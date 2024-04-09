First Ride: Forbidden Dreadnought V2 - More Travel & Longer Chainstays

The final piece in the trinity of Forbidden’s updated frame design comes along with a redesigned Dreadnought V2, their enduro powerhouse bike. Like their Druid trail and Supernought downhill bikes, the Dreadnought takes on a multi-link rear triangle but remains a high-pivot suspension design. This layout opens up tuning the kinematics with more independence and incorporates refined pivot hardware.



On top of that, the travel has been boosted to 160mm out back and there are geometry changes to expand the Dreadnought’s downhill capabilities. But, there are also tweaks to aid its seated position and the overall weight, which shouldn’t be scoffed at for a bike of this nature.



Dreadnought V2 Details

• Full carbon frame

• Wheel size: Mixed or 29"

• 160mm rear travel, 170mm fork

• High-pivot suspension design

• 63.1 / 63.5° head angle

• 77.1 / 77.5° seat angle (S3)

• Sizes: S1, S2, S3, S4

• Weight: 15.6 kg / 34.3 lb (S3, actual)

• Price: $8,499-11,999 CAD, $6,499-9,299 USD

• forbiddenbike.com

