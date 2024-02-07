First Ride: Focus Vam² SL - Electric Downcountry?





We're in the middle of an arms race to build the lightest possible e-mountain bike. Focus have fired off the Vam², a short-travel electric trail bike with a claimed weight starting at 16.2 kg (35.7 lb). While some other e-bikes make similar claims, most weigh significantly more in the flesh, but my XL test bike weighs an impressive 16.7 kg (37 lb). That's lighter than a Trek Fuel EX-e but not quite as svelte as Scott's Lumen . But Focus boasts more power and battery capacity than either.It's a dedicated 29er with 125 mm of travel at the rear and a 130 mm fork. Like many modern cross-country bikes, it uses a lightweight flex-stay single-pivot suspension system, along with a full carbon frame and one-piece cockpit. While it would be tempting to call it an "e-downcountry" bike, Focus say that "the VAM² SL isn’t defined by a specific terrain, but it defines your way of riding. Direct and playful for more speed and smiles on your rides." Focus Vam² SL Details

• Full-carbon frame, flex pivot suspension

• 125mm (r)/130 mm (f) travel

• Fazua Ride 60 motor: 60 Nm, 450 W peak power

• 430 Wh battery, optional 210 Wh range extender

• 29" wheels

• Weight: 16.7 kg / 37 lb (actual, XL )

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL; 420-505 mm reach

• Price: €5.799 / £5,099 to €10.999 / £9,699

• focus-bikes.com

Motor & Battery

A remote toggles between the three assistance modes, which are shown with green, blue or purple LEDs on the top tube. The number of LEDs indicates the battery level from 1-5 bars.

Frame details

Cables must be run through the headset, but unlike other Focus bikes, they don't go through the stem. More affordable models use a two-piece bar and stem (left), while the top two models use a one-piece carbon cockpit (right). An included accessory mount can hold a computer or GoPro.

Geometry

Models

10.999 €, CHF 11.499, £ 9.699

8.699 €, CHF 9.199, £ 7.599

6.899 €, CHF 7.299, £ 5.999

5.799 €, CHF 5.999, £ 5.099

Ride Impressions