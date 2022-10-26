First Ride: Focus Jam² SL - Tech Week 2023



Focus have joined the growing list of brands to offer a light(er), mid-power eMTB. The 2023 Jam² SL uses a Fazua motor, which offers a modest 60 Nm of torque (like the Orbea Rise ) along with a mid-sized 430 Wh battery. This is combined with a carbon frame and a few other tricks to get the weight within striking distance of some regular MTBs.I have the second-top model in XL, which weighs 19.05 kg / 42 lb (actual). The top model has a claimed weight of 17.9 Kg, and it is possible to ride without the 2.3 Kg battery, resulting in a weight that wouldn't look out of place on an enduro bike. Focus Jam² SL Details

• Carbon-only frame

• 150mm (r)/160 mm (f) travel

• Fazua motor, 60 Nm, 430 Wh battery

• 29" wheels

• Weight: 19.05 kg / 42 lb (actual, XL )

• Adjustable head angle and chainstay length

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Price: £5,499 / €6,199 to £10,199 / €11,499

• focus-bikes.com

Motor & Battery

A remote toggles between the three assistance modes, which are shown with green, blue or purple LEDs on the top tube. The number of LEDs indicates the battery level.

Focus are sticking with their approach of routing the cables through the stem and headset, which makes stem swaps harder.

Frame details

Geometry

Models

Jam² SL9.0 £10,199 / €11,499

Frame: Max Carbon

Fork: Fox 36 Factory, GRIP2

Shock: FOX Float DPS Factory, 3-position

Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 Eagle AXS

Brakes: SRAM G2 Ultimate 200/180 mm

Wheels : Mavic Crossmax X LR, carbon

Tires: Maxxis Dissector, 2.4 Exo

Claimed weight: 17.9 kg



Jam² SL9.9 £7,499 / €8,499

Frame: Max Carbon

Fork: Fox 36 Performance Elite, GRIP2

Shock: Fox Float X Performance

Drivetrain: Shimano Deore XT M8100,11-51

Brakes: Shimano XT, 4 piston, 203/203 mm

Wheels: DT Swiss HX1700 LS, 30-622

Tires: Schwalbe MagicMary, 2.4" Soft/NobbyNic, 2.4" SpeedGrip

Claimed weight: 19.2 kg (actual: 19.05 Kg in XL)



Jam² SL 8.8 £6,199 / €6,999

Frame: Carbon

Fork: Fox 36 Rhythm

Shock: Fox DPS, 3-position

Drivetrain: Shimano Deore XT M8100,10-51

Brakes: Magura Storm HC 203/203 mm

Wheels: RaceFace AR30 Offset

Tires: Maxxis Assegai, 2.5,Exo/Dissector 2.4 Exo

Claimed weight: 19.7 kg



Jam² SL 8.7 £5,499 / €6,199

Frame: Carbon

Fork: DVO Diamond E3

Shock: Rock Shox Deluxe Select+

Drivetrain: SRAM NX/SX Eagle, 11-50T

Brakes: SRAM G2 200 / 200 mm

Wheels: RaceFace AR30 Offset

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF, EXO

Claimed weight: 20.2 kg



Ride Impressions