Powered by Outside

First Ride: The Crossworx Dash 290 Shines on Steep Climbs

Jul 23, 2025
by Seb Stott  


It's always nice to try something different. Crossworx is a small German brand that you may have seen being raced to podium places by Raphaela Richter in the Enduro World Cup this year, or maybe you saw their ultra-long chainstay concept bike for April Fools. You don't see a lot of them on the trails, though, and the shiny silver machine certainly turns heads. It's welded and built in Thuringia, Germany, which helps explain the industrial aesthetic that reminds me of Nicolai.

CrossWorx clearly describe the Dash 290 as their enduro race bike, but with 155 mm of rear travel, a 160 mm fork and 65-degree head angle, it's more in line with the resurgent all-mountain category than most modern enduro bikes, even if Richter is making it work on the EDR. Crossworx also offer the Lite 290 trail bike with 130 mm rear wheel travel, but the Dash is their biggest bike so far.
Dash 290 Details

• Intended use: Enduro / AM
• 155 mm travel, 160 mm fork
• 29" (tested) or MX wheel options
• Aluminum frame
• Linkage-driven single pivot suspension
• 65° head angle, 79° seat angle
• Chainstay length: 447 mm
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL (tested),
• Weight: 16.4 kg / 36.2 lb (actual, XL)
• Price as tested: 6435€ with 19% VAT
More info

We have spotted a prototype Dash from Crossworx, which is reported to have 160 mm of rear wheel travel and is designed for 170 mm forks, but it's not clear when that will come to market.

photo

Frame Details

The all-alloy frame is built around a machined cradle that houses the bottom bracket and the rocker link that drives the shock. The front of the link just pokes through a gap in the bottom of the frame, but Crossworx say the parts are strong enough to shrug off rock strikes. The shock runs parallel to the downtube, forcing the water bottle placement to the top tube. I could fit a 450 ml Fidlock Twist bottle under there comfortably; a 750 ml one touches the shock reservoir as it moves through its travel, but this doesn't seem to affect suspension performance.

photo

photo
photo

Cable routing is fully internal but doesn't run through the headset. The swingarm frame protection looks minimal, but it does a good job of keeping things quiet. The single pivot swingarm is specific to each wheel size, so switching is not straightforward, but the bike is available to order with either. There are no flip chips or geometry adjustments to worry about.

The max rotor size is 203 mm, which is worth noting for those wanting to run the biggest brakes possible. Also, the caliper is tucked behind the swingarm, which makes caliper adjustments difficult without a T-handle workshop hex key.

photo
photo


photo

Suspension Design
photo
The leverage curve is relatively flat for the first 70% of the travel, but becomes progressive towards bottom-out, resulting in a late ramp of suspension forces. This isn't a very progressive bike overall, but there is a substantial change in leverage ratio towards 100% travel, helping it to resist bottom outs.
photo
Anti-squat levels (resistance to suspension compression while pedalling) are very high in the smaller sprockets, but lower in the climbing gears.
photo
Anti-rise levels are high, meaning the bike will resist pitching forwards more than most when applying the rear brake.

The Dash uses a linkage-driven single-pivot suspension design, meaning the braking forces (anti-rise) are tied in with the pedalling forces (anti-squat). Compared to most four-bar bikes, this results in higher anti-rise levels, meaning the bike will sit deeper in its stroke under braking. A link connects the bottom of the swingarm to a rocker link hidden inside the frame, the other end of which pushes the shock forward.


photo

Geometry

At 190 cm tall, the size guide puts me on the short side for the XL (tested), but it's not a particularly big bike by enduro standards. The head angle is more all-mountain than enduro as well, at 65-degrees. But for what it's worth, I measured the wheelbase of my test bike to be slightly shorter than advertised, at 1,290 mm, and the head angle was slightly slacker, at 64.5 degrees. The seat tube angle stands out as being one of the steepest for the travel category, at 79 degrees, both on paper and in reality.


photo

Models and Pricing

You can get a frame from €2.499,00 or a full bike from €4.799,00, including VAT. It's possible to configure most components on the website, which adds to the value proposition if you can get what you want from the factory. I chose a mid-to-high-end build, which would cost 6435€ with 19% VAT. This included a Fox 36 Factory Grip X2 fork and Float X shock, Newmen wheels, Magura MT7 brakes, BikeYoke 230 mm seatpost, Schwaleb Albert tires (Gravity rear, Trail front) and *gasp* mechanical gearing. This build, as shown, weighs a pretty portly 16.4 kg / 36.2 lb without pedals in XL.


Ride Impressions

I have ridden Dash 290 a handful of times on familiar test loops in the Tweed Valley, Scotland, so while this isn't a full review, I have a solid impression of how it performs.

photo

Climbing

The steep seat tube puts you in a very upright position while seated. This can make you feel a little over the front when pedalling through complicated traverses - most bikes I've tested with a seat tube this upright have a longer front-centre to offset the forward riding position. It's something you can get used to and compensate for sliding the saddle back on the rails for once, but the bike feels more suited to winch and plummet terrain than rolling trails. When the trail is decidedly uphill, it makes complete sense. The position feels efficient and purposeful when tackling bottom-gear pinch climbs. Combined with the Schwalbe radial tires, which seem to excel when crawling over bumps at low speeds, I was surprised at what I managed to scramble up on the Dash more than once.

The suspension is supportive and efficient when pedalling and sprinting, but I did notice it slouching a little when climbing very steep gradients in the largest sprocket (52 tooth). Fortunately, the steep seat tube compensates for this, so you never feel too off the back.

photo

Descending

The Dash 290 feels more like a burly all-mountain bike than a modern enduro bike. The suspension has a supple pocket in the middle of the travel, which does a good job of ironing out the chatter, and it's impressively quiet through washboard surfaces, but the suspension doesn't feel as bottomless or forgiving on the big stuff as other bikes with the enduro designation. This is to be expected given it's down on travel compared to most enduro race bikes these days, but the suspension also feels a little rampy towards the end of the stroke, as if to let you know when you're pushing your luck. For comparison, the Pivot Firebird, which I also have on test, feels more forgiving when you let it eat in chunky sections - perhaps more so than you'd expect from the additional 10 mm of travel.

On the other hand, I didn't notice any harshness during braking like I did with the Forestal Syrion (another single-pivot bike, which I've been testing during the same period). I think the difference could be that the Dash is much less progressive (actually slightly regressive) during the first part of the travel, meaning the wheel doesn't bounce about as much when the suspension is lightly loaded and the braking force doesn't pull you into a stiffer part of the suspension travel. Either way, for most terrain types, the suspension is forgiving and comfortable; it's only when the trail gets very burly with big compressions that it starts to feel less forgiving.

The geometry is similarly more all-mountain than enduro, with a steeper head tube and shorter front-centre than most current enduro bikes. This isn't a bad thing as it's easier to keep on top of the front wheel on flatter, tighter trails, but it's not the most confidence-inspiring when riding fast, rough terrain like bike park berms with big holes.

In a sense, it comes down to categorisation. In travel and handling, it's closer to AM bikes than most enduro race bikes, as Crossworx define it. There are enduro bikes with more travel that weigh less, but the Dash's slightly more agile geometry gives it an edge in tight terrain, while the seated position is excellent for the steepest climbs.


Photos: Finlay Anderson

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Rides Enduro Bikes Crossworxcycles Crossworx Dash29


Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
471 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
174505 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
47558 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
45586 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
36501 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
36216 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
33184 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28553 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
27761 views

120 Comments
  • 13311
 Man, the ads are ruining it for me. Ads at the bottom, ads in the middle, there's only so much space on my tiny little screen!
I stopped watching the review videos a while ago because the ads just take over. Enough dammit! At least the old PB had ads that were relevant to the audience, now its everything from boner pills to cars. You are ruining it for us!!
Lets buy PB back in a crowdfund, where is Radek?! Lets get him to reKona Pinkbike!
  • 260
 I got a Vietnamese language smart thermostat ad from a local utilities company.
  • 280
 Speak for yourself! I was just looking for the perfect coverup for all my trail bruises and boom, what pops up? An ad for Covergirl clean fresh blurring skin tint.
  • 541
 Sounds like I'm missing out - maybe I should turn off my ad-blocker.
  • 464
 You mean you're not blocking ads? First day on the internet ?
  • 10
 @kubikeman: Ha, thank you for the chuckle!!
  • 109
 Outside is the champion of shit media
  • 51
 www.getadblock.com works a treat on desktop
  • 114
 Brave browser.
  • 51
 @kubikeman: you know these ads are targeted. They only show you what "the algorithm" thinks you're most likely to buy.
  • 80
 @Spencermon: not if you disable cookies, browse on safari, and run tracking blockers.

Each of these contributes more levels of tracking protection.

Run all three and they have little idea and serve random Google Ad Sense junk.
  • 20
 @scoon: You're welcome!
  • 150
 YouTube is getting disgusting with the forced viewing of multiple ads too. Welcome to enshitification of all goods and services.
  • 140
 I got an add for coffins yesterday. Seriously, I've never even seen coffins advertised before. It did make me pretty nervous before my Tuesday night ride!
  • 100
 I do a lot of handshaking in my line, and my followers are VERY enthusiastic, which can lead to 'Bruising,' but Covergirl blurring skin tint makes me look like I just stepped off a newly refurbished jet! Highly recommend!
  • 20
 @dungeonbeast: I just find out what my wife has been looking at because we live together and use the same wifi when at home.
  • 20
 Same, stopped watching the videos due to the ads, and pick and choose which articles to read because the ads are so annoying.
  • 30
 Funny as when the outside take over happened PB claimed that there would be less need for advertising due to more funding from outside. Kinda went the other direction on that one…
  • 10
 @mkul7r4: video lite app. hello 2021.
  • 20
 Use firefox with the ublock origin adblock plugin.
  • 13
 I *almost* pity the kidults of today who never dabbled into HTML let alone know how to scan a page source for that one line of .js to block
  • 50
 For real. The ads are going to be the tipping point for me. Think it's time to go to NSMB or something, or just stop using bike media websites altogether.
  • 22
 @mkul7r4: Have you thought about paying for premium?
Costs the same as Spotify etc and you get to enjoy no ads on YouTube.
I've forgotten what its like having to watch an advert now.
  • 10
 It's not the same anymore Pinkbike was the thing back in the days but know it's (not saying) 😞
  • 10
 Just like mtv 🤘🏽👹👎🏽
  • 10
 yeah, I can block them on Youtube but not when run on PB. Annoying.
  • 11
 I said the same thing to a video two weeks ago and got downvoted to hell…glad your same disgust is being shared amongst us
  • 11
 With very little knowledge and a couple plugins, this is what I see.

imgur.com/a/0g2KBBM
  • 10
 wat? bois, adblockers are mandatory nowadays
  • 10
 @Spencermon: that isn’t how it works…
  • 10
 @blackthorne: I can’t tell you how many times the ads I get are directly related to something my wife was looking at. Way too many times to be a coincidence.
  • 10
 @livinfortheride: Vinegar Extension for Safari (but I am sure there are similar for other brothers) = embedded yt videos with no ads.
  • 10
 @Spencermon: so...mail-order husbands reader groups? Possibly unsafe to still be living together
  • 20
 @ceecee: viagra and penis enlargement ads
  • 260
 Love seeing tests of these smaller brands. Keeping coming. Also, always loved the aesthetics of the crossworx.
  • 160
 Anyone else getting hues of the Sun Radical / Labyrinth frames, it’s a beauty for sure
  • 180
 @sewer-rat To me it looks like, Banshee and Ancillotti had babies and this is what come up...

Quite interesting but still to young to put my money on...
  • 30
 @allbiker: Good catch guys... for sure a pleasure for the eyes Wink
  • 12
 For some reason, it reminds me of the old Turner bikes.
  • 70
 Commencal supreme mini dh from 2010 ish also has a similar look
  • 20
 Sunn Kern from c. 15 years ago.
  • 10
 Their grandaddy was most definitely the Mert Lawwill-designed RS-1 from Gary Fisher bitd.
  • 10
 @allbiker: I'm glad to see the Ancilotti reference! That bike looks so sick! The low cg "pull" link and all that.
  • 20
 @RGonz: It does , but for now I won't spend my money. Its to fresh to judge without having solid test/feedback from other riders.
(Unless someone give me one for free Wink

I had few "boutique" frames so far and slowly I get back to "standard manufacturers"...
All this beautiful frames will have some issues or faulty, many times you will have to deal with owner of a company to get it "under warranty".
Trust me, its harder then with normal manufacturers. My last experience was with Stanton, won't buy again...
  • 20
 @allbiker: These have been around for a while now, so they are quite proven. That said, if you have had to deal with Stanton I get you being a bit reluctant to buy from a small manufacturer.
I bought my Dash290 after having been put in the "next batch" for 8 months by Stanton. I gave up on Stanton and asked for my money back and ordered the Crossworx. Got a production date for the frame and a build date for the bike. Everything done as promised which indicates that they are well organised.
Unfortunately I got to try out the warranty as well, after a DHL forklift driver put the forks into the frame... Crossworx quickly got me a new frame, and handled the whole process smoothly.
The frame is really well made, and tolerances are spot-on. I have heard the same thing from other owners as well.
I have had mine for 3 years now, which is by far the longest I have kept a bike!
  • 11
 I see dead people
  • 181
 This truly blurs the lines between up-mountain and all-duro bikes!
  • 20
 I truly do not understand the differences between trail all-mountain and enduro. XC and DH I get. I think. But these three (?) in the middle are baffling.

I think I used to get it.
  • 50
 @owl-X: I rate by shock size. 190 =xc, 210=trail , 230= enduro and 250=dh. Then you can make mods on top of that with actual travel and fork options.
  • 91
 Enduro was never a thing, just a race format. 80% of the people I know where riding to enjoy the downhills. Now bike manufacturers have DH bikes that can accept a dropper and a big cassette.
  • 13
 @the00: Best comment on the topic ever!
  • 10
 @owl-X:
My opinion is that bikes, in general, exist on a continuum from XC to DH (and it isn't necessarily a linear continuum). The differences between XC and DH are stark because of how far from each other they are, but when you drill down into any region of similar bike classes there is a lot of overlap and room for finding personal expression, XC->DC->TR->AM->EN->SD->FR->DH. The categorizations that we use might be applied a bit adhoc, but they are helpful to be able to filter out bikes that are definitely not suitable to your riding preference.
  • 20
 @st-lupo: I'll posit that the majority of us fit somewhere in the DC - EM range.
The hardcore XC guys just have XC bikes.
The hardcore DH or FR guys likely have DH/FR rigs and a trail bike.
I used to be in the above category, but now just have an AM bike. It makes sense for a lot of us to be here with just an AM bike.
  • 140
 I've never seen one of their frames in the wild 🤷‍♂️
  • 70
 they are so pretty
  • 52
 i ve ridden one and yes they are beautiful. but this leverage curve is way too linear
  • 10
 I've seen a handful on the shuttle trailers in Finale. Some lovely details, and a nice silhouette.
  • 20
 @schihim: question of damper setup.
Had one for 2 years and this didn't show up as any problem, more a benefit.
  • 10
 Come to East Germany! Wink
  • 80
 Honestly most "enduro" bikes that we ride are slacker and longer travel than the enduro race bikes many of the top pros ride at the EWS. Look at Charlie Murray with his stumpy for example.
  • 101
 Yes but average people have different needs than pros. The added wheelbase and slack head angle give me more room for mistakes. Charlie Murray probably goes faster on a smaller bike as it is more agile. He doesn't need the added safety.
  • 91
 @fred-frod: plus in a serious business race situation you are booking it on the pedals any chance you get, so there is an advantage to having a snappy pedal friendly bike on most courses.

When I pedal my big bike up for some laps I’m not doing that, I’m just looking to enjoy the downhill. Most people are probably in the same boat
  • 20
 I have no evidence to support this, but I also wonder if the Stumpy being UDH compatible, meaning he could run transmission being a Sram sponsored athlete, played a role. To my knowledge the Enduro was only very recently updated to being UDH compatible.
  • 40
 @fred-frod: you beat me to this one - I need that long, slack, tall geometry just to get down techy stuff that the pros are scoping 3 different lines by eye at 3x my speed, and only stressing about going fast rather than staying rubber side down. That quick direction change agility and pedalability will win more races than stability will
  • 70
 I have the Crossworx Lite290... It's the trail bike. It's amazing and one of the bikes I grab out of the fleet the most. The balance feels great, and it's so simple. You can check all the linkages hardware in a minute. You can tell the craftsmanship is top-notch, and so is the finish. I'll be riding this bike for a long time. Nice work, Crossworx. You have my business
  • 80
 I was waiting for Pinkbike to review this one, I've also spend lot of time starring at it at last year Eurobike
  • 50
 “ The shock runs parallel to the downtube, forcing the water bottle placement to the top tube.” Yet there’s huge amounts of room higher up on the downtube, at least for the size pictured?
  • 10
 Yeah but the swing link for the shock actually moves up quite a bit
  • 30
 I had the Dash and loved it ... only replaced it because I wanted to try their trailbike. Will also likely get their new Ebike due to be launched soon (a prototype was shown at Eurobike) which runs the same geometry. I ran a 170mm fork on my Dash and a couple of people I know that also own a Dash also run a 170mm fork, and it matches the rear end really well and just slackens the headangle slightly to around 64.3 deg which is perfect. I feel like the article could have mentioned the option of running a 170mm fork as Crossworx state 160 or 170mm. And yes, the steep 79deg seatangle is a godsend on the steep pinch climb, you really need to experience it to feel how good it is, it's one of the many features I really like about their bikes.
Currently I ride the Crossworx Lite290, their trail bike. It is promoted on the website and was launched as a 130 mm trail bike (210x50mm shock), but when the shock is run at the full stroke of 55mm it has 144mm, and this, paired with a 160mm makes it an sensational all-rounder, it has become my go-to bike. The trailbike also has a waterbottle mount on the down tube in front of the shock (500ml) and I use the water bottle mount under the top tube for a tool box, it's perfect.
I really appreciate that Crossworx as a small and young company put high focus not only on high quality materials, but also sustainability and sourcing locally, I think that is really important in todays bike industry, and we all should be supporting businesses that place high focus in this direction.
  • 31
 As someone who's been restricted to a 600ml bottle due to frame design, I must pose the question: how does everyone deal with 3h+ rides in 30-38° weather (that's non-freedom degrees)?
  • 270
 Call me old school, but with a backpack.
  • 22
 ^This!

For short dowhillish trail rides I’ve a small pack with back protection and a 1,5 l bladder. And for long days out a bigger one with 3 l.

I personally don’t like the look of ugly plastic bottles on my pretty bike!
  • 40
 3h+ summer rides around here require a Camelbak,I use the 1,5lt Hydrobak, it's so light I forget I'm using it most of the times.
Bottle with isotonic,Camelbak with water,sunscreen, let's go.
  • 50
 I just drink a SHIT ton of water in the morning and on my way to the trail and pack a 1.5L reservoir in my fanny pack for the ride. Usually gets me through a 3 hr 2500 ft+ ride. I do have to stop and pee a lot though... so no KOM's
  • 30
 @Takaya94: prehydrate, hydrate, rehydrate.
  • 11
 Great question because a camel back doesn’t work over the long run with carb powders and electrolytes etc, they mold so fast. Old school back Backpack with side load pouches on each side is the way. Hip packs work too if you don’t mind how terrible they feel carrying two big bottles and having your waist cut in half over every bump…
  • 10
 @fatfalcon: I am using a 0,5 litre soft bottle (i.e. collapsible) with my hip pack. Can take two on the sides but one is usually enough together with 850 ml bottle in the frame. I would not want to fall on the hard big bottle with my lower back.
  • 40
 @fatfalcon: They don't mold if you clean them. Sure, it's a bit more of a hassle than cleaning a bottle but not much. I always use electrolyte powders in my hydrapak and just clean it with dish soap after every ride. Never had any problems with mold.
  • 20
 @ToastLover: I use denture cleaner to clean mine. I feel like I can taste soap if I use dish soap.
  • 10
 @ToastLover: cheers to doing that, but compared to bottles that go straight into the dishwasher after a ride only to magically appear clean and ready for use in the morning without handwashing and without hang drying. It’s also easier to portion/ration water/carbs/electrolytes in bottles where you easily know how much is left, like when trying to hit an ounces per hour mark etc…much harder to have that sudden accidental “wait it’s empty and I’m only half way through the ride” situation we all get with water bladders. I use the camel back too, there’s no way to load as much water as I need on the bike, just find it annoying if it’s the ONLY solution because the bike can only fit a baby bottle.
  • 20
 @fred-frod: I wish I could do that, but for me, being the sweatiest human being on earth, I lose more from riding with a pack than without.

I do have a fat fanny pack with a 1.5l bladder. But it is not ideal due to loosening.

I'm considering building a network of farmers to resupply. But usually I can't understand a f*cking word they say.

I'm thinking continuing to suffer is the best interim solution.

What's the old adage? 1 litre per.. Ehm... Half day?
  • 10
 I dont really get the point about the front center, could you elaborate? To me reach seems pretty standard for an enduro bike with 480 in L and 510 in XL.
Sure, the HA is steeper, but i havent seen a lot of enduro bikes get much longer in the reach…
  • 20
 I'd really like to see a video of the suspension going through its travel - it's not super clear to me how the linkage operates. Dig the look of the bike though.
  • 21
 Less of a linkage though, it just swings with the rear end to actuate the shock, changing the leverage ratio the shock would see compared to if it were a straight single pivot design.
  • 10
 I've been staring at it for about an hour and I still can't figure it out Big Grin
  • 41
 Imo linkage curves should be plotted on a full range y axis with zero at the origin. That platform is effectively linear.
  • 40
 Wow that is not a great leverage curve
  • 22
 "It's something you can get used to and compensate for sliding the saddle back on the rails for once, but the bike feels more suited to winch and plummet terrain than rolling trails."

Is it the whole bike that feels that way, or just the default "saddle centered on the rails" position that feels that way? If you can slide the saddle back enough, say, to give a 77ish degree effective STA, wouldn't that change it enough? I mean, you literally alluded to that, so it's weird to then say that the whole bike feels suited one way or the other.
  • 30
 anyone else’s mobile PB browser having a hard time staying in the mobile version?
  • 50
 Word from Kaz is the mobile version has been nixed.
  • 31
 It's great that more and more manufacturers are dispensing with very progressive rear ends. Let a capable shock take care of the damping - and linear rear ends are great.
  • 30
 Stick a 27" rear wheel in and get the next size up
  • 10
 And don't forget to throw a 170 fork on it while your at it! Smile
  • 20
 And stick a longer shock in, looks like a significant BB drop even as a 29er. I love how this bike looks tho.
  • 56
 Sorry, but I think the industry is making a complete boll*x from those "modern" geometry. 619mm length for ATT in size 'XL' is less than all my 'Large' bikes and I still have to use 50mm stem so I don't feel cramped.
Maybe stop trying steepening those seat tubes beyond 78 deg or go back to 76 or less to make the bikes fit as they should.
  • 30
 I agree, I ride steep climbs all the time (where steep STAs are supposedly better) and prefer ~76* to ~78*. Feels like I can put more power down and no problems with the front wheel lifting.

Some brands are correcting for the short ETT by lengthening reach, but then you end up with a bike that feels good seated but is a boat while standing…
  • 20
 79° seat tube but Seb still has the seat pushed to the front in the video 1:44
  • 10
 @WillW123: I guess each to their own then. We're all different and I've based my observation on my personal experience.
  • 31
 Those welds round the headtube. Phew.
  • 20
 the inboard brake makes it look so clean
  • 30
 Dammed by faint praise.
  • 10
 I saw a frame only hanging in a bike shop a few years ago, nice looking thing, I'd like to see and ride a complete.
  • 31
 Poor report
  • 100
 Poor critique
  • 11
 @DoubleCrownAddict: Poor reaction.
  • 20
 230mm bikeyoke? Awesome!
  • 10
 does the rear end flex and twist all over the place?
  • 20
 Not at all, it has 2 massive 37x25x10 main pivot bearings and the rear end tubing is pretty beefy. I've had the Dash and currently ride their 144mm/160mm trailbike the Lite290. A couple of mates have the Dash and no flex issues at all.
  • 10
 Why would you ask that? By design, it seems like a particularly stiff rear end. That was also confirmed by my riding impressions, and it was strongly motivating me to move from my 4-bar bike to this. A design like this, with a rear through-axle and a stout pivot is as stiff as it gets and better than any 4-bar design in that regard.
  • 10
 @Santacruz817: Does it have a pivot in the seatstay I didn't see? It certainly doesn't look like a flex-stay bike. I thought single pivots generally had something like that to avoid stiffening under braking or something.
  • 10
 @TucsonDon: He meant 2 bearings on the one pivot, as all single pivot bikes have.
  • 10
 and this is why i read the article and not watch the video......
  • 11
 Cool...that rear triangle looks like it might flex though
  • 10
 I am a heavy ish dude who got rid of their Ripmo AF because of rear triangle flex, and I owned a dash 290 for about a year. Rear triangle is very stiff, the huge main pivot goes a long way in that regard.
I sold it mostly because I'm 5'11" and was an XL (got a good deal on it, so it was worth the experiment) and it was just a little too big, 1300ish mm wheelbase and I think 510 reach was too much for me.

Also the mention of the rear caliper bolt access always comes up, but for me, with a 203mm rotor the access was fine. It only sucks if you run a 180mm rotor, and who does that on a 160 travel 29er? Only weirdos...

It's a really well made and really well thought out frame.
I do agree it rides more like and all mountain bike. It really felt like a burlier version of my Ripmo AF.
  • 20
 I ride one. Rear end is super stiff thanks to the massive main pivot and beefy rectangular tubing ...
  • 10
 Why the hell would you say that? This is the stiffest kind of design. Stiffer than any 4-bar bike. There is a reason motorcycles use it.
  • 34
 Your mom shines on steep climbs up to my bedroom
  • 14
 Welded tubes is bit too much Walmart bike after being used to CNC frames.
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024406
Mobile Version of Website