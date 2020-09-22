First Ride: Formula's New Mod Shock

Back in 1972, when the sports of motocross and enduro were emerging in Italy, a small company by the name of AIM was founded. This firm lasted fifteen years making off-road motorcycles using proprietary two-stroke engines from the likes of Sachs, Minarelli and Franco Morini.



Fast forward to the end of the eighties and a new sport, mountain biking, was emerging. Imagined by the same minds behind the AIM brand, a new company came to life - Formula. Formula continue to make brakes and suspension for the motorcycle world, but most of us might know them from their pioneering in the disc brake world and their latest range of suspension forks.



Mod Details

• Coil shock absorber

• CTS adjustability

• Standard eyelet - 210 x 55 & 230 x 65

• Trunnion mount - 185 x 55 & 205 x 65

• 670g (210 x 55 with 300lb coil spring)

• £643 / €699 / $829 USD

• Available for pre order now, shipping starting 2nd November

