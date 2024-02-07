First Ride: Focus Vam² SL - Electric Downcountry?

We're in the middle of an arms race to build the lightest possible e-mountain bike. Focus have fired off the Vam², a short-travel electric trail bike with a claimed weight starting at 16.2 kg (35.7 lb). While some other e-bikes make similar claims, most weigh significantly more in the flesh, but my XL test bike weighs an impressive 16.7 kg (37 lb). That's lighter than a Trek Fuel EX-e but not quite as svelte as Scott's Lumen. But Focus boasts more power and battery capacity than either.
It's a dedicated 29er with 125 mm of travel at the rear and a 130 mm fork. Like many modern cross-country bikes, it uses a lightweight flex-stay single-pivot suspension system, along with a full carbon frame and one-piece cockpit. While it would be tempting to call it an "e-downcountry" bike, Focus say that "the VAM² SL isn’t defined by a specific terrain, but it defines your way of riding. Direct and playful for more speed and smiles on your rides."
Focus Vam² SL Details • Full-carbon frame, flex pivot suspension • 125mm (r)/130 mm (f) travel • Fazua Ride 60 motor: 60 Nm, 450 W peak power • 430 Wh battery, optional 210 Wh range extender • 29" wheels • Weight: 16.7 kg / 37 lb (actual, XL ) • Sizes: S, M, L, XL; 420-505 mm reach • Price: €5.799 / £5,099 to €10.999 / £9,699 • focus-bikes.com
Motor & Battery
Focus say they chose the Fazua Ride 60 motor because it's lightweight but still offers enough power (up to 450 W and 60 Nm of torque) to keep up with "full-fat" e-bikes. The 430 Wh battery is also bigger than many other lightweight e-bikes. For example, the Scott Lumen is perhaps the lightest on the market - with a claimed starting weight of 15.5 kg - but it uses a TQ motor with a peak power of 300W and a battery capacity of 360 Wh, so the Vam² should offer considerably more assistance and/or range. Fazua will offer a range extender with an additional 210 Wh of juice.
A remote toggles between the three assistance modes, which are shown with green, blue or purple LEDs on the top tube. The number of LEDs indicates the battery level from 1-5 bars.
The battery is enclosed inside the downtube and cannot be removed for off-bike charging without first removing the motor. This helps save a little weight compared to a removable battery.
Frame details
Focus kept things simple and lightweight with the suspension too. The carbon seatstay flexes slightly as the suspension compresses to follow the arc of the short rocker link on the seat tube. The rocker link is aligned so this flex is kept to a minimum, and the bending barely contributes to the suspension forces. Compared to a conventional seatstay or chainstay pivot, this sheds weight and reduces the need for bearing swaps.
Focus claims their 9. series frame (with the lightest carbon layup) tips the scales at 2,172 g, while the more affordable 8. series frame weighs 2,545 g. Those numbers are for a size medium, including linkage and bolts but excluding motor, battery and shock. It's interesting that e-bike frames can have a similar weight to regular ones - excluding the electronics.
Cables must be run through the headset, but unlike other Focus bikes, they don't go through the stem. More affordable models use a two-piece bar and stem (left), while the top two models use a one-piece carbon cockpit (right). An included accessory mount can hold a computer or GoPro.
The frame is strength tested for enduro use and it's rated for a 140 mm fork should you want to make it a bit rowdier. The headset offers two head angle options: 65.5 or 66.5-degrees. Unlike a flip chip, it does this without affecting the other geometry measurements much. Fitting a 140 mm fork will knock another half a degree off the head angle.
Geometry
Given the travel bracket, the geometry would not look out of place on a modern muscle-powered downcountry or short-travel trail bike. In particular, the 440 mm chainstays are pretty standard on regular bikes these days, but many e-bikes regularly exceed 450 mm in all sizes due to the need to fit the pivots around the motor.
Compared to the Scott Lumen, the geometry is almost identical if you set the Focus to the slack setting. The main difference is that the Vam² has a 10 mm shorter chainstay, which may benefit smaller riders.
Models
10.999 €, CHF 11.499, £ 9.699
8.699 €, CHF 9.199, £ 7.599
6.899 €, CHF 7.299, £ 5.999
5.799 €, CHF 5.999, £ 5.099
Ride Impressions
Focus sent me the top-spec 9.0 model to test on my local trails in the Tweed Valley. While I've only spent a short time on the bike, riding familiar test loops makes it possible to get a sense of how it performs. I rode it on blue, red and black trail centre sections, natural singletrack and hand-cut enduro trails.
The Vam² is in its element when you want to cover ground quickly. Fast-rolling tires make it possible to exceed the assistance limit regularly, and the motor's subtle support fades away smoothly enough that you often don't notice when it's all your own work until you slow down and the motor kicks back in. Even riding with the motor off is completely manageable, so there's no fear of running out of charge mid-ride. The suspension does allow a little bob, but it's sensitive over small bumps.
But once things get chunkier (stones the size of a tennis ball or larger), there is inevitably more feedback than longer travel bikes, which can upset the pedalling rhythm. The Wicked Will rear tire is dicey in the wet too, which scuppered more than one technical climb. I'd also prefer a steeper seat tube in these situations, but the geometry is great for racing along rolling terrain and trail-centre singletrack.
The Fazua system offers noticeably more torque than its Bosch SX or TQ counterparts, making it less prone to bogging down when the cadence drops too low. While not as powerful as the Bosch SX when spinning at a high cadence, it offers plenty of power without doing all the work for you.
When descending, it's easy to flick around trail centre chicanes. It's also very easy to manual and hop. While it weighs as much as the heavies enduro bikes, the lightweight wheels and low bar height make it feel lighter and more chuckable when descending at speed.
When things got spicy, it soon started to feel out of its depth. This isn't surprising given the travel and intended use, but I hit the edge of its comfort zone a little sooner than expected.
The bar height is lower than I'd like (I'm 191 cm tall, riding the XL), and thanks to the one-piece cockpit this is hard to address. The fixed upsweep is pretty extreme too, which to me makes the head angle feel steeper than it is. I'd prefer a shorter effective stem length and longer dropper post too. The combined effect is more XC than Trail when things get technical; I found it hard to maintain a good position over the bike, particularly when negotiating steep turns, or corners with a step leading into them. The SRAM Level brakes also became slightly spongey towards the end of the steeper descents. Here I'm not talking about downhill tracks, only the spicier side of what such a bike could be expected to ride.
On the other hand, the cockpit, brakes and dropper could be swapped out, and cheaper builds have more powerful brakes and conventional cockpits from stock. The Grip2 Fox 34 continues to impress, and the frame feels like it has more to give when things get hectic. But it's interesting to compare Focus's Vam² to their Jam2, which I rode on many of the same trails last year. The Jam² is only ~1.5 kg heavier but feels dramatically more capable. In this context, the Vam² feels like it's sacrificing a lot to save an amount of weight that's hard to notice in the real world. So, it's best suited to those who intend to stick to fast, flowy singletrack - where it excels.
