First Ride: Factory Cycles Squatcho - Crankworx Whistler 2023

Some people want to buy a good bike, others want to build a great one. Cam Monteith falls into the latter group, jumping straight into the frame building deep end to try and assemble an enduro bike that perfectly suited his wants and needs. With a background in more formal engineering, he applied that knowhow to the design process, and has been learning the fabrication skills needed to make the project come to fruition. With plenty of help from friends all around the industry, Cam's Squatcho is an impressive feat of both engineering and collaboration.
Factory Cycles Squatcho
• Steel front triangle, aluminum rear
• Mixed wheel size
• 175mm suspension
• 170mm or 180mm fork
• 63° head angle
• 480mm reach
• 450mm chainstay
• 77° seat angle
Pardon the crude screenshot, but it paints the picture well.
Though this is essentially a one-off creation right now, Cam spent a long while iterating the design both digitally and physically through 3D modeling and printing. Full-scale printed mockups helped make sure the CAD was viable, and allowed him to get a sense for the layout before setting things in stone (or aluminum, to be more accurate.)
@factory.cycles
- After about 4 full rear end prints this one is pretty close to what I’m happy with. Everything moves smoothly and as it did in the CAD model and there are no interferences.
Cam sent off to China to have the rear-end parts machined, following essentially the same process as his 3D-printed parts, but with a slightly longer wait time as things made their way across the globe. A key detail to the Squatcho's kinematic is the floating brake mount, giving the bike very high anti-rise to keep things active and unaffected under heavy braking. That component was 3D-printed in titanium by a friend of his back in New Zealand, achieving the high strength needed without adding too much weight.
One slick detail to the rear end construction is the captive bolts used to fix all the machined parts together. This means any stripped thread can be easily and inexpensively replaced, while retaining the security and stiffness needed to keep things together. Given the iterative nature of how Cam's been designing the bike, this allows individual parts to be changed without having to remake the entire assembly.
The first front triangle didn't survive very long due to some problems with the welding at the headtube, but V2 has been going strong for some time now. A friend zapped the tubes together in a tiny room in the basement of Cam's house, using a clever and simple 3D-printed jig to get the geometry dialed. There were many helping hands in the process, and Cam was keen to make sure they were given their due thanks.
Ride Impressions
|Absolutely massive should out to North Shore Billet for lending me their shop, welder and expertise over the build. Project funds have been dwindling for a while so I’d really like give give a massive shoutout to all the sponsors because without you this project wouldn’t have come together this quick!! Thanks to NSB for your understanding and help with the fabrication and timeline, Alba Distribution for your suspension support, Shimano for all the driveline and brakes, One Up Components for all your components, and lastly Chromag Bikes for some of the tubes!! I never thought some joker from NZ would get free parts just because he’s making a weird full suspension bike.
I met Cam as we were both getting ready to drop in on some Blackcomb trails, immediately honing in on the very unique bike he'd just rolled up on. After some chat, it was clear we had similar interests in style of trail we like to ride, which seemed to influence the bike design quite a bit. We made plans to get out for a ride and some photos the next day, so I could hop on Squatcho and see how it rode. The test lap was one of his regulars, a steep and chunky pirate trail near his house, with a fairly heinous climb to access. I have a pretty high bar for sketchy homemade bikes, but luckily Cam's was far far below that threshold, feeling impressively robust right off the bat.
Squatcho is currently sporting a 180 fork, beefy tires, and a durability-focused frame construction, making for a pretty portly feel on the climbs. 44 pounds is a chunk, but I wasn't hating my time on the climbs, as the pedaling platform was supportive enough, especially so with an easily-hit climb switch on the shock. I'd probably opt for a steeper seat angle, or a few less kilos, but for a descent-focused bike it's still an impressive climber.
Dropping into the blind descent, I had little to no idea how the bike would act, as I'd only been pedaling up until that point. Luckily, it was an intuitive and calm ride, thanks in large part to how active the rear end was even when I was grabbing handfuls of brake. Similar in nature to the Frameworks
I rode earlier this week, but turned all the way up, Squatcho rides very high when you're on the brakes, which could be too much for people who want a squatty and safe feeling bike on steeper terrain. I quickly found a comfortable spot with the bike though, as it encourages you to dive into chutes and turns, committing to the front as opposed to leaning back and trying to absorb hits with your legs.
There is a bit of rear end flex that Cam is still chasing down, and that was apparent under hard cornering and on long cambered sections, but it isn't so extreme as to throw off the ride. You notice the occasional tire buzz, and the extra push you have to give to get things to hook in corners. The suspension feel is impressively active, thanks in part to EXT's excellent dampers, and as a result there's always some grip on tap.
Though it was a short and steep time aboard Squatcho, I came away very impressed by the performance on trail. Riding steep and committed lines on a completely new bike isn't always a great idea, but it felt a lot safer on a bike that worked well with my ride style and had more than enough suspension in reserve for the big hits. I'm looking forward to trying Cam's later iterations of the design, as I think he's really onto something. For the right person, the high-riding and very supple suspension action could be a winning combo.
Stay up to date with Cam's progress on the Factory Cycles Instagram
, and stay tuned for updates on the project.
There are a ton more photos to check out here, dig in.
world?