First Ride: Fezzari Gives the La Sal Peak More Travel & More Enduro Capability



La Sal Peak is a relatively untraveled peak (considered "unnamed" by a handful of resources) that stands at 12,001' at the northern end of the La Sal range. The range is full of expansive, treeless peaks that stand dramatically to the southeast of Moab.



Fezzari's latest bike - redesigned with 170mm of rear travel, updated geometry, and a full aesthetic makeover - does embody some of its namesake, at the same time both burly and elegant.



To start with the elephant in the room, the La Sal Peak has undergone some visual changes from the last version, which was released in 2019 with an oddly-shaped top tube and 150mm of rear travel. Compared with the old version, this one is a looker.

La Sal Peak Details



• Wheel size: 29", also compatible with a mixed wheel size setup

• Travel: 170mm / 170mm (also fits a 180mm single crown or up to 203mm dual crown fork)

• Frame material: Carbon

• Head angle: 64.0º

• 437mm chainstays

• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL

• Claimed frame weight: 2.6kg

• Claimed complete bike weight: 33.8 lbs (w/ Fox X2 / 38, GX Eagle AXS, & Exo+ tires, as tested)

• Price: Complete bikes for $3,999 - $8,499 USD, frameset with Fox 38 Factory Grip 2 fork and X2 Factory shock for $3,899 USD

'Clean' and 'sleek' are two words that come to mind - new for this edition of the La Sal Peak.

Frame Details

Geometry

SRAM GX Eagle AXS - the workhorse, but robotized. I'm not sure why you would, but just in case, that shock can be swapped for a 230x60 one to reduce the travel to 160mm.

Models & Pricing

The top-end Team build in the two color options.

The macro stuff has been updated, but so has the micro, with the bike receiving tube-in-tube routing.

Ride Impressions

The La Sal Peak took the slackening and lengthening treatment in stride, with comfortable geometry that didn't actually feel quite as long as its 485mm reach (size L) would suggest.

And, since what's important is much more than meets the eye, the bike has seen updated kinematics, changes to the carbon layup process to increase stiffness and shave weight, and some extras like easy cable routing.Fezzari is a direct-to-consumer brand, and it's also worth mentioning some customer-friendly details: namely, that the Utah-based company offers a lifetime warranty on all its bikes and has a "Love It or Return It" guarantee.The La Sal Peak is fully carbon, including the rocker link. The rear triangle has been stiffened, Fezzari said, thanks to wider tubing and a different carbon layup. The top tube has been straightened out and no longer has the hunchback that marked the previous iteration, which lowers the standover height by about 50mm in all sizes.The bike has ample room for a water bottle inside the front triangle plus a spot for another bottle under the downtube. It also has built-in frame protection, tube-in-tube internal routing, ISCG-05 mounts, clearance for a 29 x 2.6" rear tire, and UDH compatibility.One of the more noteworthy changes to the bike is that the progression has been increased so the bike can now run a coil shock. Fezzari has worked with Fox, RockShox, DVO, and EXT to create custom shock tunes, and the EXT option, available with a frameset or as an upgrade to any build, one-ups the others by offering custom valving for each order.The bike isn't locked into the full 170/170/29/29 setup. It'll work with up to a 180mm single crown and up to a 203mm dual crown fork, and it's possible to run it with a 230x60 shock to reduce the rear travel to 160mm, though Fezzari said there doesn't appear to be a pedaling advantage from reducing the travel compared with the stock 65mm stroke length that gives it 170mm of rear travel.It's also compatible with a 27.5" rear wheel, and there's a flip chip at the upper shock mount to steepen the bike and maintain the geometry when it's run with mixed wheel sizes.The old La Sal Peak has been scrapped and replaced by something that carries the legacy in name only. Though the 2019 angles were cutting edge in their time, bikes have lengthened and slackened an impressive amount in the last few years, and Fezzari has taken a degree off the head angle and extended the bike so it's right back at the sharp end of the 2022 geometry trends.In terms of the other numbers, the chainstays have grown by a paltry 2mm, remaining on the agile side at 437mm throughout the size range. And while the chainstays don't fall in line with my pipe dream of size-specific everything, the seat angle does. Fezzari used data from its 23-Point Custom Setup system, which the brand uses to pre-tune bikes for its customers, to find out how high riders generally run their saddles in each size. Since tall riders run their seatposts higher than short riders, tall riders often end up riding with slacker effective seat tube angles and short riders with steeper ones, so Fezzari varied the actual seat tube angles across the size range to preserve the 77.5-degree effective seat tube angle.Fezzari offers a wide range of builds starting with a frame, fork, and shock for $3,899. For $100 more, the $3,999 La Sal Peak Comp makes the money count with a DVO Onyx D1 fork, a DVO Topaz 2 shock, SRAM NX Eagle drivetrain, SRAM Code R brakes, and an X-Fusion Manic dropper.Moving up the price points, next comes the La Sal Peak Elite for $4,999 with a RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork and SuperDeluxe Select+ shock, a SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, SRAM Code RSC brakes, Stan's Flow MK4 wheels, and a PNW Components Bachelor post. Another $1,000 upgrades the Elite build to the Elite Race version, which has Enve AM30 Carbon wheels.For $6,499, the La Sal Peak Pro build keeps the RockShox suspension and SRAM brakes from the Elite package but adds electronic shifting with a SRAM GX Eagle AXS drivetrain, upgrades the wheels to a DT Swiss EX1700 set, and uses the PNW Components Loam dropper post.Last but certainly not least (unless we're talking weight), for those who want all the shiniest parts, there's the range-topping $8,499 La Sal Peak Team that specs a Fox 38 Factory Grip 2 fork and X2 Factory shock, a SRAM X01 Eagle AXS drivetrain, ENVE AM30 Carbon wheels, TRP DHR Evo brakes, and a Fox Transfer Factory post.My first ride on the La Sal Peak took place in Tucson, Arizona, on a series of long descents that incorporated chunky rocks, open speed sections, tight and awkward gnar, and plenty of room to hop around and try alternate (read: bad) lines. From the first pedal strokes, the bike felt right at home - and it was, considering it was developed in the similarly dry, rocky terrain of Utah's Wasatch Range.The size large build I tested included a Fox 38 fork and X2 shock, a SRAM GX Eagle AXS drivetrain, carbon Crankbrothers wheels, four-piston TRP brakes, and a Maxxis Assegai / DHF Exo+ tire combo.The bike's climbing abilities are respectable for a 170mm enduro bike. It's a relatively quiet climber, with minor but not excessive pedal bob and a firm feel when mashing hard. Flipping the climb switch on the shock eliminates essentially all the bob. It's a bike I wouldn't hesitate to take on long, arduous rides, though those who do prioritize climbing would probably find this bike to be categorically wrong.On technical climbs, the bike held onto every last bit of grip. It is long and low enough that it almost wants to trackstand, making it easy to put into four-low to grind up some slow, awkward, balance-y tech climbs. Other riders like me - who climb up to ride down, but want to wring the most possible enjoyment out of each part of the ride - would likely appreciate its pedaling traction and willingness to slowly but surely crawl up a heinous climb.When pointed downhill, the 64-degree head angle and long wheelbase do exactly what we would expect - they made the bike feel ready for just about anything, and even when I hopped it into situations Ishould not have ridden out of, the La Sal Peak surprised me with its ability to take the bumps in stride.Despite being a bike I'd happily take to the races, I also liked that it wasn't a one trick pony. When the trail turned slow and we were picking our lines through unforgiving tech spots and awkwardly tight switchbacks, the stability I felt on the climbs and at higher speeds shone through to the lower speeds as well. The bike's long footprint made balancing easy when coaxing the bike through tricky spots, but the short-ish chainstays balanced things out so that it still felt agile enough when not on the steep-and-rough.The faster, steeper, and rougher, the better the bike felt, and I wouldn't hesitate to take it into rougher, rowdier terrain. Off-camber? Traction wasn't remotely a problem. The new La Sal Peak is an enduro bike through and through, and it smoothed out the rough desert stair-steps and awkward rocky bits nicely.What I noticed most throughout the day was just how easy the bike was to ride, and I felt comfortable on it quite quickly. That meant that as soon as the quick calibration period was over, the rest of the ride was reserved for going too fast into blind corners, dodging cacti and derailleur-catcher rocks, and just generally having a good day out on the trails. Trusting the bike rather quickly - and having the bike save me more than a few times - made it a solid choice for those trails where getting a little loose was inevitable but getting too loose could have been punishing.In the coming months, I'll be putting this bike through its paces on a variety of terrain, so stay tuned for a long-term review this summer.