 kg / 43.9 lb (MD)
• More info: commencal.com
In the Tempo Power lineup, there are just two builds, which cost $5,200 and $7,000 USD. Both kits use the 55 Nm torque Bosch SX motor, a 400 Wh battery, and burlier components to suit an eMTB.

photo



photo

photo
photo

Frame Details

Commencal state that the Tempo Power (nor the Meta SX Power 400) is not intended to be a “Super Light” or “SL” e-bike, but rather a mid-power type. Their focus is more on the ride quality than a specific weight number, which is fair, but it's not impossible to ignore. The motor output and travel figures do align with other bikes in that SL category though, such as the Whyte E-Lyte, which weighs only 16.4kg (36.1 lb) in its lightest configuration.

The Tempo Power receives two large modifications when taking on those additional e-bike components: longer, slacker geometry and a bump in travel at both ends. The fork rests at 150 mm and rear travel is set to 135 mm - 10 mm more than the unassisted Tempo. Furthermore, the head angle is nearly 1-degree slacker at 64.6 degrees, not far off that of the longer travel Meta SX Power 400.

In terms of add ons, there's space inside the front triangle for a water bottle or Bosch's PowerMore battery range extender (available separately for $550 USD). That will increase the battery potential by 250 Wh, but tack on 1.6 kg (3.5 lb).




photo

Suspension Design

The Tempo Power marks the second eMTB that Commencal has built around their VCS dual-link layout. The leverage ratio on the 210x50mm shock has a fairly linear progression overall. In fact, the progression actually decreases in the last few millimeters of travel. This is best matched with the inherent progression of an air shock.

photo
photo

A common theme for Commencal’s trail and enduro bikes using the VCS system is a high anti-squat. On the Tempo Power, the anti-squat lands near 180% at 30% sag and tapers off gradually, staying above 110% at full travel. The anti-rise value rides consistently near 110%, meaning the chassis remains neutral under braking.

As with all other Commencal bikes featuring the VSC suspension, there are no leverage rate adjustments or travel adjustments.




photo

Geometry

If you are familiar with Commencal’s sizing scheme, you won’t be surprised to find four frame sizes in this model family. Those stretch from reach measurements of 426mm for the small, to 486mm for the XL, which isn’t overly long for the largest frame size.

A slacker 64.6-degree head tube angle and longer 445mm chainstays equate to a longer wheelbase than the standard Tempo. Those chainstays remain unchanged across the four sizes and no geometry flip-chips are found on the Tempo Power either.




photo

Pricing and Specifications

Commencal Tempo Power
Commencal Tempo Power Essential: $5,200 USD / €5,600 EUR // Fox 36 Performance E-bike fork, Fox Float Performance shock, Ride Alpha cockpit, Shimano Deore 4-piston brakes, Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain, DT Swiss H1900LS Spline rims, 370 hubs, Schwalbe Tacky Chan Super Trail casing, Addix Soft compound tyres.

Commencal Tempo Power
Commencal Tempo Power Signature: $7,000 USD / €7,800 EUR // Fox 36 Factory E-bike fork, Fox Float Factory shock, Ride Alpha cockpit, Shimano Deore XT 4-piston brakes, SRAM X0 Transmission drivetrain, DT Swiss rims HX1700 Spline LS rims, 350 hubs, Schwalbe Super Trail casing tires: Magic Mary, Addix Ultra Soft compound (front) - Tacky Chan, Addix Soft compound (rear).




photo

Ride Impressions

On paper, the Tempo Power seems like one of those “It’d be nice to have, but I’d never buy it” bikes. Why? Well, it’s nearly the same weight as the Meta Power SX 400, but with less travel. And for that weight, you don’t get a full-powered motor or long-range battery. Once on the trail though, I started to take back my initial thoughts.

The Tempo Power rides low and settled, giving you a close connection to the ground like a good trail bike should. It’s agile, engaging and alive. It keeps the small hits exciting and doesn’t back down from optional features. Part of that comes down to the smaller fit per size (compared to its Meta sibling). Having dual 29” keeps the momentum rolling forward over small obstacles while adding stability.

Commencal sent over the bike with their recommended suspension settings based on my ride impressions from the Meta Power SX 400. The 150mm Fox 36 was set to 94 psi (15% sag) with 3 volumes spacers and the Float shock had 165 psi (30% sag) and a 0.6 spacer inside. Those settings worked impeccably well to smooth out trail chatter and comfort medium impacts, but I did have to tone down the rebound a few clicks from the advised -11 setting. If I were hanging onto the bike for more time though, I’d increase the progression, air pressure, or possibly both in the fork and shock at both ends to take the edge off frequent bottom outs.

On the component front, most of the choices are very sensible, except the tires. Reverting to Schwalbe’s outgoing Super Trail casing, the non-Radial version, is a night-and-day change. There’s more deflection and less grip. Although all the air stayed in the tires during the short time aboard the Tempo Power, a more durable, supportive casing would be a wiser choice for this eMTB.

As for the weight-to-output ratio of the entire system, it’s hard to say where to draw the line on these mid-power e-bikes. Although the Tempo Power is a keen trail machine that rides light, there are full-powered eMTBs out there, like the Cannondale Moterra SL, that only weigh 0.5 kg more.

107 Comments
  • 930
 No corresponding Frix edit is a bummer...

Guess I'll watch this again for the 1000th time!

www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DgTL4iVLqE
  • 792
 It's coming... Wink
  • 170
 LOVE the riding in this edit so much. One of my all time favourites.
  • 70
 i watch this every week without fail
  • 60
 the famous titty......
  • 10
 my thoughts exactly. that lil weirdy stache.
  • 40
 @commencal-bikes-skis: just in case you decided to use a mustang mach e instead of the OG notchback in the tempo edit, theres still time for reshoots...
  • 10
 Sick! Thanks for sharing
  • 820
 Tomorrow, 6PM - Frix x T.E.M.P.O. POWER
  • 587
 Ah cool another short travel lightweight emtb. Who are these bikes for?? You can pedal a 135mm trail bike so easily without a motor.

GIVE US LONG TRAVEL LIGHTWEIGHT EMTBS you cowards.
  • 160
 Low weight Range Good times Pick two.
  • 49
flag bridgermurray (Jan 8, 2025 at 12:27) (Below Threshold)
 I also don't get who these bikes are for. If I am buying what amounts to a lightweight moto bike I want enough travel to actually enjoy it.
  • 52
 yep, I have the range VLT, incredible bike, but 30kg.... knock 10kg off it and I would jizz
  • 40
 Slash Plus
  • 10
 They’re coming. At current pace it feels like we’ll hit the sub 45lb full power / full range ebike mark sometime between now and 2030.

Currently the industry is overreaching to sniff at that sub 45lb mark with underspecced components and extra light frame designs. I think more than anything that (currently) unrealistic weight target is what’s driving these weird short travel offerings - at that weight the components and frames can’t handle abuse so they’ve gotta couch it as an “XC” offering.
  • 30
 I'm just blown away any ebike they make is 43lbs????

I mean their regular bikes are close to that weight without batteries or a motor!!! Smile Smile Smile Badump bum...
  • 10
 @bridgermurray: no sarcasm, who they are for is riders weighing 150 max, and for rolling terrain. Conversely they are NOT for big bois like me who lives at the foot of a 1400’ climb to get out of my neighborhood. I’ve ridden a mix of full power bikes in the last 4-5 years and I know a low output, low batt capacity rig like this - as nice as it looks - is simply a non-starter.
  • 40
 Then go for the META POWER SX 400 ! 170mm travel Fr/Rr of fun
  • 11
 But they aren’t light and Matt wanted to make it even heavier by putting big burly tyres on a trail bike.
  • 11
 Mondraker Dune XR
  • 356
 Commencal please make the regular tempo like this with the extended travel and frame cable routing instead of the headset. That is all
  • 223
 I don't know anything about anything.

But I've thought the TEMPO was a cool bike since it came out. I WOULD HAVE bought one if not for the headset routing and getting a smoking deal on another bike through a bike shop putting the TEMPO's D2C lower price as less of an attractive proposition.

Literally: no headset routing and I'd have bought the TEMPO instead.

I hope bike brands read that.

Anyway, that means that prior to my bike purchase in November, I was watching the TEMPO on the Commencal US website and which sizes were available in which builds...and it doesn't look like they're restocking a lot of sizes in a lot of the builds.

Which makes me think/hope a TEMPO V2 is sooner than later. According to most reviews and non-review riders, their only complaint has been the headset routing. I can't imagine there will be anything else to update. I don't need the additional travel. 10mm is 0.4 inches, is that really a make-or-break amount of additional suspension travel? A pencil is 8mm. A Sharpie is 12mm.

Let's hope another headset routing idea is abandoned and that an awesome bike finally becomes a viable purchase for more riders.
  • 22
 @schmalzy: In EU they have lots of tempo full builds, and almost no frames left, they will sell them at 50% discount soon .... They for sure will remake it, cause the headset routing really stopped sales for this bike. I also wondered hard but I have no trails for this kind of bike, bought SX v5 with no regrets. Funny thing is that for meta V5 there are headset-only frames for sell, so it's like they started with headset routing and then quickly moved, tempo was first so they were all stuck with this sh*t. They will never make a headset routed bike again, and that's good Smile
  • 81
 Get a Meta TR.
  • 121
flag NZracer91 (Jan 8, 2025 at 11:03) (Below Threshold)
 @schmalzy: nothing wrong with headset routing except the 1 time a year you need to bleed brakes anyway.
we have bikes with headset routing gone longer than 1 year with zero issues.(3 bikes and no issues since purchase)
  • 30
 So you want them to make it just like the Meta TR?
  • 50
 @NZracer91: HS cable routing (cable tourism) is wrong....100% of the time on the an MTB... if it's a TT bike or Road...I get it. lol
  • 212
flag NZracer91 (Jan 8, 2025 at 11:37) (Below Threshold)
 @bman33: whats your logical and realistic reason for hating it?
if you bleed your brakes once a year like most, quite often its sensible to replace headset bearings aswell.
Takes what? extra couple of minutes?

invisible benefits are a bike evil according to pinkbike users.
  • 20
 "Does it have headset cable routing" was literally the first thing I checked when I saw this.

Its funny the things that we remember about certain bikes Big Grin .
  • 30
 @NZracer91: But what is the benefit?
  • 10
 @matyk: Yea, that would be great. The newer suspension platform is miles better than the older TR's
  • 312
flag NZracer91 (Jan 8, 2025 at 12:09) (Below Threshold)
 @Emailsucks98: you lose serious weight around the headtube, When we looked at designs merida had, They dropped 1/3 of the weight out of the headtube by changing to IS52 ICR.(carbon)
The frame stiffness is also quite different, especially on carbon.
Cable noise is also considerably less.

The less noticable effect is how much easier and cheaper to Manufacture frames are.

While i get the odd at home mechanic may struggle with the simple task of aligning it all once a year for 2minutes... Its not a sale killer.

my original arguement used to be about how people want to work on their bike but they are lacking mechanical understanding and basic skills so they hate on it.
  • 122
 @NZracer91: There's nothing wrong with headset routing except I've been needing to experiment with stack on this new bike (and I would have on the TEMPO) so I'd have had to bleed the brakes 3 times since November.

Bleed #1 Assembly.

Bleed #2 After assembly the stem felt a little long and the stack was long. New stem and adjusted the stack spacers and I'd have had to bleed again.

Bleed #3 Brought the bike back in after a few rides for the bike shop to take a once-over look (at their request). They volunteered to cut my bars but a miscommunication between the front desk and the service crew meant they cut my bars down to the wrong size. Went to order new bars and the bars from the factory are a made-only-for-that-brand rise so I ordered new bars with a different rise. New stack spacer arrangement again and we're on the third bleed.

I'd have ridden the bike 4 times and had to do 3 brake bleeds. Headset routing can f*ck all the way off.
  • 20
 @lkubica: Correction:

Looking back at the TEMPO, it's headset routing is better than others (below the spacers) so I wouldn't have had to do it with the TEMPO.

It's definitely a route I don't see as beneficial for bikes...especially with different headset routing designs.
  • 22
 @schmalzy: I've messed my spacers and bar height etc and i've never had to bleed my brakes because of it?

Why are you bleeding brakes when changing a stem or spacers? lol

After i wrote this but Im going to leave it in the above
i now see the tempo is different but i dont own a tempo and i see they are using the intergration spacers, which isnt actually a ICR problem, this is a brand's design choice for using those.

Headset routing through the spacers is dumb and its why scott/bold Use clip in spacers so you can adjust it without messing with the cables.

Merida doesnt use through-spacers, you can use any regular spacers which is what we do.
  • 20
 @lkubica: definitely would not have bought my meta v5 frame if it had headset routing. But probably would not have bought it either if i knew how much hassle its been trying to fix the creaking rear end. I’m now well practiced pulling it apart myself so can keep it running sweetly most of the time as commencal has had patchy luck getting my bike to run creak free
  • 20
 @NZracer91: it is a sales killer. In the mtb world. Provide data that demonstrates otherwise
  • 40
 @NZracer91: do you provide comments supporting headset cable routing on commencal with no experience of Commencal headset cable routing

And you criticise pinkbike for hypocrisy in the comments

Congratulations. You are now a proper pinkbike commentator
  • 22
 @professed: No, people hate on headset routing as a whole.
the tempo was a pure design issue which ISNT the headset but the spacers.........

We've been on headset routed bikes for 18 months and have had zero issues.
The main problem here is commencal's design choices, from butter rear ends to cables routed through stem spacers.

as for your data comment, i never said otherwise.

It's funny you said "Congratulations. You are now a proper pinkbike commentator" when infact its you, not me.

FYI, seeing as i now know commencal better than you, they sell an updated version which removes the though-spacer setup and exits the top cap as normal.
  • 30
 @schmalzy: TEMPO (most probably) has Across headset (I got one with meta SX v5) with non-removable bearings my friend. Servicing it will be a nightmare, cause you cannot just take them off, and at best you can remove seal on one side ... This supposedly has stainless bearing but it needs grease anyway...
  • 10
 @lkubica: You're 100% right. My second reply (the one to you saying "correction") was meant for my another commentor. Sorry about that confusion!
  • 20
 I bought a Tempo Essential for 3610 canadian during black friday sales, regular price was 5000$. The headset cable routing is so dumb but at that price I'll happily live with it and bill my own shop time to myself at a very high rate. I actually think the main pivot bearings are going to be more work over time than the headset. I'd also prefer if they were pressed into the links rather than the frame, for worst case scenario mitigation.

Anyways, it's a great bike. Even came with a 200mm dropper, a maxxgrip front tire, and the trp trail brakes are very good. I wouldn't want more travel. It's already mowing some of my enduro bike's grass.
  • 10
 @mattpi1: Change to the regular Headset routing they sell, it comes out at the top cap like other brands - thats the annoying part normally but can now be changed out.
  • 10
 @NZracer91: Thanks. I'll have to find that part. I'm currently running a DMR 50mm stem with the ride alpha non round cable inlet and spacers. It looks kinda goofy but works for now. After years of 50mm stems the stock 40mm felt weird.
  • 10
 @mattpi1: A23JDDACROSMEV5 is the commencal part number.
FSA do one, No.69srs
First componants do one: C550A
Dual zs56 ones are a little rarer at this stage
  • 10
 No keep it as a nice nimble short travel ride. I love riding my short travel bike and then have a big burly one for when it’s appropriate
  • 10
 @CM999: How adding 10mm of rear travel would make it less nimble? Anyway I find this amusing since the Tempo geometry is very close to my Meta 29 2020 and I would never call this bike nimble ... Funny thing is a meta sx v5 is actually more nimble being a mullet (than meta 29). I have never ridden tempo but in my experience a full 29er with 445mm cs simply will never be nimble, sure, steeper HA adds a bit of twichyness, but is is not nimbleness since at any non-zero speed you are mostly steering with the bike lean anyway.
  • 120
 guys, we did it, the really did remove the cable tourism from the TEMPO platform.
  • 31
 Pure brilliance!

Now for that crazy high anti-squat… packaging problem with the Bosch SX ..
  • 141
 No headset cable routing is deal breaker for me.
  • 20
 Ha ha :-)
  • 11
 Cable Tourism kills the natural ecosystem and makes everything too expnesive and the local cables can't live there anymore. You need to feel bad for where your cables have been.... very naughty!!
  • 111
 Without someone shaking the bike violently, how am I supposed to know if this is flexy or not?!
  • 52
 It's a commencal, itll be flexy as, like normal.
  • 134
 "Their focus is more on the ride quality than a specific weight number, which is fair..." Thanks Commencal
  • 80
 Am I dreaming or Commencal is really offering a lifetime warranty on this bike ?
  • 110
 @rick26 Yes, there is a lifetime warranty on the Tempo Power and the Meta Power SX 400.
  • 20
 they've been forced to make changes, so shortend their pre ebike(last 2 ) from 5 to 2, every bike from now will carry a longer warranty and higher price.
  • 10
 @mattbeer: I assume this relates to frame only and not the motor?
  • 50
 @DylanJM77: Components always follow the manufacturer's policy. Bosch has a 2-year warranty on their E-bike motors and batteries.
  • 60
 is matt filming pov with a potato?
  • 42
 That's the new GoPro Parkinson Limited Edition Smile
  • 10
 @danstonQ: Every camera or pone I get has that feature... hope that's not a sign of things to come!! Smile (I'm just gonna blame it on too much coffee and avoid seeing the doctor like always)
  • 31
 I like the lower power but I wish they'd just bake in at least 600wh. That's an extra ~13 21700 cells which is 2-3lbs if internal. 3lb penalty for considerably more range - OR - allow battery to last longer as depth of discharge is lower.
  • 40
 learned their lesson with headset cable routing lol
  • 20
 At least with a motor they can’t f*ck it up with press fit bottom brackets
  • 20
 The geo chart on the Commencal website is very different. 510mm reach for the XL
  • 41
 XL reach is SHORT.
  • 20
 Fan fave? I’ve never seen one.
  • 11
 2005 rang, it wants it's reach numbers back. 486mm for an XL is mental. If your reach numbers are sub 510mm that isn't a bike for 6'2" plus people.
  • 10
 More expensinve in euros?????
  • 56
 so..... at 6ft im on a Medium, Large and an XL in different brands.... 466 reach for a large is a joke.
  • 32
 Look at the stack plus its a heavy e-bike . Geo is dialled
  • 30
 @professed: 632 stack with 466 reach.... proves what? stack is irrelevent as you can change effectively stack regardless.
Short bike.
Similar geo to the YT jeffsy/capra that is to small and YT tell me to go XL.(they told us at 6ft we will be cramped as on a Large) so we bought both and would just sell or Give to our boy. Im so damn glad we did as the large is tiny, both me and my wife(we are both 6ft) looked like adults on a kids bike lol
  • 23
 XL reach is super short.... would be looking for something at least 510mmm. And no DJI. moving along.
  • 10
 Maybe 610mm?
  • 10
 @VelkePivo: i'm 6"6 and most modern XL bikes are at least over 500mm of reach. My current bike is 540mm
  • 10
 @Getradbro: Check the Commencal Website, they have updated the geo: www.commencal.com/us/en/BT4TEMPWSGUS1.html?dwvar_BT4TEMPWSGUS1_size=m
  • 10
 @MattBobby: xl is still 490...
  • 78
 55 newtonmeter. How underwhelming.
  • 110
 You really don't need more than that. I'm 100kg kitted and lovey bosch sx. Never wanted for more power
  • 86
 Depending if you like biking or moto-biking, riding uphill on turbo is not really biking, it's 90% of moto experience, you are only pretending to be pedalling...
  • 71
 @lkubica: I got places to be, people to see.
  • 63
 @lkubica: Dude, 1 Horsepower is 745 newton meters. Stock 250 2stroke is about 50 horsepower. So 37000 newton meters at 7x the weight. So a bone stock dirt bike has 5000x the power if my math is right, which it probably isn't.

I clown on ebikes all day but take some drugs or something, it's going to be OK.
  • 81
 @kmg0: having ridden moto, emtb and MTB's. Moto is another spectrum from emtb's. While emtb is more like having a professional rider putting out watts with you. Everytime I just think what an ignorant statement. Most likely hasn't ridden either moto or emtb.
  • 12
 @kmg0: you can’t compare power with torque and the way they measure torque on a moto is completely different to torque on an electric e-bike
Below threshold threads are hidden







