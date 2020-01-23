First Ride: DT Swiss' 232 ONE Platform - A New XC Fork, Shock, & Dropper Post

F 232 ONE Fork

Chassis

Cutouts on the backside of the fork help save even more weight.

Spring

Damper

F 232 ONE Fork Details



Wheel size: 29

Travel: 100mm, 110mm, 120mm

Offset: 51mm

Weights: 1,480g (100mm, remote version, w/o axle, 230mm steerer), 1,510g (110mm)

Hub/Axle Standard: 110mm x 15mm (Boost)

Price: 979 EUR or 1113 USD (lever version), 999 EUR or 1135 USD (remote version)

More info: DT Swiss

R 232 ONE Shock

Spring

Damper

R 232 ONE Shock Details



Eye to Eye x Stroke Standard Eyelet: 190x40mm, 190x45mm, 210x50mm, 210x55mm

Eye to Eye x Stroke Trunnion: 165x40mm, 165x45mm, 185x50mm, 185x55mm

Air Spring: Two chamber, adjustable with tokens

Weights: 230g (190x45mm w/o hardware, remote version), 300g (165x45mm Trunnion)

Price: 406 EUR or 463 USD (lever version), 429 EUR or 486 USD (remote version)

More info: DT Swiss

D 232 ONE Dropper Post

D 232 ONE Dropper Details



Travel: 60mm

Diameters: 27.2mm, 30.9mm (31.6 possible with shim)

Positions: Two - up & down

Total length: 400mm

Offset: 0mm

Mechanism: All mechanical

Weights: 369g (30.9mm diameter, w/o shift cable and cable shell)

Price: 499 EUR or 566 USD

More info: DT Swiss

Canyon Lux CF SLX 9.0 DT LTD

First Impressions