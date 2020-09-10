First Ride: Focus Sam² - The Lively Monster Truck

‘Designed For Down‘ is the phrase that Focus uses to describe what the new Sam² (read: Sam Squared) is made for, in as few words as possible. To put it in a nutshell, that’s probably coming pretty close. With 170mm of travel front and rear, it’s a big bike and it's burly too, with an aluminum frame, coil rear shock and a Fox 38 or RockShox Zeb fork. There's also updated geometry and kinematics on the new frame and the Sam² now rolls on 29” wheels front and rear.



Focus has switched to Bosch’s Performance Line CX Gen 4 motor with an internal 625Wh PowerTube battery pack from the previous expandable battery concept.



Unfortunately, Focus e-bikes are not available in North America at the moment.







Focus Sam² Details

• Intended use: enduro

• Wheel size: 29" or 29/27.5"+

• Rear wheel travel: 170 mm

• 65º head angle

• Frame material: 7005 aluminum

• Fox Van rear shock w/custom valve

• Motor: Bosch Performance Line CX Gen 4, 85Nm

• Battery: Bosch PowerTube, 625 Wh

• Sizes: S-XL

• Weight: 25.89 kg (w/o pedals, w/o tubes)

• Color: milk brown

• Price: €6,499

