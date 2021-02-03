First Ride: 2021 Forbidden Dreadnought - Ready for Anything

Feb 3, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

Just about two years ago Forbidden entered the mountain bike world with the Druid, a 130mm trail bike that used a high single pivot suspension design, complete with an idler pulley.

Now it's time for the follow-up act. Meet the Dreadnought. If you're not familiar, a dreadnought is a class of battleship that emerged in the early 20th century. These ships had as many big guns and armor as possible, and were built for ocean domination. It's hard to come up with a bike name that hasn't been used, one of the reasons we often see companies just resorting to using travel numbers, but I'm a fan of this bike's name – it seems fitting for what it's designed to do.
Forbidden Dreadnought Details

• Wheelsize: 29" or mixed via Ziggy link
• Travel: 154mm rear / 170mm front
• Carbon frame
• 63.5° head angle
• Chainstay length: 450mm (size L)
• Weight: 34 lb / 15.4kg (As shown, size L)
• Sizes: S - XL
• Price: $6,499 USD as shown.
Frame with EXT Storia: $4,049 / Frame with Push ElevenSix: $4,249 USD
forbiddenbike.com


Moving from ships to mountain bikes, this Dreadnought has 29” wheels, 154mm of rear travel and a 170mm fork. For riders interested in going the mixed wheel size route, Forbidden offer the Ziggy link, a replacement lower link that's used to adapt the bike's geometry to a 27.5” rear wheel.

What's the Dreadnought for? Well, Forbidden have purposely refrained from putting it in any one category. It's a mountain bike, and if riders want to use it as a longer travel trail bike they can do that, just as easily as they could do an enduro race or hit up a bike park on it.

Forbidden Dreadnought
Frame Only... For Now

At the moment, you can only purchase the Dreadnought as a frame only, with either a Push Eleven Six or an EXT Storia coil shock. Color options are stealth or Deep Space 9, which is a glossy two tone black and blue. Those fancy shocks do bump the price up, and it'll cost $4,049 with the EXT shock, or $4,249 USD for the Push.

Eventually, you'll be able to get the frame with a Float X2 shock, which will put the price at $3,499 USD.

This bike shown here is the XT complete, which will be priced at $6,499 when it's available sometime in the second quarter of the year. An SLX complete will also be added later in the summer.

Forbidden Dreadnought

Frame Details

The frame shape closely resembles that of the Druid, but this one has been tested to standards usually reserved for DH bikes, and it's even dual crown compatible. There's chainslap protection on the seatstay, internal cable routing through the top tube, and room for a full size water bottle inside the front triangle.

There a cute little read fender, accessory mounting bolts under the top tube, and a bash guard / chain guide. Chain guides with lower guides aren't as common these days, but that's something of a necessity due to the idler pulley design – it help keep the chain wrapped around the chainring, and prevents it from bouncing off.

Forbidden Dreadnought
The Dreadnought is designed to work well with coil and air shocks.
Forbidden Dreadnought
The seatmast isn't super short, but it should be low enough to accommodate longer travel dropper posts.



Forbidden Dreadnought

Geometry

Let's take a quick run through of the key geometry numbers. There's a 63.5-degree head angle, a 484mm reach on a size large, and a 450mm rear center, also on a large. Forbidden changes the rear center length depending on the frame size in order to preserve the same level of balance for all rider heights. This is done with the shape of the front triangle - instead of using multiple swingarms, they're able to move the bottom bracket position to lengthen the front center.

There are a total of 4 sizes, from small to XL, which have reach numbers ranging from 440 to 506 millimeters, and a rear center length of 422 to 464mm. The effective seat tube angle measures 76-degrees across the board, and the actual seat tube angle gets steeper on the larger sizes, to help make sure taller riders don't end up too far over the rear wheel.


Forbidden Dreadnought
The Dreadnought has a rearward axle path that moves the wheel back 30mm by the end of the travel.

Forbidden Dreadnought
Forbidden Dreadnought


Suspension Design

The Dreadnought uses a high single pivot suspension design, which creates an axle path that's rearward throughout the entirety of the travel. According to Owen Pemberton, the bike's designer, that means the motion of the rear wheel closely mimics that of the fork. So instead of having the rear wheel go slightly backwards and then forwards, it moves back, away from whatever bump it's encountering. The leverage curve is progressive, with a fairly steep rate change at the end of the stroke that provides plenty of bottom-out resistance no matter if an air or coil shock is used.

Anti-squat sits around 115-120% at sag in order, and then drops off as it goes further into its travel. Those number were chosen to keep suspension calm during pedaling, even during out of the saddle efforts where a rider's weight shifts forward.


Forbidden Dreadnought
Forbidden offer an aftermarket link that can be used to run the Dreadnought with a 27.5" rear wheel.


Ride Impressions

How's the Dreadnought ride? Well, it's not really a big, lumbering battleship like the name might imply. It feels big but not lazy, and it's easy to carry good speed through rough sections, with a nice ramp up at the end of the travel that makes harsh bottom outs nearly impossible. I've been running 32% sag, and Forbidden says it's possible to go all the way to 38% sag without adversely affecting the performance.

As slower speeds it feels pretty normal and neutral – it's at higher speeds in rougher terrain that it feels like something different. There's so much stability, and it you can really carve into turns without losing traction. Bikes with this suspension design tend to be a little less poppy, and that's the case here, but by running fairly quick rebound I've been able to reduce that trait, and even on manmade jump trails it's been a good time.

If I had more time I'd likely toss on a higher rise bar, and maybe hunt down a longer travel dropper post to get that seat all the way out of the way in the steeps, but that's really it. Unfortunately I need to send this bike back relatively soon, but we'll work on getting one in for a longer term review to really dig into its strengths and weaknesses.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos First Rides Enduro Bikes Forbidden Forbidden Dreadnought


88 Comments

  • 127 1
 I'm glad Levy didn't review this bike. He's as unbiased as Jeremy Clarkson when it comes to bikes with idlers.

"It was amazing and rode really well. I didn't have any problems with the idler, but because it's there, it could theoretically break, so I give this bike 1 donut out of 5." *gets into British engineered Mini that breaks down every 83.4 miles and drives away*
  • 27 0
 It'd be every 44 miles if it wasn't for the Honda powerplant.
  • 3 2
 On the other hand it writes more like an uninspired James May chore review. At least Jemes would have coded in his real opinion, not just "it's fine".
  • 2 16
flag bombdabass (30 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Mini's are made by BMW for years now. BMW is German.
  • 1 0
 Soooo Levy!
  • 2 1
 As someone who daily drives a mini, I would have to agree @defineindecline:
  • 1 0
 Lucas - Prince of Darkness.
  • 7 0
 @bombdabass: Levy drives a real Mini.
  • 2 0
 @bombdabass: Not Levy's. His was made in Kazakhstan.
  • 2 0
 The grim dreadnought. I'll see myself out
  • 20 0
 Glad the wait is finally over. This thing has been teased and leaked for months
  • 60 3
 That's what she said
  • 6 4
 I was so ready to drop the coin but that downtube decal is horrible. Looks like peal and stick stickers from a Hobby Lobby
  • 1 0
 @scary1: got to agree I though at first it was the prototype only with that but the druid decals looks wayyy better.
  • 6 0
 @scary1: not going to buy a frame because of a decal? wow....
  • 4 0
 @scary1: That has got to be the shittest reason not to chose a bike.
  • 13 0
 Longer rear centers AND steeper actual seat tube angles to work with longer reaches??? What can we complain about now? Big Grin

This is a seriously good looking bike, both to the eye and on the geo chart. It will be a winner.
  • 5 0
 Not enough room for sandwiches and tea set?
  • 4 1
 Agreed. And the price haters...this is a tiny brand doing some really cool shit in teh middle of COVID...give them a break, they need to make money. Bike looks sick for those wanting a UNIQUE big enduro sled.
  • 12 0
 BCPOV is punching the air rn
  • 2 1
 In sadness?... last video says he's not riding for Forbidden anymore.
  • 1 0
 He's not with them anymore.
  • 9 1
 When you get the opportunity to take out a dreadnought, you take it. - Poe Dameron
  • 7 0
 @mikekazimer it would be really cool if you could eventually draw comparisons between the dreadnought and the Banshee titan, given the similar numbers.
  • 3 0
 Looks like a really interesting bike, and I’m excited to see the full review.

But yikes, that frame only price is UP there.

Hopefully the new Norco Range (which is also rumored to be a high pivot) will be priced a better? Something that mere mortals can afford?
  • 2 0
 price is high because of the shocks... the Druid frame only price was $4k CDN which isn't bad. Don't expect the Range to be much cheaper.
  • 1 0
 Itll be 3500$ with a Fox, what mainline carbon frame is less with a similar shock? It only seems expensive because it comes with a gucci boutique brand shock.
  • 7 1
 Got mine on the way already! So excited!
  • 7 1
 a highly anticipated pivot
  • 3 0
 Here: "Forbidden have purposely refrained from putting it in any one category"

Forbidden's website "INTENDED USE: ENDURO / BIKEPARK"

Lol semantics aside this is a sweet looking bike!
  • 1 0
 Well...that is TWO categories.
  • 9 4
 Ha! Sold out on their site with no option to pre-order - solid release!
  • 10 0
 Hey, hit up your local Forbidden dealer, all sizes will be available at shops in the coming week.
  • 1 0
 @ForbiddenBike: OK will do - thanks
  • 1 7
flag onemind123 (35 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @ForbiddenBike: but I want to keep socially distanced from bike shops and do all my ordering online
  • 4 1
 Grow up @onemind123:
  • 3 0
 @onemind123: if only there was a way of contacting a bike shop without going there in person... oh well...
  • 1 0
 @onemind123: call the shop lol
  • 1 0
 Great bike, nothing bad to say about it, maybe a bit more travel in the back would suit this style of bike more and make it seem more of a competitor to the Specialized Enduro etc, but geo looks solid, aesthetics look great, hight pivot, huge space for water bottles, 11/6 or EXT, you can't go wrong...if I didn't currently just build an sb165 with 11/6 I'd consider this with no hesitation. Absolute winner of a bike.
  • 4 1
 464mm chain stays on the xl? Plus, it gets longer thru the travel! I'm long chainstay curious, but that is pretty out there.
  • 1 0
 Yeah it’d be 494 chainstay at full compression, making your weight feel farther forward on the bike during your biggest impacts. I’d like 440 or 445mm length. At 6’2” the bikes I’ve ridden with 445mm stays were the sweet spot.
  • 1 0
 Quit making new bikes if they are never going to be available!!!! As a matter of fact, quit making ALL bikes for about a year so we can have access to spare parts! I am so tired of this Pandemic bull$hit.
  • 3 0
 Dreadnaught is a badass name for this bike.
  • 3 0
 63.5* HTA. That is slacker than my downhill bike.
  • 1 0
 i wonder if you can pedal in a straight line up hill. these slack bikes feel soooo goofy to me.
  • 1 0
 but the wait isn't over. I still couldn't get a medium Druid if I wanted to. It is a rad bike and good to see some light at the end of the tunnel.
  • 1 0
 Fanatik has MD Druids in stock.. Like right now. You can even choose your color.
  • 2 0
 This! ...love on first sight!
  • 3 0
 Take my money
  • 2 1
 I have a brand new carbon Altitude and yet, this bike makes me fantasize **drool**
  • 1 0
 Next one better be named Warspite. Because that ship actually did more than sink a single submarine!
  • 1 0
 I’ll take 2 tickets to the Dreadnought gun show ????????
  • 1 0
 Try not to get aroused challenge
  • 1 0
 Looks sick. Where can we get a Ziggy link?
  • 1 0
 You can get one on the forbidden website under "Parts -> Small Parts" or on the Ziggy Link tab. Unfortunately looks like its currently out of stock.
  • 2 1
 does the chain cut through the seat stay in the harder gears?
  • 1 0
 "Has room for a motor inside the front triangle"
  • 1 0
 for some reason, the Transformers theme song just played in my head
  • 2 1
 The only 29er I would even think about considering
  • 1 0
 More Doom! Looks great, well done Forbidden
  • 1 0
 Should have mine next month, can't wait!
  • 2 1
 nice
  • 1 0
 Oh my....
  • 1 0
 Finaly!!!
  • 1 0
 Best name ever!
  • 1 1
 Looks like a norco or is it looks like a forbidden?
  • 1 0
 @glisseur deposit time
  • 1 3
 All frames sold out lmao and there are 4 dealers for all of Canada, all in BC. Wack Bike looks sick though!
  • 1 0
 check in with blacks cycle on the island
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure Inside line in Calgary will have them...
  • 3 5
 Keep your pants on folks, it's just a bike...
  • 7 0
 Too late!
  • 5 0
 you guys are wearing pants?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



