First Ride: The Crossworx Dash 290 Shines on Steep Climbs

It's always nice to try something different. Crossworx is a small German brand that you may have seen being raced to podium places by Raphaela Richter in the Enduro World Cup this year, or maybe you saw their ultra-long chainstay concept bike for April Fools
. You don't see a lot of them on the trails, though, and the shiny silver machine certainly turns heads. It's welded and built in Thuringia, Germany, which helps explain the industrial aesthetic that reminds me of Nicolai.
CrossWorx clearly describe the Dash 290 as their enduro race bike, but with 155 mm of rear travel, a 160 mm fork and 65-degree head angle, it's more in line with the resurgent all-mountain category than most modern enduro bikes, even if Richter is making it work on the EDR. Crossworx also offer the Lite 290 trail bike with 130 mm rear wheel travel, but the Dash is their biggest bike so far.
Dash 290 Details
• Intended use: Enduro / AM
• 155 mm travel, 160 mm fork
• 29" (tested) or MX wheel options
• Aluminum frame
• Linkage-driven single pivot suspension
• 65° head angle, 79° seat angle
• Chainstay length: 447 mm
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL (tested),
• Weight: 16.4 kg / 36.2 lb (actual, XL)
• Price as tested: 6435€ with 19% VAT
We have spotted a prototype
Dash from Crossworx, which is reported to have 160 mm of rear wheel travel and is designed for 170 mm forks, but it's not clear when that will come to market. Frame Details
The all-alloy frame is built around a machined cradle that houses the bottom bracket and the rocker link that drives the shock. The front of the link just pokes through a gap in the bottom of the frame, but Crossworx say the parts are strong enough to shrug off rock strikes. The shock runs parallel to the downtube, forcing the water bottle placement to the top tube. I could fit a 450 ml Fidlock Twist bottle under there comfortably; a 750 ml one touches the shock reservoir as it moves through its travel, but this doesn't seem to affect suspension performance.
Cable routing is fully internal but doesn't run through the headset. The swingarm frame protection looks minimal, but it does a good job of keeping things quiet. The single pivot swingarm is specific to each wheel size, so switching is not straightforward, but the bike is available to order with either. There are no flip chips or geometry adjustments to worry about.
The max rotor size is 203 mm, which is worth noting for those wanting to run the biggest brakes possible. Also, the caliper is tucked behind the swingarm, which makes caliper adjustments difficult without a T-handle workshop hex key.
Suspension Design
The Dash uses a linkage-driven single-pivot suspension design, meaning the braking forces (anti-rise) are tied in with the pedalling forces (anti-squat). Compared to most four-bar bikes, this results in higher anti-rise levels, meaning the bike will sit deeper in its stroke under braking. A link connects the bottom of the swingarm to a rocker link hidden inside the frame, the other end of which pushes the shock forward.
Geometry
At 190 cm tall, the size guide puts me on the short side for the XL (tested), but it's not a particularly big bike by enduro standards. The head angle is more all-mountain than enduro as well, at 65-degrees. But for what it's worth, I measured the wheelbase of my test bike to be slightly shorter than advertised, at 1,290 mm, and the head angle was slightly slacker, at 64.5 degrees. The seat tube angle stands out as being one of the steepest for the travel category, at 79 degrees, both on paper and in reality.
Models and Pricing
You can get a frame from €2.499,00 or a full bike from €4.799,00, including VAT. It's possible to configure most components on the website, which adds to the value proposition if you can get what you want from the factory. I chose a mid-to-high-end build, which would cost 6435€ with 19% VAT. This included a Fox 36 Factory Grip X2 fork and Float X shock, Newmen wheels, Magura MT7 brakes, BikeYoke 230 mm seatpost, Schwaleb Albert tires (Gravity rear, Trail front) and *gasp* mechanical gearing. This build, as shown, weighs a pretty portly 16.4 kg / 36.2 lb without pedals in XL.
Ride Impressions
I have ridden Dash 290 a handful of times on familiar test loops in the Tweed Valley, Scotland, so while this isn't a full review, I have a solid impression of how it performs.Climbing
The steep seat tube puts you in a very upright position while seated. This can make you feel a little over the front when pedalling through complicated traverses - most bikes I've tested with a seat tube this upright have a longer front-centre to offset the forward riding position. It's something you can get used to and compensate for sliding the saddle back
on the rails for once, but the bike feels more suited to winch and plummet terrain than rolling trails. When the trail is decidedly uphill, it makes complete sense. The position feels efficient and purposeful when tackling bottom-gear pinch climbs. Combined with the Schwalbe radial tires, which seem to excel when crawling over bumps at low speeds, I was surprised at what I managed to scramble up on the Dash more than once.
The suspension is supportive and efficient when pedalling and sprinting, but I did notice it slouching a little when climbing very steep gradients in the largest sprocket (52 tooth). Fortunately, the steep seat tube compensates for this, so you never feel too off the back.Descending
The Dash 290 feels more like a burly all-mountain bike than a modern enduro bike. The suspension has a supple pocket in the middle of the travel, which does a good job of ironing out the chatter, and it's impressively quiet through washboard surfaces, but the suspension doesn't feel as bottomless or forgiving on the big stuff as other bikes with the enduro designation. This is to be expected given it's down on travel compared to most enduro race bikes these days, but the suspension also feels a little rampy towards the end of the stroke, as if to let you know when you're pushing your luck. For comparison, the Pivot Firebird
, which I also have on test, feels more forgiving when you let it eat in chunky sections - perhaps more so than you'd expect from the additional 10 mm of travel.
On the other hand, I didn't notice any harshness during braking like I did with the Forestal Syrion
(another single-pivot bike, which I've been testing during the same period). I think the difference could be that the Dash is much less progressive (actually slightly regressive) during the first part of the travel, meaning the wheel doesn't bounce about as much when the suspension is lightly loaded and the braking force doesn't pull you into a stiffer part of the suspension travel. Either way, for most terrain types, the suspension is forgiving and comfortable; it's only when the trail gets very burly with big compressions that it starts to feel less forgiving.
The geometry is similarly more all-mountain than enduro, with a steeper head tube and shorter front-centre than most current enduro bikes. This isn't a bad thing as it's easier to keep on top of the front wheel on flatter, tighter trails, but it's not the most confidence-inspiring when riding fast, rough terrain like bike park berms with big holes.
In a sense, it comes down to categorisation. In travel and handling, it's closer to AM bikes than most enduro race bikes, as Crossworx define it. There are enduro bikes with more travel that weigh less, but the Dash's slightly more agile geometry gives it an edge in tight terrain, while the seated position is excellent for the steepest climbs.
Quite interesting but still to young to put my money on...
(Unless someone give me one for free
I had few "boutique" frames so far and slowly I get back to "standard manufacturers"...
All this beautiful frames will have some issues or faulty, many times you will have to deal with owner of a company to get it "under warranty".
Trust me, its harder then with normal manufacturers. My last experience was with Stanton, won't buy again...
I bought my Dash290 after having been put in the "next batch" for 8 months by Stanton. I gave up on Stanton and asked for my money back and ordered the Crossworx. Got a production date for the frame and a build date for the bike. Everything done as promised which indicates that they are well organised.
Unfortunately I got to try out the warranty as well, after a DHL forklift driver put the forks into the frame... Crossworx quickly got me a new frame, and handled the whole process smoothly.
The frame is really well made, and tolerances are spot-on. I have heard the same thing from other owners as well.
I have had mine for 3 years now, which is by far the longest I have kept a bike!
I think I used to get it.
My opinion is that bikes, in general, exist on a continuum from XC to DH (and it isn't necessarily a linear continuum). The differences between XC and DH are stark because of how far from each other they are, but when you drill down into any region of similar bike classes there is a lot of overlap and room for finding personal expression, XC->DC->TR->AM->EN->SD->FR->DH. The categorizations that we use might be applied a bit adhoc, but they are helpful to be able to filter out bikes that are definitely not suitable to your riding preference.
The hardcore XC guys just have XC bikes.
The hardcore DH or FR guys likely have DH/FR rigs and a trail bike.
I used to be in the above category, but now just have an AM bike. It makes sense for a lot of us to be here with just an AM bike.
Had one for 2 years and this didn't show up as any problem, more a benefit.
When I pedal my big bike up for some laps I’m not doing that, I’m just looking to enjoy the downhill. Most people are probably in the same boat
Currently I ride the Crossworx Lite290, their trail bike. It is promoted on the website and was launched as a 130 mm trail bike (210x50mm shock), but when the shock is run at the full stroke of 55mm it has 144mm, and this, paired with a 160mm makes it an sensational all-rounder, it has become my go-to bike. The trailbike also has a waterbottle mount on the down tube in front of the shock (500ml) and I use the water bottle mount under the top tube for a tool box, it's perfect.
I really appreciate that Crossworx as a small and young company put high focus not only on high quality materials, but also sustainability and sourcing locally, I think that is really important in todays bike industry, and we all should be supporting businesses that place high focus in this direction.
For short dowhillish trail rides I’ve a small pack with back protection and a 1,5 l bladder. And for long days out a bigger one with 3 l.
I personally don’t like the look of ugly plastic bottles on my pretty bike!
Bottle with isotonic,Camelbak with water,sunscreen, let's go.
I do have a fat fanny pack with a 1.5l bladder. But it is not ideal due to loosening.
I'm considering building a network of farmers to resupply. But usually I can't understand a f*cking word they say.
I'm thinking continuing to suffer is the best interim solution.
What's the old adage? 1 litre per.. Ehm... Half day?
Sure, the HA is steeper, but i havent seen a lot of enduro bikes get much longer in the reach…
Is it the whole bike that feels that way, or just the default "saddle centered on the rails" position that feels that way? If you can slide the saddle back enough, say, to give a 77ish degree effective STA, wouldn't that change it enough? I mean, you literally alluded to that, so it's weird to then say that the whole bike feels suited one way or the other.
Maybe stop trying steepening those seat tubes beyond 78 deg or go back to 76 or less to make the bikes fit as they should.
Some brands are correcting for the short ETT by lengthening reach, but then you end up with a bike that feels good seated but is a boat while standing…
I sold it mostly because I'm 5'11" and was an XL (got a good deal on it, so it was worth the experiment) and it was just a little too big, 1300ish mm wheelbase and I think 510 reach was too much for me.
Also the mention of the rear caliper bolt access always comes up, but for me, with a 203mm rotor the access was fine. It only sucks if you run a 180mm rotor, and who does that on a 160 travel 29er? Only weirdos...
It's a really well made and really well thought out frame.
I do agree it rides more like and all mountain bike. It really felt like a burlier version of my Ripmo AF.