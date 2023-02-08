First Ride: 2023 Cube Stereo ONE77

With increasingly gnarly courses being featured in enduro races, and the steady resurgence of "freeride" as a market category, it's no wonder we're seeing more and more long travel bikes meant to tackle the heaviest terrain around. While many of these bikes can seem to be cut from the same cloth, each brand has their own special flavor, including the newest release from the German engineers at Cube.



Cube makes a whole bunch of bikes, and the naming scheme can be a bit... technical. So you're forgiven if things get a bit confusing when parsing out which model is which in the lineup. In this case, I'll be covering their new long-travel Stereo model, the ONE77. This is an update to an existing model, and the geometry changes are pretty subtle, so let's see just what makes this bike stand out from its predecessor.





Cube Stereo ONE77 Details



• Wheel size: 29"

• Travel: 177 mm, 170 mm fork

• Carbon fiber frame

• 63.8º or 64.4º head angle

• 76.5º or 76.7º seat angle

• 435mm chainstays

• Sizes: M, L, XL, XXL

• Weight: 33.9 lb / 15.4 kg (size XL, ONE77 C:68X TM 29)

• Price: 3,199 € - 7,399 €

