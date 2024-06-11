First Ride: Deviate Claymore MX

Deviate Claymore MX Details

• Mixed wheels (duh) 27.5"/29"• 165 mm rear travel, 170-180 mm fork• Different rear triangle compared to 29er version - no flip chip• Sizes: M, L, XL - 460, 490, 520 mm reach• Claimed frame weight: 3.2 kg (7.1 lb)• Measured weight as tested: 16.2 kg (35.7 lb) in XL without pedals• Price (frame only, no shock): £2999 GBP / $3,200 USD / €3,499 / $4500 CAD / 3,200 CHF